AgJunction Inc. (AJXGF) CEO David Vaughn on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

David Vaughn - President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Manning - Chief Financial Officer

Daniel Kim - Paradigm Capital Inc.

William Nicklin - Circle N Advisors, LLC

Scott Billeadeau - Walrus Partners, LLC

David Vaughn

Thank you, Amy. Good morning, everyone and welcome to our 2018 second quarter results. AgJunction continued its year-over-year growth during the second quarter despite the uncertainty facing the worldwide agricultural market. Farmers have invested in Precision Ag equipment continue to experience lower cost and higher yields. This is especially important now that we're dealing with the effects of higher tariffs and lower grain prices.

We've made great progress in our Hands-Free Farm mission enabling all farmers to prosper was simple affordable precision agricultural solutions. Precision agriculture starts with automatically and accurately steering farm equipment to prevent overlap reduce inputs, labor and equipment cost an increased yields.

We believe all farmers should have the access to this important technology. As the world-leading autosteering company AgJunction continues to deliver on this mission through its growth strategies in aftermarket OEM and VARs and monetization of its intellectual properties.

Last quarter we highlighted the process we - progress we made in the OEM in the VARs strategy. This quarter we're pleased to share the progress in our other two strategies starting with the aftermarket. In January, we released REBEL, all-in one solution that further simplifies autosteering and the buying processes for farmers through our independent dealer network.

This quarter we opened our Hands-Free Farm online store further simplifying the buying process for farmers, but then in buy directly from us. We're most excited about this innovation innovative way that enables AgJunction to reach farmers anywhere and have our steering solutions deliver and immediate impact on their productivity and bottom line.

RANGER, our guidance solution was the first product in the new online store. Making it friction less for farmers to buy Precision Ag equipment. Yesterday we introduced Wheelman powered by Whirl, a revolutionary new way to automatically steer farm equipment that will expand the market to 1 million in smaller farms.

I would like to tell you I'm a little more about Wheelman. Wheelman is affordable at all-in price of under $3,500, farmers with as few as 250 acres and see a payback in just one season. Wheelmen is expanding the market by bringing Precision technology, previously accessible only to the largest farm operations to now millions of smaller farmers. Wheelman is do-it-yourself. This means farmers can buy Wheelman at our HandsFreeFarm.com, our online store and it will be delivered directly to them in a few days, and farmers can then install Wheelman themselves in less than an hour.

Wheelman is smart, Wheelman is powered by Whirl, AgJunction software and makes it easy to autosteer your tractor to improve farm efficiency. Whirl is the first mobile app for autosteering and is available on both iOS and Android and is included with every Wheelman. Most importantly, Whirl automatically connects Wheelman to the cloud, making farm data available anytime and anywhere to keep farmers better informed.

We are excited to demonstrate Wheelman at the end of this month at Farm Progress, the largest outdoor farm show in the U.S. and we will begin taking early release orders beginning on August 28.

Now let me talk about the third component of our growth strategy. The monetization of our intellectual property. A significant milestone several weeks ago was a non-exclusive license for a portion of AgJunction's extensive patent portfolio to Raven industries. Licensing our intellectual property showcases the strength of our industry-leading portfolio.

With these three strategies, OEM, aftermarket and monetization of our intellectual property, we are confident in our ability to execute our mission to help all farmers to prosper with simple, affordable Precision Ag solutions.

Looking to the second half of 2018, our financial results will benefit from the large bulk purchase order we began shipping in July. In fact, we anticipate the purchase order will help us drive both revenue and profit, even as we continue to invest heavily in R&D. We believe this investment as well as the launch of Wheelman expands the market by bringing Precision technology to millions of small farmers. We believe creating revolutionary products and opening new markets is key to driving the shareholder value.

As a last comment before turning the call over to Mike, I did want to circle back to a subject that is near and dear to the hearts and minds of farmers of America. While all farmers worldwide are being affected by market conditions created by tariffs, the position in world, American farmers are feeling this the most. At AgJunction, we believe, we can help the American farmers to be more competitive with this timely launch of our latest product, Wheelman, in North America.

And with that, I will now turn the call over to Mike to discuss the financial results in more detail, and we will then open up the call for questions. Mike?

Michael Manning

Thank you, Dave, and good morning, everyone. Jumping to our results, total sales in the second quarter increased 3% to $13.8 million compared to $13.3 million in the year-ago quarter. This was primarily driven by an increase in sales in the EMEA region, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Breaking down sales by geographic region, sales in EMEA increased 26% to $6.8 million due to increased demand through our lead partner in this region and we are starting to see some preliminary success from our efforts in the CIS or Common Wealth of Independent States, a region of Europe, which I had previously mentioned was a targeted region for growth going forward.

Sales in the Americas were $6.8 million compared to $7.1 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by decreased demand in Canada. APAC or Asia-Pacific region decreased to $0.2 million from $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2017 due to a decrease in sales throughout China as well as Australia, partially offset by an increase in Japan. The APAC market for us is evolving and moving in the direction of the OEM and we remain committed to our prospects in this expansive region.

Gross profit in Q2 was 39.3% compared to 41.3% in the second quarter of 2017. The decrease was primarily due to a 5% higher material costs in the product mix sold, offset by favorability from the absorption of compensation cost and the cost of revenue and the reduction of warranty and obsolescence reserves.

Total operating expenses increased to $7.8 million compared to $6 million one year ago. This is primarily due to higher R&D costs associated with our investment in product development to meet future market needs, along with an increase in employee compensation costs and legal fees. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses were 56.3% compared to 45.3% in the second quarter of 2017.

Net loss in the second quarter was $2.3 million or $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.5 million or zero cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The decline was primarily driven by the aforementioned increases in R&D expenses as you continue to invest in our corporate initiatives to drive innovation.

EBITDA in the second quarter was minus $1.9 million, compared to a negative 36,000 in the year-ago quarter. As of the second quarter, there were no further adjustments that would necessitate an adjust EBITDA figure.

Now looking at our balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter totaled $11 million, compared to $13.9 million at the 2017. We continue to use some cash to build inventory ahead of the large bulk purchase order we began to deliver in July. However, as collections come in, we expect our cash balance to increase. Finally, we continue to carry no debt and have access our full $3 million line of credit.

Now a few comments about our outlook for 2018, as Dave mentioned, despite a period of increased R&D investment, which we expect to continue due to the bulk purchase order we would expect to improve profitability for the remainder of the year.

Beyond the bulk purchase order, we continue to approach the year with guarded optimism. On one hand, this is due to big machine sales, which are forecast to remain down along with the low commodity prices.

On the other hand, we believe we have positioned our Company for long-term sustainable growth by implementing new unique products like Wheelman and Whirl in sales tactics that are strong balance sheet accords.

But bulk purchase order will improve the results in the second half, which is normally seasonally lower than the first half. Additionally, positioning our Company, so that customers can pick and choose only those capabilities they need, take their solution to market is key to the adoption of Precision agriculture in both existing and emerging regions.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to the operator for Q&A. Amy?

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] Your first question today comes from the line of Daniel Kim of Paradigm Capital. Your line is open.

Daniel Kim

Good morning. Thank you. Gents, my first question speaks to some of the new products you've released. I appreciate the color on the Wheelman. Dave, perhaps you can - you explain for us, what is the difference exactly between the REBEL and the Wheelman? Is Wheelman simply a lower cost strip down version of the REBEL?

David Vaughn

Hi, Daniel. So by opening up markets to the smaller farmers, you really have two things you have to address. First, obviously is cost. Just because of the ROI and payback on it, but second is the complexity of unit. As you know, the Precisions during the systems today are so mostly are almost completely through dealers with very complex installs and it takes really qualified techniques and put the product on.

Smaller farmers don't have the same access to the talent that's required to do that and the help on ease of install. So the product has really been completely reengineered to a product and actually to reinstalled by a regular person and that's one of the real trademarks obviously. If it comes from an e-store directly raise on your ports. You better install yourself and use it. So those are really the breakthroughs in those.

But most of the costs came from our strategy of how you take the first steps in lowering cost and that's why getting a product that our customers can use some portion of it, with a product they've already paid for. In this case, displays, so our products don't come with displays. Whirl is one of Whirl is one of the first apps that runs on phones or tablets and allows you to steer the product that a number of revolutions in the product to allow actually installing use the product.

Daniel Kim

Interesting, okay. So this Wheelman and presumably the first product, first innovation of would target certain sub-sector of missionary. I presume then the higher R&D just to you continue to evolve products like this or even the Wheelman onto different platforms, is that sort of how I should think about the increased spending?

David Vaughn

Well, it's more I would look at it as beginning of a family. As you know, most of us that have been living in the Precision Ag world for years, we steer many machines. AgJunction happens to steer probably the largest set of machines and that it's married with one of the other companies have been doing it since the very beginning Novariant.

So we are well over a 1,000 different models, on machines that we steer today. And all those machines have different types of installed kits. The Wheelman product line is simplified that substantially. But what you would call getting more machines, it's much the follow-on products that come - this is really a beginning of a new phase of products that and install by regular people.

Daniel Kim

All right. Okay. Just so I understand your channel strategy, given this is now being sold directly by yourself, is this primarily to the international markets and/or do you think this will complement your dealer network within North America?

David Vaughn

Well, we are launching in North America and it will be that way as we probably through the spring. But, obviously, the nice thing about the Internet gives you access to markets everywhere. Right now we are restricted to North America. So if you're in a foreign country, trying to buy at, won't be able to buy. But as soon as rest of the system is flushed out, go international with the product line for sure.

Daniel Kim

So, I mean, has this is the product obviously, but have you had any early indications from any of your dealer network with interest that they would love to push this through to their customer or…

David Vaughn

I'm sorry, say it again, Daniel, I missed the starting part of that?

Daniel Kim

Understanding the strategy is to sell direct online, given this is a new product, have you had any opportunity or the dealer network had an opportunity to see the product as an option for them to put through their network to their end customers?

David Vaughn

This is so far the - the really show and tell of the product has been with direct to the farmers.

Daniel Kim

Direct to the farmers.

David Vaughn

And dealer networks.

Daniel Kim

Okay. Last question on this product. Obviously lower price so can you talk about what potential market impact this might have. If it's at corporate or below corporate average gross margins?

David Vaughn

Mike, you want to take that.

Michael Manning

Sure. Hi, Daniel. It is in line with our margin targets in our current margins on our products.

Daniel Kim

Moving on to R&D, big increases obviously and we're seeing the fruits of that with all these new products. You referenced the fact that this is more beginning family of products. So should I take current level of R&D as a new watermark in terms of go-forward numbers or is this going to be relatively short-lived as you build up the product lines and see it taper off or go higher, just trying to get better sense how this is going to all-in-all?

Michael Manning

Yes, David if you like to me take that one. Probably peaking right now with the development work that we're doing on the new products that are in play. We would expect it to be normally we've said in the past around 15% of revenue or rate, and that's probably more the long-term rate.

Daniel Kim

Okay. Perfect. So now moving on to the large full contract, early shipments began, so that's great. Question to you would be do you have any visibility in terms of end-market pickup or sell-through from this customer?

David Vaughn

I would say no for that.

Daniel Kim

As far as you know then, I believe, last time we talked about it, you expect it rather linear quarterly deliveries over the life of this contract, which, I believe, for four quarters. Given the softness in the market continues, do you still believe that would be the case or do you see any changing signs with the tariffs and all this type of thing causing any type of potential volatility?

David Vaughn

No. We had a couple of questions in there, so from the linearity side no. It will be as we projected it to be. From the tariffs side, we've been fortunate in that for the last three, four, five years, we've been sifting our manufacturing into - we mentioned that before it's Flextronics, worldwide network of manufacturing locations. And at the same time, we actually instituted the direct from factory shift, so we've been doing that now for a better part of three years on the Novariant products and we're probably year and half on the AgJunction products now that we can ship directly from our factories, so that we - they don't come into the United States like we used to, where there would be warehoused and then shipped out at a different schedule out of North America, but they now go direct to our customers, no matter where they're in Canada or Europe or wherever.

Daniel Kim

Okay. Sorry, David, you cut out a little bit at the beginning of your response. Did you say you do not expect it to be linear now in terms of deliveries?

David Vaughn

It will be linear.

Daniel Kim

Oh, will be. Okay my apologies. All right. Last question, if I may, with regard to tariffs. So you are in fact, the first company I've been following that has given specific, at least, view in terms of what impact it may or may not have on your operation. So it looks like it's going to be relatively immaterial. Is that relative to this quarter's results because there was a reference to gross profit been declining as a result of increased material cost. I'm wondering if some of that material cost is a reflection of the tariffs that impacted you in the quarter, so as a go-forward, 39% gross margin would be a more reasonable number going forward?

David Vaughn

Mike, why don't you take that?

Michael Manning

Okay. No, that reference to the material cost increase, that was really more for the mix of products that we had in the quarter versus the year-ago quarter and it fluctuates a couple points, usually slightly above 40%, but sometimes it can dip right below that. But it did not have any material effect on the quarter's results.

Daniel Kim

Okay. Very good. So I mean I find the whole tariff discussion with you kind of interesting. In that are you not seeing any of your input cost go materially higher in terms of any raw materials that you are purchasing for your products? Are you not getting that as a bit of a hit to your potential margin profile?

David Vaughn

The first wave of tariffs focused mostly on steel and aluminum. We do buy a little of that in thousand blocks and stuff like that. But we had already started redesign programs on those and we offset most of those increases to reduce cost reduction and redesigns. The latter ones now that have started to impact the entire product comes from China as I mentioned that we had enabled the process to be directly shipped.

So for example, North America, a lot of our products is sold in Canada and we used to bring it into U.S. and then reship it to Canada, now goes directly to Canada. So the U.S. portion comes into U.S. obviously and we did the tariffs on it. But it's a smaller portion than our products. So I feel it's kind of unique for a Company of our size to have done that. We've had an operation organization that's been really great and moving [indiscernible] manufacturing operations, so that we really do have the flexibility of moving products around and the countries in steps though.

Daniel Kim

Okay, very good. Okay, great. One last question, with regards to the customer with this bulk purchase order, is there any opportunity to start to offer up all these new solutions that you're starting to deliver to this customer or they sold - is that contract only specific to that previous existing product through their network?

David Vaughn

That bulk purchase order was specific to the - an existing customer and existing product, but obviously these products are the latest announcements are really just - I would call solutions based on our core abilities. So our core technologies are building blocks that will equally into finished products as well as into our larger machines. It's not a different business. It's really built on our core capability today. So to answer your question, yes, our OEMs, VARs and all certainly core building blocks that build these new machines.

Daniel Kim

Okay, very good. I do have one last question, with regards to IP program. Are you at liberty to discuss the monetization in terms of dollar value, potentially with Raven or was it just a cross-licensing deal with IP. Second point would be, now that you have Raven, are there other potential other partners that you would be coming up against that looking forward to?

David Vaughn

Yes, so, on the first part, no. Daniel, as you know most settlements are confidential reasons. And second part, yes. This is the strategy of ours to monetize our IP and use it as a different way of going to market as a way to get revenue from people who are selling into Precision Ag.

Daniel Kim

Okay, very good. Thanks very much.

David Vaughn

Appreciate your time.

William Nicklin

Hi, good morning. Couple of small things, one, have we expensed yet the cost of - associated with the REBEL litigation?

David Vaughn

Mike?

Michael Manning

Yes. That was wrapped up in early Q3. So there's some expense already year-to-date and there will be a little bit more coming in July.

William Nicklin

All right, good. Thank you. Second question, given all going on in the world, are you having any problems with or do you expect any problems with component availability?

David Vaughn

Well, certainly, everybody is experiencing component shifts, lead times are - have been going out now for better part of year 18 months. We've got a bunch of product that is out 26 weeks, that always happens when there is uptick going on like there is in the world today. But we're dealing with it and lining up contracts to make sure, again, that's one of the powers of having manufacturers like Flextronics, probably one of the largest consumer of components in a world. They have a lot of and muscle to pick up the parts that are needed. So dealing with it.

William Nicklin

Thank you. So that's why you have some confidence, I guess in the linearity of the both contracts because where your components are coming from?

David Vaughn

That's correct, Bill.

William Nicklin

Okay. Next question, again, on R&D, the consistency of the R&D. Are you factoring in the revenues from the both contract when you are looking at your R&D level. Or do you say that's one-year contract and therefore, we are not going to factor those revenues in and getting to the 15%?

David Vaughn

Obviously, you will our number we are not going to get our 15% as we go through the bulk order. That is our goal just to keep our revenue at a higher level. And in order to do that, in the technology company you've got to be spending that kind of money. So it's more, I would take it more as an attitude. There will be periods, where might deep down to 10 or 12, maybe up to 17, 18 as we go through cycles of major investments for technology and stuff, I'd take that more as a direction.

William Nicklin

Yes. Thank you. Make sense to me. Now I did a Google search on Wheelman trademark application. It's interesting stuff came up about statements under that application some words, I don't think I really totally understood. Can you explain to me in Wheelman the importance or application, the difference between when you'd be doing a downloadable mobile application versus non-downloadable cloud software for temporary use?

David Vaughn

I think hard to say that. I think what you'll see with Wheelman is see with Tesla. Everybody complains about must being in the car business and how difficult that's going to be and he is sitting back and looking at is I am really not in the car business. I mean the software business it's happens to be cars the platform. We are already downloading to our beta sides complete updates of the system.

So certainly our end position is eventually as you continue to as part of that's on the machine, it resides somewhere in the ether and that's got to be the architecture for the long-term adoption of a core capability to disappear and that's no different than GPS, it's no different than a cellphone capability.

You start out with hardware and sell them in hardware bricks and going to eventually they disappear. And the phones shows up in a watch and GPS shows everything steering ability to move something will eventually be in two. So the first step is to be able to software updates and operational updates and over the Internet some.

William Nicklin

Okay. I got and that same document, talks about Software-as-a-Service. So with that, Software-as-a-Service be bundled in to the original purchase price or is there, let's say, situation, where you would sell a Wheelman, you'll get Whirl with that, but then down the road at some point, something may come along as an upgrade or an add on and then you will sell additional software that's applicable to that hardware?

David Vaughn

So Bill you've been doing a good job - that's exactly right. So certainly Whirl comes with Wheelman and once you've opened up that line, you can get an enough benefits from it. You get to talk to the machine, but you can also have a machine talk to you. And we're in steering business, and we believe that steering will become substantially better than it is today by pulling information off the machine in anticipation of where it's going to be or where it's going. So all of those things will start out as capabilities to help us steer better, but they open up the whole avenue of adding apps and charging for services going forward.

William Nicklin

Great. I appreciate that. I'm fairly onboard based on experiences I've had with other companies in the past. So good work, let's see what happens. Thank you.

David Vaughn

Thanks Bill.

Scott Billeadeau

Hi guys. Several of my questions have been answered. Just wanted to double back, get a little understanding of the game plan, the go-to-market strategy. Because certainly with some of these apps you have in your own store, what are you - are you concerned about channel conflict or going by the channel or trying to engage them in some way? Just trying to figure out as you think, six, 12, 18 months, what's your game plan there?

David Vaughn

I'm not sure, Scott, where you're heading with that. I'm not sure…

Scott Billeadeau

Yes. I guess, I mean, right now you sell stuff through the channel, and if you're going to bypass them, sometimes the channel doesn't like that. So I'm trying to figure out what's the strategy there long-term to be a direct to farmers, again, certainly going to farmers that probably make sense, but wondering if you give up something by conflicting a little bit with the dealer channel there, if, in fact, you actually do conflict?

David Vaughn

Yes. And that's always based on it. I think the way to look at that is there's really two ways that a farmer can get steering today. They can go through several channels to get it if they not only bought a tractor that doesn't have it on it or they can go and buy a new tractor that doesn't have it on it. So our strategy for penetrating those two channels is to be in all of them. So we're working directly OEMs to take our components and build them in machines and deliver on machines to the market with already installed and there's 50 million machines out in the world already that didn't have steering.

And today they buy it through really one channel, it's been the dealer channel now they'll be able to buy it through two channels, which will be direct and through the dealers. So you got to remember that those - a lot of those machines in the marketplace are looking really hard at hydraulic type installs. That's a very complex install to dealer. We have a full line of products in the REBEL family, that actually address the hydraulics installs. Probably 90%, 95% of the products sold through that channel are today hydraulic-based solutions.

So that's really hard sell through direct to farmer. It's a unique to farmer who has the ability to go and cut hoses and adjust valves and do all that work themselves, so they need a trained technician to that. We had to get away from that in order to make a product that was simple enough for - some of them actually install themselves. So it's not so much, there is multiple channels and we want to be in all of them with our core building blocks and we take those cores and we build different applications that go through the different channels.

Scott Billeadeau

Great. Thanks. And then as a follow-up, as you get your core install, will there be a natural kind of migration to - again, this maybe a couple of years up, but the upgrades will be more software upgrades, so that there could be although maybe lower revenues per chunk, but high margin follow on. Is that the strategy to get the core in and then be able to do high margin, more software upgrades in the future?

David Vaughn

Yes. And it's not unique to what we're doing or anything it's a way it gets adopted. It starts out as an add-on because people never thought of it being included onto a car or a boat or a tractor or anything. And as it starts getting more popular as a feature, it starts steering inside the machines and it easily disappears as some hardware and some software.

But one of the nice things about the machines we deal with is they're becoming electronic machines. They used to be all mechanical. And since they start to come electronic car, a car has its own computer. So anybody who delivered product on a computer, they didn't changed our business today, you better be able to take move eventually to a software load, the electronic that somebody will be able to pay for. And these tractors are going the same way. There's beautiful displays and - computers now. And so eventually steering will be software - and that is adopted into everything.

Scott Billeadeau

And on that following up on that will - there will be a - where the good and the bad of that is everyone has it, but then are those systems open or closed, so great, you have the screen everything, but no one else can talk to it, except the installed vendor. What are the - what are you seeing and how can you be comfortable, that in two years as a new machine goes up with a nice bright display and some other electronics and you can then talk to it, is there an open platform or APIs, is that - has there been some standards built around there yet or are we too early?

David Vaughn

My view of that is it always starts with guys who is first and he built something and makes it proprietary. And when he is a little successful, he starts the army and the army starts by being open, and it's a war. And they go back for as long as they go back and forth, there's lots of examples and [indiscernible] stuff like that.

And you'll see that so they will try to proprietary until they realize that farms aren't all green anymore. And some red tractors and blue tractors need to talk to green in order to be happy customer, and so start getting together and talking about opening up - so all the machines can talk. And it's just a phase go through.

Our intention is to help drive that and we do it through a very small portion of Precision Ag, is it's just because steering. We focus on 100% on making the machine to get to spot. And what it does when it gets to that spot is somebody else's business. And we - but we think we're going and we'll become a core that we'll be able to talk to on most of the machine, so.

Scott Billeadeau

Great, all right. Thanks guys. Appreciate it.

David Vaughn

Yes, thanks.

Michael Manning

You're welcome.

William Nicklin

Hi, thanks. Sorry, I didn't think about this before. But as I listened, it occurred to me that there might be an opportunity for a product like Wheelman and transaction that takes place around used equipment. So if there a piece of equipment that did not have steering on it before, I guess, traded in - sold as used equipment, that would seem to me if I was a dealer or just a farmer, that's when I would think about sticking the Wheelman on it?

David Vaughn

Great minds work alike, I guess it.

William Nicklin

Perfect. That could be dangerous.

David Vaughn

Good thing. If we get a chance to farm progress, you should definitely do it. You will see a really impressive opening day for us. We'll be in the fast line booth. Fast Line, as you know, is the largest used equipment company and we're really excited about that relationship and we think it's going to be really great.

William Nicklin

Good, thank you.

David Vaughn

That's certainly part of our focus is to get on the machines that people have already bought and to convince farmers that have a really old machines that you can steer too. And that's going to be our goal, so it should be really great show, it's on the 28, starts and so I think three days or so. So it'll be really great.

William Nicklin

All right. Thank you very much. Look forward to hear you guys next time.

David Vaughn

Okay.

David Vaughn

Well, thanks everyone for spending the time with us this morning. As we've been discussing third quarter as already started out with a lot of excitement and I look forward to addressing you, again, when we report our third quarter in November. Thank you very much for joining us.

