Radisys: A Merger Arbitrage With A ~15% Spread

Investment Thesis Summary

Radisys (RSYS) is a telecom vendor that is the subject of a takeover from Reliance, a large Indian conglomerate with significant telecom operations. The takeover is priced at $1.72. The company's shares last closed at $1.49, so there is the potential for a ~15% profit here when the deal closes. The internal rate of return may be quite a bit higher than that, as they have indicated they expect to close by the end of Q4, which is less than 4 months away. I believe the market is mispricing this deal because of uncertainty around the new CFIUS national security approval process, the small size of the deal, and concerns about the value of RSYS in a deal break situation. I believe the new CFIUS process will be targeted at Chinese buyers not Indian ones, and that this deal is too small for significant oversight anyway. Also, their quarterly results announced after the deal and the presence of an additional bidder suggest that the downside is limited even if the deal breaks, and my standalone valuation of the firm is $1.35.

Mispricing

I believe RSYS shares are mispriced because the market has misjudged the chances of the deal going through, as well as the likely value of the shares if the deal does break.

Size of the Company

One other potential reason for a larger-than-normal spread is that this deal is relatively small. The company has a current market capitalization of $57 MM, so for a special situations fund that needs to put tens of millions into every position, this will be a no-go. On the other hand, for individual investors and smaller institutions, that provides a potentially exceptional opportunity. The company has a three-month average daily volume of ~620,000 shares per day, which should be sufficient for most investors to build a position. Small size also reduces regulatory burden. For example, according to the deal proxy (page numbered 64), the deal is not subject to antitrust review because it is below the size threshold in the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Act.

There is also a major benefit from the small size of RSYS in that it probably makes the deal more likely to close given the size of the buyer, Reliance. They are a multi-billion dollar conglomerate. Reliance would have no incentive to agree to a sub $100 MM deal they didn't intend to complete. As a supporting consideration, the deal is not subject to a financing condition. The amount of time and effort they would have already spent negotiating this deal and the amount of information on the technology they would already have as a major client suggest to me that they do want to purchase the business. As a side note, the fact a major client was willing to even consider paying $1.72 per share probably means the previous $0.70 per share wasn't the correct price for the company.

The small size of the company is not the only factor affecting the price. I believe the market has significant doubts about whether the deal will close, and I think the largest contributor to those doubts is CFIUS and the current state of international trade and politics.

CFIUS

Reliance is an Indian firm, so the deal will need to receive clearance on national security concerns. The company does produce technology for cell phone networks, so could conceivably be considered a security risk, especially in the Trump era. However, I think there are a few reasons why this will receive clearance.

The first is simply once again the size of the company. They have not previously had a huge amount of success scaling their hardware business, which makes it hard to argue the technology is important to US national security.

Also, the geography of the buyer matters here. CFIUS is getting expanded to include protecting technology and economic interests of the United States. However, that JUST happened, so the repercussions aren't widely known. There is a wide understanding that the new law is targeted at China, as part of the ongoing 'trade war' with that country. In fact, the sponsor of the bill had this to say:

We cannot continue to let bad actors, like China, erode our national security advantage by circumventing our laws

Source: New York Times Article

India is very much not China, and based on the rhetoric so far, it seems likely that it will not be on the list of countries of special concern for CFIUS. While that doesn't give the deal a free pass, it doesn't seem likely that the committee making the call would consider this deal a threat. There is obviously more uncertainty created when the rules change, which is a big reason why the spread is so large here, but I think ultimately this deal will get approved.

Overreaction to Potential Downside

One final reason I think the price is too low is that the market is over-reacting to the potential downside. The price prior to the announcement of the deal was $0.70, so even though the spread is very large at present, there could be significant downside if the deal breaks. A large potential downside in the case of a deal break often increases the spread in a merger arbitrage deal. That makes sense, as more risk requires a larger potential reward. However, in this case, I think the market may be overestimating the amount of downside risk in the event of a deal break. That requires an analysis of the valuation of RSYS in the event the deal breaks.

Company Outlook and Standalone Valuation

The company has released its second quarter results since the deal was announced, and there were some very good signs.

Let me now transition to an update on our second quarter results. Second quarter revenue was $24.4 million compared to $26.6 million in the first quarter as lower hardware solutions revenue was partially offset by 20% sequential growth in Software-Systems revenue. Non-GAAP gross margin was 45.3% compared to 32.8% in the first quarter, resulting from an improved mix of revenues between our segments as our Software-Systems segment represented over 50% of total revenue. And non-GAAP net income was $2.2 million or $0.06 per diluted share as compared to a net loss of $3.3 million or a loss of $0.08 per share in the first quarter.

Source: Radisys Q2 Conference Call

One of my favorite setups for a turnaround investment is when a declining/poor business is hiding the results of a growing good business. That appears to be the situation here, and the growth in margins is a very good sign. Software businesses also tend to have small fixed costs, so if they are able to continue growing that revenue it is likely that the contribution from that segment could grow materially.

Having a valuation for the firm in case the deal breaks is important to determine the risk reward of the arbitrage trade. It is often difficult to value a business with negative current earnings, but I'm going to make the following assumptions that I believe are conservative.

1) I will value the hardware business at zero.

2) I will assume the software business revenues stay at their current level.

I think (1) is conservative. The hardware business is probably in run-off mode, and they lost a big contract from Verizon (NYSE:VZ) which hurt the company very badly in 2017. However, they are still earning revenue (at 21% gross margins) from that segment, and it would likely be an attractive tuck-in acquisition for a larger wireless hardware player, as there would likely be significant cost synergies for someone with bigger scale in that market. The segment still has positive segment level earnings, so while it isn't a high multiple business, it almost certainly doesn't have a negative value.

I also think (2) is conservative, as the company has been growing wireless revenues dramatically. The most recent quarter had 20% sequential growth in software revenues, which is very fast growth in a high margin area. The software business did $13.7 MM in revenue with 65% gross margins in the most recent quarter. Assuming no further growth and annualizing that quarterly result would give the segment $54.8 MM in revenue.

The table below shows EV/Sales on a number of enterprises I think are comparable. All sell software and are small caps. Smith Micro (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) are telecom providers, while Mattersight (NASDAQ:MATR) sells analytics software.

Source: Seeking Alpha Key Data, SEC Filings, Author's Analysis

I think using the lowest EV/Sales of the comparable group is sufficiently conservative, and also eliminates any bias from Radcom being a larger company than RSYS. That 2.07X multiple suggests an EV of $113.4 MM. Subtracting their $24.4 MM of net debt (including warrant liability, discussed further below) leaves a suggested market capitalization of $89.0 MM. I will discount that further for two reasons. The first is that if the deal breaks, there will be selling pressure from special situation investors exiting the trade, although that should be a transitory effect. The second is the debt situation. The company has taken a relatively high interest loan (currently at 10.75%) from Hale Capital. A $4.5 MM payment is due at the end of February 2019. In the absence of a transaction, that payment would consume most of their unrestricted cash ($5.6 MM) putting them at risk of needing to issue equity. Thus, an additional 40% discount off the comparables for balance sheet risk seems conservative, which puts a price target post deal (after the dust from the deal break settles) at $1.35.

The second reason I think there is significant value here is the presence of a second bidder. In fact, there was another bid for the company at a significant valuation:

On June 4, 2018, Party G submitted a final proposal to acquire RSYS at $1.50 per share, including a break-up fee of approximately $2,270,000, subject to confirmatory due diligence expected to be completed by mid-July and a 45 day exclusivity period. Later on June 4, 2018, representatives of Raymond James spoke with representatives of RIL regarding RIL’s proposal and certain clarifying matters related to the terms therein. Later on June 4, 2018, RSYS, the Board of Directors, Raymond James and Baker McKenzie held a conference call to review the proposals that were submitted in the second round.

Source: Proxy Statement

Party G is noted in the proxy statement only as "a foreign publicly traded technology company." Unfortunately (as is typical) they did not disclose the names of the other interested parties, and so we don't know where Party G is domiciled. For conservatism, I will assume Party G isn't able to bid for RSYS if Reliance is blocked by CFIUS, although they could be from an even friendlier location than India (the UK or Canada, for example). However, if the deal fails for some other unlikely reason (Reliance walks away), I think it is probable that RSYS would be able to get this bidder back to the table. They'd be in a weak negotiating position, so I'll assume they would have to offer a discount to Party G's previous best offer. In that case, the same $1.35 seems like a reasonable ballpark figure as to the value. I also think the possibility of a different bidder (or a strategic transaction to sell a business segment as was also discussed with various parties) would help support the stock in a deal break scenario.

Having another bidder willing to buy the firm also probably gives Reliance an incentive to go through with the deal, as their prize had a similar value to one of their competitors. Also, from a value point of view, there were multiple bidders willing to pay at least $1.50 per share, so the shares are currently trading below the second highest bid, which provides some additional comfort on the valuation, even as a stand-alone operation.

I do think a higher bid isn't that likely here, making $1.72 the best outcome. The company conducted a full process, with 25+ parties contacted by Raymond James, 6 initial expressions of interest, a handful of NDAs signed for the release of non-public information, and two written bids, I suspect anyone who was interested has been involved in the process. That said, I think $1.72 is sufficient upside for the amount of downside risk present.

Downside Risk

The downside risk here occurs in two primary forms: factors that could make the deal fail to close, and factors that would make the standalone business less valuable.

The biggest risk to the deal failing is probably an expansion of trade war rhetoric to include India and the subsequent use of CFIUS as a hammer against Indian interests, with RSYS caught in the cross-fire. I don't think this is especially likely, but politics are unpredictable. An offsetting factor here is that the improvement in the company's results makes the company's go-it-alone option less of an issue than it otherwise would have been.

The next biggest risk is probably the macro economy in general. If the deal fails for any reason, a subsequent recession could be very damaging. The company's products are sold into economically sensitive markets, and because of their debt maturity profile, they need to maintain cash flow.

The company also has customer concentration risk. According to their most recent 10-K, they had 62% of their revenue from their top 5 customers in 2017. While I doubt the loss of even a larger customer would cause Reliance to drop the deal, the loss of multiple large customers would probably be a material adverse change, and it would also have the effect of damaging the value of the stand-alone business. I don't think this is especially likely for a few reasons. The first is that Reliance is one of those 5 largest customers and presumably wouldn't have been interested if they planned to cease purchasing. Secondly, they would have a "customer" perspective on the company's value proposition and presumably are confident about the value of the technology to customers.

The other big risk here is that the company ends up in financial distress if the deal fails. I think this is likely something the market is worried about. The company lost a Verizon contract in 2017, and ended up raising debt capital to regain footing. That capital was provided by "new, highly restrictive financing arrangements which severely limited RSYS’s ability to invest in new initiatives and navigate any unexpected headwinds relative to internal expectations." Source: Proxy

This lack of flexibility in their financing is more of a covenant issue than a going concern issue. For one thing, I would expect them to be able to take out the debt with equity at an attractive valuation based on the rapidly growing software business prior to expiration of their debt facilities. They may not even need to raise equity.

If the deal fails, they will need to make principal payments of $4.5 MM in Q1 2019 and $1.5 MM each quarter thereafter. Their current cash balances are sufficient to make the first principal payment, although that would leave them reasonably dependent on their line of credit for operating cash. I believe, however, that meeting these obligations is very doable. The company had poor headline earnings in Q2, but there were quite a few factors that are non-recurring. In the table below, I've summarized their earnings adjusted for items that are either non-cash or non-recurring. The warrant liability is a write-up of the value of the warrants they granted to the lender as part of the deal. This was a large loss in the last quarter because of the appreciation in their stock. This is non-cash until the warrants are exercised. The restructuring charges are related to them scaling down their business after losing the Verizon contract and are partially related to write-downs of inventory they no longer expect to sell, while amortization is the non-cash expense associated with previous acquisition of intangible assets. Adjusting for those items gets to a $1.2 MM cash adjusted earnings number (see table below).

Source: Q2 10-Q, Author's Analysis

With at least two quarters until the deal closes, $1.2 MM per quarter in expected cash buildup should give them a cushion to meet their obligations.

While the current capital structure is not especially attractive with high-cost, high-covenant debt, they are in a reasonable position to meet their obligations even assuming the fast-growing software business doesn't continue to improve, and the point is moot if the deal completes.

Expected Value

The outcome of an investment in RSYS shares is extremely binary. Either the deal will complete, in which case the outcome is a known payment of $1.72, or it won't. If it doesn't, my estimate is that the shares will settle out at $1.35 as discussed above. That is materially above the level they were trading at pre-deal, but the software business turned in a great quarter since the deal was announced. That segment went from a $3.1 MM loss in the previous quarter to a $900k profit, so the difference is material, and worthy of a re-rate.

I believe the probability the deal fails is relatively low. As discussed, CFIUS is likely to be less of an issue for an Indian buyer, and the business improvements are likely to make Reliance motivated to complete the purchase at the agreed upon price. I think a 20% chance of failure is a reasonable estimate, and I have used that to construct a probability-weighted value for RSYS shares, shown in the table below.

Source: Author's Analysis

An expected value of $1.64 is a 10% improvement from the current price. The return profile is also asymmetric, with ~15% upside to the takeout price and only 9% downside to my estimate of fair value if the deal breaks.

Sell-off and Major Holders

There was a high volume down day on August 9th, with 880k shares traded and the stock down $0.06 at the close. It is worth noting I think that a material portion of the volume, along with much of the decline, came in a 10 minute period at around 3:30 PM. That trading pattern seems more like someone who is trying to exit a large position quickly than someone who has information the market is missing.

It is also interesting to note that the definitive proxy came out the next day on the 10th. It seems possible that someone thought bad news might be contained in that filing and was trying to get ahead of it. I compared that filing with a difference checker to the preliminary proxy they had previously filed, and there were no substantive changes. The biggest things were the details on the meeting were added, a few formatting changes, and things of that nature, which suggests concerns related to that document are unfounded, or at least not new. It is worth noting that shares recovered slightly (up $0.02) on the 10th.

One potential issue related to the proxy (that was previously known, however) was that Reliance isn't liable to pay a break fee if they break the deal, RSYS would have to sue them. The right of RSYS to sue for specific performance or damages is specifically included, so while a break fee isn't included I'd expect one could be negotiated, as RSYS would have easily demonstrable damages if Reliance backed out of their obligations under the deal. That does mean that if CFIUS can't be obtained, RSYS won't receive compensation for its merger-related costs.

Given a one-time drop, it is worth analyzing who the major shareholders of the company are. On the buy side, there have been no form 13Gs or 13Ds filed since the deal was announced, so no arbitrage funds have amassed a stake in excess of 5%. That said, there are some owners of the company that I do think are worth discussing.

The first one is the Viex Opportunities Fund. They held 4.8% of RSYS as of their March 13D filing. According to a profile of Viex Opportunities from one of their funders, they are a small cap activist technology fund. Based on their SEC filing, they paid an average of $1.15 per share. That isn't a special situations fund, and they might be inclined to take a profit on an activist position that until the announcement of the deal hadn't looked like a good one. Now that they have a chance to take money off the table, they might be inclined to do so, and lock in the associated incentive fees.

The next interesting owner of the shares is Renaissance Technologies, the large quantitative hedge fund manager, which most recently reported a 7.9% stake to the SEC. Given their quantitative bent and algorithmic trading operations (famously a black box), it isn't easy to determine whether their algorithm would have chosen to sell. If the purchase was based on a correlation to another instrument, the deal might have broken the correlation and Renaissance could be selling RSYS irrespective of its price or the deal mechanics.

Conclusion

Radisys is a technology company that has an up and coming software business. They have needed a capital infusion, which they took on poor terms that motivated them to sell. The shares are trading with a ~15% spread to the merger consideration, which is an unjustified discount. The large spread is a function of political concerns, but I think the deal will end up being approved as India is not a major target of the new legislation, and RSYS is a small firm. If the deal is cancelled, my opinion of the standalone value of the shares is $1.35, which is only slightly below the current market price of $1.49, suggesting an asymmetric return profile at the current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.