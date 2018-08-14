Select Sands' (SLSDF) CEO Zig Vitols on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Select Sands Corp (OTCQX:SLSDF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Zig Vitols – President and Chief Executive Officer

Darren Urquhart – Chief Financial Officer

Rasool Mohammad – Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Brent Buchanan – Wood Gundy

John Gregory – SJ Investments

Catharine Sterritt – CIBC

Howard Arden – Private Investor

Barry Schwartz – Private Investor

Zig Vitols

Thank you and good morning everyone. We appreciate you’re joining today’s call. With me are our Chief Operating Officer, Rasool Mohammad; and Chief Financial Officer, Darren Urquhart. Yesterday, we released our earning results for the period ending June 30, 2018, which is available on our website at www.selectsands.com.

Please note that any comments we make on today’s call regarding projections or our expectations for future events are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risk and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.

We advise listeners to review to our earnings release and the risk factors discussed in our SEDAR filings. In addition, during today’s call, we will reference certain non-IFRS measures. Reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures are included in our earnings release. Finally, after our prepared remarks, we will answer any questions you may have.

We’re clearly pleased with our record results for the second quarter of 2018. Key financial highlights include revenues of $9.5 million, which was 68% higher than the $5.7 million in revenues we reported for the first – the year’s first quarter. Quarter-over-quarter gross profit grew 130% from $1.3 million to $3 million. Gross margin was recorded at 32.1%.

Second quarter net income was $1.6 million or $0.02 per basic and diluted common share. And finally, margin on an adjusted EBITDA of $2.9 million was 31%. Within that our top-line results compared to the first quarter, the second quarter benefitted from approximately 3% in price increase on a mine gate basis, which excludes the impact to transportation revenue.

The biggest driver of our higher revenues as compared to the first quarter was the 164,872 tons of frac and industrial sand we sold during the second quarter. This record quarterly level was significantly higher than what we had originally expected heading into the period and well in excess of our current capacity run rate of 150,000 tons per quarter or 600,000 tons per year.

During the period, unimpeded delivery logistics combined with strong demand allowed shipments with all of our second quarter production as well as product inventory coming into the quarter. In short, most everything went right that could in a period as it relates to sales volume. Moving forward, we believe a more realistic range for quarterly sales volumes of 120,000 to 150,000 tons until we completed our Independence Property expansion.

Turning back to the second quarter, our gross margin of more than 32% was markedly driven by enhanced production and logistics capabilities complemented by our outstanding execution by our operations team. As a reminder, our gross margin during the first quarter was 23.4%, so the sequential quarterly improvement result was very impressive. Over the last 18 months, we have put significant efforts into improving our ability to efficiently deliver product including working closely with our railroad partners and increasing off site leased rail car storage.

We entered into markets not previously served. We also began utilizing barges late last year. During the second quarter, we have barged as much 40% of our monthly outbound volumes although that percentage is coming down recently in certain – as certain locations along the Mississippi and Intracoastal system are expecting to experience congestion issues, namely, construction at the [indiscernible] will cause delays and intermittent closures to traffic in 2019. We’re working to overcome those anticipated future delays.

In addition to enhancing our rail and barge capabilities, we significantly improved our interplant trucking logistics through completion of a new private road during the year’s first quarter. The road provides for a shorter distance between our mining and processing facility including direct access to a recently rebuilt multilane federal highway. Results have been reduced congestion on local roads and lower transportation costs. As in the past, we will continue to evaluate and execute on additional opportunities to further improve our delivery offering, broaden our product line to satisfy customer demand and drive additional cost efficiencies in our operations.

I’ll now turn it over to Darren to discuss our second quarter financial results in more detail. Darren?

Darren Urquhart

Thanks, Zig. Consistent with the last two quarters, our financial statements are presented in U.S. dollars to better reflect Select Sands’ operations and to improve investors’ ability to compare our results with other publicly traded silica sand businesses in the United States. Prior to the fourth quarter of 2017, our financials were reported in Canadian dollars. Looking at the summarized consolidated interim statements of our operations and comprehensive income and loss table included in our second quarter press release, second quarter revenue grew 68% to $9.5 million from $5.7 million in this year’s first quarter. As Zig discussed, driving the increase were higher sales volumes and to a lesser extent an increase in product plant gate pricing as compared to the preceding quarter.

Cost of goods sold for the second quarter was $6.5 million as compared to $4.3 million in the first quarter with the increase primarily due to higher sales volumes period over period. Total operating expenses increased to approximately $900,000 in the second quarter from approximately $650,000 in the first quarter. This was primarily due to $426,000 of non-cash share based compensation being recognized in the second quarter. Partially offsetting this was the $270,000 second quarter recovery of previously recorded bad debt expense.

Net income for the 2018 second quarter was $1.6 million or $0.02 per basic and diluted common share as compared to approximately $600,000 or $0.01 per basic and diluted common share for the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA and non-IFRS measure that is reconciled to net income in our press release was $2.9 million for the second quarter versus approximately $800,000 for the first quarter. This was an impressive 255% sequential quarterly increase. Turning to the consolidated interim statements of financial position as of June 30, 2018, we had cash and cash equivalents of $4.2 million, inventory on hand of $1.8 million, accounts receivable of $4 million and working capital of $7 million.

I will now hand it back to Zig for his closing comments.

Zig Vitols

Thank you, Darren. As discussed in my opening comments, over the past month we’ve executed on several initiatives designed to enhance our production and logistic capabilities. We believe our success in these strategic efforts is clearly evidenced by our record second quarter results. We are now actively pursuing expansion of our operations to further capitalize on the long-term opportunities provided by our high quality product offering in a strategic location near many of the key oil and gas basins in the U.S.

We announced in April that our exercise of an option to purchase of 223 acre property located in Independence County, Arkansas. The Independence Property was acquired for approximately $16 million and will serve as a geographic platform to provide options not only for long-term growth, but also for the near-term enhancements of our current operations. During the second quarter, we secured $3.9 million capital expenditure line of credit to help fund the expansion of the annual production capacity from 600,000 tons to 1 million tons, production increase of 67%.

The stand-alone 400,000 tons facility will include both wet and dry processing capability and we continue to anticipate the construction cost of $4 million to $4.5 million. Site work for our ground stabilization and the building of seven pounds is underway as well as continued fabrication of components such as conveyors occurring at our shop location. Current milestones include tapping in other gas line that is less than 1,000 feet from the property and starting installation of a transformer for access to three-phase electricity.

We continue to target completion in the fourth quarter as we work with the utilities of gas and electric and monitoring their progress through regulatory compliances. And as we have discussed previously, the project is expected to reduce interplant transportation up to 30 miles driving operating costs and saving more than $4 a ton for the stand-alone project. In addition, over the longer-term, we expect the property will host our full 1 million tons of annual production capacity. The project is perfectly aligned with our strategy of low cost investments and resulting strong returns on capital. As a result, we believe we are well positioned for continued long-term success and look forward to keeping everyone apprised of our progress.

With we will now open it up for questions. Operator?

Brent Buchanan

Woody Gundy, I like that. Congratulations guys on a great quarter, particularly the margin expansion improvement that was pretty impressive. I’m just wondering do you think you can continue to improve that on a cost per ton basis as you go through the rest of the year?

Zig Vitols

Yeah, thanks, Brent. I think that what you’re seeing is some of the leveraging we get out of increasing the volume and then spreading our fixed cost bases over that volume. So there is a little bit of that. There are other improvements that happen and we have a slight price increase of 3%. So some of that’s going to come into play, but as we get back, we have really pushed the second quarter to see how far we could go as far as getting material out. And so the 165 we’ve got to essentially was above 15,000 over or 10% over what our production rate is.

So I think will be pulling back a little bit and so you’ll see some of that coming back. We’ll keep all the other pieces, but whatever that fixed cost component was a spread over that that’s a part we’ll lose, but there’s no other component that should draw back.

Brent Buchanan

Okay. And on the pricing, you mentioned 3% increase in the second quarter. I’m curious what you’re seeing now in this quarter. And if you can prognostic a bit on kind of balance of the year for pricing.

Zig Vitols

I think when we – we kind of monitor the – we haven’t seen any changes in prices ourselves, but we are – it seems like half the market thinks that the price is either stable or going down and the other half thinks that stable are slightly going up. So we’re not exactly sure pricing is going. But what we are – what we feel would be responsible is that considering that since the fourth quarter of last year we’re up 17%. I think we want to say that we’re going to pretty well just hold steady where we are. We think that would be a good position for us.

Brent Buchanan

Okay. And the Independence expansion, I know you’re talking about sort of the end of the fourth quarter for completion of it. Can you get it up and running and be at your let’s say 1 million ton run rate at the end of the year? Or is that going to take a bit of a time into the New Year?

Zig Vitols

Well, I think there’s always a ramp up of period. We can have everything installed. We’re somewhat contingent on the gas guys and electrical guys going through their regulatory requirements. We’re not kind of privy to what they go through, but – and it’s not matter of whether we’re going to get it or not. It’s just a matter of how long that bureaucracy takes, especially with the gas folks.

Brent Buchanan

Okay, thanks.

Zig Vitols

Thanks, Brent.

John Gregory

Hey, Zig.

Zig Vitols

Hi, John.

John Gregory

Yeah, great quarter, really, really great quarter and you guys are really hitting all your milestones, which is really good to see. The one question I’ve got is it looks like you’re able to fund a lot of your growth with your own operating income and your own operating cash flow. You were talking about the expansion that you’re going to do and how you got a capital line of credit. Do you still think that with that as you get into the million ton that you’ll be able to continue to fund all of your growth with your own operating cash flow?

Zig Vitols

Yeah, we’re in a very good position. With regard to cash it’s been growing actually beyond what our original projections were. I was just looking at cash on Monday and we were within 35,000 of having $6 million. So since June 30, we’ve gone up almost a couple million dollars. So we won’t – we don’t – we’re going to borrow that money to finish the project and that’s cash we’re going to hold as kind of working capital to make sure that we can fund everything we’ve got.

I think that as we go forward we’re probably paying more for upfront for barging and then billing the customer. And that that pretty well doubles the cost that we have or essentially the de facto cost of goods almost doubles. But we’ve got good paying customers. Our DSO is running – I think at the end of June we ran about 37 days, 37.5 days. So that’s extremely good. And we hopefully we can hold that through. So everything was really good in funding the business with our own cash. As a matter of fact it’s quite exceptional. But does that gets through the question, John?

John Gregory

Yeah. So, I mean, that’s really good when you consider where you guys were about this time last year. It was kind of hard to see if you didn’t hit all of these milestones that you hit, how you would have gone to the secondary market I think to try to raise capital and that would obviously diluted everybody. So it’s good that you guys are able to do this with your own organic growth. And the second question I’ve got is it dovetails off kind of that first question. But obviously you guys – it sounds like you were able to sell everything you could get your hands on this quarter. Do you feel pretty confident that when you get up to a million ton rate, which I guess is going to be like 250,000 tons a quarter? Do you feel pretty confident that with the customers that you have and the people that are looking at the sand that’s you’re going to be able to sell all of that?

Zig Vitols

We don’t see as being an issue. We have not of course tested those waters, but when you think about it, our problem has always been not to over commit to customers. And so what we’ve done is we’ve kind of held that that line and by doing 165,000, we’re basically just pushing through the limit. If we could sweep up a pail of sand, we were selling it in the second quarter.

So now we’re more realistically, I think that we’re we certainly can sell that million tons. I don’t think it’s a problem because we still hold it and advantage over materials that come out of the North. So if everybody is buying any sand from Wisconsin, they certainly can buy from us for less cost.

John Gregory

Right, right, right. Great quarter, Zig. Thanks a lot.

Zig Vitols

Thanks, John.

Catharine Sterritt

Good morning. Congratulations on your quarter. I’ve got a question for you on your plans with regards to the new facility that initially you’ll be producing the targeted 400,000. You’ve mentioned that you’ve got the ability to expand and over time you intend to have all of your production level in the entire million coming from there? Will that involve an incremental cost over the initially $4 million, $5 million CapEx estimate? And also what is your target timing to move all of your productions on that facility?

Zig Vitols

Well, we – considering that we had announced that we see a savings of about $4 moving 600,000 tons of production to that facility, certainly has got a very quick payback. There is an incremental cost and the cost is of moving equipment. There isn’t particularly any new equipment that would be bought, but you have to lay foundations in such structures and then pair down and build up. So there is the cost of basically events installing the equipment. But like I said the payback is really quick on that investment. And also there will be efficiencies in labor where if you’re running the entire million tons there you won’t need as many people as running facilities where you’re running 400,000 tones and 600,000 tons.

Catharine Sterritt

And so what were you thinking for timing?

Zig Vitols

Well it’s we are totally focused on getting our 400,000 tons plant up and we have not set a time goal, but I think what you’ll find is that that will become the next initiative for management to get that plant started to move over. We’ve looked at logistics on how to do that without interrupting production, but it is possible actually to do that even though that move will probably take three months or so. There is a way to do it where you do a small investment where you basically phase your move. So I mean next year is not out of the question, but we don’t have anything to announce right now.

Catharine Sterritt

So, would it be a reasonable way to think about forecasting for 2019 then that is something like 600,000 tons at $18 per ton EBITDA if pricing moved and then $22 per ton on the incremental 400,000? Is that’s a $4 pick up?

Zig Vitols

And that will be one way to look at it Catharine. I’m not sure that I would be quite that aggressive. I would tend to be a little more conservative than that, not that that it is impossible but personally I think about. One of the things that that I will share with you is that one way I like to look at the business from an EBITDA basis because it just tells it excludes all that that the noise from the – whether you’re paying for shipping or whether the customer is paying for shipping.

The EBITDA per ton were somewhere around 17 – over $17 or – $17.70 in the second quarter, our adjusted EBITDA per ton. But we have to make sure we have to understand that we have recovered 270,000 in bad debt that we had taken the write down on last year. So that kind of takes our – a real good way to look at the EBITDA per ton is probably in the $16 range right now. So $16 is kind of where we’re at right now. And so if you use that as a basis, it’s not a bad way to look at it.

Catharine Sterritt

And you’re mentioned that 40% of your tonnage has been barging and you anticipate that’s coming down in the back half of the year and perhaps more so in 2019 because of work that’s happening on the river. So what – how much do you think transportation costs are going to be higher overall as you have to change that mixing away from barge for 2019?

Zig Vitols

The rail has been fairly comparable to barging. So we don’t see a lot of change there. Our customers have generally been – well they – of course they pay for the shipping, but a lot of them – most of them actually pay directly to the shipping part of this. So we haven’t had a lot of concern there. We haven’t had to deal with that and we haven’t seen any change in desires and what that costs will be. Our customers are taking the brunt of that.

Catharine Sterritt

Okay and just one last question. Right now your customer base is quite concentrated and you’ve got these very strong customer relationships, but you think count them on one hand. As you move up to the million ton, do you anticipate expanding your customer base or are you anticipating going deeper with your existing customers?

Zig Vitols

That’s – it’s going to be a slight – I think what we’ll do is we’ll probably end up expanding slightly. We’ll probably start looking at longer-term relationships with each one of the customers. I mean all of them would like to see more products from us. So I think we want to satisfy that demand, but at the same time you’re right we would like to just have some customer diversity just to protect our positions in case anything changes. Yeah.

Catharine Sterritt

Okay, well, thank you very much.

Zig Vitols

Thanks, Catharine. Slides, you got on to.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good morning, gentlemen. Well done on the quarter. I guess for starters just a couple of things. Wondering if any of your – if management or the board has considered normal course issuer bid as being a good source of value enhancements as you do traded at a discount to some of your peers. So I guess that’s the first part of the question. The second is do you have a poison pill in place? Or is this something that that you’ve given any thought to? Thanks very much.

Zig Vitols

I will let Rasool to take the part of that question. Let me – I’ll answer the second part of the question. I’ve been looking at – we’ve look at poison pills and went through the whole thing. And what you find out is they’re fairly weak. They’re basically delaying tactics, but they don’t avoid the end result. But we do have some things in place that would protect us.

Rasool Mohammad

It’s Rasool here to answer your first question. The answer is no. We haven’t really considered looking into normal course issuer bid.

Unidentified Analyst

Is that due to the capital requirements, Rasool, that you have as you build out Independence and at what point would you consider it? I just think that if you put together a couple good quarters. I mean you’re trading at low single digit multiple to earnings, which is a huge discount to some of your peers and what point would you look at it?

Rasool Mohammad

To be honest with you I think it’s a really good question for our board discussion. So I will certainly bring it up in our next board meeting. They haven’t really discussed it. Certainly, we’ll bring it up in our next board meeting like I said.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks so much.

Rasool Mohammad

You’re welcome.

John Gregory

Yes, Zig, I guess my question is and I’m not – I don’t know if you can answer it or not, but it is kind of – probably I am just trying to figure out why the stock trades so low, because if you are able to $16 a ton EBITDA and if you do a million tons in 2019, you’re talking about $16 million EBITDA and the U.S. market cap is $32 million. I mean that’s like two times EBITDA. It doesn’t make any sense I mean is – because your stock is so small but the word isn’t getting out? But it just seems like it trades at such a discount, I can’t figure out why the stock isn’t like double or triple from here.

Zig Vitols

I agree, John. I don’t want to say. I am sorry.

John Gregory

I mean it doesn’t make any sense. I mean it’s just hard to figure out, but…

Zig Vitols

I’m out on my soapbox. Rasool and I do regular tours and probably that is one of the biggest comments that we get back. Everybody is wondering what’s going on. And my answer and I answer this to the board this way is that we will let our performance speak. And I’ve said that from day one and we want...

John Gregory

Well and I realized that the sand sector per se seems to be trading low and I don’t totally understand that to tell you the truth, but you guys seem trades so low. I guess the thing that’s shocked me to tell you the truth, if I was one of these other sand companies with where you guys have got the potential, I’d be calling you up tomorrow making an offer to buy you even if I paid double or triple your stock, it’s probably going to be accretive to their earnings. I mean that’s what I can’t believe because you’re trading so low on any of these multiples.

Zig Vitols

I don’t know if the other guys are on the line or not. Maybe they’re listening to you. Again – look I appreciate your views and those are the things that we think about where we focus mostly on adding value to this company. And when it gets recognized I think that that it will be recognized and we’ll just continue to perform.

John Gregory

Okay, all right. Thanks a lot man. Good job.

Zig Vitols

Thanks, John. I appreciate your support.

Howard Arden

Good morning. It’s Howard Arden. I just have a question about efficiency of maybe moving the company to America instead of being a Canadian company would be better recognized for its value.

Zig Vitols

Yeah that’s a great question, Howard. It is one that is one of our projects where we would like to see it happen. I think the logical way to do it and we’d like to graduate to the main board in the TSX from the Venture board. And as we grow in revenue and in capital – caps – market cap and we’ll graduate to there. And eventually, I think there – it’s inevitable that it will become an American company. We don’t see ourselves having a lot of business interests in Canada. We’re very appreciative of being a part of that. I think that the Venture capital exchanges what made this company possible and we’re extremely appreciative of that. But at the same time, we do primarily operate in the U.S. and anything that we’re considering is going to be U.S. based right now. So that’s not entirely outside the realm of possibilities.

Howard Arden

I mean you have an office in Houston that would be a logical place because you are close to your customer base there also.

Zig Vitols

Yeah everybody is here essentially Darren Urquhart, the CFO has a skeleton staff there and they operate up there and we do – all of our business dealings are essentially down here. Rasool and I reside here or control and everything. So we have an office here and this is really the beachhead for us in the U.S. as well as our Arkansas operations of course. But it’s – this is – I mean Houston is oil central. I think that if I want to talk to 80% or 90% of the people that would buy our products, I can drive there for a lunch meeting with anybody. So it’s a great place to do business.

Howard Arden

Okay, thank you.

Zig Vitols

Thanks, Howard.

Barry Schwartz

I’d like to know your thoughts on the Comstock share position that you have and apparently you increased that share position if you could talk about it.

Zig Vitols

Sure I think that while we own that stock, our duty is to make sure that we enhance the value where we can. Our official position is that we will monetize that stock, but at the same time that we want to encourage the company to move towards areas that will increase the value and the one area that we saw was they want to move from the gold and take some interest in lithium and cobalt and explore that area. Much as – much as Select Sands did, it started as the gold company and moved over to energy. We saw the lithium move is a really good move for the company.

We have to protect our position while we still own that stock and we think we increase value by having them move towards the lithium. And that’s evidenced by the joint venture they have now. They own 5% of a company called E3 Metals, who has a – E3 Metals is an interesting company. They have access to a fairly high concentration of lithium that is contained in brine in Alberta, and they have access to 1.3 million acres. So they’re moving in kind of a direction we want to. We will not – we don’t see – there’s not going to be any further investment, but in this case we supported them in a number of other investors to get that business.

Barry Schwartz

And that should be a big plus for you to divert cash for sand for your own operations to Comstock. So that obviously is a big plus for Comstock.

Zig Vitols

It’s somewhat of a hedge that’s getting into green energy and we think that that also has a future.

Barry Schwartz

Once again great quarter. Thanks so much. You guys are doing a fabulous job.

Zig Vitols

Thanks, Barry.

Zig Vitols

Thanks, Laura. And well once again we appreciate everybody is joining today’s call and your continued support of our company. We look forward to providing you with further updates on our third quarter earnings call in November and have a great day and thanks again.

