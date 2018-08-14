Helios And Matheson: Preferred Shares - An Item Many Have Missed

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Detailed Analytics as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

I have been a reader on Seeking Alpha since 2013. Like most of you, I rely on this website for a lot of research data that I might have missed nor have the capacity to analyze. I am grateful to many contributors on the site.

Last October, I was introduced to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY) which runs MoviePass — a subscription model, similar to Netflix, allowing subscribers to watch an unlimited number of movies, with plans to get movie producers and theaters to subsidize or share revenue with the company based on data collected from subscribers.

I was skeptical of the business model at the beginning, which prompted me not to invest but to instead watch the movement of the stock until a good time came around to make my initial purchase. At this time, I still have not convinced myself to make that purchase. This article will not cover issues many contributors have already pointed out, but rather one item I have not yet seen covered.

What Caught My Attention

On June 21, 2018, HMNY gave notice of the issuance of $164MM convertible notes as a means to fund general corporate expenses. What was buried in the press release, and missed by many, was the issuance of 20,500 Series A Preferred shares with this feature:

The Preferred Stock is not convertible into common stock. Each share of Preferred Stock is entitled to 3,205 votes per share on all matters on which holders of common stock are entitled to vote.

You may view the official filing of the preferred shares here.

How Is This Relevant?

If you multiply the number of preferred shares issued to the votes per share, it equates to 65,702,500 common shares' votes. At the time of the special shareholder meeting on July 23, 2018, there were 249,870,588 common shares available (see below):

ITEM 5.07 SUBMISSION OF MATTERS TO A VOTE OF SECURITY HOLDERS On July 23, 2018, we held a special meeting of stockholders. A total of 249,870,588 shares of our Common Stock and 20,500 shares of our preferred stock (the “Preferred Stock”) were outstanding as of June 29, 2018, the record date for the special meeting

This means the 65,702,500 preferred-share votes comprise around 20% of the total voting rights.

One item to which I do not have access at this time is the ownership of the preferred shares. However, a logical assumption would be company insiders. As part of HMNY’s SEC submission, the owner(s) of the preferred shares voted for the 250-1 reverse split and increase in authorized shares. Hence, this led to my assumption that the owners of the preferred shares were in agreement with senior management.

Why is this information relevant? As HMNY’s July 25, 2018, SEC submission stated, the reverse split reduced the number of common shares to 1.685MM units. This means preferred-share owners now have approximately 97.5% voting rights on the company (65,702,500/(1,685,000 + 65,702,500). The reverse split is a one-time event; however, with the majority of the voting rights, the preferred share owners now effectively control the company's future corporate events.

A Similar Case Study

A case study you might wish to explore is DryShips Inc. (DRYS). According to an SEC filing from September 14, 2016, the CEO owned preferred shares with effective voting rights of 100,000 votes per preferred share.

DryShips Inc. elected to exercise its preferred stock rights pursuant to the Facility and issued the 3,500,000 shares of Class D preferred stock to Sifnos on September 13, 2016. As per an amendment to the Facility, each share of Class D preferred stock has 100,000 votes.

(Sifnos is an entity controlled by the DryShips Chairman, CEO, and President George Economou.)

This transaction effectively allowed the CEO to maintain control of the company through his monopolized voting rights. The company had multiple share offerings and 8 reverse splits, decimating the shareholders who held since the first reverse split, as shown here:



Image source: Splithistory.com.

Further, you can see the effect of the 8 reverse split reverse splits on the stock:



Chart source: Yahoo Finance.

I am not suggesting HMNY will reverse-split 8 times; however, with the new preferred share ownership, the company can reverse-split as many times as it deems necessary while continuing its ATM offerings.

Strategic Change to MoviePass

Management’s latest change to the MoviePass model is a welcome sign. The company is increasing its subscription price to $15 per month and limiting users to 3 movies per month. This should lower cash burn by a large margin and pave the road to profitability. I will leave the detailed cash flow analysis to other contributors. Management will need to analyze the effects of these recent changes and continue to make adjustments.

As many readers point out, MoviePass could be "the Netflix of movie theaters." I have been a Netflix subscriber since 2012 and have seen its subscription model change from one tier to a current 4-tier plan, which I believe will be the future of MoviePass if the business has the capacity to expand.

Further, it is a good idea for MoviePass to begin its own movie production. If the plan succeeds, this may result in additional revenue from selling the viewing rights to movie theaters — and adding Bruce Willis to the mix is a good start. I believe management is doing the work necessary to bring the company to profitability.

Conclusion

I do not favor the idea that preferred shares owners are now controlling the company. As long as the total number of outstanding common shares is below 65,702,500, and assuming no further issuance of the same preferred shares, common shareholders will not be in control. This may allow the company to reverse-split again with additional ATM offerings.

And while I applaud the recent changes in MoviePass's subscription pricing and production business, I fear the company will continue to burn cash and may need to raise capital again through further market offerings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.