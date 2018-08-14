Rosehill Resources' (ROSE) CEO Alan Townsend on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

John Crain – Senior Manager, Finance and Investor Relations

Alan Townsend – Chief Executive Officer

Craig Owen – Chief Financial Officer

Brian Ayers – Vice President-Geology

Analysts

Neal Dingmann – SunTrust

Jeff Grampp – Northland Capital

Jeffrey Campbell – Tuohy Brothers

Joel Musante – Alliance Global Partners

John Crain

Thank you, Shelly, and good morning everyone and welcome to today’s conference call to review Rosehill Resources’ second quarter 2018 operating and financial performance. After I cover the forward-looking statements, Alan Townsend, our Chief Executive Officer, will review key items and operational results and Craig Owen, our Chief Financial Officer will then provide a financial review. We will have a question-and-answer session and Alan will then close the call with some brief comments. Also joining us today on the call is Brian Ayers, our Vice President of Geology.

I'd like to remind you that today's call includes forward-looking statements and certain non-GAAP financial measures. We believe our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. However, number of factors could cause results to differ materially from what we discussed. We encourage you to read our full disclosure on forward-looking statements and our SEC filings and the GAAP reconciliations included in yesterday's earnings release.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Alan.

Alan Townsend

Thank you, John, and thank you all for attending Rosehill’s second quarter earnings call today. I am pleased to report that during the second quarter, we made impressive progress executing our plan for 2018. With continued production growth in our Northern Delaware area and reaching significant development milestones in our Southern Delaware area.

For the third consecutive quarter, we have shown significant production growth with our second quarter average net production of 18,400 BOEs per day, up 50% compared to the first quarter of 2018. With this higher production rate and aggressive cost management, our combined lease operating cost and G&A, has been reduced by $2.84 per BOE.

The resulting second quarter delivered adjusted EBITDAX increased to $49.2 million from $34.9 million, a 41% increase from first quarter of 2018. We’ve drilled our first five wells in our Southern Delaware area with a focus on data gathering with extensive logging and coring work. The data we have received from these wells is very encouraging, and is being used in our optimization planning for the development of the Southern Delaware area. One well has been fracked and has just begun flowback with the second well currently being fracked.

We’ve also recently completed our Tatanka number one well, which is our first well in our Lea County, New Mexico acreage position. The well reached an initial 24-hour production rate of 1,532 BOEs per day, of which 85% is oil, and that calculates to 361 BOEs per day per 1,000 foot of lateral length. The production of this well will hold its lease and our development focus will remain on our Texas Holdings.

During the second quarter, we drilled nine gross horizontal wells and completed eight wells, ending the quarter with six drilled uncompleted wells. In our core Loving County area, we also drilled two additional salt water disposal wells in our attack on high water disposal costs. The results of these additional salt water disposals was lower second quarter cost and continued lower disposal costs in the future. We now believe that we have sufficient salt water disposal capacity in our core Loving County area and are focused on increasing our capacity on all our properties.

Of note, in Loving County, Targa recently completed an oil sales line into our Weber lease, where have seven wells that had been awaiting that sales line to avoid the oil trucking costs. Those wells would be brought on production in late August and in early September. For the remainder of the year, the capital expects to generally keep one rig operating in the Northern Delaware area and one rig operating in the Southern Delaware area. We do not plan to add a third rig in the fourth quarter. Rosehill now expects to drill and complete 34 to 38 new wells in 2018, comprised of 24 to 26 wells drilled and 28 to 30 completed in the Northern Delaware area, and 10 to 12 drilled with six to eight completed in Southern Delaware area.

In the Southern Delaware area, the company is projecting up to four extended laterals – excuse me, four extended lateral wells greater than 7,000 feet in 2018, with the remainder of the wells being drilled with lateral length of approximately 5,000 feet. We have flexed our capital plans to provide more facilities infrastructure, primarily salt water disposal wells and pad equipment, allowing for stronger well performance and reduced overall cost. As such, some of the well count and capital mix information underlying our 2018 guidance has changed. There are no changes to our other 2018 guidance metrics nor our 2019 preliminary forecast.

Since the acquisition of the Southern Delaware area, last December, Rosehill has been working to add acreage to this new core area. During the second quarter, we acquired an additional 420 acres at an average cost of $15,000 per acre. In addition to the leasehold acquisitions, the company continues to acquire royalty interest, under its leasehold position in the Southern Delaware area, in order to increase its net revenue interest on those leases. We’ll continue to look to block up additional acreage in our core areas with any such acquisitions being outside our 2018 capital guidance range.

The company continued to make enhancements to its midstream and marketing arrangements in the second quarter of 2018. As I mentioned previously, the company entered into an agreement for pipeline transportation and marketing of oil production from its Weber lease in the Northern Delaware area with Targa.

Additionally, the company is evaluating proposals for pipeline transportation for its oil production in Lea County, New Mexico. In the Southern Delaware area, the build-out of the company’s gathering system by Brazos Midstream is well underway, and the company expects to enter into agreements for intra-basin transportation and marketing services for its oil production in the third quarter of 2018.

In terms of our strategy around transportation constraints and widening basis differentials in the basin, we believe we are well situated to manage through this challenging environment. We have ample capacity to transport our oil to Midland and have substantially hedged our Midland basis exposure to 2019 at a Mid-Cush basis below $5 per barrel. Approximately, 90% of our oil production is currently on pipe and we expect that to increase through the remainder of the year due to the projects I just mentioned.

Lastly, I would like to provide a brief update on our CEO search. As I have previously announced, I have advised the Board of my desire to retire as soon as a new CEO can be in place. Our Chairman and Board are well underway with the process and are currently engaged with multiple candidates. We look forward to the selection process being completed and will make an announcement once the selection is made.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Craig for a review of our financial performance in the second quarter. Craig?

Craig Owen

Thank you, Alan. Our strong operational execution in the second quarter translated into impressive progress on the financial side. I’m excited to provide a summary of those results. Second quarter revenues were $80.5 million and production totaled 18,423 barrels of oil equivalent per day with 72% crude oil, 14% NGLs, and 14% natural gas.

Total production increased 52% from the first quarter as we continue our impressive production ramp. Our second quarter production was largely sustained at the level reported in April when we announced our first quarter results. This is primarily associated with the timing of wells brought on production during the second quarter, and we expect our production to begin ramping back up later in the third quarter as additional wells are brought online.

For the second quarter of 2018, Rosehill reported a net income of $9.2 million, which included a $15.2 million non-cash income tax benefit, partially offset by $10.8 million non-cash pretax loss on commodity derivative instruments. We generated EBITDAX of $49.2 million for the second quarter, an increase of 41% compared to the first quarter of 2018. Our realized oil price for the second quarter before the effect of our hedges averaged $60.18 per barrel for oil and total equivalent price of $48.02 per BOE on an unhedged basis.

During the second quarter, Rosehill built upon its commitment of prudent risk management by continuing to actively hedge exposure to fluctuating commodity prices. More specifically, we added approximately 5,500 barrels per day of Mid-Cush basis swaps for July 2018 through December 2019 that are in addition to the positions we announced with our first quarter results.

As a result, we’re now protected through 2019 on approximately 75% of our oil production, at just under $5 per barrel. In addition to protecting basins, we continue to opportunistically add WTI hedges through costless collars to ensure our downside protection from price decreases, while also benefiting from rising oil prices. In the earnings release, we included a table detailing our hedge positions as of June 30, 2018. We believe that protecting our cash flow generation to help fund our profitable drilling program helps to add the shareholder value.

Turning to expenses. Total cash operating expenses were $24.2 million or $13.34 per BOE, which consisted of $11.2 million of direct lease operating expense or $6.59 per BOE, $7.9 million in G&A expense or $3.64 per BOE, $1.2 million in gathering and transportation expense or $0.72 per BOE, and $3.8 million in production taxes or $2.29 per BOE.

LOE costs decreased quarter-over-quarter on a unit basis primarily as a result of the completion of the two salt water disposal wells during the quarter. Rosehill will continue to operate our water disposal system and we plan to continue to drill saltwater – additional saltwater disposal wells this year in an effort to ensure low-cost operations.

As of June 30, 2018, total liquidity was approximately $128 million, which included $13 million of cash on hand, approximately $65 million of availability under our revolving credit facility and the company’s ability to issue an additional $50 million in Series B preferred stock.

Our borrowing base is re-determined at the end of the second quarter, and resulted in an increase to the borrowing base to a new borrowing base of $210 million, up from $150 million due to strong performance of our Northern Delaware assets. Our reserve data utilized for the redetermination was evaluated as of June 1st, and very little of that value is ascribed to those reserves associated with our Southern Delaware assets due to the early development status in that area.

And as a reminder, the company has an option to call for another borrowing base redetermination and expects to utilize this option in the second half of this year.

And with that, operator, we are ready to take questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from Neal Dingmann from SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Neal Dingmann

Good morning. Alan and Craig, nice quarter. First question, Alan maybe for you or Craig, whoever wants to handle, just on the flow assurance, you gave some details on some of the basis hedges and such. Can you just maybe any further color, it sounds like you guys sound confident about, as you ramp, you’ll continue to have this flow assurance, maybe just any more details you can provide around that obviously given the hot topic these days?

Alan Townsend

Sure. I’ll start with that. And this is Alan. First off, our core Loving area is tied into the Plains pipeline. We have – lacking sitting there, that line has been in there for quite some time, where along with Anadarko, the first people into that line. Earlier this year, we hit some nomination issues with that line, but those have since been kind of cleared up as I think Plains has cured some of their issues down around the link area. We don’t anticipate with only one rig in that area ramping production up significantly, it’ll be more flat up there than anything else. And so therefore, delivering 16,000 to 17,000 a day through that pipeline, it feels very comfortable to us. That’s what we’ve been doing for the last three or four months.

The addition of the Targa pipeline to the Weber lease that’s designed for, I believe 10,000 barrels to 12,000 barrels a day. We’ll have seven wells coming online there. So, we delayed those production till now. We were trucking oil out of there for quite some time, but as we drove up the last two pads, we waited to bring those on until the pipeline was in place. That pipeline went on production approximately seven to 10 days ago. So the first rig also has started flowback there, and we’ll bring the other ones on later in the month. And we hope to have some nice step up, so to speak, production from that area reportable in September.

As we move down to the White Wolf, Southern Delaware Basin area, when that acquisition was made, a portion of that acquisition was dedicated, the acreage have been previously dedicated by Jetta to Brazos Midstream. And so we’ve been working diligently with the planning and the build-out of the oil and gas gathering systems with them. They have been acquiring rights of way and are in the process of finishing that up. We anticipate that they’ll start tying up tank batteries to the gathering system some time September, October period. We’ll do some initial trucking as we flow these wells back, but we once we bring on the bulk of the wells in the area, they’ll all be on a gathering system going forward.

The gap is going to go back up to Brazos’s gas-processing plant and they have ample capacity to – at the tailgate of that plant to remove it from the basin into the market. We are in the process of finalizing our sales there. Oryx pipeline runs across the area, that is the prime target for us to tie the gathering system into, but we’ve been talking to several of the bigger players in the area as far as the markets go. So, we feel fairly comfortable that clearly by fourth quarter this year that Brazos’ systems will be up and running, and we will not have an issue with any takeaway capacity.

Neal Dingmann

That’s great details, Alan. Just one follow-up if I could. Just on – could you talk about sort of the drilling campaign? Two things where you mentioned, I think, in your slide show about 480 locations. So, I’m just wondering go-forward basis; one, the existing inventory and then on kind of which you plan on doing forward. Does that include – could you just talk about what zones, I guess, rather than just me to say that – what zones that includes and kind of what you planned to target on a go-forward basis versus what you’ve done so far? Thank you.

Alan Townsend

Sure. And I think I’ll turn to Brian Ayers, our VP of Geology, to go through that. Brian?

Brian Ayers

Thanks, Alan. In the core area, roughly, a third of the undrilled benches or sticks are going to be in the Wolfcamp A section. We have a fair number of Wolfcamp B wells left to drill, but we’re just now beginning to develop of the Bone Springs interval there. In our White Wolf area, roughly, half of our sticks currently are in the Wolfcamp A and B. The rest are spread out through the Bone Springs interval. We’re going to continue to focus in the North, on the third Bone Springs through the White Wolf A, that’s probably going to be the majority of our wells planned for 2019. And White Wolf, almost all of our wells are going to be in the Wolf A and B intervals.

Alan Townsend

And I’ll just follow up real quick. In our new investor deck, that’s going to be on our website, if you look at Slide 8 or Page 8, there is a breakdown on the number of locations by zone for the Northern Delaware Basin and in Southern Delaware Basin, a similar breakdown is on Page 14.

Neal Dingmann

Great details, guys. Thanks so much. Congrats, again.

Alan Townsend

Thank you, Neal.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jeff Grampp from Northland Capital. Your line is now open.

Jeff Grampp

Good morning, guys.

Alan Townsend

Hi, Jeff.

Jeff Grampp

I’m curious Alan or maybe for Brian, how you guys are kind of thinking about obviously in the Delaware specifically, parent-child relationships that have been a hot-button issue. So, can you talk maybe, about your strategy in potentially mitigating that either through completions or how you’re developing your pads? Or just, in general, how you guys are developmentally thinking about that?

Alan Townsend

Sure. Yeah. We have recognized the drainage issue that is now called parent-child, but we recognized that early on in our initial slide deck when we announced our pipe ways almost two years ago, we get our initial type curves with about a 20% reduction from always being published by other people, just based upon the idea that the new development wells were going to be adversely affected by the original stand-alone wells.

So, we entered into this right way. I’m not – I’m an engineer and our VP of Engineering, he and I are on the same page on that entirely. So we can’t real flack early on saying you’re underestimating what your reserves might be, and we think that ultimately we’re going to be proven right. And so that’s what our pattern role [ph] back. So I’m sorry I didn’t take that packed on that, but nevertheless.

Secondly, we looked at trying to develop on a pad basis so that we can develop the rock volumes at a single time, so that we don’t have a parent-child relationship. So, we’ve been drilling three to four wells in a single zone from the same pad at the same time and completing them at the same time, saying now the development of that zone is over. There won’t be a second round of drilling, where we have supplemental development wells there. And that is how we’re approaching, trying to optimize the recovery of hydrocarbons from any particular zone. Brian, do you want to add anything?

Brian Ayers

Yes. And we have an ongoing plan of mapping key fracs. We’re doing a lot of science on this to really fine-tune well spacing, drill patterns, drill timing. It’s not a simple problem and we don’t have the complete answer yet, but I think we’re getting close to it. Clearly, you can’t expect to come in and drill a PUD, offsetting the well that was drilled in the last year or two and get the same kind of flow rates and reserves of that first well. So by drilling these wells in chunks, in the right chunks, the right way, we think we can optimize.

Jeff Grampp

Great. That’s really helpful. I appreciate that guys and a question on the acquisition side of things, specifically on the royalties or mineral, can you guys talk about maybe the outlook there as far as how big of an acquisition market there is in areas you’re currently operating? And can you disclose kind of what that position currently stands at today for you guys?

Brian Ayers

That’s rough.

Alan Townsend

That’s a little rough. But what we look at doing is if we have the opportunity – if we’ve required a 100% working interest in 75% NRI, if we have the opportunity to pick up another 3%, 4%, 5% royalty interest associated with that and move our NRI from 75% towards 80%. The impact of that long-term on the ultimate recoveries and the economics, because it extends the economic life of those wells is pretty significant. And the short-term cash flow is attractive as well. So, we’ve been doing that and that effect, I know we’ve picked up a couple of packages with quite a number of royalty acres in them that way. We will continue to work that market. It’s kind of a selective market. It’s a lot of blocking and tackling with the land guys are out actually talking to the mineral owners and finding if we can negotiate some of that additional NRIs.

Brian Ayers

Old School.

Alan Townsend

Old School. From a working interest acquisition point of view, we still look significantly at adding some positions, particularly in blocking up in the White Wolf area in our Southern Delaware area. We hope to be able, before the end of the year, to make a few announcements on that.

Jeff Grampp

Okay, great. That’s really helpful. Last one from me, just on the SWD side, you guys are building out a pretty significant presence there, is that – how do you guys kind of look at internally as far as that an asset we should you guys to retain look or if you guys looked at potentially that is a monetization candidate or a funding source?

Alan Townsend

Yes, yes. So well, first off, we’ve often thought that historically the paradigm has been maintained our own control of our water disposal, because of the fact that it’s our lifeblood. We can’t get rid of water, we can’t produce our oil. One of the issues we had is we ramped up significantly in late March and we hit 18,000 to 20,000 barrels a day was the fact that our water disposable capacity had lagged. So, we invested in drilling a couple of more water wells, water disposal wells and now we feel that the capacity is there. And it has significant economics as we say it is approximately $2.50 to $2.80 a barrel disposal foot, 10,000 barrels a day, that’s the sizable of chunk of change.

Water disposable build out in the capacity there, we don’t feel that we have to push hard on making sure of this capacity. Then clearly, it becomes the potential monetization candidate because that our money is made by drilling oil and gas wells. We save money by operating saltwater disposal wells. So the economics look attractive. We will be entertaining monetization of that as well.

That being said, we’re also looking into other water handling from both the water supply side as well as the water recycling side. At this point, the economics, we haven’t seen the economics point towards water recycling, but I think it’s – I think, we’re going to, ultimately, have to get the partial water recycling as an industry one way or the other because aquifers are going to fill up that we’re disposing into. So we’re going to have to figure a way to reuse this water. And I think that’s coming as we get there.

Jeff Grampp

All right. I really appreciate the comments, guys. A nice quarter.

Alan Townsend

Thanks, Jeff.

Craig Owen

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jeffrey Campbell from Tuohy Brothers. Your line is now open.

Jeffrey Campbell

Good morning. Congratulations on the quarter and Alan, I’m thrilled you’re still around, soon.

Alan Townsend

Thanks, Jeff. It’s good to talk to you.

Jeffrey Campbell

Yes. First thing I wanted to ask you was now that you’ve drilled the successful well on Lea County, can we kind of revisit the forward strategy on asset?

Alan Townsend

Sure. I’ll be glad to do that. That lease was a very old lease that we had from our predecessor company. Matter of fact, the original well was drilled, I think, in about 1984. And then it finally went off production two years ago, and we needed to reestablish production on that lease in order to hold it by production. So the well that we just drilled, the Tatanka number one holds that lease by production. Now that, I think, it’s about, what, 800 net acres, Brian?

Brian Ayers

Yes.

Alan Townsend

And obviously, that is not a core area for us. So we’ll be concentrating our drilling activities down in Texas, as I mentioned. With that in mind, we may be looking to move on from that area, although we aren’t announcing anything on that yet. But as you can tell, it’s unsettled lease, it’s a little harder to operate on, it’s 800 stranded acres. So I think you can read the – between the lines on what our ultimate goals on that are going to be.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay, great. Returning to the earlier discussion on this call about the multi-well development. Many operators do the Wolfcamp as a continuous zone and in some places along with the third Bone Spring. So when you talk about chunk development, are you speaking more of the horizontal or vertical bias? I mean, where is the parent-child effect more impactful?

Alan Townsend

Actually, we see it as a 3D problem. The first clusters that we drilled, when we started drilling again last spring, were actually across the third Bone Spring, the Wolfcamp XY and the A shale as well. And of course, this also varies from place to place and from bench to bench. But it is clearly not a single lateral height problem. You have to view it as a 3D problem.

Alan Townsend

Okay, thank you. So, when you’re talking about doing three or four wells at a time, what’s the limiting – I mean, asides from the spend on the wells, what’s the limiting factor on which zones you choose to develop at a certain time?

Brian Ayers

Well, we have done a lot of science, and we, I think, gone a long way to defining what the tanks are. And in the case of our core area, clearly, the third Bone Spring, the Wolfcamp XY and the A shale are one tank. We designed our pad drilling so that we drill and complete as much of that tank in one shot as we can. Sometimes, that’s three wells in A shale followed up by three wells in XY, followed up by Bone Spring well. Sometimes though we drill Bone Spring XY and A shale wells at the same time. A part of it depends upon what wells have been drilled offsetting and when, and part is just a function of what our science is showing us.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay. Well, that was very interesting color. I appreciate that. Let me ask one last question, the – just to make sure I wasn’t getting confused here. The press release mentioned that a – it sounded like, five wells have been drilled in Pecos because there was, I think, a fifth one in July. It mentioned that the first Pecos well has been completed and is flowing back. So I’m just – and, I think, it mentioned we’d get results in the third quarter. So I’m just wondering what’s the anticipated completion schedule for the other four wells that have been drilled so far.

Brian Ayers

Yes. We have actually just finished fracking yesterday the second well. Frac crew is recharging for a day or two or three, and then we’ll start fracking our State Blanco 58 next, followed by our SISTERS 17 well, and then lastly our Trees Estate 77. That last frac should start right around the end of this month. So we’ll have flowback starting on all five wells roughly the middle of September.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay, great. So that we should get some pretty meaningful data from these wells by the third quarter, I would think.

Alan Townsend

Yes. That’s what we’re anticipating. Yes.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay. Great. Again, congratulations on the quarter.

Alan Townsend

Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. And our next question comes from Joel Musante from Alliance Global Partners. Your line is now open.

Joel Musante

Hi, guys. Congratulations on the impressive production growth in the quarter. I just had a question on the well count. You decreased your well – how many wells you’re planning to drill and complete during the year. And it didn’t look like you altered any of your guidance for CapEx or production or anything for 2018 or 2019. So I was just wondering what was behind that.

Craig Owen

Hey, Joel. This is Craig. I think, you’re right. We did alter the mix in the well counts, but not changing anything else on the overall 2018 guidance or preliminary 2019. So what that is we’re reflecting a little bit and using a little bit more of the capital dollars for facilities. As we talked through the call, salt water disposal, primarily, but also pad equipment, so that we can flow these wells back to their capabilities as opposed to not being ready for them.

So as Alan mentioned, we’re trying to get upfront of that and that’s essentially the answer in kind of how that derives and kind of works through the numbers. A little bit more facilities capital, less on the drilled and completed side, a little bit of that is driven by higher working interest, but the predominant reason is flexing a little bit more on the facilities.

Alan Townsend

And I’ll give a little color on that as well. A year ago, we drilled out one of our sections in the core area, Section 24, in the Northeast side of that. And then, if you recall in December and January, we had hit with some real bad weather in the basin and everything slowed down. And in addition to that, we had some delivery problems on salt water disposal. But what we found was that when we couldn’t bring those wells on strongly right from the start and then suffered any kind of disruptions to the flows, they were ultimately harmed the near-term type curve performance. And with that in mind, we are trying to keep ahead of the drill bit with the infrastructure. And so that we can hook wells up, get rid of the salt water disposal – well, massive salt water disposal costs, get rid of the water, get – keep the oil moving, keep the gas moving. So we’re just kind of upfronting ourselves a bit with the infrastructure cost.

Joel Musante

Okay. All right. Well, that makes sense. So yes, and I just had a couple of more questions just on housekeeping-type issues. Just going forward, on G&A and LOE, what – I guess, how should we expect that to trend going forward?

Craig Owen

Yes, Joel. This is Craig, again. On both, generally trending down with that production growth, certainly,, you’ve seen both of that trend down from second quarter from where they were in the first quarter. LOE primarily driven by the water disposal that we talked through, will trend down a little bit throughout the year with increasing water disposal going to those salt water disposal wells. The one-off will be early results in White Wolf until we get those water disposal or those wells in place, you have some trucking costs and so forth on the LOE side. But in general, both trending down. We should continue to see that throughout the rest of this year.

Joel Musante

Okay. And I guess when should we expect the first results from White Wolf? Are you expecting to wait until you have a number of well results before you report something? Or maybe come out with something before that?

Alan Townsend

We’ll probably wait until we have a number of wells to report on as opposed on a single well basis. So I would expect us. Yes, it’s going to be late September, into October sometime.

Joel Musante

Okay. Great. That’s all I had. Appreciate it.

Thank you. And that concludes today’s Q&A session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Alan Townsend, CEO for any closing remarks.

Alan Townsend

Well, thank you, everyone for attending our meeting today. I really appreciate your interest and support. As you can probably tell, we’re excited about the progress that we’ve made thus far, and look forward to building upon this momentum during the second half of the year. Our Southern Delaware development plan is well underway, and we are very encouraged by the early results and the scientific data collected in this area.

We, like many of you, who have followed the company since the White Wolf acquisition, are eager to see the well results in Southern Delaware, and we will be sharing those results as soon as available, as I mentioned, probably late September, into October sometime. Overall, our focus remains on growth, while driving down costs, improving well results and performing our job safely and as good stewards to our neighbors and the environment. Thank you all for your time and wish you a pleasant day. Goodbye.

