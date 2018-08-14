Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (AMR) CEO Hal Chappelle on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Scott Grant - IR

Hal Chappelle - President & CEO

James Hackett - Alta Mesa’s Executive Chairman and Kingfisher Midstream CEO

Craig Collins - Kingfisher Midstream Chief Operating Officer

Michael McCabe - VP and CFO

Tim Turner - VP of Corporate Development

Analysts

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs

Subash Chandra - Guggenheim

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital

Shaun Sneeden - Guggenheim

Neil Dingman - SunTrust

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Alta Mesa Resources Inc. Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Scott Grant, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Scott Grant

Thanks Carl. Good morning and thank you for joining us today to discuss Alta Mesa Resources' operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2018. Joining me on today’s call will be our President and Chief Executive Officer; Hal Chappelle; Chief Financial Officer; Mike McCabe; Alta Mesa’s Executive Chairman and Kingfisher Midstream CEO, Jim Hackett; Kingfisher Midstream Chief Operating Officer, Craig Collins and other members of Alta Mesa's senior management.

Note that in conjunction with today's call we have posted a Slide deck on our website that we will referencing. You can download these slides from the Investor Relation section of our website at altamesa.net.

I would like to remind everyone that today's discussions may contain forward-looking statements and assumptions based on our current views and reasonable expectations. However, several factors could cause actual results to differ-materially from what we talk about today. For a discussion of the risks and factors that could impact our future performance, please refer to Alta Mesa's Safe Harbor language contained in the company's annual and quarterly reports. With that, I’ll turn the call over to our CEO, Hal Chappelle, to provide a few opening comments before we open the call to Q&A.

Hal Chappelle

Thanks Scott and welcome everyone to our second quarter 2018 earnings call. I would like to start off by highlighting our announcement that the Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program. When the business combination of Alta Messa holdings Kingfisher Midstream and Silver Run II was conceived, management and investors saw significant opportunity to capture and create long term value in the STACK.

Our belief in that has strengthened as we have integrated these businesses and continue to grow production and progress our knowledge of this incredible resource. The opportunity to invest in our own high quality acreage in integrated midstream business at recent trading levels offers compelling long term returns to our shareholders.

So as I walk through our second quarter update, you’ll have an opportunity to hear how we progress in various ways on each of our core investment tenants. Tremendous opportunities in front of us and we are positioned to deliver significant share holder value.

Alta Messa continues to be the leading developer of the oil window in this STACK with the average July production estimated to be over 31,000 BOE per day. Net to Alta Messa, we have grown production more than 50% relative to our 2017 exit rate.

We foresee an exit rate for this year between 38,000, 40,000 BOE per day, which will represent an 85% to 100% annual increase. Considering production a day, net revenue interest in new wells and the forward outlook for the drilling and completion schedule we now expect average production of 29,000 to 31,000 BOE per day for the full year of 2018 which is below the guidance we provided earlier this year.

Since 2012 when we spud our first horizontal well in this STACK we have undertaken a continuous process of delineation, development and optimization. Initially we focused on learning where to land laterals and how to design effective [ph] completions. Then an aerially and spatially distributing well bores [ph].

Drilling almost 350 horizontal wells to date in the play puts us at the leading edge of the industry wide learning curve. Most recently our learning has been focused on how to coordinate and execute multi well pad drilling on a large scale. We acknowledge that this is an ongoing process of continual learning and continuous improvement.

On average we had approximately 31,00 BOE per day shut in during Q2 versus less than 1,800 BOE per day shut in during Q1. In July, that amount was reduced to about 1,700 BOE per day reflecting steps we took post the business combination to optimize the scheduling of drilling and completions and offsetting drilling units.

We think it’s important for investors to realize that the Q2 production while increasing from Q1 was impacted from short term logistics of multi well pad development not from a change in the prospectivity of a low cost high return acreage position and the resource underlying it.

In anticipation of continuing to add rigs over the course of the next rig here, we have expanded our drill ready inventory across the four acreage footprint to allow for the smooth integration of planned additional rigs and to mitigate the potential product impact on offset wells.

Capital expenditures are on track with previous guidances. Alta Messa has deployed approximately $380 million through second quarter. We are particularly proud that despite rising materials cost and service cost inflationary pressure Alta Messa Upstream’s drilling and completion cost have continued to average about $3.8 million per well.

Additionally, our operating cost and scaling well in the field has caused our operated LOE per BOE to be low in this quarter and we expect this trend to continue as we leverage this substantial infrastructure and experienced team across the growing production base.

So moving over to Kingfisher Midstream, while we expected EBITDA to be below our previous guidance, we are seeing continued opportunity for business expansion, given the strong fundamentals of STACK and Northwest STACK.

While the timing of our customers production ramp has been slower than anticipated, our long-term acreage dedications represents significant value of creation opportunities for the long-term. In the relatively short amount of time he has been with the company, Craig Collins and his team are doing a great job of expanding our Midstream footprint across the STACK by operating, differentiated gas gathering and processing, crude gathering and transportation and going forward produce water services from the single entity.

This is unique within the basin and we believe a competitive advantage for the integrated enterprise. System gas volumes on KFL [ph] have grown by over 35% since the business combination of third-party volumes and system have grown by more than 85%.

The 200 million cubic feet per day plant expansion was placed into service in April. It increased operated inlet capacity to 260 million cubic feet per day and greatly improved operating efficiencies and liquid product yields.

Work on Cimarron Express Pipeline has continued to advance and the mid-2019 commissioning remains on track. This pipeline represents an additional portion of the midstream value chain to Kingfisher Midstream will be able to capture and it will truly differentiate our gathering and processing capabilities for our other producers.

To further expand the platform services, the Kingfisher Midstream obviously [ph] we’ve begun the process of transferring the produced water assets from Alta Messa to Kingfisher Midstream. This produced water system was designed to be readily expandable to handle the anticipated ramp-up of produced water lines from both Alta Messa and other third-party customers.

The commercialization of these assets will provide Kingfisher Midstream with an additional growth platform, while providing producers with a long-term water solution and improved net backs.

The formal transfer of this business is expected to be completed in 2018 and we are targeting to do so this quarter. Next, I would like to discuss our growing confidence in Northwest STACK. Drilling especially well logging, geologic analyses, and initial well results affirm that continued development of the Northwest STACK area is warranted. To support our growing activity and that of third parties Kingfisher Midstream is expanding its gas gathering system in the major county and has started construction on a new high-pressure gathering on that will provide connectivity to our existing, processing infrastructure in Kingfisher County.

Additionally, today we announced that we have signed a letter of agreement with a private operator to gain partial ownership of approximately 17,000 acres in major county rather. This acreage is contiguous with Alta Mesa’s existing position and Alta Mesa will be operator of the combined acreage position.

As part of the agreement, the acreage will be dedicated to Kingfisher Midstream for gas, oil and produced water. This type of transaction highlights the [Indiscernible] that can come from being an integrated upstream and midstream company and a growing and expanding basin.

So as we look into the second half of 2018, we’re already beginning to position the quarter for the company for continued capital efficient growth in 2019. To that end, the ninth rig will be added in September and we are evaluating the timing for – and then adding a tenth rig possibly late in the fourth quarter.

We expect the addition of the ninth rig. During the third quarter, we’ll offer it greater flexibility to maintain continuous operations in major county and to more quickly complete our DrillCo third-party funded drilling JV.

In conclusion, let me reemphasize why we remain convinced that Alta Mesa resources represents a differentiated equity investment opportunity, despite the timing delays we had experienced in the first half of 2018. First, we’re the leading developer in the low cost, high return STACK oil window. Secondly, our integrated business drives value, enhances returns and positions our midstream business for significant growth.

Third, we have a strong balance sheet capable of supporting our growth plans. And finally, our

finally our significant management ownership creates and ensures on going on with investors.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Derrick Whitfield from Stifel. Please go ahead.

Derrick Whitfield

Thanks, good morning all.

Hal Chappelle

Good morning, Derrick.

Derrick Whitfield

Hal, I think you guys did a nice job and the PowerPoint of conveying the sudden impacts during the quarter and your well performance year-to-date alleviate pattern productivity concerns. Regarding your pattern development going forward, can you comment on how you plan to sequence operations to minimize shedding [ph] impacts in future quarters?

Hal Chappelle

That’s a great question, Derrick and I appreciate your commentary and I point out that not only in the main body event Derrick on I think page 7 we showed the net effect but we try to show some, provide some granularity back in the appendix on one of the specific patterns.

And Kevin Bourque, VP of Operations who is responsible for the overall coordination of field operations , and Kevin could you comment on the way that we schedule and how you see that going forward.

The scheduling of the drilling is done sort of months in advance, somewhere between four and six months out as we go through the process. Coming into the beginning of that first quarter, we had amount of drilling inventory ready to drill, essentially meaning that it’s all ready, ready to go. That’s what provides the pool that we picked from the drill.

As we move further out of that year, we’ve already scheduled that much further out. We’ve – with the number of rigs that we have running, we’re able to geographically disperse them to coordinate the way that we want these patterns to interact with offset activities, nearby offset activities and it’s been something that we have focused on minimizing as we go forward, starting as early as February.

So what you’re seeing in the second quarter is outcomes of work that we’ve done or planned say back in the fourth quarter of 2017. It lingers into the first quarter of 2018 and it’s definitely something that we’ve designed around as we go forward through the end of 2019.

So I think you’ll see that, that in fact minimized as we go.

Kevin Bourque

So Hal, just let me add on. The balance of the year how do you see that impact on our…

Hal Chappelle

We’re currently forecasting as we build that end of the model, somewhere under a 1000 BOE a day worth of offset activity just because we really have spread out enough of the stuff and then plan for that whole field development as we go to when we want to come back, when the offsets and the impacts wont’ be as large, again just continuing to develop correctly for the reservoir and the number of rigs we plan to run. Thank you.

Derrick Whitfield

That’s very helpful. And as my follow up, I’d like to focus on Kingfisher Midstream. The focus this morning and largely to date has been on gas processing throughput volumes and I understand that you guys are certainly reticent to offer revised guidance at this point based on delays in year-end third-party volumes.

If we were to think about the previously disclosed 2019 Utica guidance of approximately 300 million. Can you comment on what revenue streams are not included in an estimate and how material they could be based on recent Cimmaron and water development?

Hal Chappelle

So Derrick, this is Hal. You’re referring to forecast for 2019 will provide a roadshow. The roadshow as I think you are pointing out also is we had a fairly straight forward even simplistic picture that was that was laid out and is characterized by growth in gas volumes.

And a fairly stable amount of oil lines that were primarily concentrated with Alta Mesa and Eastern Kingfisher. So in the -- as we go into 2019, the -- and we’ve talked in the past of how Craig has come in and created – has stepped into a different business environment, and has developed a fairly robust business plan and so produced water and crude oil, particularly in light of Cimarron Express are the elements in addition to gas gathering that would be part of that 2019 outlook is when we do guide to that in the future.

Derrick Whitfield

And how – if you could just speak to how material this could be, if that’s something that feel comfortable sharing at this point?

Hal Chappelle

I’m going to turn that over to Craig Collins is with me, Craig you want to give a sense of that?

Craig Collins

Derrick, Hal alluded to or mentioned in his opening comments around the fact that we’re are in the process of transferring the existing water assets from the upstream part of the company to Kingfisher Midstream. And truly to really guide for 2019 EBITDA, that is still a work in progress. I mean the timing of getting that transition completed, we are as Hal mentioned, we are targeting this quarter, but certainly within 2018, so we’ll see the benefit of that in 2019.

What we are still working through is the expansion acquired because we see significant volumes in addition to the existing volumes that are moving across the system, that are being trugged [ph] and so as we are able to continue to put pipe in the ground and get additional wells in place, that body moving across the system will be significantly higher than it is today, but we’re not at a point where we are prepared to guide what that would look like in 2019. So that would be a significant piece of the 2019 guidance.

The crude oil is another piece, and we remain very positive and have ever reason to believe the Cimmaron Express will be completed in mid-2019. And so we have a good line of sight as to what that EBITDA contribution will be in 2019.

But when we think about the water business, we as an aggregator of those water barrels, and being able to put those away and disposal wells, we see tremendous upside for producers. We’ll be able to do that at a lower cost than what producers are having to pay today and we’ll be able to do so more reliably.

And so as we think about that, I think that the margin associated with that water business is significant. And so, I think just extrapolating from what those water margins are across the water barrels, that are moving across the system today and what we see and potentially growing into and 2019 that EBITDA contribution on a monthly basis will be significant.

Derrick Whitfield

Well thanks, Hal and Craig for the additional details and taking my questions.

Hal Chappelle

Thanks, Derrick.

Operator

And the next question comes from John Nelson from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

John Nelson

Good morning and thanks for taking my questions. I just was wondering if we can get update on how we should be thinking about total CapEx for 2018. You mentioned that you are going now to be adding another quarter of a rig atleast and now the Midstream growing slower also means that there is some pure [Indiscernible] oil, just any if there’s an update on how will guidance’s for trending toward certain ranges, high-ends or low ends of the range?

Hal Chappelle

So I think that right now we are on target at mid-year at the midpoint of our combined CapEx guidance, and basically that is a little bit more skewed in first and second quarter towards the upstream side of the business. That ultimately got a little bit more as we transfer more of the salt water disposal and fresh water over to KFM. But on a combined basis we should be right on target at year-end of that 780 days 800 days on a combined basis.

John Nelson

Perfect. And then your oil mix ticked down sequentially, just curious if we can get update and should we still be thinking about our count of 35ish percent oil mix for the full year or has anything else been changing within the well profile?

Hal Chappelle

John it’s a good question. Tim Turner who heads up our corporate reserves as he’s VP of Corporate Development. Tim, you want to provide a comment on that.

Tim Turner

Yes sure. Thanks John. When you look at oil and gas production on the wellhead basis it historically and forecast in the future is very consistent about 56%, oil cut When you look at the last quarter, one of the dynamics that’s happening is the plants since we’ve taken it over has gained efficiencies. We’re in the process or have converted over to – to ethane recovery and so those two things have combined to expand the gas side if you will, so we have on the residue side a little bit less gas but a lot more NGLs and then so that brings our oil cut on a sales basis to about 50%. But it’s not a reservoir changes, it’s simply how it’s processed and sold.

John Nelson

Okay, that’s helpful. And if I could just sneak one more in, just because it was a topical over the last month or so, there’s been a lot of discussion just on the produced water regulation changes within Kingfisher County. I know you’ve talked about kind of the opportunity for the business there, but can you just speak to how you all are seeing, any impact specifically due to maybe changing regulation?

Hal Chappelle

It’s a great question, John and actually the focus of the intention that regulators and media have had is been on practices that we don't employ in terms of using temporary lines for produced water. We have on permanent installations, and so it hasn't had any real impact. We participate alongside of our colleagues and brethren and trying to make sure that industry is well represented with local and state officials, and have a strong dialogue, but it really hasn't been a factor for Alta Mesa.

John Nelson

Okay, I’ll let somebody else hop on. Thanks.

Operator

And the next question comes from Subash Chandra from Guggenheim. Please go ahead.

Subash Chandra

Hi, good morning Hal. Could you elaborate on sort of the ninth and tenth rig coming on and doing so until you’ve sort of solved the offset interference issue and sort of what’s the payoff there is to increase activity at this time?

Hal Chappelle

Great question, Subash. The ninth and tenth rig is really a part of a plan that I think we’ve articulated in the past and we’re growing into. If you recall we were at I think five [Indiscernible] a year and then we have sequentially grown and we’ve learned more about multi-well pad development and coordinated operations as we’re going through this. We got 21 development patterns now under our belt and that just means we are really just getting started here.

So it’s really one of creating value for shareholders through additional production, additional earnings with the ninth and tenth rigs and subsequent rigs beyond that. I think we’ve always articulated or tried to communicate that we see ourselves at as cadence of around 10 rigs with the current acreage position, and so that's how we see it -- it's really that simple.

Now in terms of the coordination of operations Cimarron if you will, I think that that is as Kevin addressed it earlier, a learning that we have incorporated into the way we’re scheduling out our activity, and so we see that being proportionately much less impactful on subsequent quarters.

Subash Chandra

Okay and so I guess that these large pads. The payoffs there is it quantifiable in terms of well cost or is there a way because your cycle times are pretty good. In order to avoid frac interference and keep the completion efficiencies is which you entertained during smaller pads.

Hal Chappelle

The number of wells we have on an individual pad is really something I think we have optimized around – on an individual pad and that gives us the right amount of time on the location, the right of sizable, the minimized services disturbance and all the way down to where we land those laterals and how far we extend them. So that's the last part of what your question, but the first part is I think is very very relevant.

And if you look at the time lines that we've been able to continue to compress, I think it's on the eighth page of our briefing deck. You can see that that just gets us the cash flow, production and cash flow that much sooner. We've also commented that we've been able to contain our cost in the phase of rising servicing cost as well as materials cost this year at an average of 3.8 million per well, testament to a strong coordinated field operations, procurement, drilling organization and effort to do so, and we continue to look for ways to manage those cost down if we can. And so we're pretty please with that. So the multi well pads have given us stable cost. And look at how many wells we've actually been able to drill this year? That's a fairly large level of effort to have a real tight bin with this cost outcomes.

I think our largest single well may have less than $4.5 million but we had a problem, 4.1 million [ph], sorry, and so that also is a testament to have a group that experienced and isn't repeating if you will, problems and learning from things that occurred in the past. So profitability for more well, enhanced time line for getting production online and lower manageable cost from being an multi-well pads and then we think a four-well pad across a patent so that would be probably two pad – three pads across one the issue.

Subash Chandra

Okay. I just wanted to ask your clarification on the 50% oil cut discussion. Is -- would that be relevant to the exit rate guidance as well?

Michael McCabe

We believe so, yes.

Subash Chandra

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And the next question comes from Irene Haas from Imperial Capital. Please go ahead.

Irene Haas

Yes. Hi. So wondering…

Hal Chappelle

Good morning, Irene.

Irene Haas

Hi, good morning. Wondering, if we would have some EBITDA guidance for the midstream for 2018 and then also Jim, in terms of kind of third-party customer for Kingfisher, seems to be moving slower than expected versus road show. I mean how big is that population in terms of your clients? How many rig count? How many rigs that they're running? What is causing the slowdown in 2018? And how would this look in 2019? And then, really lastly, would reiterate your position of being coming cash neutral in 2019? Would you be able to confirm it?

Hal Chappelle

So let me hand over the answer to Craig on each of those items and then Mike, I'll let you conclude on Irene's last question.

Craig Collinswas

Irene, for 2018 as we think about between now and the end of the year, we see on the revenue side, third-party volumes will continue to ramp up between now and end of the year, but we expect that they'll do so at a slower pace than what we've seen in the first half of the year. And then on the Alta Mesa's side, of course those volume in the back half of this year will be in line with the new production guidance that's been address earlier, and so I think if you just take that production guidance between now and in the year for Alta Mesa and extrapolate those volumes into the Kingfisher that gives you an idea as to what's volume and the revenue side would look like.

And then on the expense side, I think it's important to note that, while we had 6.1 million in EBITDA for Kingfisher in the second quarter, there is 1.8 million in transition services cost that we're burdening that number that won't be applicable on a go forward basis. And so I think that's relevant, but in addition to that we continue to focus on our operating cost and efficiencies to manage our per unit cost, so that as volume grow those per unit cost will continue to come down and we'll see those cost efficiencies on the midstream G&A side, we expect that to be fairly flat between now and the end of the year.

Again with the second quarter G&A burdened by about transition services cost of 1.8 million. And we have been very capital efficient. We placed our capital deployment to track our volume growth and we've been able to do so efficiently through the first half of the year and we expect that as we continue to grow into the second half of the year and prepare for 2019 volume growth that we'll be able to continue to deploy that capital very efficiently.

As we think about the third party landscape and the business development opportunities that are out there, I think what's become very clear to us is that lot of the operators that we're working with they just haven't increase rig activity in 2018 pipe we originally anticipated and the deployment of upstream capital has been moderate and more of an delineation versus a development situation. And so as we look at our business development opportunities we see, we continue to see bolt-on opportunities and we're capturing those in and around our current system, but the significantly expansion opportunities that we see are generally out west and to the northwest STACK, Major County is an area that is underserved from an infrastructure standpoint relative to the growth that we see coming from that area over the long term, but what we see out there is by and large most of the development up to this point has been through private operators who have been spin the capital prudently and at a slower pace than what was originally anticipated.

We see that over time those physicians will likely be changing hands and be consolidated and we're focused on capturing as much of that through return business development opportunities as we can and we'll need to be patience to see the upstream activity increase out in that area, but we think that subsurface characteristics are very strong and we started to taken steps to that in by expanding our gathering system into southeast Major County and we see – we have a lot of conviction in that area and we see the opportunities coming to us on the near term both in large transactions as well as small transactions but those are all works in progress.

Michael McCabe

And to answer the second part of that question, given that we have increased rig activity going, started at nine [ph] right now, little bit earlier than anticipated focused on higher networking interest wells. And I think the oil gathering side of the business when Cimarron Express comes on, all adds up to that we have confidence that we will be cash flow positive by the end of 2019.

Irene Haas

Great. And may I have one follow-up. You've mentioned that sort of Major County as such, have you got any color on your new well? And generally how many competitors you have up there and anything interesting going on? And how much you pay for the land that you bought?

Michael McCabe

So, most of what you asked, I'm going to differ to the future because it’s a competitive setting, but we are encouraged by well results and we just remind others that when we stepped into this area we talked about how it was part of the broader [Indiscernible] field. It is affirm and validated from a productivity standpoint by literally thousands of vertical wells and that there are often good correlation between good vertical wells and good horizontal resource in this part of the play.

So, all of those things continue to be affirmed as we move forward. We have seen competitive activity increase and it reminds us a lot of probably the 2013 to 2015 timeframe in Kingfisher County when a lot of questions were being asked and answered with drill bits and people figuring things our and we're please to be part of that, and we do see some interesting names in the public records, folks that are engaged up there.

Irene Haas

In terms consolidation, who's going to be as consolidator?

Hal Chappelle

We really like that question. And we feel that what we need to do is perform, execute and be affirmative answer on that here in the next couple of years.

Irene Haas

Thank you.

Operator

And the next question comes from Shaun Sneeden from Guggenheim. Please go ahead.

Hal Chappelle

Good morning, Shaun.

Shaun Sneeden

Hi, good morning and thanks for taking the questions. I guess just to start off, can you guys talk a bit about the share buyback program? And I guess how you guys thinking about capital allocation for buybacks versus investing in drill bit? And I guess probably more importantly how you guys thinking about buy back shares using liquidity while outspending cash flow currently? And any kind of context that you can provide around the side of the program versus current market cap would be helpful?

James Hackett

Yes. Shaun, this is Jim. I think the board was clearly focused on making sure that we met – we're able to still execute against our operating plan. So this repurchase authorization was specifically given to us under the assurance that we can continue to run the number of rigs needed to run to execute the plan for both the upstream and midstream business, and that has something to do with the sizing of the program as you might imagine. Thought processes that you have limits on what you can do in terms of the amount of daily volume you can buy back and we also have blackout periods.

And so we think that this will take us into these – rest of this quarter and the next quarter to probably execute them. But we think its properly sized and we just think the opportunity for compelling investment is so strong that it probably means that we may have to forgo a few attractive bolts on smaller transactions, but we think that the surety of our own story and the returns that we make the investment will have make it the most compelling alternative for our precious capital.

It doesn't change the free cash flow objective that we kind of told everybody. Mike reiterated here in terms of the end of 2019, and in any case that all fits together in terms of that we sized. I hope that answers your question.

Shaun Sneeden

I think that's helpful. Certainly I think kind of make sense. I think the market has been more accustomed to seeing those types of programs with more of a true kind of free cash flow in present terms, but that I think that makes sense. I guess the other one, if you don't mind it just – I know this was asked a different way earlier, but on oil volume just being down sequentially, was that all just due to shut ins. And I understand that you're capturing more on the NGL side, but just with on a BOE basis production was up sequentially. I'm just trying to understand that moving on the oil side?

Hal Chappelle

Go ahead, Jim.

James Hackett

Yes. I'll just saying to say, hi, Shaun. When we look at July or June to July, our oil volumes are up about 20%, and it's all related to shut-ins and then of course we're continuing to drilling and complete. And we gave you an illustration by the way Shaun in the appendix I think slide 17 and 18, these particular patterns, this doesn't always happen this way, but it did. And we would plan for not to be the case in the future, but we had high productivity in life and therefore low GOR production shut in on of these patterns during the second quarter.

Shaun Sneeden

Okay. Understood. That's actually very helpful. And then just lastly maybe for Mike. Can you just give us the split on the upstream and midstream cash? And I know that AMR is 83 million, but I guess what lies..?

Michael McCabe

Actually all that cash was held at AMH as part of the closing.

Shaun Sneeden

Okay. So effectively nothing that a parent [ph] level if you will, it's all AMH?

Michael McCabe

Yes. There's a slight amount of cash at parent level but insignificant.

Shaun Sneeden

Okay. That's helpful. Thank you very much.

Michael McCabe

Thank you, Shaun.

Operator

And the next question comes from Ray Deacon [ph] from HS Energy Advisors. Please go ahead.

Michael McCabe

Hello, Ray.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hey, good morning. I was wondering if you had any update on the Manning results or the Oswego, and if you could talk also – I know you're not for competitive reasons talking a lot about major, but it is thought that anything different than what you're doing right now in terms development could occur with the tenth rate, I guess?

Hal Chappelle

It’s a great set of questions and thank you for making that point, because our future does have Manning Oswego development plan. The Manning in Oswego were in two different parts of our footprint of water flooded by previous operators and then by us as we took over 25 years ago. The Manning is a prolific reservoir within the region and in fact there were Manning field in the major and northern playing area that we think point to horizontal prospectively and that will be something and is already is an area focus for our geologists as we look at that area.

We had one Manning horizontal to-date and just because a priority and the fact that all for our Manning reservoir has been HBP. We have not put as much effort into that as -- I think somebody only own that probably would have. And so in terms of horizontal development, but it is part of either balance of this year into 2019 plans to get out and drill two more. Right now that we already have planned to, Kevin, thank you. And then Oswego, is a great – so remember that, the Manning is Mississippi age and it's just above the Meramec within a shell [ph] there and [Indiscernible].

But above that in the Pennsylvanian section you have the Oswego and Chesapeake is the most active Oswego developer in the area we would be – we and Chaparral are probably second to them in terms of horizontal wells. And there's been really really good Oswego results. We have been fairly purposeful and steady and just couple of wells this year, trying to understand different parts of our acreage and the horizontal prospectively and one of our very best wells in terms of EUR is actually in Oswego well. So we expect additional Oswego development as part of the ongoing activity. I think it's fair to say that we will provide a specific guidance on what our expectations are as we go to 2019 on that.

Into Major County, I think I already addressed the existing well, but if you alluded to there are – it’s a pretty active area. There's other zones even the Arbuckle has oil production unit in the proximity of our Major County acreage. And so we're putting a quite a bit of effort into understanding that as well others source well including 3D seismic surveys that are planned for the area, so that we can adequately figure out what all the different targets are in addition to the Osage and the Meramec within that footprint.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Got it. And could you just talk about whether the gas differential continues to be something – is the current I guess a good guide for go forward?

Hal Chappelle

Yes. It’s a great point and one that I think we've pointed to as a key premise for why Kingfisher Midstream we believe was probably developed with not just the fiscal plant itself with the right infrastructure and size of pipes, but that we also contracted for FTE on to interstate pipelines, Panhandle that goes into the Panhandle Pool in Midwest and into the Gulf Coast. And the OGT West that goes up in El Paso North Plains and out in to the Western markets. And so we've got FTE there that gives us that now. That said, the differential for gas is been about – I think the physical price that Henry have this last quarter was on the order of 280 or actual realized physical price was 202, which would point to about $0.78 basis differential with some other transaction or specific area, localized costs associated with that.

I would point out, you can see in our hedge positions that we have also been just thoughtful and purposeful about hedging our basis so that we protect our future revenue streams against the portion of what we believe could be higher basis differentials in the future.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Great. Thanks very much.

Hal Chappelle

Thank you very much.

Operator

And our next question comes from Neil Dingman from SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Hal Chappelle

Hi, Neil.

Neil Dingman

Morning, for all the details. My question is that partial ownership you guys talked about is there opportunity, I guess two questions around that, one, are there more opportunities like that? And two, would that partial ownership for you guys will be operator, is there an opportunity to add more interest there or what, maybe just talk little bit more what the opportunities are around the partial ownership?

Hal Chappelle

Without revealing too much about this specifics of an agreement, the answer is yes, there are more opportunities, in fact, it align to parties that are capable of aggregating acreage to do it in a way that create efficiency and gets us to drilling good wells faster. And so we believe those opportunities in a specific geographic footprint beyond that there's always opportunities, we even see them as the normal course of business in Kingfisher County with the whole spectrum of participants in the market to rationalize various acreage into coordinate your operations and work together. So we see the northwest STACK areas one where there's likely to be a growth in consolidation over the next couple of years.

Neil Dingman

Okay. Probably not talking that you always talked about maximize use of the DSUs and I think that certainly longer term way to go about it. Do you think is that any issue for many of these delays, again that you realize on the larger scale that still the way you're going to sort of do things that maybe is a delays tie to that or anything?

Hal Chappelle

Yes. Well, let's be clear. The reason we shut-in the production offsetting these wells was exactly to create more value. It had a short-term reduction impact, but our long-term present value affect. And if you can look at that last graphic, you start to see how we brought on some pretty good wells. And that last thing we want to do was to go out and frac those wells in a way that wouldn't be effective.

And so we were fairly conservative applying knowledge gained over the last five, six years of how wells do interact. So in the future the way that we reduce the impact on cash flow and continue to maximize the present value of each DSU is to do as Kevin was articulating earlier and that is to coordinate those operations well ahead of time, so that we foresee on a very predictable time line.

Neil Dingman

Okay. And then just last one. You have mentioned this before, but on the buy backs how does that play into – you mentioned about adding those rigs, will that slow down or you still anticipate being unable to be somewhat aggressive on the buy backs in addition adding those rigs?

Hal Chappelle

Okay. I think no, as I mentioned before the underline assumption of the sizing of the buy back was that we will continue execute on our plan so that rigs will not be effected by that.

Neil Dingman

Very good. Thanks guys.

Hal Chappelle

Thanks Neil.

Operator

And this concludes our question and answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Hal Chappelle for any closing remarks.

Hal Chappelle

Well thank you again for all of you who took the time to listen to our call today. I hope you do take the time also to look at the materials we put on line. We prepared them for you to help understand our story on why we continued to believe and that we continue to see production growth and value creation here in the STACK and until we see you again, thank you for your participation today.

Operator

The conference is now concluded.