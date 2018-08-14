Nvidia: Further Growth Ahead

Even if earnings growth moderates slightly, I still see a lot of upside for Nvidia.

Nvidia has seen high growth in its Datacentre segment as a result of GPU computing.

Investment Thesis: NVIDIA still has a minimum of 50% upside in spite of the high degree of growth witnessed by the company over the past two years.

Nvidia (NVDA) has outpaced both Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by a large margin over the past two years:

That being said, I still see a significant degree of upside for this company based on a projection of 20% per year earnings growth over the next five years, along with Nvidia's exposure to industries that are set to see strong growth going forward.

Why Nvidia Is Becoming A Leader In Its Industry

With 90% of the world’s data having been created in the past two years, the need for powerful computing systems to process and analyze such data has never been greater. In a sense, this is why we are seeing particular competition in this space – microprocessing companies are in an “arms race” of sorts to produce faster and more durable processing ecosystems.

Increasingly, the bulk of data that is generated today consists of images, videos, and audio files rather than text. These types of data consume much more processing power (i.e. watching a video typically consumes a lot more data than downloading a Word document). Given that Nvidia specializes in producing graphics processing units (GPUs) specifically, this does give the company an edge over its rivals.

In particular, GPU computing is (and will continue to play) a key role in the development of industries such as:

Deep Learning and AI Inferencing

Medical Imaging

Autonomous Vehicles

Gaming

With Nvidia leveraging its capabilities in GPU computing to capture growth in these industries, it is not hard to see why the stock has seen such a meteoric rise over the past few years.

Moreover, of all of the company’s market platforms, three of them have shown a CAGR above 40%, with the Datacenter segment in particular showing a CAGR of 85%:

Source: Nvidia GPU Technology Conference: Investor Day 2018

In the case of Datacenter, in particular, revenue growth has been highly impressive with a growth rate of 133% in the past year:

Source: Nvidia GPU Technology Conference: Investor Day 2018

While competitors such as Intel have seen Data Center revenue up by 27% in the year, this is clearly nowhere near as high as that of Nvidia. So, what is driving such fast growth here?

In my opinion, it is two related factors:

1. Nvidia’s GPU-based platforms have allowed the company to capture a large portion of the total available market – which is estimated to be worth $30 billion by 2020 and $50 billion by 2023.

2. GPU has also been able to create attractive cost savings for customers as usage increases:

Source: Nvidia GPU Technology Conference: Investor Day 2018

Therefore, I expect earnings growth to continue rising significantly from here, being significantly driven by the growth we are witnessing from the Datacenter segment. Moreover, I still see very significant price growth ahead for this company even if earnings growth moderates slightly.

Target Price Estimation

To determine a potential target price for this company, I decided to discount future earnings over a five-year timeline using the following assumptions:

The terminal P/E ratio is equal to the current P/E ratio of 42.47x.

The discount rate is set at 7% (as a proxy of the long-term expected rate of return on the S&P 500).

Annual earnings growth is assumed at 20%.

Earnings Per Share Forecast 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Projected 20% earnings growth 6.00 7.20 8.64 10.37 12.44 7% discount rate 2.71 6.29 7.05 7.91 8.87

Terminal P/E Ratio 42.47 Terminal P/E * Estimated 2020 EPS in Year 5 (Target Price) 376.74 Upside from price of $254.06 48.29%

Source: YCharts and Author’s Calculations

From the above, we can see that even with a 20% earnings growth, we have a nearly 50% upside from the current price to $376. Moreover, I am using 20% as a conservative estimate so if we see higher earnings growth – which I expect we will due to growth in both the datacenter segment as well as exposure to other emerging industries, then my calculated target price would in fact be significantly higher.

In this model, I am assuming an earnings growth rate of 20% as a conservative estimate. In fact, I envisage that the actual rate of earnings growth is set to be significantly higher.

With a 3-year CAGR of 85%, along with growth of 133% in datacenter revenue in the past year - this segment is likely to account for an even greater share of earnings going forward. Should growth continue at this pace, then I would not deem it unreasonable that average earnings growth could potentially double as a result.

Moreover, with analysts expecting Nvidia's server-chip sales growth to grow by 78% in the upcoming earnings quarter compared with Intel's 27%, such growth is expected to outweigh any potential weakness in the auto and cryptocurrency markets.

Additionally, with PC sales growing for the first time in six years according to Gartner, potential concerns that the market may have had regarding Nvidia's PC GPU sales may well prove immaterial going forward.

With overall earnings growth of nearly 700% in the past five years, 40% earnings growth would still be quite a conservative estimate on an annual basis:

Source: ycharts.com

Earnings Per Share Forecast 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Projected 40% earnings growth 6.00 8.40 11.76 16.46 23.05 7% discount rate 2.71 7.34 9.60 12.56 16.43

Terminal P/E Ratio 42.47 Terminal P/E * Estimated 2020 EPS in Year 5 (Target Price) 697.95 Upside from price of $254.06 174.72%

With a 40% average annual earnings growth, we see that a much higher upside exists with a target price of $697.

In any event, I take the holistic view that this company still has quite a lot of upside ahead based on the current P/E ratio as well as the current earnings growth trajectory.

Conclusion

To conclude, Nvidia is a stock that shows signs of rising further even after the growth it has witnessed so far. GPU-based computing will go on to power the industries of the future, and this company is playing a key role in the same. I take a bullish view on this company.

