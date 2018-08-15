Consolidation Is Changing The Airline Industry

In Europe, Deutsche Lufthansa has stable economics, thanks to ancillary revenue and consolidation.

There is a positive correlation between ROCE and a measure of consolidation (the Herfindahl Index) during the last 20 years.

In 2015 airlines collectively generated the strongest profit margins since the mid-1960s.

When Warren Buffett entered the airline industry with a $1 billion investment, no one called to stop him.

Buffett is buying the industry, he's not picking a single company. For this reason, we tried to understand what is changing in the airline industry and what now makes airline companies attractive from a death trap.

Historically, the airline industry never has been a great business due to the low barrier to entry, high barrier to exit, high fixed cost and no price power -- everyone knows that.

This explains why the airline industry ranks near the top for revenue growth but at the absolute bottom in terms of ROIC.

Exhibit 1: Profitability of U.S. Industry. Source: HBR The Five Competitive Forces That Shape Strategy

The airline industry in aggregate has not earned ROIC greater than its cost of capital in any year in its history, until 2015.

Buffett believes that capacity is increasing and, because they went bankrupt in the last century, they have learned how to change the pattern and decrease costs.

An example is the labor cost that accounts for revenue, which is much lower compared to 30 years ago.

He added that, if the market maintains a low multiple for the sector, thanks to the buyback and the low multiples, it will make investors richer.

Is this a trend? Is the profitability of the global airline industry changing?

We tried to understand if airlines are, finally, enjoying the benefits of years of cost-cutting, improved aircraft efficiency, and falling oil prices.

The increased profitability may be related to input price reduction and/or output price increase (airline mark-up).

Variable costs -- such as labor, fuel, and materials -- are the most important input costs. They account, on average, for 73 percent of total airline operating costs.

Based on a transportation research study ( Profitability change in the global airline industry - D.Scotti and N.Volta), a 1 percent increase in the output level leads to a 0.7 percent increase in variable costs.

This means the variable costs decreased during the last 20 years.

By comparing the data of more than 50 companies from the last 20 years, Scotti and Volta determined that, “the average airline slightly improves its variable cost efficiency. The overall industry cost efficiency is 0.70, increasing from 0.67 in 1983 to the 0.73 of 2010”.

This is confirmed in the numbers from The International Air Transport Association (IATA).

As you can see from the figures, airlines' ROIC is increasing and their WACC slowly is decreasing.

Exhibit 2: Return on capital invested in airlines. Source: IATA

Exhibit 3: Aircraft deliveries and airline industry ROIC. Source: IATA

But how they did that? Thanks to consolidation!

The change in efficiency, and so the change in profitability, is explained by the scale change due to consolidation. Therefore, even if not much, consolidation is helping the industry's efficiency.

Should we invest in the Europe airline industry?

Since we focus on European companies, we decided to analyze only European airlines.

For European airline companies we considered the below peers:

Company Ticker Deutsche Lufthansa OTCQX:DLAKF Ryanair RYAAY Easyjet OTCPK:EJTTF IAG OTCPK:ICAGY Air France OTCPK:AFRAF Aegean OTCPK:AGZNF Wizz Air OTCPK:WZZAF

Many factors can change the profitability and growth of airlines:

• Quality of service

• Cost advantage to peers

• Low capital needs

• Emphasis on short haul

• Fuel hedge

• Use of old aircraft versus a new ones

• Consolidation

Due to several exogenous factors, forecasting profitability for a single airline company is not easy. Hence, it is not easy to pick a company based on economics. Maybe that is why Warren Buffett is investing in the industry instead of a single company.

As you can see from the table, most of the airlines achieved better profitability.

For this reason, we assume that all of them will do well in the next 10 years, as they did in the last 5 years.

Since the entire industry is going to change, the multiples are going to expand. Hence, we decided to value the European airline companies based on their intrinsic value.

To do that, we used two models: The Earnings Power Value (NYSEARCA:EPV) and the Discounted Cash Flow (NYSE:DCF), with multiple stages, to consider the growth prospects.

Instead, to repeat the computation for all the companies, we’ll show the math only for Wizz Air (OTCPK:WZZAF).

For the other companies, we’ll just show the results of our models.

Let’s start with the EPV model:

Exhibit 4: Wizz Air EPV Calculation. Source: Author’s work

NB: Data are in £ million except for the Value per share which is in £

We decided to compute the sustainable sales based on the average of the last 4 year's sales, plus the next year's sales forecast.

The operating margin used is the company's five-year average operating margin. We added back 10 percent of the SG&A used on funding growth and 0 percent of R&D, since we don’t see any relevant R&D in the airline industry.

The tax rate is assumed to be 20 percent.

We added back 15 percent of D&A, assuming the other 85 percent will be more than enough to cover maintenance capex.

This brings us to £251 million -- the money available to distribute to existing shareholders.

Using a constant WACC of 9 percent, we have a perpetual value of EPV of £2,793 million.

The last step is to adjust the EPV by the interest debt and the cash in excess.

We have then an adjusted EPV of £3,525 million that, divided by the number of shares, gives us a value per share of £27.76

For more information about the EPV model you can look here

The second model that we use to calculate the intrinsic value is the DCF, with multiple stages to incorporate the growing power of WZZAF.

The input used is shown below:

Exhibit 5: Wizz Air DCF Input. Source: Author’s work

and here are the calculations:

Exhibit 6: Wizz Air DCF Result. Source: Author’s work

NB: Data are in £ million, except for the Value per share, which is in £.

We repeat this process for all airlines companies, using the below inputs:

Exhibit 7: DCF Input for all companies. Source: Author’s work

Exhibit 8: EPV Input for all companies. Source: Author’s work

NB: Sustainable FCF and sales data are in £ million, except for Lufthansa and Air France, which are in € million.

As you can see from the exhibit 9, we found that only three companies have enough margin of safety:

Exhibit 9: DCF and EPV results. Source: Author’s work

NB: The difference in the EPV and DCF is based on the growth rate. EPV is not considering growth. As you can see some companies have different upside based on the model that we use. This is because, as the case for Air France, the market is currently pricing the company based on the expected growth rate and not based on the current earnings power value.

Why we like Lufthansa

There is a big difference between Wizz Air, Aegean, and Lufthansa.

The first two achieved good profitability due to the market niche where they compete. Both Wizz Air and Aegean are using a combination of their hubs, their fleet, and their geography to create markets that no one else can serve quite as well.

Indeed, Wizz Air is specialized on East Europe routes, and Aegean on Greek routes.

The problem with the niche market is that competition will enter into that market if the margins are good enough.

Ryanair already is adding a lot of flights on the East Europe side and we expect the company could do the same in Greece if they want.

This will bring more capacity, increasing supply faster than the demand. The equilibrium price could decrease and the margins will drop too.

The reason we prefer Deutsche Lufthansa is we see more stable economics, thanks to ancillary revenue and consolidation.

Ancillary revenue has led to a diversification strategy. Cargo, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (NYSE:MRO), Catering, Information Technology (NYSE:IT) and Leisure Management/Travel Agencies empowers Lufthansa to avoid dependence on one product line and to achieve greater profit stability.

SAirLines, Skychef, and Lufthansa Technik allow the firm to enter into new markets more quickly, regardless of prior expertise.

Moreover, Lufthansa has inked a €210 million agreement to take over a large part of Air Berlin’s assets.

The deal removes the risk of a new entrant and it also should help firm up Lufthansa's position as a go-to carrier.

Even if margins (Operating Margins 5-Year Average 5.20%) and growth forecast (CAGR 2.7% growth next 10 years) are low, we believe the company is in a better position to capitalize the consolidation.

Risks:

A major risk for the airline industry is the lack of price power. If an airline start reducing prices for the last seats, the productivity gains will be transferred from airlines to passengers in terms of lower rates.

This could wipe out the industry's profitability.

Conclusion

Our results lead us to believe that the Airline industry is changing. However, since we still believe that the lack of price power can, in every moment, change the environment we suggest to invest only in companies that present an enough margin of safety. While we prefer Deutsche Lufthansa, we see other two cheap companies that are worth a look: Aegean Airline and WizzAir.

