Archer Ltd. (ARHVF) CEO John Lechner on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Archer Ltd. (OTCPK:ARHVF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Executives

John Lechner - Chief Executive Officer

Dag Skindlo - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

John Lechner

Good morning or good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us for Archer's Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. The call is being hosted from Oslo, and I'm on the call with Dag Skindlo, our Chief Financial Officer.

As always, please note that the information provided in today's call includes forward-looking statements as well as non-GAAP financial measures.

I will summarize Archer's operational highlights from the second quarter before handing over the call over to Dag, who will review the financials and comment on our market outlook. Before ending the call, we will open the line for questions.

Operating revenue in the quarter amounted to $224.4 million, up 7% from the same quarter last year. EBITDA before exceptional items ended at $18 million. As previously announced in April, Equinor awarded Archer 4 additional operating platforms, boosting the firm backlog for the contract to more than NOK6 billion.

Platform Drilling's operation of these 4 platforms will commence in October this year. All business units, except Land Drilling, delivered increasing revenue and bottom line performance. Strong activity offshore Norway is driving improvements both for Wireline and Oiltools, coupled with an uptick in activity in the Asia-Pacific region. Platform Drilling also experienced increased activity as 2 additional platforms went into operational mode during the quarter.

From the year-end 2017 to the end of the second quarter, the Argentine peso depreciated 35% against the U.S. dollar, which impacted our U.S. dollar reported revenue by approximately 8% compared to last quarter.

We continue to see strong performance in the Vaca Muerta region of Argentina, and we're addressing the poor profitability in the South through cost reductions, headcount reductions and process improvements.

Recently, we signed amended incentives with our largest customer in the South, which should further drive financial improvements in the second half of the year. AWC continues to grow in line with the increase in rig count onshore U.S. and delivered close to $10 million in revenue for the quarter.

Our Platform Drilling, Wireline and Engineering segments increased revenues close to 6% and increased EBITDA by 2.5% relative to Q1. Platform Drilling had 2 additional active platforms in the quarter, Statfjord C in Norway and Beryl Alpha in the UK. With the additional operational activity in the second quarter, we also experienced an increase in reimbursable and rental revenues for Platform Drilling.

When we take over the 4 additional platforms from Equinor in October, our Platform Drilling headcount will increase by approximately 400 employees in Norway. At the same time, the Forties Bravo and the Brae Bravo platforms in the UK will become inactive.

During April, we renewed our existing contract with Energean in Greece for another year. This extension continues a long list of contract renewals that have been achieved during the last year for clients, such as Equinor, Apache, Chevron and Repsol.

Within our Engineering Division, the increase in activity offshore Norway is having a positive impact on our business. In order to support the additional footprint of Equinor on the Platform Drilling side, we're also increasing our Engineering resources to deliver on an increase in work scope expected for the Grane and Gullfaks platforms in Norway.

Wireline has continued to have strong momentum in both our mechanical wireline and our logging business. Logging activity is strong in Norway as well as in Asia.

We're seeing good uptake of VIVID, our new well diagnostic tool, and we'll be bringing additional toolsets to the market later this year as a result of increasing demand.

Oiltools revenue increased by close to $1 million in the quarter, ending at $13.7 million. The increase in revenue increased our EBITDA from 11% to 16% over the same period. Operators globally are showing increased interest in our Cflex product to successfully pump multistage cementing jobs. We view this as an indication that the offshore market and spending is recovering as such cementing applications had a significant drop during the downturn.

Archer has invested considerable resources in developing plugs, and a little bit of isolation solutions that insure well integrity and reliability while realizing rig time savings.

As the conventional plug market remains highly competitive, these solutions differentiate Archer from the competition while delivering considerable value to operators.

Examples of some these innovations include setting and treating 2 plugs in a single run or running a plug in tandem with other tools, resulting in reduced rig time and cost. We are confident that client demand will increase for such applications as we build our track record and broaden our portfolio of these services.

As for our C6 joint venture technologies, commercial interest in the ComTrac deployment system remains strong, and we're constantly reviewing opportunities to ensure we can meet growing demand.

At present, we have 2 units addressing the market opportunities and we'll consider expanding our capacity further as the technology and range of applications continue to develop.

On the tractor mechanical services platform development side, the track unit, circulation module and stripper module are ready for field test. We're also readying a rearing module for field test and actively engaging operators for suitable field test opportunities.

Overall, we are pleased with the development progress this year and expect further commercialization progress in the months to come.

AWC, our U.S. onshore-based Frac Valve business, has continued the strong trend over the last few quarters. Revenue was up 18% relative to Q1 and EBITDA ended at $1.3 million. All AWC revenue streams picked up in the quarter with new valve sales revenue up 17%, repair revenue up 16%, parts revenue up 15%, and finally, ancillary product sales up 47%.

Backed by robust market, we're currently looking at expanding our repair business in all locations as well as increasing our sourcing from alternative international suppliers to decrease production cost and increase production capacity. The positive current trend is forecasted to continue into the third quarter.

In Latin America, on the back of a 35% depreciation of the Argentine peso versus the U.S. dollar, our absolute revenue decreased $3 million to $86.2 million.

The average revenue converted to U.S. dollars dropped in average 90% from the first quarter. EBITDA margin ended at 6.5%. So far in the year, the depreciation of the peso has outpaced the local inflation cost.

From a cost perspective, we benefited from the currency turmoil as most of our costs are in local currency, while in average, about 30% of our rates are in U.S. dollars, hence, the net effect on EBITDA during the quarter was slightly positive.

We continued to deliver strong performance in the North of Argentina. Our new contract with Pampa Energy for rig 165 in the Vaca Muerta converts a rig to a 7,500-psi high-pressure circulating system and adds a walking system to further enhance its operational capabilities and efficiency and becomes only a third rig in the area with these capabilities. We continue our performance improvement project in the South of Argentina and currently have managed to downsize the organization by about 4% since the beginning of the year.

We are diligently working on reducing the workforce another 3% to 4% by year-end, with additional restructuring costs as a result. However, we have reduced the number of IO people and, thus, cost going forward. We have strengthened the management team during the first half of the year and are implementing several operational process improvements that positively impact both the revenue and cost aspects of the business. Since the quarter-end, we've also signed improved incentive terms with our major customer in the South region which would increase rates given agreed performance targets are met.

We are confident that the above efforts will result in reduced cost and in improving performance, materially contributing to the bottom line going forward.

I will now hand the call over to Dag.

Dag Skindlo

Thank you, John. Archer's revenue was up $6.1 million or 3.8% to $224.4 million in the second quarter, reflecting increasing activity levels in the Eastern Hemisphere business segment, partly offset by a reduction in the U.S. dollar reported revenue in the Western Hemisphere.

The reduction in revenue in Western Hemisphere is a result of the depreciation of Argentinian peso against the U.S. dollar as [indiscernible] adjust.

Excluding the currency depreciation in Argentina, Archer's total revenue would have increased by 6% in the quarter. With the current portfolio contract in Argentina, roughly 30% of the rates are linked to U.S. dollars and about 70% is linked to the peso.

Our operating costs denominated in peso is slightly higher than our revenue denominated in peso. The reported EBITDA has benefited slightly from the recent turmoil.

EBITDA before exceptional items was $18 million in the quarter, roughly in line with the previous quarter. CapEx amounted to $4.8 million in the quarter with an increase due to increase of maintenance and organization CapEx in Land Drilling.

Net debt increased by approximately $10 million in the quarter, now at approximately $630 million. The increase is partly a result of a seasonal increase in working capital related to summer vacation in Norway, currency losses on cash in hand in Argentina and Brazil as well as higher restructuring costs. We do expect to reduce the net interest-bearing debt over the next 2 quarters.

Turning to the profit and loss statement. As we have confirmed already, reported revenue was $224 million in the second quarter. However, I want to highlight that Eastern Hemisphere revenue in the quarter was up 14% compared to same quarter last year, and we delivered healthy EBITDA margin in excess of 10%. This is a good indication that the markets where we operate have been -- have seen the bottom of the cycle and that we have been able to drive performance.

Western Hemisphere revenue was down by 1% from first quarter. Land Drilling was down 3% compared to Q1, partly offset by Frac Valves with an 18% increase in revenue.

However, as previously explained, the drop in Land Drilling was driven by depreciation of the peso and not underlying activity. EBITDA before exceptional items was $18 million for the second quarter 2018, in line with previous quarter. We did forecast a better result in the quarter, but high operational drilling costs, challenging winter conditions and delayed mobilization of oil rig in Bolivia impacted negatively.

Our efforts to improve our financial performance in the South of Argentina have so far not yielded the results we have planned. We are in ongoing discussions with our unions to reduce our headcount as we still have too many employees for our activity level. However, with the new management team now in place, a lower cost base and improved incentive terms, we are confident that we will see improved performance.

Exceptional items for the second quarter totaled $5.6 million, which is up $700,000 compared to the previous quarter. These exceptional items consist of severance payment and compensation for idle personnel in Argentina.

We have actioned several changes over the last 24 months to restructure our Latin American operation. During the first half of 2018, we have replaced and strengthened the management and operation team in our Latin America operation. We have recruited both a new Vice President and a new Chief Financial Officer for the division, plus new operation directors in 2 of the business units.

The down-manning and restructuring currently ongoing are related to support an administration positions. In addition to adjustment of the operational workforce to support rig activity.

We reported a positive results from associated companies, mainly as a result of U.S. reporting a positive net income in the quarter. Reported EBITDA ended at $12.3 million in the second quarter, down $0.9 million from the first quarter of 2018. The reduction in reported EBITDA is, as explained above, due to increased restructuring costs in Argentina South operation.

Net finance items for the second quarter ended at a loss of $19.8 million, compared to a net financial gain of $4 million in the first quarter. The reduction in net financial items in second quarter was driven by negative currency development on an internal loan in the group, resulting in an unrealized currency loss of $13.2 million in second quarter. The net financial currency impact [indiscernible] on the international -- on the internal loan is net unrealized currency loss of $1.2 million. The net tax benefit recognized in the second quarter is $14.7 million, up from the net tax benefit of $1.9 million in the first quarter.

The increased tax benefit is a result of a net taxable loss in Argentina loans related to currency loss in the second quarter and a net taxable loss in U.K. related to an internal sale of rig.

Archer reported a net loss in the second quarter of $7.4 million, including a negative currency effect of internal loans of $13.2 million.

Going to the balance sheet. Total assets reduced by $48.8 million in the second quarter compared to first quarter, with reductions for both current and non-current assets. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reduced by $17.6 million during the second quarter, mainly due to repayments on loan facilities related to the establishment of 2 overdraft credit facility.

Despite an increase in revenue, accounts receivable were reduced by $5.6 million in the quarter. With a continuous focus on collection from all divisions, we saw reductions in the days of sales outstanding. The depreciation of the peso also impacted the U.S. reported receivable balance.

Investment in associated company increased by $0.8 million in the quarter. The carrying value of our investment interest is $93 million at the end of June 2018, which is up from the first quarter. The increase in carrying value of QES is related to the net positive income reported for QES for the second quarter 2018 of $2.1 million.

Net interest-bearing debt at the end of June of $629.8 million is an increase of $9.9 million compared to first quarter. The increase in net interest-bearing debt is influenced by the timing of compensation payments for employees in Norway with a vacation payment of $5.9 million at the end of Q2. The new credit overdraft facilities established in the second quarter are each over $12 million. And with this new arrangement, we expect to reduce our interest costs going forward.

In summary, we have experienced good performance improvements in all our business units, save for the Land Drilling in the South of Argentina. We remain positive for the second half of the year. With full year revenue for Eastern Hemisphere and U.S. onshore expected to be well above 2017 levels.

For the Eastern Hemisphere alone, we expect an increase in revenue related to 2017 of approximately 15%. While activity in Land Drilling is set to increase over 2017, the depreciation of the peso insulation reduce the U.S. dollar reported revenue by about 8% to 10% from 2017.

As mentioned earlier, our contract structure with U.S. dollar and pesos-denominated rate components protects our EBITDA as the table depreciate. We remain focused on the turnaround initiatives in the South of Argentina to ensure that coming quarters will enable us to show growth across all business units.

We also reiterate our guidance given previously with average EBITDA margin before restructuring expected to improve 1% to 2% points above 2017, which means that EBITDA in the second half will be well above the first half.

We further expect forecasts to end below 3% of revenue for 2018. As for the strategic process for U.S. onshore, it is still ongoing, and we will communicate any material changes to this business in due course.

With that, I will hand this call over to the operator for any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] As there are no questions in the queue at this time, I would like to turn the call back for any additional or closing remarks.

John Lechner

Thank you, Cecilia. We appreciate everyone joining us for this quarter's call.

Operator

Pardon the interruption, sir. One person has just queued, would you like to take the question?

John Lechner

Yes. Please go ahead.

Operator

Magnus [indiscernible] from Barclays, please go ahead, your line is open. .

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hi, good morning. Could you please just clarify again the Argentinian business in terms of the cost base in peso versus U.S. dollar as well as the revenue split between local currency and U.S. dollar? Thank you.

Dag Skindlo

So Magnus [ph], that's a lot complicated question with a lot of elements to really understand how high-inflation countries work in terms of contract structures. But in general, I can comment on for our current portfolio. Roughly 30%, or I should say 29.5% in Q2 are denominated -- or rates denominated in U.S. dollars, which means that our cost -- operating costs in peso is actually higher than our revenues denominated in peso, which means that when we depreciate, our margins are protected. And if you -- in general, contract structures for Archer is like when we have a certain inflation, that will also increase our rate in pesos. When we have salary adjustments to the union employees, that will also increase our peso rate. So in a year, where we see see now that inflation for the last 12 months is up to nearly 30%, that drives the peso rates in Archer up correspondingly.

Sometimes, you have a small timing difference between the quarters and when the impact comes, and how the rates are adjusted as different from customer to customer. But in general, over a year, you would see that the peso rates will increase in terms of -- based on salary increases and inflation, while being reduced by expected depreciation of the pesos.

I hope that clarifies, but you really need to look at this very complicated spreadsheet to follow the rate increases and how it is being modeled. That's why we also indicate 8% to 12% -- 8% to 10% reduction in revenue this year. That is still to be seen, depends on what this current inflation will be, depends on the salary increase that will be awarded this year and the depreciation as well as fuel increases. So that's an estimate. I guess, none of us are smart enough to know what the peso would be for the rest of the year. But that's the consensus estimate we have based our estimates on.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's very helpful. I appreciate that. But is it fair to say that, as to reiterate what you said, that the margin -- we should think about that the margin overall will be protected?

Dag Skindlo

Yes, that's correct. That's correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. As there are no further questions in the queue at this time, I would like to turn the call back for any additional or closing remarks.

John Lechner

Okay. Thank you, again, Cecilia. We appreciate everyone joining us for this quarter's call. We look forward to speaking to you next quarter. Thank you, and have a good day.