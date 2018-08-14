Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: Hunting For Growth

BIP's current pipeline is very robust. Its strong backlog of capital projects across its operating groups will allow BIP to continue to grow cash flow.

Demand for infrastructure assets is relatively inelastic because of the essential nature of many of the services. They exhibit a lower correlation to economic cycles than other sectors.

Infrastructure is a massive and growing sector globally. In both developed and emerging economies, there has been a significant underinvestment in infrastructure over many decades.

Think for a moment of all the essential infrastructure the global economy requires to function... Roadways and railways, ports and pipelines, electrical transmission and distribution systems, telecommunications infrastructure... Without these essential assets, the economies globally would essentially shut down.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) (TSX:BIP.UN), or simply BIP, which reports earnings in U.S. dollars, owns and operates a global portfolio of premier, long-life assets with attractive attributes, as they are:

Diversified both by geography and by industry;

Typically regulated or contracted on a long-term basis;

Require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures;

By virtue of high barriers to entry and steady, predictable returns, continue to appreciate in value over time;

Generate stable cash flows.

User demand for infrastructure assets tends to be relatively inelastic because of the essential nature of many of the services. As a result, they exhibit a lower correlation to economic cycles compared to other sectors. Some assets, such as electricity and gas distribution networks, in which BIP itself is engaged, are often regulated, which usually results in an increase in the predictability of return.

BIP invests in a diversified portfolio of infrastructure or "real assets," including ports, railroads, utilities, toll roads, pipelines, data centers and telecom towers. Not only are they essential assets, they also offer high barriers to entry and long-term, stable cash flows that are regulated or underpinned by take-or-pay contracts.

Current Estimated Infrastructure Investment Requirement

Geography Estimated Funding Gap United States US$3.6 trillion Canada C$200 billion Europe €1 trillion Australia A$700 billion

Source: Standard & Poor's

Constraints on government fiscal budgets have resulted in a significant need for private capital to fill the funding gap. Globally, demand for private infrastructure capital continues to grow because of these government constraints.

BIP's strategy is to acquire high quality businesses on a value basis, actively manage operations, and opportunistically sell assets to reinvest capital into the business. BIP units began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in 2008 and on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2009. The company has established a solid performance record, delivering compounded annual total returns of 15% since it first went public.

From BIP Corporate Profile Presentation

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is the flagship infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) [TSX:BAM], a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $285 billion of assets under management. BIP is one of the few pure-play, publicly traded, global infrastructure vehicles. The Bermuda-based limited partnership owns and operates high-quality infrastructure assets, including utilities, toll roads, railroads, ports, pipelines, and transmission and communications towers across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. BIP continues to expand and diversify its portfolio of critical, long-life infrastructure assets.

Brookfield Asset Management is a strong partner to BIP. Not only does it provide management guidance and assistance, but together, they excel at scouring the globe to uncover and acquire high-quality companies at attractive and, at times, distressed prices.

From BIP's corporate website:

First and foremost, we are value investors with a contrarian point of view. We have learned that some of the best opportunities are found in sectors or regions where capital is scarce. Our investment strategy is simple: utilize our global team of investment professionals, our vast network of employees across our operating businesses, and our industry partners to identify and acquire high quality assets at favorable valuations and finance them on a long-term, low-risk basis. We then create value by increasing cash flows and asset values, and realizing the investment at the right time. Because the businesses we invest in form the backbone of the global economy, we are able to make operational improvements, generate steady cash flows and generally provide insulation from the extremes of market cycles. Nevertheless, we always seek downside protection, and we're proud of our ability to generate strong risk-adjusted returns across all market conditions.

Institutional partners are a key to doing deals, particularly in weaker equity markets. The BAM-led private infrastructure funds nearly always invest alongside BIP, so BIP is less dependent on the state of the capital markets because of its relationship with BAM.

Having access to private capital allows BIP to participate in acquisitions, even in weak equity markets, and to take on larger deals, while BAM's broader funds outside of infrastructure means that BIP can enter into complex transactions which other strategic investors may not be able to execute; for example, to put infrastructure assets into BIP and non-infrastructure assets into a BAM-led private equity fund. BIP's primary objective is to invest globally at the best risk-adjusted returns, meaning it is typically agnostic about its geographic mix of assets.

From BIP Corporate Profile Presentation

Investment Thesis

I bought units in BIP when it first listed on the TSX in 2009 and have been adding to my holdings through the company-sponsored DRIP plan because the investment thesis for the company was simple, solid and straightforward, and it remains so today:

Infrastructure is a massive and growing sector globally. In both developed markets and emerging economies, there has been a significant underinvestment in infrastructure over many decades. As a result, globally, there is an enormous infrastructure deficit and existing infrastructure is increasingly obsolete. For this reason, it is a key policy for governments worldwide to facilitate and cooperate in infrastructure investment to upgrade existing and build new infrastructure, with the added benefit of stimulating and supporting economic activity.

User demand for infrastructure assets tend to be relatively inelastic because of the essential nature of many of the services. As a result, they exhibit a lower correlation to economic cycles compared to other sectors. Assets such as electricity and gas distribution networks, in which BIP itself is engaged, are usually regulated, which results in increased predictability of returns.

From BIP Corporate Profile Presentation

BIP units represent a good combination of yield plus growth. The company's objective is to generate long-term return on equity (ROE) of 12% to 15%. With an above-average distribution yield of 4.7% at today's unit price and annual distribution growth that should continue to be at the high end of management's 5% to 9% guidance range, the units should outperform the broader market.

BIP management focuses on capital efficiency - consistently selling mature assets at premium valuations and redeploying the cash into assets at lower valuations with more attractive growth profiles. Additionally, management has bought back shares when the unit price has been weak.

The company's broadly diversified source of funds from operations (FFO), solid balance sheet and healthy organic growth outlook continue to make BIP my largest single stock holding and an outstanding candidate as a core infrastructure position in any diversified portfolio.

Growing Organically and Through Acquisitions

BIP's current pipeline of advanced transactions totals approximately $1.7 billion. It has signed binding agreements for three recently announced transactions representing $1.3 billion that expands its energy and data infrastructure operating groups. The three large-scale North American transactions include a U.S. data center business from AT&T (NYSE:T), a Western Canadian midstream business from Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), and a North American residential energy infrastructure business from Enercare (OTCPK:CSUWF).

These new investments will be funded from the $4 billion of liquidity on its balance sheet at the end of the second quarter. BIP's strong backlog of capital projects across its operating groups - with another $400 million of initiatives under exclusivity and in the final stages of due diligence - will allow BIP to continue to grow cash flow.

These investments reflect BIP's specific interest in data infrastructure and the energy sector and the company's expertise in executing "carve-out" transactions. In the case of both the data center and midstream businesses, BIP is acquiring assets from large industrial companies - AT&T and Enbridge Inc., respectively. While these companies no longer consider these businesses strategic to themselves, they are right in BIP's wheelhouse to own and operate.

Although each of the businesses has its own distinct investment attributes, I like carve-out transactions in general because they tend to attract fewer financial investors, as there is additional complexity in evaluating assets that need to be carved out from a larger company and, very often, there is a requirement to bring in new management to run the business. As a result, valuations are generally less inflated.

1. Data Center Business

BIP further strengthened its position in the data infrastructure space, when it reached an agreement with AT&T to acquire its large-scale data center business for $1.1 billion or $560 million of equity (BIP's share is $160 million).

This business is a high-quality, multi-tenant service provider, supplying co-location services to top-tier customers in many prominent markets: BIP has acquired 31 well-located data centers on five continents in 11 countries and within 26 metro markets. Approximately 85% of revenues come from the U.S. The customer base is large and well-diversified, comprising over 1,100 companies representing multiple industries plus the U.S. federal government.

BIP expects the data field to experience strong growth and the acquisition places the company in an ideal position to capture some of that growth with minimal capital investments. The company has been evaluating the data-centre sector for some time now, viewing its acquisition of the AT&T assets as a scalable business and an attractive portfolio.

BIP has been looking for the right opportunity in this sector for some time, and this investment provides it with an entry point that represents good value that it can leverage for future growth.

2. Getting Bigger in Canadian Midstream

On July 4th of this year, BIP and its institutional partners agreed to acquire the Western Canadian gathering & processing assets of Enbridge Inc. [TSX:ENB] for C$4.3 billion. BIP's 30% share of the equity is approximately $500 million. The asset purchase replaces the cash flow BIP lost through its sale of Transelec's Chilean regulated transmission business for $1.3 billion, which it announced on December 26, 2017, and sets BIP up for accelerated growth in 2019, in sync with the company's strategy to constantly be positioning for long-term growth.

The assets acquired include 19 natural gas processing facilities with total operating processing capacity of 3.3 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) and 3,550 kilometers of gathering pipelines serving plays such as the Montney, Peace River Arch, Horn River and Liard.

Funding is in good shape. BIP's share of the equity required for the acquisition is approximately $500 million, compared with BIP's cash and equivalent position of almost $600 million at the end of the first quarter of 2018, so BIP's portion of acquisition of the midstream assets is fully funded.

BIP will take over 19 natural gas processing plants with total operating capacity of 3.3 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) and some 2,100 miles of gathering pipelines for an enterprise value of $3.3-billion, or about 10x forward earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

Commenting on the deal, BIP CEO Sam Pollock said

"The Enbridge deal is an ideal platform to establish our midstream presence in Canada; it is competitively positioned for growth, given the highly economic acreage throughout the Montney region. The region's massive scale and low break-even costs will ensure that it continues to be a focal point for development by top-tier producers, with over 40 years of anticipated economic drilling inventory at current price levels."

Although not exactly deep value, the acquisition is accretive to funds from operations (FFO) on a per unit basis, fitting comfortably within BIP's target return threshold, with a 13% yield on FFO initially, and potentially rising, based on positive LNG developments in the future.

The acquisition should add about $0.10/unit to annual FFO. BIP expects the deal to generate returns within its 12% to 15% targeted internal rate of return (IRR) range. Contractually, the cash flows from the acquired assets are underpinned by firm contracts with a weighted average life of roughly 10 years.

The expected cash flow accretion from the transaction and the resulting accretion should assuage the negative sentiment associated with BIP selling Transelec without a corresponding matched use of proceeds.

3. North American Residential Energy Infrastructure Business

Subsequent to quarter end, BIP announced it is acquiring Enercare Inc., the home heating and cooling company, for $3.1-billion. Enercare offers residential energy infrastructure, including water heaters, heating, ventilation, air conditioners rentals, as well as other essential home services to about 1.6 million customers per year. It also has a growing sub-metering business with about 270,000 contracted services.

Adding Enercare, a major consumer business, fits in with BIP's Canadian and U.S. house-building (Brookfield Residential); managed multi-family units (Brookfield Multi-Family, Crossbridge Condominium Services); retail power (Vistra); and the recently announced pending acquisition of Forest City.

Funding for the deal is in good shape. While the headline transaction size was $4.3 billion, this includes the assumption of roughly $1 billion in debt on Enercare's books. In addition, BIP, as usual, is accessing its institutional partners, meaning BIP's share of the transaction is about $630 million.

This deal is not exactly deep value (BIP offered $29 a share for Enercare). The price represents a 64% premium to the weighted average price since the company's board formed a special committee in mid-March to weigh potential offers. BIP is acquiring Enercare for about 14.4x EBITDA.

BIP is attracted by Enercare's stable cash flow and broad customer base. Enercare is a high-quality annuity-like business with a well-established market position. The business has been around, in some form or fashion, for over 50 years and currently has approximately 1.1 million rental units. These assets provide revenues underpinned by long-term, inflation-linked contracts of over 15 years.

Enercare operates in a sector that BIP understands, having reviewed the opportunity to acquire other market players in the past. It also offers many parallels to BIP's U.K. regulated distribution business.

Recurring revenues from equipment rentals and protection plans generate approximately 80% of the company's revenue, resulting in predictable, long-term cash flows. The business offers strong growth prospects because of the relative under-penetration of HVAC rentals in Enercare's home market of Canada and the potential upside from the growth of its more recently acquired HVAC sales and servicing business in the U.S. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.

BIP highlighted that the $1.3 billion of recently announced transactions are expected to generate initial FFO returns of 10%, with strong growth potential. BIP management also highlighted that the company is in the final stages of due diligence that could result in an additional $400 million of equity investment in the near term.

These recent transactions, along with the potential for another $400 million of additional near-term transactions, should put to rest any concerns about the negative carry associated with BIP monetizing Transelec when it didn't have a specific use of proceeds. With ample liquidity and other planned asset sales, the capital recycling story is alive and well.

Contractually, BIP noted that the cash flows from the acquired assets are underpinned by firm contracts with a weighted average life of roughly 10 years.

Solid Second Quarter 2018 Results

On August 2nd, BIP announced second quarter 2018 results, which were broadly in line with analysts' expectations. Better than expected results from the Energy segment were offset by weaker than forecast cash flow from the Transport segment, which was largely due to an 11-day truck driver strike in Brazil that negatively impacted BIP's toll road business.

BIP generated FFO of $294 million, or $0.75 per unit in the second quarter of this year, versus $295 million or $0.80 per unit in Q2 2017. While second-quarter FFO benefited from another period of good organic growth, it was impacted by the loss of income associated with the sale of the Transelec assets and the time required to redeploy the significant proceeds into new investments. As this happens, BIP's payout ratio is expected to return to target levels over the next few quarters.

Also affecting second quarter results was a stronger U.S. dollar, which reduced FFO by about $26 million. On a constant-currency basis, organic growth was 8%. On an adjusted basis, BIP earned $0.21 a share in the second quarter, beating analysts' expectations for $0.12 a share.

Almost half of BIP's EBITDA is from low-risk, regulated operations, while another 45% is governed by long-term contracts, providing stability and predictability. These attributes contribute to minimizing competition and enhancing the stability of returns.

For the first half of 2018, BIP generated $627 million of FFO - growth of 12.8% compared to $556 million for the same period in the prior year. On a per-share basis, Brookfield Infrastructure saw FFO growth of almost 6%.

I expect BIP to generate continued cash flow growth from the combination of accretive acquisitions; regulatory frameworks and contractual structures that provide for annual inflationary growth; assets with fee-based revenues that are sensitive to GDP; capital deployment into existing businesses; and larger capital projects levering off the existing businesses.

The balance sheet is in good shape; BIP ended the quarter with total liquidity of $4 billion, more than sufficient for the company to fully fund all its committed transactions and organic growth backlog. While BIP carries excess liquidity, the company is progressing its next phase of capital recycling, with a target of approximately $1 billion of proceeds over the next six to 12 months in order to capitalize mature investments and fund further accretive growth initiatives.

The recently announced transactions, along with the Q2/18 call highlighting the potential for about $400 million of additional near-term transactions, should put to bed any misplaced concerns about the negative carry associated with monetizing Transelec without a specific use of proceeds. With ample liquidity and another $1 billion of planned asset sales, the capital recycling story is alive and well.

Estimates Revised Upwards

As a result of the recently announced transactions and solid second quarter results, analysts have broadly increased their estimates and valuation for BIP. The revised consensus 2019 FFO/unit estimate is now $3.71, up from $3.48, with the change primarily reflecting the expected accretion from the recently announced transactions. The revised analyst consensus estimate for FFO/unit for 2020 is $3.98, up from $3.66.

Revised consensus price target is $49.00, up from $47.00. The new price target is largely based on changes to financial forecasts from the recently announced acquisitions.

Potential Risks

There is no such thing as a risk-free stock. In fact, there is no such thing as a risk-free return. Most people only associate risk with loss. While stuffing money under the mattress will avoid stock market risk, it simply exposes that money to other risks, such as purchasing power risk, or inflation risk. In other words, the "risk of avoiding risk."

In my article on BCE, I described it as a "widows and orphans stock." I would describe Brookfield Infrastructure in the same way. BIP has an extremely low-risk model, with a higher yield and dividend growth rate, all of which are its most attractive features.

Specific investment risks that apply to BIP include acquisitions that do not add value; negative regulatory or legal decisions; an increase in interest rates; foreign exchange rates impacting the value of non-US dollar investments; and the closing of pending transactions on terms and conditions consistent with the management's assumptions and expectations.

I enjoy researching and writing articles on quality companies for Seeking Alpha. Investing is a hobby of mine, as is writing, and it is rewarding to be able to combine productively the two hobbies.

The true value of my articles stems from the insightful comments from Seeking Alpha members, and I continue to learn from the comments of Seeking Alpha readers of my articles. Collectively, your comments give me a prized opportunity to tap into the "wisdom of the crowd." SA members' comments continually reinforce for me how investing decisions must revolve around our personal investment and financial goals, which are as unique as we are.

I recognize that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners may not be for every investor, as each individual investor has their own unique investment and cash flow objectives. To understand why I recommend and continue to own BIP and why I consider the units to be a long-term hold, it is helpful to have knowledge of my investment approach, which can be summarized in four compound words: quality-value, large-cap, dividend-growth, long-term. For additional details, please refer to my interview with The Globe and Mail newspaper, entitled "A Long-Term Outlook Helps This Investor Weather Market Volatility."

I focus on companies that fit this four-phrase description. BIP fits this mold, and I will continue to hold my full position in the company, ideally forever.

The focus of my articles for Seeking Alpha is on attractively valued, large-cap, dividend-growth stocks with sound business models, strong management teams, and wide economic moats - "Forever Stocks." I strive to provide an in-depth analysis of the companies I research. I wrote this article from the perspective of a long-term investor who follows a straightforward, four-part strategy:

1. Identify a company with strong competitive advantages.

2. Satisfy myself its competitive advantages are enduring.

3. Invest in this company when it is trading at a fair price.

4. Hold the stock "forever," unless there is a significant change to the fundamental investment thesis associated with the company.

If you found this article helpful, please "Follow" me on Seeking Alpha to receive notification whenever I publish a new article.

