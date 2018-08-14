SolarCity May Become The Boat Anchor That Sinks Tesla

Last week, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's $420 buyout tweet has set the market in a speculative frenzy, but by now, it is clear that at the very least, the tweet was not strictly speaking true, or there would have been a disclosure by now. In short, in Musk's inimitable style, it was yet another idea that seemed improbable, but still sufficiently, if ever so remotely, possible so that at least some played along with it. The bankers are always happy when there are fees in the air. Certainly, the episode is a reminder that the media benefits more from circus than from facts. And the board was remiss in failing to act immediately, which just compounded the error by leaving the impression that there might be substance behind the tweet.

Watching the theater that has ensued is at least as much fun as the political scandals playing out in the mainstream media at the moment, with Twitter tripping up prodigious users with monosyllabic last names with the vowel "u," in both business and politics.

Personally, I never wrote anything here about Tesla, though I like to follow the developments and sometimes participate in the comments. My focus had been SolarCity, which became rapidly less interesting after its dubious bailout by Tesla, now the subject of a significant shareholder lawsuit.

The two articles referred to above should be read together. Jim Collins contributed in Forbes under the title SolarCity Could Act As A Poison Pill To Crush Musk's Dreams Of A Tesla Takeover, focusing on the idea that SolarCity was more of a liability than an asset and has been rapidly falling behind on its commitments to NY State to make "gigafactory 2" happen, which, at $750 million, should have accounted for three quarters of Governor Cuomo's infamous "Buffalo Billion." The progressive shortfall on all assumptions and promises behind the SolarCity bailout has produced an explosive set of liabilities. That parachute is now deploying and forms a potential break on the next round of Muskian financial engineering.

The collateral article on the Mansion Engineer site looks into the financial dimension also but mainly focuses on the vaporware aspect of the much ballyhooed 'solar tiles.' These solar tiles appear no more real now than when that product concept was abandoned by other major players immediately preceding the announcement by Elon Musk. The whole story is hilarious. The connection to the "Buffalo Billion" and the hopes for an industrial revival in upper NY State just make it even more bizarre. Meanwhile, TeslaCharts provided the best summary yet of the shareholder lawsuit about the SolarCity bailout on Twitter.

Voting Machines

If the stockmarket is a voting machine in the short run, we should all remember that we all got Elon Musk and Tesla because people voted for him. And it all happened against the backdrop of wildly misguided incentives to stimulate renewable energy technology as a visible measure against climate change, including the vaporous benefits of the transition from ICE to BEV vehicles. Anything with green aspirations seemed a welcome opportunity for politicians to seem relevant, and many, not just Elon Musk saw the opportunity to make a mint, but he does seem to be in the running for poster boy at the top of this particular speculative bubble.

Without agreeing with or endorsing the current demolition derby against climate change, it is to be hoped that in the aftermath, a lot that was not viable can quietly be abandoned. The focus on promoting renewable energy technology was possibly a welcome initiative fifty years ago, but it is no longer relevant today. The reason is simple. Fifty years ago, it appeared that we were stuck with too few alternatives to fossil fuels, and the efforts since then have led to such frenzied developments that we have almost too many alternatives today. We have an avalanche of renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies, enough so, that technology is no longer on the critical path. The most significant problem today is that businesses and real estate owners of all sort, commercial and residential, suffer from paralysis by analysis, because they do not know how to evaluate the options. Governments are making the confusion worse by continuing to focus on more technology instead of on adoption, economics and finance.

The federal energy clergy at DOE, EPA and other departments, including at the state level, are deeply involved in this proliferation of energy solutions. With too much money chasing for a home, it is inevitable that the percentage of scams is growing. What is on the critical path today is that financial managements everywhere, both professionals and residential homeowners, are inundated with dubious propositions. Many come with the appearance of government support, but they completely lack the ability to evaluate the type of intra-marginal investment project that is represented by renewable energy retrofitting of a property. It is an intra-marginal investment, because a retrofit moves energy from liabilities to assets. There are so many options around that it is usually easy to find several that offer a high net present value and indeed high alpha and low beta. But most investors in retrofits are utterly unequipped to make such decisions, and corporate financial management tends to group energy under operating expenses and overlook retrofits when it comes time for capital allocation.

What happens in this space is that 'green sex appeal' wins out over sound economic logic, resulting in scams like the rooftop solar industry (not just SolarCity). There, the tax incentives were a subsidy of rich taxpayers looking for tax shelters, while home owners and businesses were being saddled with expensive leases that were justified only by "you can afford the payments, because they are lower than your electrical bill now," never mind if it had a positive NPV for the property, let alone whether it was the best option, or even an option at all in financial terms. State and federal governments cheered these scams on, because politicians loved being able to point to something visible they were doing against climate change.

Presently, it may be coming to a culmination in this lack of funding for the next leg of Elon Musk's enterprise, which nobody can tell if it's a serious business or a Ponzi-scheme. With every new funding round that rests on promising the moon in an ever-receding future, the likelihood of the latter seems to come closer. Meanwhile the administration, for all the wrong reasons, is trying to pull the rug out from under them by threatening to turn back the clock on car emission standards.

Specific Fallacies

No need to elaborate, as the list is well known, so this is just a recap of some of the highlights, the major false assumptions.

Dubious environmental value and an elusive mandate (possible roll-back of CAFE standards)

Model 3 production snafus, both quantity and quality - more questions than answers.

Shrinking demand for S/X models.

Model 3 selling on eBay at a discount while dwindling reservations maintain the illusion of significant demand

The cobalt story

Not only no synergy with SolarCity, but a tremendous and growing cash drain

As SolarCity shrinks, its liabilities are more and more disproportionate and may grow even further. In an era of flat energy pricing, more and more solar customers would be under water with their leases.

Non-existent synergy with stationary uses of Li-Ion batteries, still being pursued without meaningful margins like in the infamous Australian stunt.

Vaporous solar roof, Model Y, semi, new roadster, gigafactories in China and Europe, etc.

Not enough super chargers and service centers.

Mounting lawsuits, Martin Tripp, SolarCity Bailout, discrimination and now the going private tweet, etc.

Aside from all other disclosure problems the company and Elon Musk may be facing, he liberally blocks people on Twitter, which would disqualify it as a venue for public disclosure.

Conclusion

With every passing day, much of the Tesla enterprise looks more like a Potemkin village than a viable business - cars from a tent in Fremont and an empty 'gigafactory' #2 in Binghamton. The phony trading desks at Enron come to mind. With the shrinking of the SolarCity activity, the exploding liabilities in that part of the business seem to doom the whole enterprise, which would seem to be a bit of poetic justice. Whatever the outcome, by now, it is clear that the $420 tweet is quickly becoming one of the most expensive premature tweets in the history of tweeting. Meanwhile, the SolarCity issue has a visibility, that no amount of 'due diligence' can gloss it over or ignore it.

In all, the whole experience will be a wakeup call for any would-be ESG investors, just because it looks green does not mean it is green, and certainly not that it's sustainable. Meanwhile, in terms of green investing, what is growing by 20% a year is the plant-based food business, which implies a twenty-fold reduction in carbon footprints, and makes money while doing it. Interestingly, while the Saudi Kingdom is eyeing Tesla, there's Prince Khaleed who is investing in the plant-based food revolution. How much the transition from ICE to BEV actually helps the climate situation remains a matter of debate. Most likely, its impact is negligible. Meaningful performance measures in ESG investing are urgently needed for the appetite is there, sorting the chaff from the wheat is anything but trivial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. Wiser people have rightfully cautioned that Tesla has become a cult investment and it is the current poster boy for markets being irrational longer than you or I can stay solvent. If you have exposure, it's time to review the options, if you don't, this is no time to get started. Do your own due diligence.