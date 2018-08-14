Beat And Raise: Home Depot Is Back

Beyond the top line, I was surprised to see gross margin expand, which I believe contributed to the sizable 21-cent EPS beat over the Street's estimates.

Home improvement powerhouse Home Depot (HD) is not used to disappointing investors. Following a less-than-encouraging first quarter that marked the company's worst top-line miss as far back as I can trace, Home Depot made a strong case to win shareholders back when it reported a beat and raise this Tuesday morning.

Credit: Ben's Bargains

Revenues of $30.46 billion flew past consensus estimate of $30.01 billion and my own, more aggressive $30.15 billion projection. The comeback was crucial, since the second quarter of the year introduces the warm months in the U.S. and tends to be the "holiday quarter" of home improvement retailing. The main theme here seems to have been the delayed spring season that giveth to 2Q18 what it had taketh away from 1Q18 -- and then some. As a result of the timing shift, total revenue growth of 8.4% was the strongest since early 2016, despite the tough 2Q17 comps.

What I did not expect to see was gross margin of 34.0% expand 30 bps over year-ago levels. I had projected some contraction as a result of higher supply chain costs and possibly some pricing softness needed to move early spring inventory. Instead, it is likely that product mix and some positive impact from the new accounting standards may have more than offset the potential headwinds. I calculate that Home Depot's reported gross margin contributed with seven cents of EPS uplift compared to last year's results and fifteen-cent earnings upside to my 2Q18 projection. Opex grew at a similar pace to revenues, and represented 17.9% of the top line vs. 17.8% last year. At play here are likely higher overhead costs associated with the Accelerated Business Investment Plan (i.e. revamping physical and digital assets, improving supply chain and delivery capabilities) disclosed to investors back in December.

See summarized P&L below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Perhaps as importantly as solid 2Q18 results were the revisions to full year guidance. I believe Home Depot's management team needed the reassurance about its business prospects that it did not have in the first quarter to move the needle higher on its expectations for the remainder of 2018. Expectations are now for increased revenues at 7.0% YOY (vs. 6.7% in May); richer comps at 5.3% (vs. 5.0% in May); and higher EPS at $9.42 (vs. $9.31 in May).

On the stock

As a stand-alone play, I believe HD looks as compelling a stock as it did through most of 2017, when I started covering the name. The company continues to benefit from favorable macro trends in increased discretionary spending and home improvement investments. It also looks healthy from a margin and balance sheet perspectives, with much of the credit probably owed to a competent management team. The fact that share prices have remained nearly flat immediately following the robust 2Q18 report and higher by only less than 4% YTD suggests to me that upside over the next few weeks is not out of question, now that the first quarter concerns have been left behind.

HD PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Co./Ticker Forward PE LT EPS Growth LT Fwd PEG TTM FCF Yield Home Depot - HD 20.5x 13.8% 1.5x 4.2% Lowe's (LOW) 17.9x 17.4% 1.0x 5.0% Walmart (WMT) 18.6x 7.3% 2.5x 6.8%

However, it's nearly impossible to talk about HD without comparing it against peer Lowe's (LOW) and assessing which stock looks more attractive at current levels. Last time I wrote about HD, back in November, I defended that LOW seemed to be a better proposition in the home improvement retail space as a result of lower P/E, comparable earnings growth expectations and richer free cash flow yield (see chart and table above).

Despite today's strong results released by the Atlanta-based company, I continue to find LOW a better option to consider, even if by a narrow margin. The table below highlights a few of LOW's features that I find highly desirable, including more aggressive bottom-line growth potential (particularly if Lowe's manages to improve its lagging operating margins) and lower valuation by nearly any measure, from forward P/E to EV-to-FCF to net debt-adjusted PEG.

At a bit higher level, I think the home improvement sector continues to be in very good shape. I also believe that convincing arguments for investing in either of the top two names in the space can easily be defended.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article, follow me by clicking the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. And to dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.