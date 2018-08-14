Whiting Petroleum Makes A Deal With Oasis

Whiting is able to take a relatively low priced risk due to its improved financial position and cessation of Redtail development spending.

The new acreage is on trend with Whiting's strong performing Mallow 34-8H well, although that well is located a fair bit to the east of the acquisition.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) announced during its Q2 2018 earnings report that it had made a $130 million Williston Basin bolt-on acquisition of nearly 55,000 net acres that were contiguous with its East Missouri Breaks and Hidden Bench areas.

This acquisition appears to involve Oasis Petroleum's (OAS) Foreman Butte position and is a case of one company believing that it can achieve better results in an area that the other company considered lower quality acreage. Whiting has achieved strong results in the southern Hidden Bench and believe its newest completion techniques can transfer over successfully to the acquired acreage.

Whiting is able to take a risk on this acreage since its financial position is much improved. Its debt situation is significantly improved, it is generating significant amounts of positive cash flow and it is not wasting money on Redtail anymore. The cost of the acquired acreage is relatively low due to Oasis considering it fairway acreage (third-tier for Oasis), so the cost to Whiting is not that great if it is unable to deliver stronger results there.

Deal Valuation

Oasis indicated that it reached two separate agreements in late June to sell some non-core Williston Basin assets, including non-operated acreage and its Foreman Butte position. The two deals were worth a combined $283 million for 4,400 BOEPD in production and approximately 65,000 net acres.

It appears that 54,833 net acres and 1,290 BOEPD in production is attributable to the Foreman Butte deal. If the current production is valued at $40,000 per flowing BOE, this would result in the acreage being valued at approximately $1,430 per net acre.

The relatively low value of the Foreman Butte deal is due to it being less developed and thus more risky. Oasis was willing to sell it for a modest amount per net acre since it considered it lower quality acreage. However, the strong performance of Whiting's Mallow 34-8H well makes it think that it may be able to extract more value from the asset.

Source: Whiting Petroleum

Asset Details

Whiting has noted that its bolt-on acquisition acreage is adjacent to its Tier 1 East Missouri Breaks and Hidden Bench areas. It has not added this new asset to its acreage breakdown in its presentation, and has not publicaly classified the new acreage as Tier 1 or Tier 2 yet.

Whiting did mention that the acquired acreage is on trend with its high performing Mallow well in the southern Hidden Bench area, and thinks the majority of the acreage will be high quality acreage.

Source: Whiting Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum has historically taken a less optimistic view about the acreage that it sold to Whiting. It called the area the Foreman Butte and designated it as fairway acreage, with an estimated breakeven point of $45 to $55 WTI oil. This would put it in the third tier of Oasis's acreage, with its core acreage having a breakeven point of under $40 WTI oil and its extended core having a breakeven point of $40 to $45 WTI oil.

Source: Oasis Petroleum

Conclusion

Whiting Petroleum is taking a small gamble with its $130 million Williston Basin bolt-on acquisition. Approximately $52 million of this purchase price is attributable to current production, leaving around $78 million for the acreage value.

Oasis considered this acreage to be lower-tier, but Whiting's results in the southern Hidden Bench area have prompted it to take the risk. The Mallow 34-8H well is located a fair bit to the east of the acquired acreage, but Whiting believes that its generation 4.0 completions will be able to produce stronger results with its acquired acreage than what was achieved before.

Whiting's improved debt situation and solidly positive cash flow for 2018 have put it in a position where it can afford to take a gamble with a relatively modest cost. This is especially true now that it isn't planning on spending capital on developing its Redtail asset further. Whiting had spent several hundred million on Redtail in 2017, only to take a massive impairment charge after results continued to be poor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.