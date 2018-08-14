One Year Later: Lessons Learned In CAR-T

Watch for flattening YESCARTA sales, penetration of KYMRIAH in B-cell lymphoma, and a 2019/2020 Liso-cel launch for warning signs in CAR-T sales.

Next-generation products and sales may be subject to increased competition in 4-7 years with the introduction of newly approved products.

Approaching the one-year anniversary of commercial CAR-T therapy, product sales remain in-line with expectations. Key determinants, including next-gen technology, healthcare policy, and new entrants will affect the competitive landscape.

Introduction:

With hundreds of ongoing clinical trials and an unprecedented wave of new companies entering the field, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy represents one of the most important therapeutic and technological developments in the treatment of Leukemia and Lymphoma in years. Landmark approvals, multi-billion dollar acquisitions, and treatment costs approaching half-a-million dollars have captivated investor imaginations, resulting in billions of dollars in capital trading hands to support research and development for CAR-T.

Eyebrows were raised at the price tags for CAR-T leaders following the $11.9 billion acquisition of Kite Pharma by Gilead (GILD) last fall and the $9 billion acquisition of Juno Therapeutics by Celgene (CELG) in January. With reports that only a handful of patients received treatment following FDA approvals in 2017, many have raised concerns about the commercial prospects of CAR-T therapies in light of these pricey acquisitions, particularly given hefty treatment costs and ongoing reservations about the treatment's side effects. Some have jumped on early sales figures posted by Novartis (NVS) and Gilead to herald the failure of CAR-T.

In this article, I analyze how CAR-T has performed as a commercial product. I report that sales growth is healthy and in-line with expectations, discuss challenges in the competitive environment, and highlight future areas for growth to inform investment strategies in leading CAR-T players.

Competitive landscape for CD19-directed CAR-T therapies

Sources: ASCO18, ASH17, New England Journal of Medicine, Quarterly Reports

CD19-directed CAR-T therapies target indications in blood cancers, including Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) and Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).

There are roughly 6,000 new cases of ALL each year vs. 75,000 cases of NHL with relapse rates of 10-15% and 30-40%, respectively. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) accounts for ~30-40% of NHL cases.

Indication Annual new cases Relapse rates r/r Population Citations DLBCL ~26,000 40-50% 11,700 1, 3 ALL 6,000 10-15% 750 1,2

DLBCL: Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma; ALL: Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; r/r: relapsed/refractory.

In DLBCL, standard first-line treatment consists of induction chemotherapy with the R-CHOP regimen. Extended treatment options include salvage chemotherapy with and without stem cell transplant. CAR-T is currently positioned as a treatment option in patients with post-transplant or transplant ineligible relapses. At current prices ($373,000 for KYMRIAH/YESCARTA), this population in DLBCL represents approximately $5 billion in potential sales. While CAR-T therapy is currently approved after 2 or more lines of therapy, ongoing trials such as ZUMA-7 are evaluating the efficacy of CAR-T in second-line therapy.

Thus far, the status quo has been clear. With strong results as the only approved CAR-T in relapsed/refractory (r/r) ALL and minimal competition on the near horizon, Novartis controls the relatively small market in r/r ALL. Similarly, Kite/Gilead's YESCARTA sales remained uncontested in DLBCL until KYMRIAH was approved in May. Juno/Celgene is on track for a 2019 submission for FDA approval.

Celgene has attempted to rally investors behind a best-in-class claim, pointing to numerically lower rates of neurotoxicity (NT) and cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in the TRANSCEND-001 NHL trial. Balancing a best-in-class claim with a late market entry, they will likely price competitively with Kymriah and Yescarta, leaving insurers and health care providers to parse through the results to decide which therapy to cover or prescribe.

Lacking head-to-head data, there will always be ambiguity over the safety and efficacy of different CAR-T products due to fundamental differences across trials. But with numerically lower efficacy in DLBCL, higher rates of CRS, and a track record of manufacturing failures, Kymriah may be at a significant disadvantage in non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Novartis has already signaled uncertainty towards CAR-T therapy when they closed their cell therapy division in Summer 2016. It may be that they are content to cling to their market in ALL and leave KYMRIAH as a one-and-done therapy.

Finalized - but imperfect - reimbursement policies provide unhappy medium to facilitate treatment with CAR-T therapy.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) published on August 2nd the final inpatient prospective payment system (IPPS) for 2019, which includes reimbursement for CAR-T therapy. Effective October 1, 2018, CAR-T will be subject to MS-DRG 016, Autologous Bone Marrow Transplant with CC/MCC or T-cell Immunotherapy, with a base payment of $36,000 and a maximum NTAP (New Technology Add-On payment) of $186,500.

The American Society of Hematology (ASH) published the following criticism of this policy:

While this final policy represents an improvement over current CAR-T therapy reimbursement rates, ASH believes patient access to care will be jeopardized as providers and hospitals will not be able to afford to deliver the therapy at this reimbursement rate, particularly as other CAR-T products receive FDA approval.

Although a handful of patients have been treated with CAR-T therapy in an outpatient setting, the vast majority of patients are treated on an inpatient basis, where closer attention may be provided to treatment-related adverse effects. Under CMS guidelines, CAR-T administered on an outpatient basis is reimbursed at 6% above the wholesale acquisition cost.

Further, treatment administered to a patient in the outpatient setting that requires admission to inpatient care within 72 hours will be billed under inpatient care, exposing healthcare providers to reimbursement risk.

Safety then becomes a key consideration in establishing treatment paradigms between analogous T-cell therapies. Juno/Celgene maintains a reasonable claim to an improved safety profile that may enable outpatient treatment and facilitate the adoption of Liso-cel via CMS policy. Maintaining response rates and durability in the final analysis of Liso-cel will be critical for Celgene to grasp a competitive position. It is unlikely that the adverse event profile changes significantly in the final analysis of TRANSCEND-001 NHL as cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity manifest symptoms within days/weeks of treatment infusion.

Actual CAR-T sales numbers align with previously published forecasts from Kite, Juno.

Prior to their acquisitions, both Juno Therapeutics and Kite Pharma released sales forecasts conducted by third-party investment banks Morgan Stanley and Centerview Partners, respectively. These forecasts were issued in letters to the shareholders in favor of the proposed acquisitions.

Revenue forecasts published by Juno Therapeutics and Kite Pharma

Source: SEC Filings for Kite and Juno

Kite Pharma predicted $285 million in sales for 2018, with ~125% y/y growth in their first two years to generate blockbuster sales of $1-2bn. Meeting their stated expectations of ~125% y/y growth requires initial sales on the order of $40 million and quarterly growth of ~22.5%.

First-year CAR-T sales

***assumes a 25% q/q growth rate, which is conservative given the reported q/q growth for 2Q18.

Sales for YESCARTA have exceeded that growth rate from 1Q- to 2Q-18. Slower sales for KYMRIAH can be attributed to a smaller market size in ALL (for which KYMRIAH was first approved), among other factors.

Based on these data, I would argue that YESCARTA sales are at a minimum on track to meet revenue growth modeled by Kite Pharma back in 2017.

The free cash flow predicted by the 15-year Kite model valued Kite Pharma at $11.9 billion at a 7% discount rate, the exact amount paid by Gilead. Of course, with the sheer number of new technologies under development, including next-generation CAR-T therapies, it is unlikely that these forecasts hold up past 6-7 years.

The landscape for CAR-T therapies remains crowded with next-generation products and sales may be subject to increased competition in 4-7 years with the introduction of newly approved products.

ASH estimates there are some 400 ongoing clinical trials evaluating CAR-T therapies. In addition to novel targets in solid tumors, next-generation CAR-T products include engineered molecular switches, off-the-shelf CAR-T therapies, and synthetic gene circuits which stand to improve safety, efficacy, and manufacturability of CD-19 directed CARs.

Source: Adaptimmune

If they work, allogeneic CAR-Ts may clear the field of first-gen autologous products. A number of companies, including Cellectis/Allogene (CLLS) and Gilead, are developing allogeneic "off-the-shelf" CAR-T products that are engineered using a donor's cells, instead of a patient's. These products benefit from a shorter and more straightforward manufacturing process. A clear signal of safety and efficacy has yet to be established, so it is difficult to predict the commercial pathway of these products. However, if any of these products report signals of safety/efficacy on par with the first-generation CAR-T therapies, all bets are off.

What should I look for in future earnings?

Flattening YESCARTA sales growth: It goes without saying that a slowdown in YESCARTA sales is a very bad sign. Quarterly growth below 10-20% in the next 2 years for Gilead should ring some bells.

It goes without saying that a slowdown in YESCARTA sales is a very bad sign. Quarterly growth below 10-20% in the next 2 years for Gilead should ring some bells. Penetration of KYMRIAH in the DLBCL segment: Significant sales growth of Kymriah in non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma would suggest that healthcare providers do not view evidence as supporting that KYMRIAH efficacy is inferior. This result would lend itself to a more competitive playing field, although Celgene may still differentiate a competitive position on the basis of improved safety.

Significant sales growth of Kymriah in non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma would suggest that healthcare providers do not view evidence as supporting that KYMRIAH efficacy is inferior. This result would lend itself to a more competitive playing field, although Celgene may still differentiate a competitive position on the basis of improved safety. Liso-cel launch and first-year sales: Celgene needs a strong Liso-cel launch to gain ground on Gilead. Comparing first-year sales with Gilead will provide a benchmark for what to expect in future earnings.

The bottom line:

CAR-T remains an important advance for patients living with leukemia and lymphoma. Healthcare policies have advanced with CMS coverage for CAR-T therapy, but new advances are needed to expand coverage, reduce prices, and decrease manufacturing time.

In the current competitive environment, no individual player is likely to surpass $2-3 billion in annual CAR-T sales. Current sales growth is healthy and in line with expectations, although ongoing uncertainties surrounding cost, manufacturing, and competition, peak sales may yet fall short of expectations.

