GDS Holdings' (GDS) CEO William Huang on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Laura Chen

William Huang

Dan Newman

Frank Louthan

Robert Gutman

Jonathan Atkins

Colby Synesael

Gokul Hariharan

Laura Chen

Thank you. Hello, everyone. Welcome to the 2Q ‘18 earnings conference call of GDS Holdings Limited. The company’s results were issued via newswire services earlier today and are posted online. A summary presentation, which we will refer to during this conference call, can be viewed and downloaded from IR website at investors.gds-services.com.

Leading today’s call is Mr. William Huang, GDS’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, who will provide an overview of our business strategy and performance. Mr. Dan Newman, GDS’ CFO, will then review the financial and operating results.

Before we continue, please note that today’s discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, the company’s results may be materially different from the views expressed today. Further information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the company’s prospectus as filed with the US SEC. The company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

Please also note that GDS earnings press release and this conference call include discussions of unaudited GAAP financial information, as well as unaudited non-GAAP financial measures. GDS press release contains a reconciliation of the unaudited non-GAAP measures to the unaudited most directly comparable GAAP measures.

I will now turn the call over to GDS’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, Mr. William Huang. Go ahead, William.

William Huang

Thank you, Laura. Hello, everyone. This is William. Thank you for joining us on today’s call.

2Q ‘18 we a record quarter for GDS in terms of customer commitments, moving new projects, and capital raising. Unfortunately, our outstanding performance has been overshadowed by the missing form. (inaudible) allegations published by a short seller who made no effort to compare us. Let me say again, these allocations are completely false. During our report in addition to workings use through our 2Q performance we will be (inaudible) to report allegations throughout our commentary and put an end to this once and for all.

Now let’s focus on our 2Q highlights; we achieved our highest ever level of new customer commitments at over 20,000 square meters. We achieved our highest ever level of customer (inaudible) adding nearly 20,000 square meters to our revenue generating area. Our total revenue grew by 89% and our adjusted EBITDA grew by 132% year-on-year.

To keep up with demand, we initiated over 24,000 square meters of new produce, the largest ever in a single quarter. We successfully completed our largest ever capital raising to 300 million convertible bonds in relation to what we achieved in China. It’s great to see our strategy planners, CyrusOne and STT weening significant claims in new business from China to (inaudible) scale customers in the US and Singapore.

While it benefits for them, it also benefits us in terms of strengthening our customer relationship. Taking all of this together, our stronger revenue and EBITDA growth have put us ahead of expectations leading to base upward revisions in our annual guidance. Let me start with sales momentum on slide 4, 2Q was the third quarter in a loss when our new commitments hit the 20,000 square meter level.

In the first half of 2018, we have done almost as much as we did in the whole of last year. Furthermore as we look forward, our sales momentum is continuing and target a similar level of new commitments in the second half of this year. How we achieved this, to begin with, we are forging a base to operate in the market where the digital economy is booming. Demand for high performance datacenter capacity is accelerating and its strategy should generate new supply.

It’s obviously that cloud adoption in China is taking off. The market leaders will report their results in the next few days and we expect to see another quarter of heightened growth. The upside is huge, the cloud market in China is still only 10% of the US and less than 2% of the total IT spending. China is at the forefront of AI technology. It’s a major focus area for our largest customers and it’s already been deployed across their cat walks. AI requires vast amount of data to be collected, retain and of course preserve it. AI enabled the application on mission-critical and (inaudible) sensitive, driving demand for our high performance datacenters in tier one markets and close to users.

China will at the forefront of 5G deployment next year. Our customers are gearing up in anticipation. 5G will result in quantum increase in the amount of data created by the device and transmit it to datacenters to feed real time applications. AI plus 5G is a powerful combination. The key to capture this demand is to serve the right customers. Today, we have 180 countries spread (inaudible) and the larger internet customers on the one hand and financial services and the other larger enterprise customers on the other.

We believe that our cloud and the internet larger customers account for a very large part of total market demand. That’s why 80 to 90 of our new business is coming from existing customers. We are getting follow-on orders from quarter-after-quarter. During this recent period, they have reached out to us to show their support and the trust and also to give indication for new business going forward.

Today, our top two customers are roughly equal in size, each accounting for rather 30% of our total area committed. They have a presence in around 15 different previous datacenters. Beyond our top two, we have significant sales pipeline from our other high scale customers with great potential from payer such as Huawei and other global car player. We target any two of our highly strategic cloud and the large intel customers.

In 2Q ’18, we had a major breakthrough wining our first order from NetEase, the fifth largest Chinese internet company by market capitalization. In the second half of 2018, we expect to make several more breakthroughs with major Chinese and the US customers. Our strategy in to building a home of the cloud, we believe that Cloud PoPs in to our datacenter will attract new enterprise customers, and to increase customers business.

In 2Q ’18, we again added about 25 year-on-year to our large enterprise customer comps. We now have nearly 100 enterprise customers using our software defined network or SDN hub to connect to major cloud platforms inside our datacenters. Our customers remain firmly committed to datacenter (inaudible) in tier 1 market and we are very confident that this trend will continue.

Technology developments are making our datacenters more and more valuable. Our largest customers have high visibility for their future requirements. They are looking to us to fulfill them whenever and wherever. We realized some time ago that the resource supply is a critical success fact. We are stepping up our sourcing efforts, and despite the challenges I’m pleased to report significant progress in sourcing new projects.

Let turn in to slide 5, we started this quarter with 40,000 square meters under construction. In 2Q ’18 we initiated 24,000 square meters of new projects just as importantly we brought the same amount of capacity in to service on time and within budget. Since the end of 2Q ’18 we have initiated another 16,000 square meters of new projects. As of today, we have about 56,000 square meters under construction. It’s by far the largest development pipeline in the market and (inaudible) our confidence in maintaining sales momentum.

All sides of tier 1 market, our largest customer located part of the capacity in the low cost area for data storage, machine learning and other applications which are now real time or latency certificate. This capacity compliments the capacity we provided in to the market. Historically, our customers have developed this kind of remote datacenter themselves. However, we are starting to see a trend towards outsourcing.

Last year we committed to build three data centers on our canvas in Hebei province for one of our largest customers. We completed this project in less than nine months, and they are now all in service. You can see a photo on slide 7. We gained a lot of the experience from doing these projects and the outcome has been very successful for us. There are a lot of opportunities like this, but they require a different approach to project measurement and financing. We are in ongoing discussions with various partners about innovating ways of addressing these opportunities.

Turning to slide 7; we entered the Hong Kong market over three years ago, relying on capacity in third party datacenters to provide a service to a few of our largest Chinese financial institutions customers. As you know, we have over 300 financial institutions customers in China and most of them have a presence in Hong Kong. Our China cloud and the large internet customers also use Hong Kong as a launch point for their international service.

It has long been our ambition to upgrade our presence in Hong Kong, but it’s very difficult to secure a suitable building and a power supply. And therefore I’m very excited to report that we have taken a significant step to solving this problem with the acquisition of perfect sites for resettlement in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong’s premier datacenter hub.

Based on the profit ratio and our initial trend, we aim for rather 7,000 square meters of high quality resource. We are very confident of the demand which we can attract in Hong Kong and this project opens up a new avenue of growth. The sites acquisition will close in a couple of months, and we will share more details with you in due course. Beyond Hong Kong, we also see increasing demand in another emerging tier 1 market in China. We expect that by the end of 2018, we will enter at least one more new market.

As our business has scaled up rapidly, we have successfully maintained a balance between customer commitments and capacity. Our commitment rate for an area in service is now at record high level at 95.6% and despite the significant new project initiative in the past few months our pre-committed rate is over 50%. We entered the second half of the year with strong forward momentum. We should reflect the confidence and unmatched ability to divest and operate high performance data centers on behalf of most of demanding cloud, internet and enterprise customers in China.

We have such an exciting opportunity in front of us and are so well positioned. We look forward to giving this our full potential. With that I will hand over to Dan for the financial and operating review. Thank you.

Dan Newman

Thank you, William. Before I get into the numbers, I’d like to make some comments about our business model and how we add value. GDS develops and operates high performance data centers. We begin by securing long term tenure of entire buildings in shelf state. We either shelf ourselves, work with property partners who build for us or convert existing buildings. We invest in structural works and all the critical systems needed to turn the building in to a data center.

To give some idea of proportion our investments is typically multiples of what the real estate alone would cost. We provide move-in ready data center capacity, configured to suit needs of individual customers. Essentially we have two types of customers, cloud and large internet or ordering high volume and high powered entity, and large enterprises with small to medium order size, lower power density but high redundancy. We operate the whole of every one of our self-developed data centers as a service for our customers.

Our customer contracts always specify numerous service level parameters, which we commit to deliver. Our operating track record is as important to our customers as the quality of our facilities. Our customers install their IT equipment in our datacenters, deal directly with the telecom carriers for connectivity, and manage their own IT operations or if they wish outsource to us. For the important [tasks], our customers do not operate any part of our data centers. Our customers are not tenants and our service contracts are not leases.

Getting back to our 2Q ’18 results, starting on slide 12, where we strip out the contribution from equipment sales and the effects of foreign exchange changes. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, our service revenue grew by 13.6%. Our underlying adjusted NOI grew by 15.9% and our underlying adjusted EBITDA grew by 21.3%. Our underlying adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 2.3 percentage points to 35.3%.

Turning to slide 13, the main driver of revenue growth in 2Q ’18 was the 20,000 square meter increase in areas utilized. We define area utilized as the net floor area of data centers in service which is revenue generating pursuant to customer agreement in effect. Area utilized is usually occupied by customers, but our ability to recognize revenue build and collect is not dependent on the occupancy.

There have been some reports recently about a short term slowdown in server demand. I cannot comment on the validity of those reports. All I can say is that what we are seeing in terms of move-in by hyper scale customers is acceleration across data centers in all our markets. Monthly Service Revenue or MSR per square meter in 2Q ‘18 was within the range which were seen over the multiple quarters. On a per square meter basis, selling prices are stable and as the backlog is delivered we expect MSR per square meter to stay within the established range.

As shown on slide 14, profit margins are on an upward trend. The growth drag at the adjusted NOI level which we saw in the past few quarters has now reversed and we continue to realize operating leverage on the corporate cost base. As shown on slide 15, our data center area and service is now a 48% stabilized and 52% ramping up. The proportion which is stabilized is actually lower than in 1Q ’18 mainly due to three new projects or phases of projects coming into service. However, the utilization rate of the ramping portion is much higher and nearly 45% compared with 31% last quarter.

The commitment rate is 98% stabilized and 93% for ramping up, these are truly remarkable commitment rates by anyone stand. As in the slide, please note that our Guangzhou 1, GZ-1 data center is a 100% committed and 100% utilized, almost 80% is taken by one of our largest customers. At the corporate level on slide 16, SG&A is now down to 11.2% of service revenue. If we factor in full delivery of the backlog, the current level of SG&A represents around 6% to 7% of service revenue.

Turning to our CapEx on slide 17; in 2Q ’18, our CapEx rate increased to RMB1.2 billion including payments of 231 million as front-end consideration for the equity of the Guangzhou three and Shanghai 11 acquired entities. The table and data centers under construction shows we that we have around 36,000 square meters of capacity not yet committed. At our current sales run rate is equivalent to around two [forces] new customer commitments.

Turning to slide 18, after completion of the convertible bond offering in June, our cash position has risen to nearly 4.5 billion or $673 million. When we raise capital out of GDS Holdings, we receive proceeds in US dollars offshore. We use these proceeds mainly to capitalize our data center projects, companies onshore with equity. At the initiation of each new project, in our internal records, we allocate cash as the project equity. This ensures that we always have enough funds to capitalize our committed projects through to completion.

Depending on the progress of projects and their requirement to fund CapEx, we inject cash in to the project companies onshore and spend it. Cross border cash transfers require various Chinese regulatory approvals and not have a specific qualifying purpose. We cannot transfer cash onshore for general purposes and leave it idle. We cannot convert it in to Renminbi without producing CapEx contract and supplier invoices.

Furthermore, once cash is being injected in to our project company, it is not easy to move to our other onshore subsidiaries as a result of restrictions in our finance agreements and regulatory prohibitions on inter-group cash transfers. Our affected interest cost on borrowings for 2Q ’18 was 6.2% excluding the CD. Our interest coverage based on adjusted EBITDA over reported interest was 1.7 times excluding capitalized interest cost or 1.4 times including it.

June 2Q ’18, our net debt increased by RMB4.6 billion to RMB7.2 billion, 1.3 billion of the increase was due to capital leases associated with the GZ pre-acquisition and additional resources we secured in Beijing, some of which are categorized prices as help for future development. Mainly as a result of these capital leases, our net debt to last quarter adjusted EBITDA ratio increased to 7.8 times.

Over time, we aim to bring our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio down to conventional levels. However, given our current rate of growth to the scale development, we feel that this metric does not give a good sense of our balance sheet strength. On the one hand, we had stabilized projects which are leveraged at less than three times. On the other hand, we’ve incurred debt to finance projects which are ramping up our other construction with little or no EBITDA, yet this debt is to a large degree covered by customer contracts, a substantial majority with investment grade counter parties. Such customer contract tenures are longer than more of our loans and the total contract value is far in excess of the amount of outstanding loans.

I want to know how much capacity we can develop with our existing financial resources. On slide 19, we show an illustrative indication. Assuming that we’re able to leverage capital injected in to projects one-to-one with project debt, we currently have sufficient capital to finance around RMB9 billion, that $1.4 billion of new investments. On the commitment side, the cost to complete all datacenters currently in service and under construction is RMB2.2 billion, $333 million.

Add to this the cost to complete projects initiated during the current quarter, the remaining amounts payable by acquisitions including the maximum amount payable on the contingent performance obligations and the cost of the Hong Kong site, we would require a grand total of RMB5.5 billion, $830 million to complete every data center in service or under construction as of to date. The total capacity of such data center portfolio would be around 192,000 square meters. Based on this illustrative indication, we have potentially RMB3.5 billion available for further new commitments.

Turning to slide 20, we have an excellent cap record in managing receivables. Day sales outstanding at 70 days is well up to the highest industry standards. We have not had a bad debt since 2015, in other words, we have collected 100% of what we recognized as revenue in the past three years. Any company which recognizes revenue at services rendered and bills in arrears which is standard operation practice in ours and many sectors, will have unbilled receivables.

Prior examples of companies such AT&T and PG&E. Unbilled receivables is not a mandatory disclosure under US GAAP, but we’ve chosen to disclose it because it provides transparency to the length of our bidding cycle. In the past few years the proportion of our revenues coming from cloud and large internet customers has increased significantly. We bill these customers [fortly] in arrears; nonetheless we have managed to maintain exceptional DSO. Over 80% of our unbilled receivables at the end of 2Q ’18 relate to revenue recognized during the quarter. Unbilled receivables are easy to audit as they are tied to contracting force and are [probably] repeating quarterly billing cycle.

For days payable outstanding, we look at the OpEx cycle and the CapEx cycle. Both are reasonable, you can look at them on a combined basis if you prefer, but to exclude total CapEx purchases from a denominator as some have done yields a completely meaningless ratio.

During the past quarter, we had to expeditions which closed; Guangzhou 3 and Shanghai 11. I’d like to take this opportunity to provide some commentary on our acquisition strategy and the deals which we have done. Faced with strong demand from our customers, we started a few years ago to look for data vendors which we could acquire to enhance our resource supply.

As shown on slide 21, between May 2016 and the present, we have completed seven acquisitions, two of them Beijing 4 and Beijing 5 are categorized as acquisitions but are really just a mechanism for acquiring new project companies with agreements in place relating to property and power capacity. Net of those two, is five acquisitions in the usual sense of the word. We’ve been highly selective in the data centers which we have acquired. They must fit our profile in terms of asset quality and suitability for serving our target customer segments.

We are also being very careful in the way that we structure the acquisitions, deferring as much consideration as possible and linking it to the achievement of project milestones. This is referred to as contingent performance obligations. Out of the total equity consideration for the five real acquisitions or RMB1.3 billion, RMB752 million has been paid and RMB506 million is contingent.

We have enrolled legal advisors and financial advisors in due diligence. We’ve always 100%, paid in cash and done so at single digit multiples of projected stabilized cash EBITDA. The outcome has been highly successful. Every acquired data center has never exceeded our expectations. With (inaudible) we were able to obtain additional power capacity and upsize the area of Shenzhen 5 by 53% post acquisition. Over 96% of the committed area of the acquired data centers is taken by our top 10 customers.

Our first acquisition was of the Guangzhou 1, GZ-1 data center. As you can see on slide 22, it is one of three big data centers which we now own in the same location. We acquired GZ-1, GZ-2 and GZ-3 in three separate transactions, only moving forward when our acquisition criteria could be satisfied. It should not surprise you given the integrated nature of the Guangzhou development that while each data center was owned by a different set of selling shareholders, the lead investor was the same.

Based on our satisfactory experience of GZ-1, we also acquired Shenzhen 5, SZ-5 from a different set of selling shareholders with the same lead investor from the Guangzhou cluster. If you examine the total records of the acquired companies, the GZ-1, GZ-2, GZ-3 and Shenzhen 5, you will find that prior to our acquisition they shared some directives, contact details etcetera for the simple and obvious reason that they have the same lead investor.

You will also find that at the time when we acquired these companies, we replaced the seller appointed directors and other personnel with our appointees at our earliest opportunity. I will illustrate this by going through the example of the Shenzhen 5, SZ-5 acquisition on slide 23. Data center services is a restricted industry in China. It requires a value added telecom service license; there is a foreign ownership restriction for licensees. In order to comply with this regulation, we have set up a group of PRC companies which hold the relevant licenses and over which we have total control by contractual relationships known as Variable Interest Entity or VIE.

The structure has been very common in China for the past 20 years and moreover, companies with several trillion dollars’ worth of market cap listed in the US utilize this structure. Optimally for each data center project, we put the provisional services and commercial contract in to a licensed co. which is part of our VIE Group and a data center operating assets in to an asset co that is under an intermediate holding company in Hong Kong. This ensures regulatory compliance and facilitates financing. It is not always possible, sometimes the operating assets are in the license co, but wherever it is possible, this is the most efficient model and the one we use.

When we acquire projects, we sometimes find that they are already structured in this way. As you can see on slides 23 and 24, this was the case with SZ-5, Guangzhou - 2, and Guangzhou 3 acquisitions. In order to implement the acquisitions, we first took over the respective holding company in Hong Kong. In the case of Shenzhen 5, it is called RDTJ; RDTJ had a wholly-owned PRC subsidiary, in essence the asset co for Shenzhen 5. I will refer to this subsidiary as WGYL. The acquisition of RDTJ was completed on 24, May 2017, as evidenced by the publicly available Annual Return filed with the Companies Registry, Hong Kong, which shows that we also replaced the seller appointed director on the same date. At that point in time, we had effective control over the entire SZ-5 target group by virtue of ownership and contractual relationships.

The second step in the transaction is the acquisition of the license co. In the case of SZ-5, it is called Shenzhen Yaode. The acquirer, Beijing Wanguo, is not a subsidiary of GDS. It is part of our VIE Group. Due to the longer time required to complete change of company ownership in China, the Shenzhen Yaode acquisition completed on 29, June, 2017. We replaced its seller appointed directors and other representatives on the same date. On the prior day, we replaced the seller appointed directors and other representatives of WGYL. In China, it is a requirement to file with the State Administration for Industry & Commerce or SAIC for change of ownership, change of directors, etcetera.

Accordingly, we filed with SAIC for the change of ownership and directors of Shenzhen Yaode and for the change of directors of WGYL. However, the change of ownership of WGYL was indirect and did not require an SAIC filing at that time. In our 2016 20-F, we refer to the pending acquisition of a data center in Shenzhen, i.e. SZ5, and specifically state that it involves agreements for the simultaneous acquisition of a Hong Kong company and a PRC company. In our 2017 20-F, we refer to the acquisition of Shenzhen 5 as the acquisition of a target group in other words a group of companies plural. In the striving de-financing arrangements in the 20-F, we disclosed the names of the three companies at the heart of Shenzhen 5 transaction, RDTJ, WGYL, and Shenzhen Yaode.

Allegations have been made stating that the Shenzhen 5, Guangzhou 2, and Guangzhou 3 acquisitions were undisclosed related party transactions. Given the facts that the acquired data centers had the same lead investor, the acquisitions involved a target group as disclosed in our SEC filings. WGYL was a central part of the Shenzhen 5 acquisition, SAIC filings for WGYL show its owner to be RDTJ, annual returns for RDTJ are publicly available in Hong Kong, showing its change of ownership and directors. It is clear that the allegations are baseless.

By failing to accurately describe these facts, the short seller made, in our opinion, an egregious error. To compound this failing, by making defamatory allegations of fraud and self-dealing is in our view, totally unacceptable. We encourage our investors and the legitimate analysts who cover us to base their conclusions on objective facts and not on what we view to be obvious and self-interested distortions or mis-statements of those facts, because we have always been 100% committed to transparency.

I also want to address the transaction structures for the Guangzhou 2 and Guangzhou 3 transactions, which are shown on slide 24. Once again each acquisition involved a target group; two transactions, one onshore, one offshore, and the filings show that the seller appointed directors, etcetera were replaced by our representatives when the acquisitions completed. The composition of the GZ-2 target group is disclosed in our 2017 20-F. GZ-3 was completed this year and we have not yet filed our 2018 20-F.

If you go back to slide 21, where we show the equity consideration; it should be obvious by now that disclosure in an SAIC filing of consideration paid for the onshore acquisition, does not include the consideration paid for the offshore acquisition. There is one more point which I need to address; one of the prior shareholders of Guangzhou 2 made a disclosure required by domestic stock market regulations in China, which included references to the revenue and property and equipment of GZ-2.

The disclosed revenue under PRC GAAP did not include power income which we are required to book as revenue under US GAAP in our financial statements. The disclosed property and equipment under PRC GAAP did not include leases, which under US GAAP we are required to capitalize in our financial statements. Once again, we believe that the mischaracterization of these facts reflects at minimum, obvious and elementary errors.

Turning to Slide 25; at the end of 2Q ‘18, our backlog had increased again slightly to nearly 57,000 square meters, which is equivalent to 65% of our area utilized at the same date. Finally, on page 26, our 2Q ‘18 results clearly show that we are tracking ahead of expectations, in terms of revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth. The accelerated move-in has brought forward new service revenue that we expected to commence later in the year. Given where we are today, we are raising our original guidance ranges for revenue and adjusted EBITDA by approximately 3%. This means that the bottom end of the new range is nearly in line with the high end of the original range.

We have also had to accelerated CapEx and new project initiation in order to keep up with the sales demand. Accordingly, we are raising our CapEx guidance for the full year to around RMB4 billion that’s just over $600 million. This includes RMB662 million or $100 million, which we expect to pay for the Hong Kong site acquisition. In the future, we may sell and leaseback the site, but for now it is included in our CapEx.

With that I will end the formal part of my presentation. We’d now like to open the call to questions. Operator?

[Operator Instructions] our first question comes from the line of Frank Louthan from Raymond James. Please ask your question.

Frank Louthan

I appreciate all the additional disclosure. One quick question on sort of the quarter and the outlook and then a follow-up. Can you talk about the pricing with the new projects, what are we seeing there? Is there anything to do with the mix of hyperscale there? And then one other issue that's come up with some investors is some of the common phone numbers and so forth in some of the filings. I assume that just relates to the related parties, but are the -- the various, you're sharing the directors and so forth and just timing of when you made the acquisitions. Can you walk through why does it show up in the filings and that would be great?

Dan Newman

There are a couple I'll address, and thank you for thanking us for the additional disclosures, but I would actually point out that almost my entire explanation was based on what is already publicly available either in our SEC filings, SAIC filings or Hong Kong Companies Registry. It's just a question of looking at it carefully and coming to the correct conclusions. As regards to the common phone numbers, what I was saying is that in effect, we did 2 acquisitions, one was of a cluster, 3 data centers in Guangzhou and the other one was a very large data center in Shenzhen 5. So those 2 acquisitions had the same lead investor, and in fact, each one, the other shareholders were a different group. So the presence of a lead investor who and when effect is the lead developer or promoter of those projects meant that the directors and other representatives of those companies were the same because they're all part of the lead investors team. Hope that I made clear in my explanation is that if you look at those filings, you will find that in every single case as soon as we completed the acquisition of these target companies, we replaced all of the lead investors appointed directors and other personnel with our own appointees. It's simple. William, do you want to talk about pricing?

William Huang

Yes. I mean, to talk about the pricing, I mean, we didn't see any change compared with the last couple of quarters because as we mentioned several times, to see where we are in the Tier 1 market, there's still a gap between demand and supply. So the price dynamic still didn't change a lot. So I think that we can keep this pricing level in the next couple of quarters.

Frank Louthan

Okay. Great. And if we look out a year, what we'll -- what do you expect the customer concentration to look like based on your current backlog? And can you comment on any successes you've had with the partnership with CyrusOne as far as being able to get to new logos?

Dan Newman

Dan Newman

William Huang

William Huang

Daniel Newman

Daniel Newman

William Huang

William Huang

Daniel Newman

Daniel Newman

William Huang

William Huang

Our next question comes from the line of Robert Gutman from Guggenheim Partners.

Robert Gutman

And again, thank you for the thoughtful update and information addressing all those acquisitions. Could you tell us the sqm and use added of almost 20,000 in the quarter was a big number. Can you just review the composition of that by facility? And secondly, in the context of accelerating pace of CapEx and demand, can you just talk about your forward views on the balance sheet and on net leverage?

Dan Newman

Dan Newman

Our next question comes from the line of Jonathan Atkin from RBC.

Jonathan Atkins

So I was interested in the Hong Kong acquisition and the expectation that you would have as to when how or might be available to that site?

Dan Newman

Dan Newman

Jonathan Atkins

Jonathan Atkins

William Huang

William Huang

Dan Newman

Dan Newman

Jonathan Atkins

Jonathan Atkins

William Huang

William Huang

William Huang

William Huang

Our next question comes from the line of Colby Synesael from Cowen.

Colby Synesael

Just a follow-up on that last question regarding expansion in new markets. You mentioned on your prepared remarks, you're expecting to add or enter at least one new market, I think, by year-end. How many markets do you think that you could enter over time within China, just to kind of give us a sense? And what is the velocity you would intend to expand into new markets perhaps over the next few years? Second question, there's obviously, a lot of talk in the news about trade wars, particularly between China and the U.S. Does that you think create risk that some of the U.S.-based cloud companies may not deploy in China as quickly as what we've seen maybe in the last year? And then, I guess, vice versa, perhaps more from a CyrusOne perspective. Is there a risk there that some of these domestic Chinese cloud companies don't actually deploy in the U.S. as quickly as perhaps we're all thinking right now?

William Huang

William Huang

Colby Synesael

Colby Synesael

William Huang

William Huang

Colby Synesael

Colby Synesael

William Huang

William Huang

Colby Synesael

Colby Synesael

William Huang

William Huang

Our next question comes from the line of Gokul Hariharan from JPMorgan.

Gokul Hariharan

I think one question. First of all, thanks a lot for putting all those data together and the clarifications. First question, could you talk a little bit about when the Hebei project for one of the largest customers comes online, it looks like it's coming online in fact quickly. Could you talk a little bit about how it affects the average selling price, and how does it affect your EBITDA conversion, et cetera, given that the -- that seems to be something that will be ramping up in a very quick fashion over the next 12 to 18 months? That's first question. Second, could you talk a little bit about what does mean the kind of -- you did talk about some market share dynamics of 35% to 40% in Tier 1 markets. Could you talk a little bit about for your biggest 2 customers, how has been the decision points in terms of self-build versus outsourced? As well as, I think, traditionally they've also used a fair number of telco carriers data centers also. How has that dynamic been changing over the last year or so, now that you are signing even bigger size deals with your top 2 customers?

Dan Newman

Dan Newman

William Huang

William Huang

Gokul Hariharan

Gokul Hariharan

William Huang

William Huang

As there are no further questions, I'd like to now turn the call back over to the company for closing remarks.

Laura Chen

Thank you all once again for joining us today. If you have further questions, please feel free to contact GDS Investor Relations through the company information on the website or The Piacente Group Investor Relations. Thank you.

