3 Things In Biotech, August 15: Motif Looks To Advance A Safer Antibiotic For Skin Infection

AVEO partner moves forward with a HER3 treatment in China

Company: CANbridge Life Sciences and partner AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

Therapy: CAN017

Disease: Esophageal squamous cell cancer

News: AVEO announced that the Chinese National Drug Administration has approved their IND to initiate clinical study of AVEO's HER3 antibody CAN017 in patients with esophageal squamous cell cancer. AVEO received a $2 million milestone payment as per their 2016 agreement. The study will look primarily at the safety, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy for this agent.

Looking forward: Aside from expanding the reach of their kinase inhibitor tivozanib, AVEO needs to work as quickly as it can to establish roots in other tumor areas if they are to continue building momentum. For now, we have not seen any HER3 antibodies make an impact on the standard of care for any tumor type, but I'm definitely rooting for this project, as esophageal cancers remain a major problem.

Motif Bio gets their priority day with the FDA

Company: Motif Bio (MTFB)

Therapy: Iclaprim

Disease: Bacterial infection

News: MTFB announced that the FDA has accepted their New Drug Application for the use of the antibiotic iclaprim for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Furthermore, the application was granted Priority Review designation, pinning a PDUFA action date of February 13, 2019. Such an approval would mark the first drug to market for MTFB, and the application is supported by a pair of phase 3 trials demonstrating non-inferiority to vancomycin, which is currently the drug of choice for these infections.

Looking forward: Research into novel antibiotics is an increasingly high priority, what with the development of ever-more-resistant strains of bacteria plaguing patients. MTFB has a big opportunity here to enter a pretty large marketplace with a drug that does not require dose adjustment for kidney dysfunction, whereas the standard agent vancomycin is noted for its potential for kidney damage. This could end up being a big difference maker for MTFB.

Realm Therapeutics crashes on bad dermatitis data

Company: Realm Therapeutics (RLM)

Therapy: PR022

Disease: Atopic dermatitis

News: RLM announced negative top-line data from their phase 2 trial investigating PR022 in patients with atopic dermatitis. PR022 is a formulation of hypochlorous acid, which has been shown to modulate various cytokines, including those associated with itch. However, in this study, PR022 failed to show any significant difference in reported itch intensity compared with vehicle treatment.

Looking forward: With PR022 being the company's most advanced clinical product, it's no surprise that this news led to a 51% drop in share price on the day of the announcement. In fact, the company has no other products in the clinic, so if they are forced to terminate this program, it could end up being a catastrophic setback.

