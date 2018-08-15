Lower 48 Natural Gas Production Hits All-Time High - Bearish Pressure Building

For 2019, the set-up may be different for the bulls when LNG exports materially increase. But it will once again depend on how much production grows.

With the growth trajectory on pace for an exit of ~83.5 Bcf/d, the market is not concerned about the low storage levels.

A storage report of +30 Bcf would compare with +53 Bcf last year and +56 Bcf for the five-year average.

Welcome to another all-time high edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

We expect a +30 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended August 10. A storage report of +30 Bcf would compare with +53 Bcf last year and +56 Bcf for the five-year average.

Source: ICE

Lower 48 Production Hits An All-Time High

As the title suggests, Lower 48 natural gas production hit an all-time high yesterday:

Production is now above the ~82 Bcf/d mark and on pace to reach ~83.5 Bcf/d by the end of 2018.

In an article we published on July 3 titled, "Do We Have Enough Gas In Storage For 2018 To 2019 Winter? (Part 2)" We noted that the market isn't concerned by the very low natural gas storage levels. In fact, we can make the bull argument right now:

Natural gas storage will reach a deficit of 600 Bcf to the 5-year average by this week's EIA natural gas storage report:

And we are headed for 3.405 Tcf by November:

But why isn't the market concerned by the low storage levels today?

Because the market is confident that Lower 48 production will continue to increase and at this very moment in time, we have no reason to believe that won't be the case.

Lower 48 production is now above ~82 Bcf/d and on track for our bearish near-term scenario of a mid ~82 Bcf/d average in September. If this scenario pans out with cooler than normal weather at the start of September, then we see natural gas prices falling back to the low $2.80/MMBtu level once again.

But we don't think the market is set-up that bearishly for this coming winter. Instead, we think the low storage levels will result in even higher volatility in natural gas prices. Every HDD change in the weather models over the winter will be more volatile as any bullish surprise will push storage materially lower, while every bearish HDD change will allow the higher y-o-y supplies to boost storage levels.

The increase in volatility would provide a great opportunity for traders to take advantage of the sudden weather model flips, so we think for those of you that are trading natural gas, this winter should provide ample amounts of trading opportunity.

As for the long-term natural gas investors that are invested in producers, the set-up for 2018 is well known already. Supplies are higher than demand, but with the low natural gas storage levels, the volatility will be muted with prices bouncing between $2.75 to $3/MMBtu. But going into 2019, LNG exports will be increasing materially.

Source: EIA

However, the increase in demand will only offset the surplus we are seeing today if Lower 48 production does not increase more than ~86 Bcf/d. This is why we think it's so important to watch the growth trajectory of Lower 48 at the moment.

If production disappoints over the coming 12-months, then the natural gas bulls will be rewarded, but given the growth trajectory we've seen so far this year, that may be a tall order to overcome.

