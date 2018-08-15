MagneGas Corporation (MNGA) CEO Ermanno Santilli on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ:MNGA) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2018 1:00 PM ET

Good afternoon and thank you for joining MagneGas' second quarter 2018 financial results and business update conference call. On the call with us today is Ermanno Santilli, Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Mahoney, Chief Financial Officer of MagneGas. At the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we will open the call up your questions.

Before we begin, let me take a minute to note that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. Listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as no assurance can be given as to the future results, levels of activity or achievements.

With that out of the way, let me turn the call now over to Ermanno Santilli, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, Ermanno.

Ermanno Santilli

Thank you, Tirth, and thanks to everyone for joining us today. We continue to make significant progress in 2018 as we executed on our accelerated acquisition focused business strategy for expanding our industrial gas sales reach across the United States. We also made rapid progress and cultivating new business development opportunities in Europe for plasma arc gasification technology, as well as our sterilization and waste-to-energy applications. We're also excited to provide a comprehensive update on our current and upcoming technology innovation plans.

First, we will cover our second quarter financial progress. Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, increased to $2.9 million, compared to 966,000 in the second quarter of 2017 representing a 200% increase during that time period. Given our recent series of acquisitions, we would like to provide a more detailed breakdown of sales results by region and highlight the immediately accretive impact of each acquisition has had on bottom line.

Sales at the company San Diego market have grown the fastest in 2018. The Company took control of Complete Welding of San Diego in mid-January of this year. Second quarter revenues increased 70% as compared with the first quarter of 2018 for Complete Welding and the newly acquired company experienced the highest sales levels in June with over $83,000 in revenue, which is a record level under MagneGas ownership.

This growth was largely due to a reconfiguration of the sales force and the successful use of MagneGas2 as a lead product for new client acquisition, particularly around the port and military operations of Coronado Island.

The team in San Diego also rearranged the store to capitalize on high level of walk-in traffic to make products easier to find, while highlighting sales promotions. French staff were also trained on upselling all customers, particularly with consumables that are universally used in our industry. Finally, more aggressive and frequent customer visits have been initiated.

We are proud to have also fully integrated our San Diego operations in a highly efficient manner, and we are in the process of expanding their sales force further. We see a wide range of growth opportunities in this market and we believe the Southern California market has great growth potential. We see the San Diego market, especially with the major military, shipping and commercial activities centered around the Coronado Island and the surrounding area as a major growth opportunity for our Company.

Due to the acquisition of Green Arc, a leading independent Industrial Gas and Welding Supply company with three locations in Texas and one in Louisiana that took place in mid-February this year. Sales from our operations in this region also experienced rapid growth in the second quarter. Second quarter revenues increased 33% as compared to the first quarter of 2018. Green Arc Supply also experienced revenue under MagneGas ownership in June with over $150,000 in sales.

We have been fortunate to quickly integrate the Green Arc team into our Company. We benefited from day-one with an excellent experienced sales team that is ready to unlock their full potential under our ownership and support. We have authorized the team to effectively double the sales force in East Texas as we are seeing major growth opportunities in this market. This effective doubling of our customer facing sales staff has allowed the Green Arc team to more aggressively pursue customers and perform more onsite visits which had resulted in a higher closure rate with customers.

We have been fortunate to win five major new accounts in the Shreveport, Louisiana and Tyler, Texas markets in the past month, and all of that success comes from months of hard work and preparation. These new accounts are expected to increase our sales under the Green Arc business by almost $1 million on good margin over the next 12 months. We are very encouraged by their progress so far.

Sales force came largely from the acquisition of several welding plant in Shreveport and the overall market in this region, particularly robust with oil, gas operations, transportation and light and heavy industry, all of which are upon prospects for Welding Supplies.

At East Texas and Louisiana markets are light for additional growth and present many strong and growing industries that are prime targets for Green Arc. This includes light and heavy manufacturing, rail, shipping, oil and gas, and many other traditional industries prevalent in this market.

Furthering our acquisition strategy, we acquired Trico Welding Supply at Sacramento and Woodland, California markets at the beginning of April. Overall Trico contributed significantly to our overall revenue growth for MagneGas. Sales were very strong in excess of $0.5 million in April and May and over $400,000 in June. Trico has an excellent expansive list of agricultural customers, including many in high growth California cannabis market.

We are expanding our reach into these high growth markets in the area, particularly wineries, more cannabis growing food and beverage, medical and other industries. In fact, the cannabis market has grown so rapidly that currently customers are requesting coats for liquid CO2 installations, which are in the multi-ton range. We are very confident that Trico can play a key role in our growth plans for California in the coming quarters.

The company operates the ESSI brand along the central Gulf Coast of Florida, which is the most mature market for our operations overall. Sales grew by 8% in the second quarter when compared to the first quarter of 2018. The Company has only recently expanded north into Pasco County markets and this is expected to play a more meaningful role in sales growth in the third quarter of 2018. In addition, the summer months are seasonally slower in Florida overall and played a minor role in slowing quarterly revenues for ESSI, which experienced strong growth in April and May.

We have added three new sales team members in November 2017, and we saw the benefit of our expanded sales reach as we added more than 100 new clients from Florida in the first quarter. Many of which will be transitioning their relationships to our local ESSI branch throughout 2018.

We also began marketing to the north of our Clearwater operations, primarily in the town of Lutz, which gives us the ability to access one of our largest customers Covanta and their operations in Pasco County, as well as our ability to consistently service the northern part of Tampa where there are many potential industrial clients.

At this time, I'd like to highlight the overall success we’ve had in integrating our new combined team. We started 2018 with less than 40 employees, concentrated around the Gulf Coast of Florida. Today, we have more than 80 employees in four states across geographically dispersed business.

Can be seen from the sales results are just described. We are in part from our strong sales results. We have also experienced a rapid expansion in our overall team at MagneGas. This team has done an excellent job becoming one culture with one common goal to serve clients while driving environmentally responsible innovations that address some of the biggest issues facing society today. I want to take this opportunity to recognize all the hard work our team has undertaken and to make us a great success.

Next, I would like to provide some additional insights into where we see MagneGas headed from a strategic perspective. Two years ago, we had a modest commercial operation concentrated almost entirely on the Gulf Coast of Florida. Our addressable market was somewhat limited, but we knew we had a compelling business model.

As such, we knew we would expand our geographical reach to able to efficiently reach our primary target client pace in the Industrial Gas market. We also knew that many of our clients are slow to change away from traditional products, and when they do, they demand convenience of integrated supply chain practices.

To put it simply, heavy consumers and Industrial Gases demand convenience, excellent in customer service and the ability to buy all their goods and services, they demand and through a single point of contact.

With all this in mind, we knew we could not overcome these industrial barriers knowing while promoting an innovation product. We also conducted extensive analysis and determined that organic growth would be painfully slow, extremely expensive and would require a more capital than simply acquiring well run Industrial Gas and Welding Supply, distributors in the right markets.

Then presenting our products to try and convert these clients of our product and services. We spent all of 2016 identifying the necessary capital resources to accomplish this. We also spent much of the year vetting more than 30 potential acquisition targets. We then worked in negotiate transaction structures and the sequence that gave our shareholders the best possible path to long-term growth and success with the least possible financial risk.

So far with executed on this strategy and it has resulted in transformational growth in a very short period of time. Going forward, we intend to selectively in additional companies to our portfolio and Florida, Greater Texas and Greater California.

Our goal is to be one of the top five independent operations in each of those markets. We believe this will give us the maximum opportunity to leverage our products, people and technology to deliver sustainable, scalable revenues across multiple technology platforms, including our sterilization and waste to energy concepts. Our goal is to be a global player across the multiple environmental impactful technologies that solves some of the most pressing environmental issues we face today.

With our corporate strategy in mind, I'd like to provide a thorough update our technology developments. MagneGas was originally founded in order to harness the energy potential of many of the world's prevalent waste streams, including agricultural, medical, industrial, and pharmaceutical waste.

Over the past decade, we have successfully harnessed our technology to create a renewable synthetic gas, which rebranded as MagneGas. Due to the exceptionally high flame temperature, we took this product into the Industrial Gas industry as an effective renewable metal cutting fuel. This product has provided a platform for us to quickly springboard into one of the largest global industries and we have used the success to quickly build a path towards a stable cell phone to cooperation that can reinvest our profits into a diverse technology platform. All centered around environmental innovation.

To be clear, the metal cutting industry is not our endgame or our sole objective. Instead, we are environmental technology company and over the next few quarters, we intend to demonstrate how this will unfold.

In the immediate term, we are very pleased with the progress we've made under a Department of Agriculture grant-funded product for agricultural sterilization. We were awarded a $432,000 grant by the USDA then pilot at a leading dairy farm in Bowling Green, Florida earlier this year.

In May, we held our very first demonstration. We hosted a number of government, regulatory, and industry guests during this events and it was a great success. As a result, we were invited by the USDA to present our findings at the Soil and Water Conservation Society’s 73rd International Annual Conference on Culture, Climate and Conservation just two weeks ago in Albuquerque and New Mexico.

The soil and water conservation society is one of the Premier International Organizations for the advancement of natural resource conservation. The organization includes over 3,000 members for research, policymaking, agricultural and academic professions dedicated to the science and practical application of natural resource conservation. We are very proud to report that our technology effectively eliminated more than 99.9% of all pathogens tested challenge.

Our technology also dramatically reduced nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorous levels. We also have shown the ability to break down pharmaceuticals and to reduce metals. These results prove our technology can play a real and impactful role on water conservation, water purification and elimination of harmful contaminants that impact the safety and quality of freshwater resources around the world.

We'll be conducting additional tests and demonstrations with the support of the USDA funding for the next year. We will continue to refine our testing and honing on areas where we can gather critical data to shape our path to commercialization.

In addition, there are a wide range of future grant possibilities for MagneGas. For example, we have already identified a new USDA funding opportunity that we are actively evaluating for a second U.S. today partnership opportunity. We have also identified another much larger opportunity through the European Commission. Under the year program might be gas limited, our newly formed UK subsidiary would form a consortium with leading industrial partners, leading research organizations such as a University of Technology Center and a regulatory body.

As a combined group, we’ve then contribute to various resources and expertise to a multi-year program to unlock our sterilization technology with the goal to address some of the European Union's biggest environmental issues around environmentally sustainable agriculture and water conservation.

We are actively working with advisors, Ernst & Young to complete the grant application process in October of this year. And we look forward to providing further updates in the coming months. Similarly, we have also identified two-year European Commission sponsored grant programs for waste to energy. Based on that research with Ernst & Young, we believe these grants would be a strong fit for our fourth generation gasification project.

Under this project, we have looked to complete the redesign of our current third generation plasma arc model. The potential benefits of this force generation model cannot be understated. First, the new design model indicates that we can dramatically increase the surface areas of our plasma arc, thus increasing the speed at which we efficiently gasify fluids. This is projected to reduce the cost of generating our gas at 90%.

Further, we believe that we can expand our gasification process to include fluidized solids. This means that we could cleanly gasified feedstocks such as pulverized coal, pulverized plastics and pulverized biomass into clean burning gases for power generation. It also means that we have the ability to gasify a wider range of waste streams, including many liquid, but also any pulverized solid such as plastics and other single use place.

The potential of this technology would not only benefit our current metal cutting fuel business, but also dramatically expand our ability to provide a truly competitive waste to energy solution for the European Union first and around the globe in the future. The first round of this grant application processes also October of this year, and we look forward to provide a progress report soon.

Lastly, we are making good progress on our first waste-to-energy projects that our headquarters in Clearwater, Florida. We have undergone successful testing with an international medical manufacturing company that has one of the largest producers serving the pharmaceutical industry.

As part of their business model, this medical manufacturer generates a variety of wastes that to gas can successfully gasify such as medically contaminated ethanol. We have determined that this waste stream can be readily converted into fuel gas somewhat to our butanol based metal cutting fuel today.

Based on economic analysis, we believed this would enable us to further reduce our metal cutting fuel production costs by another 20% to 25%. However, the sheer volume of gas that we generated from this feedstock would exceed our current end market demand by five to seven times leaving us with an excess capacity, which we would then evaluate for power generation. We are actively exploring various programs where we could either power our operations or sell our electricity directly to the local grid.

One exciting aspect of this waste-to-energy model is that many of our alcohols like ethanol, are lively used globally, opening up opportunities for us to replicate this waste-to-energy model at a scale geographically.

This brings me to the last topic I wish to cover before turning the call over to Scott to discuss our financial results in detail. We have spent a great deal of time and energy in 2018 cultivating various commercial opportunities in Europe. And we would like to take this opportunity to provide a thorough update of our strategy here and our times to our overall corporate strategy.

First, we have determined that the MagneGas metal cutting technology has significant competitive advantages in Europe that we did not enjoy in the United States. First, there is legislative and regulatory pressure to diversify away from fossil fuel products such as propane. Second, there is a significant government and social pressure to conduct industrial activities with the highest standards of environmental responsibility. We consume no fresh water in our production process, and our feedstock is 100% renewable. As a result, our production process for our metal cutting fuels fits well into the European Union strategy.

In order to efficiently reach the highest concentrations of industrial customers for our metal cutting products, we are focused on marketing in the largest ports in Europe. We have ongoing positive dialogue with the port of Rotterdam and the port of Amsterdam. We are also been introduced to the port of Antwerp and to the part of Hamburg. These ports represent the four largest ports in Europe today, and they are widely considered some of the most innovative ports in the world, acting as early adopters of some of the many best-in-class safety and environmental practices in the global shipping and logistics industry.

We want to recognize the port of Amsterdam and Rotterdam in particular as they have been exceptional partners as we navigate the process of connecting with the largest metal cutting fuel consumers and their respective areas of operation. To these two ports in their resources we have been introduced to and are having ongoing dialogue with several dozen prime commercial relationships for our product.

For example, we are in dialogue with two multinational ship builders and refurbishment companies. We are in discussions with one of the largest steel manufacturers in the world and we are in discussions with the largest construction companies in the world. We are also in discussions with several government regulatory research and academic institutions across the European Union.

We are proactively seeking out financial relationships to support our growth through government support such as grants previously described on this call. We are also working to establish relationships with the research and academic community to accelerate the validation and commercialization of our technology in the EU.

It is very important to note that we equally focused on our metal cutting fuels, sterilization and waste-to-energy opportunities across Europe. As we now believe all three of these technology innovations have the potential for scalable commercialization in the EU based on what we have learned. This is why we have invested in excellent partnerships with Ernst & Young and Innovator Capital and it has paid enormous dividends in a very short timeframe.

Having said this, it is also important to appreciate how difficult it has been for us to start up and ease market efforts. Even as a small incubator stage business in 2017, we cannot have made the inroads that we have achieved in 2018 with the current scale, geographic reach and overall credibility in these marketplaces. This is part why our U.S. acquisitions plants are vital to our financial stability today and our international expansion in the future.

Overall, I would like to close by saying that we are extremely confident in our strategy and it is working well. Our financial results are beginning to reflect the progress made and I will now turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Scott Mahoney.

Scott Mahoney

Thank you, Ermanno. I am going to first cover the revenues generated for the second quarter of 2018. For the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, we generated revenues of $2.9 million, which equates to a 201% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.

The biggest contributor to our revenue growth was due to our acquisition of Trico Welding Supplies in Northern California, which generated just under $1.4 million during the quarter. Organic sales growth in the area, pre-existing operations generate $1.5 million, which represented a 59% increase in sales outside of sales generated by Trico.

Our growth here was largely due to the expansion the Company into the East Texas, Louisiana, and Southern California markets through two acquisitions made during the first quarter of 2015. Revenues generated by ESSI, the Company's Florida Industrial Gas and Welding Supplies subsidiary. We're just under $1 million, largely unchanged as compared to the same period in the prior year.

The Company has focused on priest staffing and efforts in East Texas and California where the company sees significant growth potential and higher profit margin opportunities. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, we generated revenues of $4.1 million, which represents a 222% increase in revenue over those same six months as measure over the prior year.

The increase was due primarily to the three acquisitions completed the year-to-date, as well as organic sales growth in those businesses post acquisition. The combined three acquisitions contributed $2.2 million in revenue during the first six months of 2018.

The Florida operations gendered $1.85 million during the first six months of 2018, largely unchanged from the same period in the prior year. The Company has explicitly in dedicated virtually all spare financial and operational resources during the first six months of 2018 to completing, integrating and implementing growth plans at all three of our newly acquired businesses in California, Texas, and Louisiana.

For three months ended June 30, 2018, the cost of revenues was $1.97 million. During this period, we generated gross profit of $935,000. Gross margins for the three months ended June 30, 2018 were 32%. These results should be noted as being look – well below our historical range of margins.

The decline in gross margins was due to acquisition accounting treatment for the acquired inventory values and is expected to be temporary in nature. The Company recorded $331,000 in acquisition accounting cost of goods sold for the inventory acquired through all three businesses. If adjustment were excluded, gross margins have been 44%, well in line with our historical performance.

The Company anticipates these margins will improve as all the acquired inventory is sold and our cost basis for replacement interests reflected in our future cost to goods sold. It should be noted that as of June 30, 2018, we had effectively sold all of the acquired inventory and our margin should has result revert back to normal beginning in Q3.

Partially offsetting this in cost to goods sold. The Company had better – has achieved better pricing and terms on select products as we achieve economies of scale and greater buying power. In addition, the Company is currently in the process of installing a bulk industrial gas fill plant at its clear water facilities. These facilities are estimated to further improve combined gross margins by 3-to-5 full percentage points overall, as a Company expects to improve its gas Marchon substantially in the Florida market in the coming months.

For the six quarters ended June 30, 2018 cost of revenues were $2.7 million. For the six months ended June 30, we generated a profit of $1.3 million. Gross margins for the six months ended June 30, 2015 with 33%. The Company anticipates that these margins will improve as all the acquired inventory has been effectively sold during the period and replacement inventory will be reflected in our future costs of goods sold.

Operating costs for the three months ended June 30, 2018, were $4.3 million. The increase in our operating expense in 2018 is primarily attributable to the completion of the tree acquisitions made during the first six months of the year, as well as significant capital markets activity during the period payroll expenses, where the primary increase for operating expenses overall, payroll increased approximately 116% compared to the prior year in 46% compared to the first quarter of 2018.

The increase was almost entirely due to the addition of was employees, the acquisition completed in April, as well as the expansion staffing in our San Diego, East Texas and Louisiana locations. The Company also incurred one-time expenses related to our acquisitions.

The Company spent $90,000 on consulting related to the Trico acquisition. We also recognize non-recurring charges related to the integration of these expenses. For example, the Company incurred approximately $90,000 in computer and IT integration activities. Our travel expenses during the integration for training and for personnel integration we're also significantly higher during the period and we also include other minor non-recurring activities along these lines.

Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2018 where $7.6 million, which represented a 19% increase compared to the same period in 2017. The primary cause of this increase was payroll related, which accounted for almost 75% of the overall increase. Travel expenses were substantially higher due to ongoing personal training, integration, other non-recurring activities, and accounted for approximately 5% increase.

Company's stock-based compensation for employees increased 293,000. The Company does have a stock based compensation plan in place which uses selectively to sterilize key employees to deliver demanding growth and profitability improvements over the last 12 months as well as the next 12 months. This plan was used to reward a handful of key employees involved in completing our acquisitions as well as the compensation of key sales and business own personnel that may exceeded their growth – goals in 2017 and the first half of 2018.

This plan is also used selectively to incentives a select number of key personnel related to, the management of the acquisitions that have been completed in recent months. The Company significantly curtails the use of non-cash compensation at the payment for third-party vendors during the period. During the first six months that can be reduced this expense by 37% versus the same period 2017 and 51% for the six months of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

Company to make a significant investment in a third-party consulting firm that was engaged to evaluate trading activity and trading and trading [indiscernible] common stock, and to provide a range of alternative student solutions, including international dual listing, change of our primary dual – primary listing exchange, changed our market makers in a range of other options to improve our trading dynamics and potentially reduce the attractiveness or common stock for short selling. We anticipate that we will begin to me formal decisions around this engagement based on their recommendations and finding in the third quarter of 2018.

Next, I would like to discuss our operating income and the adjustments we have made to evaluate normalized operating performance. One of our key financial objectives is to improve the overall profitability the Company. We measure our profitability through a rather simply adjusted operating income. Our calculations are straightforward. We add-back, or adjust our operating income to exclude the impact from specific non-cash items such as stock compensation, depreciation, amortization, or other non-cash expenses such as accretion of debt discounts.

Given them this has been and will continue to be an area of heightened focus for our Company for the future. I'd like to spend some time providing some additional information regarding this metric. In the second quarter of 2018 or unadjusted operating income was negative $3.4 million is largely unchanged from operating loss of $3.1 million in the same period of 2017.

When we add-back the non-cash expense for depreciation, stock expenses, inventory adjustments and such our adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.8 million. There were also over $250,000 north worth of cash expenses related to our acquisitions and integration during the second quarter, wherever we're going to look past that and ignore those and focus strictly on non-cash items for simplicity of comparison.

In the same period in 2017, the Company generated adjusted operating loss of $1.4 million to others it would appear the Company's not making meaningful full progress for the cash flow positive objective. However, from our view, this is not the case and that's supported when we evaluate the adjusted operating margins. In 2017 our adjusted operating cash flows were negative 147%.

In the second quarter of 2018 our adjusted operating cash flow margins have improved dramatically to a negative 63%. This improvement is the direct result of adding substantial profitable revenue with a strong emphasis on overall cost control. We're rapidly scaling beyond their fixed cost structure. Our losses are being spread over a much larger revenue base and as a direct result of margins are rapidly improving.

Similarly, our operating income for the last six months ended June 30, 2018 with a loss of $6.3 million and compared to $5.6 million in the same period in 2017. When you adjust your operating income using non-cash add-backs, our loss was $4 million compared to an adjusted operating loss of $3.3 million in the first six months of 2017. Our adjusted operating incomes were negative 99% compared to negative 180% for the same period in 2017.

Similar to our second quarter growth, first six months show that the pace and the real progress we are making towards improved profitability through revenue growth and strict cost control. It's also important to note that the company has taken a series of steps to further improve profitability in June this year. We have made a series of staffing changes including the board level that saved the company more than $50,000 in cash expenses related to payroll each month. These effects began to take place in July.

Another area where we see significant financial performance is in our two recently acquired operations. In East Texas, we acquired Green Arc Supply, a newly added staffing and additional resources to enable their business to begin to scale beyond certain logistical limitations. This caused short-term losses as the revenue increase in the overall operations to turn profitable. The strategy has worked well. Sales increased by over 33% during the quarter and 50% since we acquired the business in February.

More importantly, the operation improved their operational results by over $85,000 per month during the quarter. Similarly, we acquired Complete Welding in San Diego in late January and add sales and support staff to scale revenue and make a strong profitable business in excellent market. We did this and sales increased to 87%. Profits also improved dramatically as we saw a $56,000 per month improvement in June.

When we factor in the $331,000 non-cash expense incurred for inventory, $150,000 in reduction in payroll expenses and an estimated $420,000 improvements to operating profits in two of our acquired businesses, we believe the third quarter of 2018 will show dramatic improvement in operating profits, potentially cutting our operating losses by as much as $800,000, which represent almost a 50% improvement compared to the second quarter of 2018.

We've also identified certain capital expenditures we can make at ESSI, our Florida distributor to improve its profitability when the process of implementing those investments now and we hope to see at least a $50,000 improvement in their monthly operating performance by the end of the year. Overall, we believe that we are well positioned to continue to grow profitably within our distribution network and it goes to term profitable and it's highly achievable in the near-term.

Next turning to our balance sheet. As of June 30, 2018, the company had just over $1.1 million in cash on hand. Our working capital position continues to improve as well. Our total current assets are $5.5 million, which is significantly higher than the same date in 2017 when we had just over $2.5 million. We have systematically reduced your current liabilities that occurred in the second half of 2018 at total current liability balances as of June 30, 2018 we are just over $2.8 million as compared to $2.9 million at the end of the second quarter 2017.

As a result for our rapid growth in working capital assets with almost no growth in liabilities, our net working capital has improved by $2.6 million over the last 12 months from negative $421,000 in 2017 to just over $2.15 million at the end of second quarter 2018. This improvement in our liquidity and our working capital is even more pronounced when you look at our balance sheet as compared to December 31, 2017.

Our net working capital position as of December 31, 2017 was a negative $1.3 million. That means we had $1.70 in short-term debts for every dollar we had access to in short-term assets that could be used to service our debts.

Fortunately, our net working capital has improved by more than $3.5 million in the last six months as a result of our corporate strategy. I am pleased to report at the end of the second quarter, we further improved our balance sheet. We've paid down over $1 million in short-term liabilities, while maintaining over $1 million in cash on hand at all times.

Our balance sheet is much improved and we believe we have ample cash on hand and access to capital and continue to grow for the foreseeable future. Our balance sheet and liquidity outlook are strong as I've seen in two years.

The MagneGas team worked diligently to complete business transformation in 2018. In the current year, we have three overall business objectives. First, we want to scale our U.S. industrial revenues, so that we are financially self sufficient. Second, we want to unlock the growth potential of the European markets. Lastly, we want to explore new and complementary technology opportunities, leveraging both our existing technology platforms as well as through partnerships or other technology additions to our patent portfolio.

In the first two months of 2018, we clearly set in motion our first objective. We delivered $1.2 million in revenues for first two months ended March 31, 2018. This represented our first quarter with more than $1 million in sales in corporate history and we grew revenues at an impressive 38%.

We've already disclosed the sales on April exceed $1 million. We can now close that – we rapidly achieved that goal in 2018 by generating almost a 300% increase in sales in the second quarter, compared to the first.

We've also kept a clear focus on cost control. With our recent acquisitions, it will become increasingly difficult to make year-over-year comparisons at our cost structure for at least several quarters. Having said that, our SG&A for the first quarter, $3.1 million, which represented over 20% increase as compared to $2.6 million incurred in the same period in 2017. However, we believe that with strict cost control, our SG&A costs will begin to come down as a percentage of revenue rapidly in Q3 and Q4 of 2018.

Having completed the financial review of the Company, I would like to take this opportunity to add some additional comments to some the major initiatives Ermanno detailed earlier in our call.

First, I want to comment on the financial metrics centered on our corporate strategy to make Industrial Gas and Welding Supply acquisitions. Many investors ask us why we don't pursue organic growth strategies instead. The answer is actually very simple, organic growth is far more expensive and far less sufficient.

Our metal cutting fuel product is very unique and has a potential to be a major disrupter in a very innovation adverse industry. However, in the U.S., most major metal cutting and fabrication companies are actively focused on supply chain simplicity and they are not interested in buying their metal cutting products from multiple vendors. This market dynamic is steadily pressured magnet to offering the traditional range of Industrial Gases and Welding products, so these target customers able to switch to our metal cutting fuel and by all the designer goods to a single source provider.

The startup costs to become a diversified industrial gas distributor are very significant. These operations require light and heavy trucks to transport goods, a scalable fill plant to refill your gases daily, tens of thousands of cylinders, hundreds of thousands of dollars in inventory, and most importantly, a detailed experience sales logistics and other support staff to generate sales.

In Florida, we learned many powerful lessons as we've invested an exceptional organic growth results from 2014 to 2017. We grew very rapidly at over 50% compound annual growth industry that normally experienced this 2% to 3% growth annually. Well, we were very successful. We have to invest millions in equipment and operating losses, while we scale of our business and learned key lessons.

Our lessons in Florida taught us, is clearly more efficient to buy a strong toehold in an excellent market and then leverage our technology and sales techniques to replicate growth results in Florida.

We spent less than $7 million to acquire and expand three grade businesses in four months. We've already seen that we can spur growth in our required operations. And I don't have to invest anything in capital equipment to make this happen.

As a result, what you quickly generating increased free cash flow needed these businesses that will improve the overall financial strength of MagneGas enable us to make future acquisitions with less and less reliance on outside capital.

In addition, I'd like to reiterate the discipline we've been employed to execute our acquisition strategy. We have reviewed almost 50 different opportunities in the past year and we have carefully selected the most impactful targets that require the least upfront capital investment to make the transaction viable.

We are also almost exclusively focused on the Greater California and Texas markets, where the industrial gas industry is largely in the U.S. and to lesser extent in Florida where we believe we can gain operating efficiencies to further scale and our legacy operations.

We believe we can gain operating efficiency to further scale in our legacy operation. We’re not trying to be everywhere in this industry. But we do want to achieve scale that highly competitive growth wherever we can operate.

I would also like to comment on how we intend to leverage our U.S. operations to expand the reports globally and how this impacts our growth outlook. As Ermanno described, there was a group of environmental leaders and the operation of global supports, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Hamburg, and an excellent examples in Europe.

Singapore, Dubai, Tokyo, Busan, Sydney and China [indiscernible] in the Middle East and East Asia, these put some massive concentrated industry particularly with many target customers that are heavy end users and metal cutting fuels that we can effectively compete for.

Our rationale for pursuing these ports that we can effectively launch scalable operations with limited capital investment and limited staffing with very high operating margins and markets where our product can be promoted due to the unique bit of advantages such a strict environmental regulations.

In addition, a number of these ports, fresh water consumption is also an issue that we can address giving us the potential for regulatory support from highly innovative governments that are under pressure to solve their water issues. We believe that in any one port, one unit running full time on one shift at the potential degenerate more operating profit and diversified U.S. distributed, generating 8 to 10 times more topline sales and with the fraction of the staffing and capital investment, otherwise required in the U.S. This is what makes these ports so compelling.

Lastly, I'd like to comment in our financial strategy of employing grants to enhance our technology innovation process. In the U.S., the USDA grant has been tremendous success at many levels. Financially, the $432,000 provided has been extremely helpful and defining our costs and risks for our sterilization program.

More importantly, the ability to point to the validation of the USDA grant itself when in negotiations in Europe has been even more meaningful. For this reason we are being very patient and intentional about introducing new technologies prematurely, especially in Europe. We've partnered closely with her advisors at Ernst & Young and they've got it up to very precise European Commission's grants four our generation, four gasification unit as well as your sterilization technology.

These grants have the potential provided millions and millions of dollars in funding to help us unlock our waste-to-energy and sterilization capabilities with very limited risk. More importantly, Ernst & Young and investment banking partners in London helped us connect with leading research, academic, commercial, and regulatory partners that could accelerate our growth in these markets.

We're actively assembling our two respective consortiums, one each for sterilization and RF what generation gasification unit. Our desire goal is to launch these technologies in a methodical, scientifically rigorous manner with key industry and academic partners from day one in Europe. In addition, key regulatory parties will be involved to validate our results and help us to ensure our end result meets or exceeds the regulatory requirements to quickly transition to commercial scalability.

Our goal in Europe is to accomplish this with the least financial risk. In the shortest time to reach validation with partners that help us efficiently unlock the scale, one of the largest global end markets of technology.

At this point, we'd like to open the call up to questions.

Our first question is coming from the line of Amit Dayal with H.C. Wainwright. Please proceed with your question.

Amit Dayal

Thank you. Hey Ermanno, Hi, Scott.

Ermanno Santilli

Hey there.

Amit Dayal

Congrats on all the progress. Just wanted to see what kind of color you can provide on the sales for the next two quarters the third and fourth quarter. We're seeing sales sort of accelerate sequentially, how should we expect some of these efforts that you've put into play to continue sort of the momentum going on that front? Or have things are stabilized where what we saw in revenues in the second quarter is what we should kind of expect for the third and fourth quarter?

Scott Mahoney

Well, I think each market is slightly different, but all the markets are affected by seasonality, particularly in the summer sale in Florida. I'm speaking with our regional VPs today and yesterday. They're already seeing, for example, very strong sales this month where everybody is completely swamped with orders and deliveries and even the salesmen are delivering with pickup trucks. But generally speaking, we believe that we should achieve similar growth rates for the balance of the year organically.

Now obviously that would be skewed by additional acquisitions in which we plan to make. But for example, in San Diego that is potentially repeatable. They're a little different because they have a lot of walk-in traffic, but having salesman getting out to see more customers, that is basically a model that we're using everywhere. I know in Florida, we have some significant customers that we are going after now through some of our contacts in Pasco, which would show up towards the end of this quarter and fourth quarter. So organically, it's definitely achievable and potentially it could accelerate.

Amit Dayal

Got it.

Scott Mahoney

I think it's important to just maybe, make sure everyone kind of sees that we bought several businesses, at least in two instances, they were immediate low hanging fruit that we could come in and make very specific changes, run them for either clock way and get some meaningful incremental revenue improvement. Now the hard work begins with some of those markets where we've got to really, really push the marketing effort to take customers away from other people that are deeply entrenched.

Some of those people have significantly more financial resources and assets than we do to throw at that competition. So we had excellent results. Our strategy is working and we think it's repeatable. We just want to be careful not to manage the market to think that we can grow any one of these acquisitions 20%, 30%, 50% in the quarter for an extended period of time like anything, we're going to slow and see a diminishing rate of returns on our efforts.

But what we're really focused on is a balanced business model to where we're not 100% dependent upon the seasonality of anyone market. As we've commented in our press releases recently, some of the things about Trico are affected by crops, so they'll have a slower period because most of their agricultural clients are out either planting or harvesting periodically throughout the year, which takes them away from the maintenance of their equipment temporarily. That will affect sales for two, three weeks a month and you'll see it, and the sales of that'll be balanced up with the fact that Texas is having a seasonally strong period or Florida is.

So the modeling and forecasting of the business has grown more complicated. But we are pleased that basically, as of right now, regardless of sort of the flux of any one month, we're comfortable in that $900,000 to $1.1 million revenue run rate on any given month and over a reasonable period of time where at least $1 million a month an average. Growth will continue to accelerate thereafter. But when you’re talking about 10% or 15% growth rate or 20% growth rate, you're not talking about sales going from $1 million to $2 million organically overnight.

Amit Dayal

Great. That was really helpful. In terms of how you are looking to now balance, all of these acquisitions that have already been made and are being consolidated versus some new acquisitions that you maybe looking to undertake. How should we think about what those efforts look like right now if you have an active pipeline that you are considering? And what funding strategy you'll plan to sort of deploy to execute on this?

Ermanno Santilli

Scott, do you want to take that one.

Scott Mahoney

Sure. So with the acquisition strategy, what we're really looking at right now are two things in any one market. So this exact situation applies in all three markets in which we compete. We want to get two things out of each market. We want to get the maximum possible revenue for the minimum amount of operating expense. So what that implies is if you use the standard business model across the industry, you want to try to acquire incremental customers through acquisition while minimizing the required additional overhead you bring with the business.

So if you look at say Trico in Northern California, that would be a perfect candidate for us to go and look for smaller complimentary business models where you might look at a local competitor that has between $1 million and $3 million in revenue, acquire it, and you don't require any of their operating infrastructure, bolted on and you just dropped in that gross income to your bottom line. That's a strategy we're looking at very closely in that market.

Conversely, Green Arc is a smaller business that if it was bolted onto something bigger in East Texas, it would see massive improvement in its operating efficiencies. So we don't necessarily want to spread ourselves significantly out geographically for where we want to compete. We know we can significantly improve our operating performance through scale.

When you compare that with organic operations, organic operations are going to continue to go at a certain pace, regardless of what we're doing with acquisitions. There's not so much of a capital constraint on that side that we can't do both.

You asked a second, really important question. I'm glad you give. How are we going to pay for this? So we have a certain amount of capital left under our convertible preferred that would let us make at least a couple of reasonable sized acquisitions and the remainder of the year that can really improve our operating performance. We'd love to do that with the market support.

But alongside that, we also now have a much larger unleveraged balance sheet. At the beginning of the year, we had less than $11 million in total asset value, excluding fixed assets, working capital assets. Today that's just about doubled. So now you've got $20 million of unlevered assets to work with and we're getting closer and closer to being what I call bankable and that means inexpensive senior lenders that can provide you working capital to fund additional acquisitions.

So working diligently towards to support ourselves in a position where we don't have to sell at the every time we want to buy a business. And that's a goal that we'd really like to see happen over the next couple of quarters.

Amit Dayal

Got it, thanks Scott. And just one from me guys, and then I’ll hop back into the queue. Strategy around Europe has changed a few times, what is the realistic expectation of any type of contribution coming from there in the near-term? Is this 12 months away or even further out?

Scott Mahoney

Well, the European strategy has evolved as we've learned about it and one key change for us was getting with the right partners in a very capital our Ernst & Young have been fantastic and that really opened our eyes to some of the opportunities that are there. One of our trips, we actually went with the group from Ernst & Young to the European Investment Bank, which is one of the largest office buildings in the world and it actually is one of the greatest, if not the largest lender in Europe, effectively for innovation.

We would never have been able to get in without them. So when we realized that through Ernst & Young, we had access to these, all these opportunities that are in the United States are really almost non-existent. We pivoted towards more and more grants and loans through the Ernst & Young contacts and the European Investment Bank, along with our other regional opportunities, which we got in determining.

The other thing is that they also have context to the consortium. So every time you have a grant, you have to have a least three organization – just have organizations from three different countries in Europe. Many of these, the ideal consortium partners are clients or are in turn subcontracted consultants to Ernst & Young.

So for them it's just a phone call away. Now the – as we said, the application process is going to be completed in October. We're having regular calls every Thursday, short-term, meaning the next quarter, I think we may get some responses initially, but I think between now and the end of the year, we'll be going to know much more where we stand with these opportunities.

Ermanno Santilli

Yes, I think I would probably add just a couple of things. So we've previously announced a very healthy relationship with a company called innovative – with Infinite Fuels. Infinite Fuels is a startup with a deep relationship experience with MagneGas. They're ahead of their technology, has worked on various projects with MagneGas for over 10 years.

But they came to us as a startup almost two years ago after having navigated this existing process with Ernst & Young and with the various European financial organizations. And they were at the very infancy of trying to accomplish something very audacious. They've done that.

They essentially one, with our support, one of the largest grants in Germany, essentially it's about a $7 million grant. And I think that if we're successful because we're asking, asked me, which is the European Commission Division that gave the grant to reasoning very unique, we're asking them to let us guarantee the unfunded portion of the grant. If we're able to get that exception and get them to permit us to do so, we could potentially join unlocked that $7 million grant as soon as next month.

Scott Mahoney

If that happens, several things financially happen for MagneGas at that time. First, we will begin a collecting on the $750,000 grant, a consulting arrangement that has been put in place and it's been deferred until that grant began - began its funding mechanisms. And second, we will begin to deploy that grant on a biofuels project in Northern Germany that could have an enormous amount of benefits to MagneGas when it comes to the applications for our waste-to-energy efforts in Europe.

So from an operational perspective, that existing grant is most likely the first thing that we'll be able to unlock that will show up on our balance sheet and our P&L, hopefully in the end of Q3, most likely beginning of Q4 of this year. Beyond that, controlling that grant and partnering with them to manage that grant, from what we've been told by Ernst & Young would significantly improve our ability to get these additional grants that we're working towards.

So the infinite fuels relationship is a huge stepping stone towards bigger things in Europe. And then the other thing I think that that you'll see from us is you'll see healthy updates and getting those additional grants submitted and trying to cement certain commercial relationships around the port. That's what we're really trying to work on in 2018.

Amit Dayal

Great guys. That’s all I have. Thank you so much.

The next question is from the line of Steven Austin with Zacks Investment. Please proceed with your question.

Steven Austin

Good afternoon.

Ermanno Santilli

Good afternoon.

Steven Austin

You mentioned among your priorities as number one is the skill, the industrial gas revenues in the U.S. to self sufficiency. If we could try to quantify the end game of that. You went through a very good explanation of how you expect your gross margin to get up into the mid-40% range on a normalized basis. At what level of revenues would you see yourself being itself sufficient? And what percent of that revenue would you think would be an SG&A?

Scott Mahoney

I'm going to answer the question and they're really simplified thought manner. We've estimated that our breakeven revenue threshold is between $20 million and $24 million. So we're more than halfway there. So the question is it more capitalized efficient to acquire a couple more high quality businesses and accelerate that timeline or to try to let organic growth fund some of that while still using capitalize to fund operations until we achieve that. Does it healthy argument on both sides, but when there's willing and an attractive acquisitions that can let us accomplish that in near-term, it's hard not to consider that as a viable opportunity.

Ermanno Santilli

Yes Scott. And I think that there's a reason why the whole industry really grows in leaps and bounds from acquisition through organic growth. When you think that the average cylinder could cost $150 and a medium size of straight I could have 100,000 cylinders, you quickly realize the investment required. So if we're acquiring a distributed that's been a for many years, many of the cylinders are fully depreciated, it's just a much more - it's must better use of capital that had been going purely for organic growth.

Steven Austin

Thank you. I think going back into the SG&A number from that. I also noticed that your R&D spending has dropped dramatically in the first and second quarters of this year. Do you expect that to continue and really just dovetail that in with the European operations, if you contribute to the project that goes underneath the grant, would that show up as an R&D expense on your income statement?

Scott Mahoney

So here's why that accounting is very tricky. Every dollar that we received from a grant technically reduces our P&L expense. So even though we might spend a $0.5 million, if we get reimbursed that exact same amount, it shows up as a zero on our P&L, so we have to report for GAAP or P&L based upon GAAP accounting standards. But the reality is, our R&D is substantially understood by the fact that we're receiving grant funds and that will probably become a bigger and bigger distortion if we get multiple grants at any one time.

Ermanno Santilli

Yes, absolutely. Effectively the USDA is paying for our R&D. That's what’s happening right now. That’s why it has come down recently.

Steven Austin

Okay. Thank you. And just to go over to the Eco-Innovation grant, what's the status of that? From what I understand and what I've read on their website, you're on the contract negotiation phase where you're just negotiating legal terms of the contract and describing what actions will be covered and the budget for it. Is that the phase you're in right now?

Scott Mahoney

Which grant are you specifically referencing?

Steven Austin

This is a – well, actually it's a €6 million grant.

Scott Mahoney

So basically where we're at right now is that we'd asked the grant administrators for permission for MagneGas to guarantee a fairly small amount of money undisclosed and we're not allowed to disclose it, but it's not a lot of money. And as a foreign-based company, they've never had someone like us step up and say I want to back the unfunded portion of this grant program. That's very out of the box for them. But because of our partnership with Infinite Fuels, that makes all the sense from our perspective. So we're in the process of getting that approval done.

I'm sure you know, Europe in August, moves solely because many, many countries have essentially national vacation windows that severely disrupted business at this time of year. So we're navigating that process, but we believe we will prevail and we will be able to unlock the full grant and ultimately through our ability to sort of defray some of the expenses related to the grant. We expect that there will be ample capital from the grant to cover all the expenses projected. So we feel really good about where we're at with that grant and we're hopeful we can give people a fairly meaningful update on its status in the next few weeks.

Steven Austin

In the grant, I think you mentioned it's for a project in Northern Germany?

Scott Mahoney

Yes. So it's basically for a biodiesel project that we're going to be expanding to apply to other synthetic fuels that MagneGas also can contribute to the project. So it can be very, very highly germane to our waste-to-energy endeavors in Europe.

Steven Austin

Thank you very much.

Scott Mahoney

Sure.

Our next question is coming from the line of [indiscernible], a Private Investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good afternoon guys. How are you?

Scott Mahoney

Good. Thank you.

Ermanno Santilli

Very good. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

So I have three questions. They're all very easy. For time sake, I'll just say them all at once, and I appreciate the opportunity. As you guys mentioned, MagneGas was invited to the 73rd International Annual Conference on culture, climate and conservation. I scan the full PDF on attendees and I didn't see us there. Where we there? And why weren't we on the PDF?

A second question. Why are there no videos on the USDA trial presentations such as Bowling Green, Florida, did you guys take videos for yourself? Is it not public to investors? I'm wondering about videos, content seen in the process. And lastly, I contacted a ratings company. You're all very familiar with on this call called TheStreet and a few others.

And they have an automated rating process. It's a voluntary and it's also automated. And they said that they were unable to extract five straight quarters of earnings report to the SEC for MagneGas, so there might have been a mistake or something was overlooked. I'm just wondering if you guys are aware of that and that is why, very specifically does not have us rated and that is the only reason. Thank you.

Ermanno Santilli

Well, I'll take the first two. So we were definitely there. Rick Conz, who is our SVP of Operations, we made a presentation together. It was an invitation. Well, the USDA was sufficiently impressed with our results that they asked us to present at this Water Conservation meeting.

We definitely were there. We met with some competitive technologies. We gleaned some, some competitive intelligence as well. Then the presentation went pretty well. So why we went on a PDF, I don't know, but I believe we were on the agenda that I saw. But what was your second question again?

Unidentified Analyst

The second question is in regard to why are there no videos on the USDA trial presentations, such as Bowling Green, Florida. So people can see the tech see it themselves?

Ermanno Santilli

Yes, that's a great idea. I didn't know that there was an option. It's possible that we didn't know either. Entire organization is may be news to them. So as soon as we get out, I'll call Rick and we'll see what we can upload that. We do have quite a bit of photos, when we did the kickoff and there were – few people there from academia and from local industry. So yes, I mean that's a great idea and that's something that we're going to look at. Scott, you want to handle…?

Scott Mahoney

Sure. Honestly, I don't know why the information that you were looking for in TheStreet not available, something that we'll follow-up on after the call. I know that we've accurately complied with everything related to SEC reporting. Now it seems to figure out why they don't access that information for some reason, but thank you for pointing it out. We’ll address it.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for your time. Have a good week.

Ermanno Santilli

Thanks for your question.

The next question is from the line of [indiscernible], a Private Investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon, guys. I'm really excited to be an investor in your Company. And I have a question of the total shares of stock. I know you have about five different classes, maybe six. What percentage of the total basically is dilutable?

Ermanno Santilli

Not sure, I understand the question. Maybe just to clarify, we actually only have – I’m trying to think through clearly – we have two classes of preferred, one of which is strictly the investment vehicle for us. And the second is a non-voting class of stock basis that protects the intellectual property. So we really only have our Series C convertible preferred equity and then we have our common stock.

Common stock is dilutable, preferred's are not really dilutable in the way that I think you're thinking about. I hope I'm answering your question as directly as possible, but I'm really, the common is the only vehicle that, if somebody to dilution, but that's because nothing else really has any sort of rights that will be a solution.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, my second point of that question, what is the common shares percentage of total shares?

Ermanno Santilli

So in another world…

Scott Mahoney

That's pretty easy. It's a 100%. So another words, when you see when the stock is diluted, everybody gets diluted. Correct, yeah, there is no – there is no economic interest held at the preferred level that is not diluted in some similar fashion to being a common shareholder.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, absolutely. I'm glad to hear that. Thank you.

Scott Mahoney

Yes, that's a good question. Thank you.

Ermanno Santilli

Yes, thanks for that question. We want to make sure there's no misconceptions there, we’re on the same boat.

End of Q&A

At this time I will turn the floor back to management for closing remarks.

Ermanno Santilli

Well, thank you very much. This has been a little longer and a little more detailed call and then we have in the past, which I think is good, as we expanded our operations become larger, more complicated and I think the questions were excellent. Thank you very much.

In summary, we're focused on three main objectives, scalability, profitability, and a positive balance sheet. Our acquisition strategy has been the primary driver of record revenues for the business and to many of our initiatives, grants and programs, we’ve discussed on this call were executing on each objective.

Although, we've made extraordinary growth in North America, as mentioned before, we're speaking with a number of potential partners in Europe and some of Europe's biggest ports in industries. We are gaining sufficient traction in Europe and we have a number of technological innovations in the works.

To funded research, MagneGas is pioneering, so the most innovative agricultural sterilization in waste energy technologies in the world. So it's really an exciting time to be with MagneGas and we've gone through a significant transformation in 2018, which we expect to continue for the balance of the year and I just want to thank you for your time today.

Thank you. This will conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.