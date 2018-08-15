Could Check Point Be Looking At Improving Momentum?

Check Point shares look a little borderline in terms of valuation, but improving growth momentum (if it happens) would be well-received by the market.

The company is due to release the next R80 iteration and is only getting started with its Infinity Total Protect concept.

Check Point is still struggling with weak growth in revenue, billings, and profits, but some sales metrics seem to be improving and there could be some product cycle help.

The 15% move in Check Point (CHKP) shares over the last three months looks pretty good against other security stocks like Palo Alto (PANW) and Proofpoint (PFPT), but stretch the time period out to just a year and Palo Alto, Proofpoint, Fortinet (FTNT), and CyberArk (CYBR) continue to outperform Check Point by wide margins, as Check Point continues to bumble along with low single-digit revenue growth and little-to-no near-term momentum in profits or free cash flow.

Check Point’s chronic problems with top-line growth remain a sticking point with me, and I don’t find the valuation as forgiving as I did six months ago (the shares are up 13% since then, beating the NASDAQ). On the other hand, Check Point’s issues may be more cyclical than appreciated and the company may be in the early innings of a cyclical upswing that has seen annual contract values peak roughly every two years going back about a decade. The old boilerplate warning about past performance not guaranteeing future results certainly applies (particularly with the different revenue model with Infinity Total Protect), but I think this name merits a little closer watching now.

Some Things Don’t Change (Or Change Quickly)

Exceptionally sluggish top-line growth remains the easiest nit to pick with Check Point, as the last two quarters have seen top-line growth of just 2% (second quarter) and 4% (first quarter), with 1% and 2% operating income growth.

The new Infinity Total Protect subscription-based consumption model has changed up the model a bit, particularly with respect to product sales, but blade subscription revenue growth of 12% in the second quarter was still weaker than the 14% growth in the first quarter and the 27% growth in the prior year’s second quarter. Likewise, while Check Point management has consistently reiterated that billings metrics are not predictive for the company’s growth, flat billings for two quarters and modest low-single-digit growth in short-term billings don’t help sentiment.

Management continues to allocate more spending in sales and marketing, with spending up more than 8% in the second quarter (up 10% netting out SOE) and up more than 10% in the first six months of 2018. Along similar lines, Check Point has more job listings posted than at any prior point, and I don’t think management can be accused of ignoring the sales side of the equation.

Some Progress, But Challenges Remain

As far as sales execution goes, that’s been a pretty popular talking point around Check Point for several quarters now. As it happens, it’s a commonly-cited excuse by software companies (certainly within the security space) when sales underperform, as Palo Alto has also pointed to sales execution to explain away some less impressive quarters in its recent past.

Assessing sales force execution is tricky, particularly as I think Check Point has been too slow to innovate in some aspects of enterprise security. So is it really an execution issue if a sales force can’t sell less competitive technology?

Be that as it may, there was better momentum in the Americas in the second quarter, with revenue up a little under 6% on a sequential basis. Unfortunately, APAC sales were weak, so it may be the case that “execution” has improved in North America but there’s work to do now in the Asia-Pacific region. I’d also note the recent departure of Check Point’s head of worldwide sales (Pierre-Paul Allard). Check Point quickly replaced him (with Dan Yerushalmi) and it looks like Allard left to pursue a better opportunity (a “C-level” job with Juniper (NYSE:JNPR)), but this represents yet another potential disruption in what has been a sensitive area of company performance.

What About The Cycle?

I think an underrated part of Check Point’s performance issues could perhaps be product cycle stress. The R80.1 architecture is about three years old now, and Check Point is due to launch R80.2 here in the third quarter. In the past decade, Check Point’s annual contract value has shown a pretty regular cyclicality with peaks roughly every two years or so. With the last peak in late 2016/early 2017 (and the prior ones in late 2014/early 2015, 2013, and 2011), is it absurd to consider the possibility that Check Point could soon see a cyclical re-acceleration?

Of course Check Point isn’t the same business as before and past trends don’t guarantee anything about the future. The new per-user Infinity consumption model is likely going to lead to lower appliance/product sales and smooth out some of the former cyclicality, but I think it’s nevertheless worth watching for signs of improving momentum in the business, particularly as there is some evidence that a sizable percentage of Check Point customers still run on older architectures.

The Opportunity

There’s still work for Check Point management to do, and Check Point management itself has pointed out that it is re-orienting its sales effort to focus more on architectural sales. I also believe Check Point may not do the best job of highlighting its strengths – while I think Palo Alto has superior single-pass architecture, Check Point’s management features are excellent and I believe there are customers for whom that could be a significant selling point.

Whatever the case, my underlying assumptions haven’t changed all that much from a modeling perspective. I am looking for revenue growth to accelerate in 2019 and 2020 relative to 2018, but I think long-term revenue growth is likely to remain on the lower side (around 4%). Margins should remain strong, though, and I expect Check Point to continue reaping excellent cash flow from its business (a business that features substantial recurring revenue).

The Bottom Line

I think Check Point is more or less fairly valued here, but still capable of producing a high single-digit annualized return. A pullback closer to $100 would certainly make for an easier call, but I’m leaning positive as is with my expectation that the company could see some cyclical re-acceleration. That said, sales force issues and weak revenue growth have dogged this company for a while and if the company disappoints in the next couple of quarters, I expect the shares to take a hit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.