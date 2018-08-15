YogaWorks Inc (YOGA) CEO Rosanna McCollough on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

YogaWorks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Jean Fontana - Investor Relations

Rosanna McCollough - President and Chief Executive Officer

Vance Chang - Chief Financial Officer

Kurt Donnell - Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and General Counsel

Analysts

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities

Dave King - ROTH Capital Partners

Ben Bienvenu - Stephens Inc

Max Rakhlenko - Cowen and Company

George Kelly - Imperial Capital

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the YogaWorks Inc Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

For opening remarks, I will now turn the call over to Jean Fontana of ICR. Please go ahead.

Jean Fontana

Thank you. Good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the YogaWorks’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Presenting on the call today are Rosanna McCollough, President and Chief Executive Officer and Vance Chang, Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Kurt Donnell, EVP Corporate Development and General Counsel is also here to help answer your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during today’s call, YogaWorks’ management will be making forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Risk factors that may impact those statements and could cause actual results to differ materially from currently expected results are described in YogaWorks filings with the SEC, as well as mentioned in the forward-looking statements in the YogaWorks press release issued in advance of this call. Investors should not assume that statements made during the call will remain operative at a later time, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any information discussed on the call.

With that, I will turn the call over to Rosanna McCollough.

Rosanna McCollough

Thank you Jean. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining our call to review our second quarter results. our total revenue grew 19% exceeding our expectations and EBITDA came in at negative 1.4 market million which was within our guidance range. We also purchased two studios in Boston brining our total to 71.

Revenue growth was largely due by growth in class packages as well as a modest increase in membership revenue due primarily the sales from acquired studios. Our revenue came in above guidance due to a number of factors.

First, studios acquired in 2017 contributed more revenue than we had projected. Second, we saw a positive impact from our recently instituted price increases. And third, our prior guidance do not yet reflect revenue from the two Boston studios we acquired after our first quarter earnings call.

in addition we gained incremental revenue from additional classes we offered to attract new students and encourage the distinct students to attend more frequently. However, we do not see the higher than expected revenue flow through to EBITDA margin in the second quarter due largely to decrease in base studio four wall margin as a result of certain studios underperforming versus last year, as well as the introduction of new classes that generated low margins in total revenues built and attendance wrapped up. Vance will provide more details on our financial performance shortly.

Looking at visit turns in the second quarter, total visits increased 23% to the addition of 21 studios last year. However, the continued mix shift between membership and class pack as well as fewer promotions relative to last year resulted in a 2% decline in visits on a same-store basis. This however, represents a sequential improvement over the 4% decline we saw in Q1. Overall we remain intently focused on driving growth and revenue and visits in our base business which I will speak to shortly.

We also saw a 24% increase in overall unique visitors due to the higher studio count and a 1% increase in unique visitors on a proforma same-store basis further validating our widening appeal with our more flexible pricing options. Overall while our revenue came in ahead of our expectations, we are not satisfied with the performance of our base business.

As we said from the beginning, we looked at flat to modest sales growth in our base business at a stable EBITDA margin rate. However, our base business is not currently delivering on this expectation. As a result, we are making it our number one priority to take step to drive both visits and profitability in these studios. We are confident that the actions we are taking will enable us to drive healthier revenue growth at improved margins.

Turning to our strategic initiatives, I will begin with our promotional strategy. We are lapping aggressive class package promotions that we instituted last year which were designed to communicate the fact that we are now offering a class package option. We do not plan to anniversary these promotions.

Instead this year, our marketing programs will be more balanced as we provide our students with the opportunity to select the class packages or membership offering that best align with their usage pattern. For example, if a student visits more than two times per week our membership offers greater value to help them meet their goal.

Second, as I stated earlier, we have already begun adding new classes to our schedule to increase the options for both new and returning customers. We know classes can take a little time to build and will create some short-term margin pressure, but we expect to see a ramp in attendance as people settle into their routines once vacations and school begins.

Third, our marketing programs will place increased emphasis on new customer acquisition while at the same time continue to encourage greater frequency of visits from existing customers. Digital marketing is an important part of this strategy, but just as important is building local awareness through grassroots marketing and local event.

Although these efforts may not drive sales as immediately as the aggressive promotions of last year, we believe the consistency and brand building acts best online with our long-term mission, core values and gold standard of teacher training. We also anticipate that these strategies will continue to increase our revenue per visit.

We will be rounding at our marketing strategy with several other initiatives. First this year, previously we are building a new mobile app which we will beta test in Q4. Improved navigation and functionality is designed to increase ease of finding studios and classes. We have also invested in social media to create more content across the platforms and increase engagement. In addition, we will be relaunching our loyalty program this fall with more ways to earn redeemed rewards.

In terms of partnerships, we will soon be launching with [Gym Path] (Ph) and [PureFit] (Ph) which are larger multi employer corporate wellness providers, that encourage employee wellness through employer reimbursement. We are also working with several other potential new partners to set up promotions to drive new visitors.

These marketing programs are designed to enhance our brand and build our customer experience and community. But we know that our most important asset in building communities are staff. We are making a major investment in retraining our studio staff through a centralized learning management system which we plan to launch next month.

This will also facilitate the on-boarding of new personnel and help them align with our mission and core values to deliver better and more consistent customer experience. It will also aid managers in the training process so much more of there can be spent building community relationship.

Turning to our acquired studios. The integration of all studios in Boston is going well, we have completed the painting of the studios, added new retail sections throughout and are currently working on switching temporary signage to permanent sign pending for the approval.

In terms of our acquisition strategy, we continue to receive strong inbound interest and maintain a strong pipeline of potential acquisitions. We remain the acquirer of choice. However, with our increased emphasis on our existing studios we are being highly selective with acquisitions as we focus on improving the profitability of our base business.

Once we begin to gain momentum in the base business, we will resume our prior acquisition pace and continue buying premier studios with strong reputations and EBITDA margin to add to our portfolio. As we execute these measure to drive more profitable long-term growth we are revising our guidance for fiscal 2018.

We are increasing our second half revenue guidance while lowering our EBITDA outlook primarily due to our decision to develop a more strategic and disciplined approach to our promotional cadence in addition to the investments we plan to make in training and brand building initiatives.

Finally, we are also pleased to announce the addition of Sky Meltzer to our board of directors. Sky was most recently the CEO of Manduka, a branded premium yoga equipment and apparel, and led the company's global expansion from 2008 to 2016. He brings a wealth of domain knowledge and we look forward to his perspectives and insights as we advance our business development efforts and continue to grow our brand.

Vance will now discuss the financials.

Vance Chang

Thanks, Rosanna and good afternoon everybody. I will start with a review of our second quarter 2018 results and then discuss our outlook for the third quarter and fiscal year 2018. Second quarter net revenue was $14.9 million an increase of 19% compared to $12.5 million in the second quarter of 2017. This was approximately 8% above the high-end of our guidance range as a result of higher than expected revenue from class pack and memberships in the quarter.

The increase in net revenue as compared to last year was related primarily to revenue from 21 studios acquired since the end of the second quarter last year. We saw $1.9 million increase in sales from class packages as well as a $0.3 million increase in sales from memberships and a $0.3 million increase retail sales.

We also gained incremental revenue from additional classes we offered to attract new students and encourage existing students to attend more frequently. The increase in revenue was partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in net revenues from future trainings and workshops due to a lower number of similar events held in the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to the same period in 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2018 which was within our guidance range. Net of deferred revenue adjustment our adjusted free cash flow was negative $1.6 million for the same period. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow please see the tables in our earnings press release.

G&A expenses totaled $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2017, which included $865,000 legal settlement charge. Our adjusted studio level EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 was flat at $2.2 million or 15% of net revenue compared to $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2017 or 17% of net revenue.

The decrease in studio level EBITDA margin was primarily due to challenging same-store visits higher rent and payroll costs for new and base studios, also as mentioned we added more classes in the quarter, which resulted in lower margins until these classes are built-up.

Studio level free cash flow, which reflects adjustments for deferred revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 was $2 million or 14% of sales versus $2.8 million or 22% of sales in Q2 last year. At the end of the second quarter, we had $15.5 million in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet.

Cash used in operating activities was $1.9 million for the quarter compared to cash used by operating activities of $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2017, which reflects operating losses as well as change in deferred revenue and other networking capital adjustments.

Now turning to our guidance. For fiscal year 2018, we are increasing the high end of our net revenue guidance to flow through the second quarter outperformance while maintaining the low end of the range given our decision to not renew our promotions held in the second half of last year.

As a result, we now expect full year revenue to be between $57.5 million and $60.5 million as compared to $54.5 million for fiscal year 2017. We are reducing our adjusted EBITDA guidance to be between negative $6.95 million and negative $4.95 million for the fiscal year 2018. As investments and strategies Rosanna discussed will negatively impact margins in the short-term but should drive a healthier business longer term.

For the third quarter of 2018, we expect net revenue to be between $14.6 million and $15.4 million, as compared to $13.5 million in the third quarter of 2017. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be between negative $2 million to negative $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2018 as compared to a negative $432,000 in the third quarter of 2017.

With that, we will open up for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from John Heinbockel with Guggenheim Securities. Please proceed with your question.

John Heinbockel

So guys maybe talk a little bit about if you think about the change in guidance for the year which I guess is $2 million, maybe just walk through cadence because it looks like negative 1.5 in the third quarter and maybe 2 in the fourth, is that about right, and then how much of the change is training related, how much is promotionally driven just maybe some color on that would be good?

Vance Chang

Yes that’s about right. And on a high level, we are basically forecasting that the transition period is going to be pushed back to Q2 of next year instead of Q3 and Q4 of this year. A lot of this is coming from - its driven by promotions, the lack of a promotions that we talked about, a smaller portion is driven on the costs side, meaning the reinvestment in marketing, reinvestment in training, but the primary focus for us is on same-store sales.

John Heinbockel

So really a lot of that is it's not a cost issue, a lot of that is - even though you have raised revenue guidance, I guess it would have been stronger at least you thought it would be stronger and pulling back the promotions dampens that really I guess the third quarter, fourth quarter through middle of next year?

Rosanna McCollough

That’s right.

John Heinbockel

And then secondly, maybe talk about the - because you would think the one thing that kind of always surprise me, when you think about the adoption right of yoga right number of practitioners and the growth in that business, you look at that and the challenges of kind of growing kind of the base comp, I don't get a little bit muddled right with class packages and memberships, but maybe talk about being able to grow that longer term and is it really having - the key having the right classes in the right studios and it’s a programming issue or is it something else?

Rosanna McCollough

I believe that it is first and foremost about having the right classes, the right product as we know the category is growing and making sure that we have a well balanced roster of classes to meet both beginners and advanced practitioners is key, making sure that you have the right duration of classes at the right time in each area is then very unique to that community. So I do believe it’s about the right product.

The next thing of course is making sure and I feel we are well positioned to offering a variety of pricing options to meet the needs of the students based on how often they practice, it shouldn’t be what we want memberships or packages, it’s just what make sense for the consumer knowing that it’s a greater value to have a membership and reach our goals faster with an unlimited option.

John Heinbockel

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Dave King with ROTH Capital Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Dave King

Thanks. So to understand the same-store revenue guidance reduction somewhat, I guess when did you begin limiting the promotions and what sort of a affect did that begin to have? Is that in the month of July and August? And then how can you be sure the price increases you had didn’t have an effect? I guess I’m just trying to get a better understanding of the puts and takes to why the revenues kind of coming in or expected to come in below. Thanks.

Rosanna McCollough

Alright well I will take part of that question. So we have slowed down on the promotions beginning in Q2 of this year, and felt that it wasn’t the right thing to do for the business and as we looked forward we said okay, the decision is pretty clear, we are going to focus on building the lifetime value of the customer instead of offering the promotions to highlight the fact that we have class packages.

In terms of price increase the second part of your question. We planned it really carefully, we had actually anticipated more turn than we have seen. I think customers were very understanding that we took a modest increase on our base membership, which we hadn’t done in quite a few years and we see that that did have that negative impact. I don’t know Vance if you would like to add anything.

Vance Chang

Yes. And Dave, our class packages and our pay in fold membership sold in Q2 has increased by more than 17% versus last Q2 and our monthly memberships increased about 5% in terms of pricing versus last Q2. And the price increase doesn’t really seem to have affected volume per say; however, our decision to be less promotional may impact volume as we aim to increase sort of the price per session overtime and hence building long-term lifetime value of the customers.

Dave King

And then we see May have an effect. Have you started to see that affect in terms of the reduced promotions since you started in Q2?

Vance Chang

We have and part of it is that revenue would have been high - we would have guided the revenue higher, but we have seen that decrease in volume so far.

Dave King

Okay that helps. And then how many - I don’t really know what the right way to look at this is. But how much of the business was these you know last year if you look at it was driven by these promotion, these class pack promotions that you are running? How much of the business do you think it was being driven by that if you can size that up?

Vance Chang

I mean it’s hard to quantify, but we were looking at on a price per session basis and price per month basis and it was meaningful part of the business. And again, as Rosanna mentioned I think our focus now is to not only to increase the price per session and price per month depending on what product we are talking about, but making sure that we are attracting the right customers that want our product for the content versus just because we are running a promotion we want to increase the lifetime value and then increase the visit patterns for customers going forward.

Dave King

Okay now that makes sense, that helps. Switching gears, any thoughts on the fit act and what it might mean for YogaWorks and It sounds like you have got some initiatives sort of in the pipeline on that front, but how are you positioning the company to benefit, if at all any high level thoughts?

Rosanna McCollough

[Indiscernible] you mean.

Dave King

PHIT Act like I can't remember what it’s called the P-H-I-T Act, its legislation that’s passing and just thought about that gym memberships and studios and things like that, you can get reimbursement through employers, stuff like that?

Rosanna McCollough

Alright. So, I think Kurt do you want to talk about the [PureFit] (Ph) right now the PHIT. Kurt are you there?

Kurt Donnell

Sure, yes. From PureFit obviously we have been working on various corporate partnerships overtime, they do increasingly get reimbursements from employers and I think this would act like you have said, we will expand that where individuals can direct some of their dollars to do that get reimbursement. Anything we can do advertise the ability of frankly subsidized usage or memberships is obviously a benefit for us.

We are seeing, as we talked about in the past, insurers and companies seeing the benefits of help from a cost standpoint to them and passing that through to employees. So gym pass a good example is there and I think PHIT Act would do the same levels where people can drive or simply direct more of their own income in those ways and we will obviously advertise and market to that.

Dave King

Okay. Thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ben Bienvenu with Stephens Inc. Please proceed.

Ben Bienvenu

Hi good afternoon. I wanted to learn a little bit more around the marketing that you expect to ramp as well as the training. What does that look like, how is it different than for maybe just a little bit color, and then what do you expect the value to be as it relates to those increased spending levels?

Rosanna McCollough

So, we pulled back a little bit on our marketing earlier in the summer with the traditional seasonality of the business, but plan to increase on digital and a renewed focus on local event building and around every single studio.

We have also hired a social media full-time employees in-house in order to making a really strong social presence and improve our customer response times on the website and so people and actual working dollars will be part of the investment in marketing.

In terms of training, we like many retailers have a largely minimum wage worker force and it takes a lot of time to train people and our managers spend a lot of time at the front desk side-by-side with new personnel by investing in a centralized training system not only do we gain the consistency across all studios.

We free up managers to be able to focus on both customers and employees so that together we have a better experience and a more sustained experience. So for us it was all about this long-term brand building initiatives and building the foundation to set us up for success as we scale.

Ben Bienvenu

Okay, great. And then as it relates to the base business focus and that closely goes with the acquisition strategy. I can appreciate the desire and the focus to want to refocus on your base business performance and how does that preclude you from continuing to acquire at a rapid pace given the scale of your corporate regional expenses today as well as - when I mentioned our number of ongoing conversations that you are continuing to have?

Rosanna McCollough

Right. So these things are somewhat mutually exclusive in the sense that we can continue to acquire if we wish to do so, but at this time like you said, our focus is really to rebuild the base business and strength it to get to the margin expansion that we want to see. We may tuck in an acquisition here or there, but we are slowing down the pace of that to be able to focus on the base. Did I answer your question?

Ben Bienvenu

You did. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Oliver Chen with Cowen and Co. Please proceed.

Max Rakhlenko

Hi, this is Max on for Oliver and thank you for taking our question. So first can you speak on early learnigs from the partnership with Google? And what are your thoughts on the opportunity to scale local and national partners beyond these?

Rosanna McCollough

Sure. So the Google reference was from our last earnings call where we have reported that we had signed a deal with Google to add myyogaworks library of online videos to the suite of options that Google employee have at their disposal as part of their employee benefits.

And to-date my understanding is that the Google initiative is underway, it’s still small and in its adoption. There are many, many options for Google employees, but we are very excited to be working more closely with Google in order to increase the visibility of myyogawork.com to all of the employees.

We do think though however that business partnership and corporate partnership are wonderful and exciting opportunities for us to continue to build awareness of both myyogaworks.com as well as the YogaWorks studio business entirely. So that is something that is also a major focus of our marketing team along this courage to sign those relationships and we are in active discussions with many.

Max Rakhlenko

Okay, thank you. And also broadly speaking what are you seeing in the promotional environment across your studio portfolio?

Rosanna McCollough

In our portfolio, we see that we are slowing down on the promotions that we did last year. We want to focus on our product, on the benefits of that product and less on the price of the packages like we did last year. We want consumers to really focus on finding the right product for them in terms of the pricing product, whether it’s a membership or package, but all effort should be talking about the benefits of yoga and what the consumer wants out of their class, so we can get them into the right class.

Max Rakhlenko

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from George Kelly with Imperial Capital. Please proceed.

George Kelly

Hi guys, just a couple more questions for you. First wondering if there is any kind of changing dynamic competitively. Have you seen anyone out there who is more aggressive on pricing or anything there?

Rosanna McCollough

I have not seen a major shift in the overall landscape. I think there is as always 33000 yoga studios out there. There is plenty of options for our consumers. I think for us, it’s a question of making sure we focus on the benefits of yoga and the quality of our teaching. So the discussion isn’t about price and I think that students recognize that quality and so we should just bring them back in. Of course, class pass has always been out there, but it remains a very small portion of our business and we keep it that way intentionally.

George Kelly

Okay. And then next question on guidance. Can you remind me when you provided guidance around the first quarter, how much incremental revenue and EBITDA have you added with the acquisitions, those were not included in previous guidance correct?

Vance Chang

Just the ones that are not included for the ones that we did and I think after that quarter was announced, so it was only two studios that we added since then that were not part of the prior guidance.

George Kelly

So pretty small?

Vance Chang

Small yes.

George Kelly

Yes, okay. And then couple last questions - the studious you have acquired in the last year or so, are they performing in line with expectations and can you talk at all about the goodwill write down that you are taking in the quarter?

Vance Chang

Yes, I will take the goodwill write down. So it’s a very theoretical exercise, basically it’s driven by the market cap and so every quarter when the market cap moves significantly meaningfully, we have to do a qualitative and quantitative analysis, and at the end of the day it's primarily driven by where the stock is trading.

The performance of the acquisitions, I think we have the larger studios, the larger acquisitions that we did are performing at or above expectation. I think some of the smaller ones that we have bought is still early stage, so it’s harder to say, but larger ones that we have acquired done really well.

Rosanna McCollough

I think for me when I look at these, I think that the thesis is well underway which is that we can acquire studios, add them to our portfolio, reflag them, integrate the students, integrate the teachers, integrate the staff and begin to harmonize across the studios what it means to be part of YogaWorks.

What we are going through right now in the transition phase is not anniversarying some of the promotions that some of the acquired studios had then previous to our ownership and that’s part of the natural transition of the business, but overall the thesis is very sound and we are very pleased with the direction.

George Kelly

Thank you.

Rosanna McCollough

Thank you.

Operator

At this time, we have no more questions. I will turn the call back to Rosanna McCollough for closing remarks.

Rosanna McCollough

Thank you. In summary while some of the steps we are taking are expected to create margin pressure over the next few quarters, we strongly believe that investing in our base business is the right thing to do. We are excited about the brand building initiatives underway and look forward to strengthening the business for the long-term. Thank you everyone for joining the call, we will talk to you next time.

Operator

This concludes today’s call. All parties may now disconnect.