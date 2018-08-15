Weekly Insider Trading, Aug 14

Weekly Introduction

Finally, insider activity is picking up again. It should be obvious from that statement and the name of the article, but worth emphasizing again; this is primarily an insider screening article. I describe the process in more detail below but in short:

I screen these stocks based on the characteristics of the insider transactions. Later in the process I add the fundamental and technical picture, which could show either a positive or negative picture and the stock would still be presented in the article (but not always with a clear buy).

During the research to this article I started out believing I could have a few strong cases based on the insider’s activity. But the fundamental and technical picture in all these stocks is more negative than usual, so keep that in mind.

This article will also take a look at what is going on in some previous recommendations with regards to insider purchases and quarterly reporting. We have seen some huge moves, both to the upside and downside in some of the recommended stocks.

As for the overall market direction, in the most recent article I wrote (S&P then at 2835)

I am expecting a sideways to lower drift for August as earnings wind down and markets face a slowing macro picture, tightening CB’s and trade war noise…. The best bet is to expect more volatility and keep cash at hand to be able to profit from that volatility.”

So, while we moved up towards 2860, we are now around 2835 (with lots of volatility today) again and I think we have the above view confirmed. Now Turkey is on everyone’s radar and while that most acute crisis might disappear soon, there is an underlying problem larger than Turkey. I think it will take a while before that disappears from the markets, maybe even until Fed acknowledges that they cannot run away from the rest of the world with regards to tighter monetary policy…

My main scenario is that there will be a buying opportunity later on in the fall in S&P around 2700-2750, so not too much downside (3-5%). The buying opportunity could happen earlier also depending on how much negativity comes into sentiment and how fast. Stay tuned!

Weekly Insider Trading from G-stock is the result of quantitative screening of insider trading coupled with qualitative checks to produce a list of companies with the most interesting cues. The screening process starts by looking at number and value of insider trades, if spread across insiders, their historic behavior and the value of current trade in comparison to existing shares owned. This produces a list of the most interesting companies to look at. The next step is to filter based on type of trades and the person trading. Purchases in a new issuance of stock or exercise of options are generally considered of lesser value than an open market purchase. Generally, the more spread across insiders, the better should be the signaling value. Within the insider category, officers are highest ranked, followed by directors and >10% owners. That said, nothing is binary and continuous purchases of a >10% owner can be very supportive for price just like buybacks are. So to summarize, simply looking at transaction values is not enough. Most of the time, insider transactions need to be put in context, quantitatively and qualitatively, only then can such transactions be of value for portfolio decisions.

Please note that the companies presented and information given should not be interpreted as a full picture view, or some fundamental analysis of the company. I am merely identifying insider trading patterns and looking at some basic info related to those companies, and if available adding analysis done in other articles directly linked to the company, to better score the value of such insider transactions. I strongly encourage everyone to do their own fundamental analysis of each company before investing.

Types of Insider transaction setup (of course any position is contingent on other screening factors as well)

Market opportunistic with positive trend, Insiders increasing holdings in a correction in a stock with general uptrend (here I would buy and hold for some time, 1-6 months) Market opportunistic with no trend, Insiders increasing holdings in a correction in a stock with a sideways trend (here I would buy and sell on a reversal to mean or within 3 months if the stock is not moving) Turnaround bet, Insiders increasing holdings in a stock in a sideways or downwards trend (higher risk, smaller position, event driven holding, max 6 months, smaller size).

Update of open and closed positions

Closed: Las Vegas Sands (LVS) – I see some minor danger of negative China/Trade related news in LVS and their Macau business. Also, since this article covers Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), that is a good substitute without the Macau risk.

Some comments on other open positions:

BlueLinx Holdings (BXC) – continue to hold this one based on a terrific Q2 report.

LCI Industries (LCII) and Camping World Holdings (CWH) both released good numbers although CWH guided lower than expected but due to, in my opinion, investing to grow. I believe in the long-term strategy and will continue to hold.

BXC, LCII and CWH are turning in to long-term fundamental cases.

I will also close down some of the pre-summer recommendations that now are about 5-6 months old and approaching maximum holding period (see table below)

Open positions Open price Close price Return days DDR 14.66 17.381 19% Turnaround 135 ODT 21.18 19.22 -9% No trend/positive 135 LCII 104.15 100.1 -4% Positive trend 135 BXC 36.68 36.36 -1% Positive trend 147 GEL 21.2 23.28 10% Turnaround 155 WAAS 13.63 17.15 26% Turnaround 147 CLNE 3.47 2.68 -23% “Turnaround” 53 IFF 124.6 132.33 6% “Positive trend” 53 SOHU 41.37 22.13 -47% “No trend” 53 QTS 39.75 44.71 12% “No trend” 53 HWKN 34.35 39.2 14% “Turnaround” 50 COMM 29.2 31.5 8% 3 50 CWH 24.98 20.71 -17% “Turnaround” 50 DFRG 12.6 9.95 -21% “no trend” 50 ESPR 44 47.43 8% 11 WAL 57.5 56.93 -1% 11 Closed positions RDUS 30.1 40 33% 64 ADMA 2.53 4.3 70% half sold at 3.9 81 IMDZ 3.58 4.05 13% 81 PTI 4.965 6.38 28% 76 IO 19.4 17.55 -10% stopped early, trades at $26 37 CBMG 18 19.9 11% 65 OCN 3.2 3.73 17% 6 PBH 33.76 36.25 7% 15 BCO 75.95 74.4 -2% stopped early, trades at $80 15 BGFV 6.6 8.3 26% 99 NYLD 16.95 17.2 1% 99 MPAA 22.96 21.4 -7% only 1 week trades 9 GLPI 33.77 33.66 0% only 1 week trades 9 BZH 17.04 17.14 1% only 1 week trades 9 CSS 19.75 19.45 -2% only 1 week trades 9 MX 9.45 9.75 3% only 1 week trades 9 XPER 21.75 21.95 1% only 1 week trades 9 LVS 67.1 67 0% only 1 week trades 11 GRA 67.45 70.41 4% Closed Aug 14 178 AHH 13.55 15.57 15% Closed Aug 14 178 IRT 8.67 10.07 16% Closed Aug 14 169 GOOD 17.57 19.94 13% Closed Aug 14 169 PRGX 7.3 8.82 21% Closed Aug 14 236

This article’s insider trading stocks

I have looked at the SEC reported insider transactions over the last two months (report date). The final list includes companies based on the insider activity rank, which might or might not lead to an immediate action.

Company Ticker Insider activity Longer term insider score Company Fundamentals Chart Technicals Type of Setup Action Caesars Entertainment Corp CZR + 0 - - Turnaround Buy a dip (see below) Agilysys AGYS + + - - Market opportunistic, no trend Buy a dip (see below) Veeco Instruments Inc VECO + + - - Turnaround Buy

Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CZR)

Summary

Following a quarter that beat expectations, the guidance came in weak and sent the stock down. Insiders have made the first purchases of officers since 2015 which shows renewed confidence in the company. The technical picture is still weak so there does not seem to be any rush in to the stock.

Basic company Info

Caesars Entertainment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Industry Resorts & Casinos Market cap 6.8 B Employees 65k P/S 0.97 Founded 1937 P/E - Website http://www.caesarscorporate.com P/CF EV/S EV/EBITDA 14.5 3.3 14.4

Insider Trading

These are the first purchases of officers since 2015, so should be significant. But there is probably not a near-term catalyst, these are long-term confidence signals that might take a few quarters to play out.

Name Insider Type Trade date Buy/Sell Price Value Own. Chg Boushy John M Dir 2018-08-07 Buy $9.95 +$99,500 28% Holdren Christopher J. EVP, CMO 2018-08-07 Buy $9.85 +$49,250 3% Hession Eric A EVP,CFO 2018-08-03 Buy $9.54 +$95,367 2% Frissora Mark P Pres, CEO 2018-08-03 Buy $9.55 +$954,820 4% Tpg Group Holdings (Sbs) Advisors, Inc. Former 10% Owner 2018-05-17 Sell $13.03 -$324,763,043 -46% Donovan Timothy R EVP, Gen Cnsl, Chief Legal RS 2018-05-15 Sell $12.67 -$875,573 -14% Williams Christopher J Dir 2016-05-07 Sell $6.77 -$3,615 -2% Donovan Timothy R EVP, Gen Cnsl, Chief Legal RS 2018-03-20 Sell $12.48 -$66,825 -1% Jones Janis L EVP Public Policy, Corp Resp 2017-12-05 Sell $12.86 -$335,919 -10% Boushy John M Dir 2017-12-06 Buy $12.64 +$252,850 New Loveman Gary W COB 2016-12-20 Sell $7.33 -$549,938 -20% Loveman Gary W COB 2016-08-17 Sell $7.77 -$186,362 -6% Donovan Timothy R EVP, Gen. Counsel, Chief RCO 2016-08-15 Sell $7.70 -$336,848 -13% Donovan Timothy R EVP, Gen. Counsel, Chief RCO 2016-08-05 Sell $7.58 -$327,364 -11% Frissora Mark P Chief Exec Officer Designate 2015-05-21 Buy $10.04 +$1,022,936 51% Donovan Timothy R EVP, Gen. Counsel, Chief RCO 2015-05-22 Sell $9.97 -$53,318 -4%

Chart and technical

Chart looks weak, expecting another run towards 9 or thereabouts before this turn around. No rush to enter.

Fundamentals

Due to the bankruptcy, this fundamental picture is obviously a bit messy. But the latest quarterly report beat expectations and showed positive $0.04 EPS but the guidance was weak and sent the stock down. It is my understanding they are guiding weak due to fewer big events in the coming quarter. I suppose this should even out over a few quarters, still I do not have a particular view on the fundamentals and therefore would only hold for a mean reversion.

Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Dec-14 Dec-13 Dec-12 Dec-11 Total Revenues 4,852 3,877 3,929 7,967 8,220 8,186 8,567 y/y % 25.1% -1.3% -50.7% -3.1% 0.4% -4.4% Gross profit 2561 2117 2099 3462 3813 3828 3981 Gross margin % 53% 55% 53% 43% 46% 47% 46% EBITDA -838 -5063 6797 1030 -854 1468 1665.5 EBITDA % -17% -131% 173% 13% -10% 18% 19% Net income -375 -9505 6009 -2783 -2948 -1508 -1456 Cash and equivalents 2558 1540 1227 2806 2771 1758 891 Free cash flow -2921 -178 -423 -1812 -825 -474 -210

Agilysys (AGYS)

Summary

This is one of those companies I struggle a bit from a fundamental side to buy in to their prospects given they are competing vs. some giants within the software space. But this is not primarily a fundamentally based portfolio I am running. Therefore, it acts like a diversification for me to be able to buy some companies that otherwise wouldn’t show up on my radar. Still, the fundamental picture is not impressive but the insider conviction is and has been winning historically.

Basic company Info

Agilysys is a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. It also serves the gaming for both corporate and tribal; hotels resort and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare sectors.

Industry Information Technology Services Market cap 372 M Employees 841 P/S 2.9 Founded 1963 P/E - Website http://www.agilysys.com P/CF EV/S EV/EBITDA 60 2.5 48

Insider Trading

The CEO is really showing confidence in this company. He bought shares, increased his holdings by 28% (extremely significant) following release of Q2 earnings. He has previously made purchases following quarterly earnings as well, and those have turned out very profitable.

Name Insider Type Trade date Buy/Sell Price Value Own. Chg Srinivasan Ramesh Pres, CEO 2018-08-06 Buy $15.39 +$538,491 28% Pritchett Anthony CFO 2017-11-21 Buy $12.09 +$25,994 6% Srinivasan Ramesh Pres, CEO 2017-11-09 Buy $11.77 +$588,450 83% Kolerus Keith M Dir 2017-09-05 Sell $10.51 -$104,448 -6% Kolerus Keith M Dir 2017-09-05 Buy $10.57 +$104,954 7% Keating Melvin L Dir 2017-02-21 Buy $9.24 +$35,529 41% Srinivasan Ramesh Pres, CEO 2017-02-14 Buy $9.62 +$577,206 New Kolerus Keith M Dir 2016-09-09 Buy $10.92 +$83,838 6% Kolerus Keith M Dir 2016-09-09 Sell $10.92 -$83,804 -5% Mutch John Dir 2015-03-11 Sell $9.16 -$286,515 -71% Jones Jerry C Dir 2015-02-06 Buy $10.58 +$10,580 5% Mutch John Dir 2015-03-10 Sell $9.27 -$165,071 -33% Dennedy Jim Pres, CEO 2015-02-06 Buy $10.47 +$56,524 2% Seebeck Janine K. SVP CFO 2015-02-10 Buy $10.37 +$19,993 4% Kolerus Keith M Dir 2014-11-12 Sell $11.89 -$118,900 -7% Kolerus Keith M Dir 2014-11-12 Buy $12.01 +$120,104 8% Dennedy Jim Pres, CEO 2014-08-22 Buy $12.32 +$18,480 1%

Chart and technical

The stock had a good run in to the earnings report and has come down a bit since then. It seems the consolidation could continue for a bit. I would buy this at 14.5-15 and look for a run to the previous highs.

Fundamentals

I was surprised to see the low growth in revenues in this company. They have projected 10% revenue growth for 2019 but Q1 was only +5% and Q2 flat. Coming back to my initial skepticism about smaller companies in this highly competitive software space, this makes me cautious. If they haven’t been able to found sales so far in to the product lifecycle, I doubt they ever will. That is why my trade approach will be cautious and only enter on a dip to 14.5-15.

Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Dec-14 Dec-13 Dec-12 Dec-11 Total Revenues 127 128 120 104 101 94 82 y/y % -0.2% 6.1% 16.3% 2.2% 7.8% 14.5% Gross profit 64 128 120 104 101 94 82 Gross margin % 51% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% EBITDA -5.6 20.8 19.7 16.4 14.1 13.4 13.9 EBITDA % -4% 16% 16% 16% 14% 14% 17% Net income -8 -12 -4 -13 -5 -9 -47

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)

Summary

This is the most interesting case of the week. Insiders have gone from clear selling (at 3x higher prices) to buying. The wide range of insiders and significant size of transactions strengthens the screening further. Technically the stock seems to be resting at the bottom of its recent range and longer-term trend. Fundamentally the company is in a challenging spot, but the market already knows this and I am fully relying on the insider’s actions for the buy action I am taking.

Basic company Info

Veeco Instruments, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its primary technologies is comprised of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Industry Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Market cap 0.6 B Employees 1k P/S 0.94 Founded 1989 P/E - Website www.veeco.com P/CF P/B EV/S EV/EBITDA 50 0.9 1.2 21

Insider Trading

This company has seen a wide mix of activity over the last years, with the right sequence, going from only selling 2014-early 2017 and since then only buying transactions (from a wide range of insiders). We can even see that the CEO, who was selling in 2017 at prices high as $30, has been buying again now. This is clearly opportunistic behavior.

Name Insider Type Trade date Buy/Sell Price Value Own. Chg Peeler John R COB, CEO 2018-08-10 Buy $11.45 +$114,460 3% Maheshwari Shubham EVP, CFO 2018-08-09 Buy $11.60 +$103,196 11% Miller William John Pres 2018-08-07 Buy $11.79 +$117,950 9% Kiernan John P SVP Fin, Corp. Cntlr., Treas. 2017-12-13 Buy $13.65 +$68,250 19% Miller William John Pres 2017-12-13 Buy $13.75 +$206,250 18% Maheshwari Shubham EVP, CFO 2017-12-13 Buy $13.74 +$103,050 11% Peeler John R COB, CEO 2017-12-13 Buy $13.81 +$499,922 10% Simone Peter J Dir 2017-05-30 Sell $31.91 -$135,841 -15% Miller William John Pres 2017-05-19 Sell $31.51 -$267,236 -11% Peeler John R COB, CEO 2017-05-12 Sell $33.10 -$478,725 -4% Kiernan John P SVP Fin, Corp. Cntlr., Treas. 2017-05-08 Sell $32.44 -$286,640 -28% Maheshwari Shubham EVP, CFO 2016-12-15 Sell/Option $30.00 -$67,500 -6% Miller William John EVP Process Equipment 2015-12-07 Sell $19.60 -$23,716 -2% Miller William John EVP Process Equipment 2015-06-15 Sell/Option $30.65 -$68,258 -4% Peeler John R COB, CEO 2015-06-08 Sell/Option $30.87 -$1,371,184 -24% McDaniel Roger D Dir 2015-05-29 Sell $30.57 -$68,232 -10% Miller William John EVP Process Equipment 2014-12-10 Sell/Option $37.03 -$1,766,457 -49% McDaniel Roger D Dir 2014-12-10 Sell $36.56 -$295,478 -31% Simone Peter J Dir 2014-12-12 Sell $36.86 -$184,291 -26%

Chart and technical

Looking at the 10-year chart, clear downtrend, this stock needs to bounce here at the lower range of its downtrend channel. The 3-year chart shows a potential double bottom forming which could take us up to $14 again (+23%).

10-year

3-year

Fundamentals

Veeco’s business has been highly volatile, which is reflected in the share price performance. They are in a very competitive business and have recently faced challenges within its main LED business. Also, historically they have been having a hard time making money in good and bad times.

Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Dec-14 Dec-13 Dec-12 Dec-11 Total Revenues 485 333 477 393 332 516 979 y/y % 45.8% -30.3% 21.4% 18.5% -35.7% -47.3% Gross profit 184 133 177 135 103 215 474 Gross margin % 38% 40% 37% 34% 31% 42% 48% EBITDA 17.1 -12.6 21.4 7.9 -50.7 58.6 291 EBITDA % 4% -4% 4% 2% -15% 11% 30% Net income -45 -122 -32 -67 -42 31 128 Cash and equivalents 280 277 269 271 211 385 218 Free cash flow 10 -35 2 27 -8 87 55

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWH, LCII, VECO, BXC.

