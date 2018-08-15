Weekly Insider Trading, Aug 14

Weekly Introduction
Finally, insider activity is picking up again. It should be obvious from that statement and the name of the article, but worth emphasizing again; this is primarily an insider screening article. I describe the process in more detail below but in short:
I screen these stocks based on the characteristics of the insider transactions. Later in the process I add the fundamental and technical picture, which could show either a positive or negative picture and the stock would still be presented in the article (but not always with a clear buy).
During the research to this article I started out believing I could have a few strong cases based on the insider’s activity. But the fundamental and technical picture in all these stocks is more negative than usual, so keep that in mind.
This article will also take a look at what is going on in some previous recommendations with regards to insider purchases and quarterly reporting. We have seen some huge moves, both to the upside and downside in some of the recommended stocks.
As for the overall market direction, in the most recent article I wrote (S&P then at 2835)
I am expecting a sideways to lower drift for August as earnings wind down and markets face a slowing macro picture, tightening CB’s and trade war noise…. The best bet is to expect more volatility and keep cash at hand to be able to profit from that volatility.”
So, while we moved up towards 2860, we are now around 2835 (with lots of volatility today) again and I think we have the above view confirmed. Now Turkey is on everyone’s radar and while that most acute crisis might disappear soon, there is an underlying problem larger than Turkey. I think it will take a while before that disappears from the markets, maybe even until Fed acknowledges that they cannot run away from the rest of the world with regards to tighter monetary policy…
My main scenario is that there will be a buying opportunity later on in the fall in S&P around 2700-2750, so not too much downside (3-5%). The buying opportunity could happen earlier also depending on how much negativity comes into sentiment and how fast. Stay tuned!
Introduction to Weekly Insider Trading (for new readers)
Weekly Insider Trading from G-stock is the result of quantitative screening of insider trading coupled with qualitative checks to produce a list of companies with the most interesting cues. The screening process starts by looking at number and value of insider trades, if spread across insiders, their historic behavior and the value of current trade in comparison to existing shares owned. This produces a list of the most interesting companies to look at. The next step is to filter based on type of trades and the person trading. Purchases in a new issuance of stock or exercise of options are generally considered of lesser value than an open market purchase. Generally, the more spread across insiders, the better should be the signaling value. Within the insider category, officers are highest ranked, followed by directors and >10% owners. That said, nothing is binary and continuous purchases of a >10% owner can be very supportive for price just like buybacks are. So to summarize, simply looking at transaction values is not enough. Most of the time, insider transactions need to be put in context, quantitatively and qualitatively, only then can such transactions be of value for portfolio decisions.
Please note that the companies presented and information given should not be interpreted as a full picture view, or some fundamental analysis of the company. I am merely identifying insider trading patterns and looking at some basic info related to those companies, and if available adding analysis done in other articles directly linked to the company, to better score the value of such insider transactions. I strongly encourage everyone to do their own fundamental analysis of each company before investing.
Types of Insider transaction setup (of course any position is contingent on other screening factors as well)
Market opportunistic with positive trend, Insiders increasing holdings in a correction in a stock with general uptrend (here I would buy and hold for some time, 1-6 months) Market opportunistic with no trend, Insiders increasing holdings in a correction in a stock with a sideways trend (here I would buy and sell on a reversal to mean or within 3 months if the stock is not moving) Turnaround bet, Insiders increasing holdings in a stock in a sideways or downwards trend (higher risk, smaller position, event driven holding, max 6 months, smaller size).
Update of open and closed positions
Closed: Las Vegas Sands (LVS) – I see some minor danger of negative China/Trade related news in LVS and their Macau business. Also, since this article covers Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), that is a good substitute without the Macau risk.
Some comments on other open positions:
BlueLinx Holdings (BXC) – continue to hold this one based on a terrific Q2 report.
LCI Industries (LCII) and Camping World Holdings (CWH) both released good numbers although CWH guided lower than expected but due to, in my opinion, investing to grow. I believe in the long-term strategy and will continue to hold.
BXC, LCII and CWH are turning in to long-term fundamental cases.
I will also close down some of the pre-summer recommendations that now are about 5-6 months old and approaching maximum holding period (see table below)
|
Open positions
|
Open price
|
Close price
|
Return
|
days
|
14.66
|
17.381
|
19%
|
Turnaround
|
135
|
21.18
|
19.22
|
-9%
|
No trend/positive
|
135
|
104.15
|
100.1
|
-4%
|
Positive trend
|
135
|
36.68
|
36.36
|
-1%
|
Positive trend
|
147
|
21.2
|
23.28
|
10%
|
Turnaround
|
155
|
13.63
|
17.15
|
26%
|
Turnaround
|
147
|
3.47
|
2.68
|
-23%
|
“Turnaround”
|
53
|
124.6
|
132.33
|
6%
|
“Positive trend”
|
53
|
41.37
|
22.13
|
-47%
|
“No trend”
|
53
|
39.75
|
44.71
|
12%
|
“No trend”
|
53
|
34.35
|
39.2
|
14%
|
“Turnaround”
|
50
|
29.2
|
31.5
|
8%
|
3
|
50
|
24.98
|
20.71
|
-17%
|
“Turnaround”
|
50
|
12.6
|
9.95
|
-21%
|
“no trend”
|
50
|
44
|
47.43
|
8%
|
11
|
57.5
|
56.93
|
-1%
|
11
|
Closed positions
|
30.1
|
40
|
33%
|
64
|
2.53
|
4.3
|
70%
|
half sold at 3.9
|
81
|
3.58
|
4.05
|
13%
|
81
|
4.965
|
6.38
|
28%
|
76
|
19.4
|
17.55
|
-10%
|
stopped early, trades at $26
|
37
|
18
|
19.9
|
11%
|
65
|
3.2
|
3.73
|
17%
|
6
|
33.76
|
36.25
|
7%
|
15
|
75.95
|
74.4
|
-2%
|
stopped early, trades at $80
|
15
|
6.6
|
8.3
|
26%
|
99
|
16.95
|
17.2
|
1%
|
99
|
22.96
|
21.4
|
-7%
|
only 1 week trades
|
9
|
33.77
|
33.66
|
0%
|
only 1 week trades
|
9
|
17.04
|
17.14
|
1%
|
only 1 week trades
|
9
|
19.75
|
19.45
|
-2%
|
only 1 week trades
|
9
|
9.45
|
9.75
|
3%
|
only 1 week trades
|
9
|
21.75
|
21.95
|
1%
|
only 1 week trades
|
9
|
67.1
|
67
|
0%
|
only 1 week trades
|
11
|
67.45
|
70.41
|
4%
|
Closed Aug 14
|
178
|
13.55
|
15.57
|
15%
|
Closed Aug 14
|
178
|
8.67
|
10.07
|
16%
|
Closed Aug 14
|
169
|
17.57
|
19.94
|
13%
|
Closed Aug 14
|
169
|
7.3
|
8.82
|
21%
|
Closed Aug 14
|
236
This article’s insider trading stocks
I have looked at the SEC reported insider transactions over the last two months (report date). The final list includes companies based on the insider activity rank, which might or might not lead to an immediate action.
|
Company
|
Ticker
|
Insider activity
|
Longer term insider score
|
Company Fundamentals
|
Chart Technicals
|
Type of Setup
|
Action
|
Caesars Entertainment Corp
|
CZR
|
+
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Turnaround
|
Buy a dip (see below)
|
Agilysys
|
+
|
+
|
-
|
-
|
Market opportunistic, no trend
|
Buy a dip (see below)
|
Veeco Instruments Inc
|
+
|
+
|
-
|
-
|
Turnaround
|
Buy
Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CZR)
Summary
Following a quarter that beat expectations, the guidance came in weak and sent the stock down. Insiders have made the first purchases of officers since 2015 which shows renewed confidence in the company. The technical picture is still weak so there does not seem to be any rush in to the stock.
Basic company Info
Caesars Entertainment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
|
Industry
|
Resorts & Casinos
|
Market cap
|
6.8 B
|
Employees
|
65k
|
P/S
|
0.97
|
Founded
|
1937
|
P/E
|
-
|
Website
|
P/CF
EV/S
EV/EBITDA
|
14.5
3.3
14.4
Insider Trading
These are the first purchases of officers since 2015, so should be significant. But there is probably not a near-term catalyst, these are long-term confidence signals that might take a few quarters to play out.
|
Name
|
Insider Type
|
Trade date
|
Buy/Sell
|
Price
|
Value
|
Own. Chg
|
Boushy John M
|
Dir
|
2018-08-07
|
Buy
|
$9.95
|
+$99,500
|
28%
|
Holdren Christopher J.
|
EVP, CMO
|
2018-08-07
|
Buy
|
$9.85
|
+$49,250
|
3%
|
Hession Eric A
|
EVP,CFO
|
2018-08-03
|
Buy
|
$9.54
|
+$95,367
|
2%
|
Frissora Mark P
|
Pres, CEO
|
2018-08-03
|
Buy
|
$9.55
|
+$954,820
|
4%
|
Tpg Group Holdings (Sbs) Advisors, Inc.
|
Former 10% Owner
|
2018-05-17
|
Sell
|
$13.03
|
-$324,763,043
|
-46%
|
Donovan Timothy R
|
EVP, Gen Cnsl, Chief Legal RS
|
2018-05-15
|
Sell
|
$12.67
|
-$875,573
|
-14%
|
Williams Christopher J
|
Dir
|
2016-05-07
|
Sell
|
$6.77
|
-$3,615
|
-2%
|
Donovan Timothy R
|
EVP, Gen Cnsl, Chief Legal RS
|
2018-03-20
|
Sell
|
$12.48
|
-$66,825
|
-1%
|
Jones Janis L
|
EVP Public Policy, Corp Resp
|
2017-12-05
|
Sell
|
$12.86
|
-$335,919
|
-10%
|
Boushy John M
|
Dir
|
2017-12-06
|
Buy
|
$12.64
|
+$252,850
|
New
|
Loveman Gary W
|
COB
|
2016-12-20
|
Sell
|
$7.33
|
-$549,938
|
-20%
|
Loveman Gary W
|
COB
|
2016-08-17
|
Sell
|
$7.77
|
-$186,362
|
-6%
|
Donovan Timothy R
|
EVP, Gen. Counsel, Chief RCO
|
2016-08-15
|
Sell
|
$7.70
|
-$336,848
|
-13%
|
Donovan Timothy R
|
EVP, Gen. Counsel, Chief RCO
|
2016-08-05
|
Sell
|
$7.58
|
-$327,364
|
-11%
|
Frissora Mark P
|
Chief Exec Officer Designate
|
2015-05-21
|
Buy
|
$10.04
|
+$1,022,936
|
51%
|
Donovan Timothy R
|
EVP, Gen. Counsel, Chief RCO
|
2015-05-22
|
Sell
|
$9.97
|
-$53,318
|
-4%
Chart and technical
Chart looks weak, expecting another run towards 9 or thereabouts before this turn around. No rush to enter.
Fundamentals
Due to the bankruptcy, this fundamental picture is obviously a bit messy. But the latest quarterly report beat expectations and showed positive $0.04 EPS but the guidance was weak and sent the stock down. It is my understanding they are guiding weak due to fewer big events in the coming quarter. I suppose this should even out over a few quarters, still I do not have a particular view on the fundamentals and therefore would only hold for a mean reversion.
|
Dec-17
|
Dec-16
|
Dec-15
|
Dec-14
|
Dec-13
|
Dec-12
|
Dec-11
|
Total Revenues
|
4,852
|
3,877
|
3,929
|
7,967
|
8,220
|
8,186
|
8,567
|
y/y %
|
25.1%
|
-1.3%
|
-50.7%
|
-3.1%
|
0.4%
|
-4.4%
|
Gross profit
|
2561
|
2117
|
2099
|
3462
|
3813
|
3828
|
3981
|
Gross margin %
|
53%
|
55%
|
53%
|
43%
|
46%
|
47%
|
46%
|
EBITDA
|
-838
|
-5063
|
6797
|
1030
|
-854
|
1468
|
1665.5
|
EBITDA %
|
-17%
|
-131%
|
173%
|
13%
|
-10%
|
18%
|
19%
|
Net income
|
-375
|
-9505
|
6009
|
-2783
|
-2948
|
-1508
|
-1456
|
Cash and equivalents
|
2558
|
1540
|
1227
|
2806
|
2771
|
1758
|
891
|
Free cash flow
|
-2921
|
-178
|
-423
|
-1812
|
-825
|
-474
|
-210
Seeking Alpha and other articles
The House Loses On Weak Guidance From Caesars
Caesars At $11: Tempting, But Not Appetizing As Yet
Caesars Entertainment: Emerging From Bankruptcy
Agilysys (AGYS)
Summary
This is one of those companies I struggle a bit from a fundamental side to buy in to their prospects given they are competing vs. some giants within the software space. But this is not primarily a fundamentally based portfolio I am running. Therefore, it acts like a diversification for me to be able to buy some companies that otherwise wouldn’t show up on my radar. Still, the fundamental picture is not impressive but the insider conviction is and has been winning historically.
Basic company Info
Agilysys is a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. It also serves the gaming for both corporate and tribal; hotels resort and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare sectors.
|
Industry
|
Information Technology Services
|
Market cap
|
372 M
|
Employees
|
841
|
P/S
|
2.9
|
Founded
|
1963
|
P/E
|
-
|
Website
|
http://www.agilysys.com
|
P/CF
EV/S
EV/EBITDA
|
60
2.5
48
Insider Trading
The CEO is really showing confidence in this company. He bought shares, increased his holdings by 28% (extremely significant) following release of Q2 earnings. He has previously made purchases following quarterly earnings as well, and those have turned out very profitable.
|
Name
|
Insider Type
|
Trade date
|
Buy/Sell
|
Price
|
Value
|
Own. Chg
|
Srinivasan Ramesh
|
Pres, CEO
|
2018-08-06
|
Buy
|
$15.39
|
+$538,491
|
28%
|
Pritchett Anthony
|
CFO
|
2017-11-21
|
Buy
|
$12.09
|
+$25,994
|
6%
|
Srinivasan Ramesh
|
Pres, CEO
|
2017-11-09
|
Buy
|
$11.77
|
+$588,450
|
83%
|
Kolerus Keith M
|
Dir
|
2017-09-05
|
Sell
|
$10.51
|
-$104,448
|
-6%
|
Kolerus Keith M
|
Dir
|
2017-09-05
|
Buy
|
$10.57
|
+$104,954
|
7%
|
Keating Melvin L
|
Dir
|
2017-02-21
|
Buy
|
$9.24
|
+$35,529
|
41%
|
Srinivasan Ramesh
|
Pres, CEO
|
2017-02-14
|
Buy
|
$9.62
|
+$577,206
|
New
|
Kolerus Keith M
|
Dir
|
2016-09-09
|
Buy
|
$10.92
|
+$83,838
|
6%
|
Kolerus Keith M
|
Dir
|
2016-09-09
|
Sell
|
$10.92
|
-$83,804
|
-5%
|
Mutch John
|
Dir
|
2015-03-11
|
Sell
|
$9.16
|
-$286,515
|
-71%
|
Jones Jerry C
|
Dir
|
2015-02-06
|
Buy
|
$10.58
|
+$10,580
|
5%
|
Mutch John
|
Dir
|
2015-03-10
|
Sell
|
$9.27
|
-$165,071
|
-33%
|
Dennedy Jim
|
Pres, CEO
|
2015-02-06
|
Buy
|
$10.47
|
+$56,524
|
2%
|
Seebeck Janine K.
|
SVP CFO
|
2015-02-10
|
Buy
|
$10.37
|
+$19,993
|
4%
|
Kolerus Keith M
|
Dir
|
2014-11-12
|
Sell
|
$11.89
|
-$118,900
|
-7%
|
Kolerus Keith M
|
Dir
|
2014-11-12
|
Buy
|
$12.01
|
+$120,104
|
8%
|
Dennedy Jim
|
Pres, CEO
|
2014-08-22
|
Buy
|
$12.32
|
+$18,480
|
1%
Chart and technical
The stock had a good run in to the earnings report and has come down a bit since then. It seems the consolidation could continue for a bit. I would buy this at 14.5-15 and look for a run to the previous highs.
Fundamentals
I was surprised to see the low growth in revenues in this company. They have projected 10% revenue growth for 2019 but Q1 was only +5% and Q2 flat. Coming back to my initial skepticism about smaller companies in this highly competitive software space, this makes me cautious. If they haven’t been able to found sales so far in to the product lifecycle, I doubt they ever will. That is why my trade approach will be cautious and only enter on a dip to 14.5-15.
|
Dec-17
|
Dec-16
|
Dec-15
|
Dec-14
|
Dec-13
|
Dec-12
|
Dec-11
|
Total Revenues
|
127
|
128
|
120
|
104
|
101
|
94
|
82
|
y/y %
|
-0.2%
|
6.1%
|
16.3%
|
2.2%
|
7.8%
|
14.5%
|
Gross profit
|
64
|
128
|
120
|
104
|
101
|
94
|
82
|
Gross margin %
|
51%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
EBITDA
|
-5.6
|
20.8
|
19.7
|
16.4
|
14.1
|
13.4
|
13.9
|
EBITDA %
|
-4%
|
16%
|
16%
|
16%
|
14%
|
14%
|
17%
|
Net income
|
-8
|
-12
|
-4
|
-13
|
-5
|
-9
|
-47
Seeking Alpha and other articles
Not much recent coverage, the article below is from 2016.
Agilysys Finally Past The Revenue Growth Inflection Point; Margins The Big Question
Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)
Summary
This is the most interesting case of the week. Insiders have gone from clear selling (at 3x higher prices) to buying. The wide range of insiders and significant size of transactions strengthens the screening further. Technically the stock seems to be resting at the bottom of its recent range and longer-term trend. Fundamentally the company is in a challenging spot, but the market already knows this and I am fully relying on the insider’s actions for the buy action I am taking.
Basic company Info
Veeco Instruments, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its primary technologies is comprised of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.
|
Industry
|
Semiconductor Equipment & Materials
|
Market cap
|
0.6 B
|
Employees
|
1k
|
P/S
|
0.94
|
Founded
|
1989
|
P/E
|
-
|
Website
|
www.veeco.com
|
P/CF
P/B
EV/S
EV/EBITDA
|
50
0.9
1.2
21
Insider Trading
This company has seen a wide mix of activity over the last years, with the right sequence, going from only selling 2014-early 2017 and since then only buying transactions (from a wide range of insiders). We can even see that the CEO, who was selling in 2017 at prices high as $30, has been buying again now. This is clearly opportunistic behavior.
|
Name
|
Insider Type
|
Trade date
|
Buy/Sell
|
Price
|
Value
|
Own. Chg
|
Peeler John R
|
COB, CEO
|
2018-08-10
|
Buy
|
$11.45
|
+$114,460
|
3%
|
Maheshwari Shubham
|
EVP, CFO
|
2018-08-09
|
Buy
|
$11.60
|
+$103,196
|
11%
|
Miller William John
|
Pres
|
2018-08-07
|
Buy
|
$11.79
|
+$117,950
|
9%
|
Kiernan John P
|
SVP Fin, Corp. Cntlr., Treas.
|
2017-12-13
|
Buy
|
$13.65
|
+$68,250
|
19%
|
Miller William John
|
Pres
|
2017-12-13
|
Buy
|
$13.75
|
+$206,250
|
18%
|
Maheshwari Shubham
|
EVP, CFO
|
2017-12-13
|
Buy
|
$13.74
|
+$103,050
|
11%
|
Peeler John R
|
COB, CEO
|
2017-12-13
|
Buy
|
$13.81
|
+$499,922
|
10%
|
Simone Peter J
|
Dir
|
2017-05-30
|
Sell
|
$31.91
|
-$135,841
|
-15%
|
Miller William John
|
Pres
|
2017-05-19
|
Sell
|
$31.51
|
-$267,236
|
-11%
|
Peeler John R
|
COB, CEO
|
2017-05-12
|
Sell
|
$33.10
|
-$478,725
|
-4%
|
Kiernan John P
|
SVP Fin, Corp. Cntlr., Treas.
|
2017-05-08
|
Sell
|
$32.44
|
-$286,640
|
-28%
|
Maheshwari Shubham
|
EVP, CFO
|
2016-12-15
|
Sell/Option
|
$30.00
|
-$67,500
|
-6%
|
Miller William John
|
EVP Process Equipment
|
2015-12-07
|
Sell
|
$19.60
|
-$23,716
|
-2%
|
Miller William John
|
EVP Process Equipment
|
2015-06-15
|
Sell/Option
|
$30.65
|
-$68,258
|
-4%
|
Peeler John R
|
COB, CEO
|
2015-06-08
|
Sell/Option
|
$30.87
|
-$1,371,184
|
-24%
|
McDaniel Roger D
|
Dir
|
2015-05-29
|
Sell
|
$30.57
|
-$68,232
|
-10%
|
Miller William John
|
EVP Process Equipment
|
2014-12-10
|
Sell/Option
|
$37.03
|
-$1,766,457
|
-49%
|
McDaniel Roger D
|
Dir
|
2014-12-10
|
Sell
|
$36.56
|
-$295,478
|
-31%
|
Simone Peter J
|
Dir
|
2014-12-12
|
Sell
|
$36.86
|
-$184,291
|
-26%
Chart and technical
Looking at the 10-year chart, clear downtrend, this stock needs to bounce here at the lower range of its downtrend channel. The 3-year chart shows a potential double bottom forming which could take us up to $14 again (+23%).
10-year
3-year
Fundamentals
Veeco’s business has been highly volatile, which is reflected in the share price performance. They are in a very competitive business and have recently faced challenges within its main LED business. Also, historically they have been having a hard time making money in good and bad times.
|
Dec-17
|
Dec-16
|
Dec-15
|
Dec-14
|
Dec-13
|
Dec-12
|
Dec-11
|
Total Revenues
|
485
|
333
|
477
|
393
|
332
|
516
|
979
|
y/y %
|
45.8%
|
-30.3%
|
21.4%
|
18.5%
|
-35.7%
|
-47.3%
|
Gross profit
|
184
|
133
|
177
|
135
|
103
|
215
|
474
|
Gross margin %
|
38%
|
40%
|
37%
|
34%
|
31%
|
42%
|
48%
|
EBITDA
|
17.1
|
-12.6
|
21.4
|
7.9
|
-50.7
|
58.6
|
291
|
EBITDA %
|
4%
|
-4%
|
4%
|
2%
|
-15%
|
11%
|
30%
|
Net income
|
-45
|
-122
|
-32
|
-67
|
-42
|
31
|
128
|
Cash and equivalents
|
280
|
277
|
269
|
271
|
211
|
385
|
218
|
Free cash flow
|
10
|
-35
|
2
|
27
|
-8
|
87
|
55
Seeking Alpha and other articles
Aug 2018: Veeco Hit Hard As LED Orders Disappear
Dec 2017: Veeco Instruments Battered As Doubts Mount
Disclosure: I am/we are long CWH, LCII, VECO, BXC.
