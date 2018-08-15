Dynasil Corporation of America (DYSL) CEO Peter Sulick on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Thank you, Kohl [ph], and good afternoon everyone. With me today are Peter Sulick, Dynasil's Chairman, CEO, and President; and Rob Bowdring, Dynasil's Chief Financial Officer.

Thanks Patty. Good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us today to highlight our financial results and other activities for the third quarter of our 2018 fiscal year.

Earlier today, we released the 10-Q and press release with summary results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2018. The press release includes a table showing our results for each of our segments, Optics, Research, and Biomedical, for the third quarters for both this year and last. You may want to refer to these documents for specific information during the call.

Rob will discuss our results in a few minutes. I'd like to begin by announcing our earnings for the quarter attributable to common stockholders was $400,000 or $0.02 per share. This was driven by revenue increases across the Board.

We're pleased to advise you that for the quarter, our Optics segment revenue was up 27% and our Research segment 10% for an overall increase of 19% as compared to last year. Year-to-date, our Optics segment is up 17% and Research down by 7% for a net increase of 7%.

Our Optics segment, particularly, our Fused Silica division is experiencing solid year-over-year revenue growth. The general increase in U.S. business activity, particularly, in the semiconductor area is driving this growth. In addition revenues from our coatings, filters, and gratings product lines are all up over last year.

Additionally, gross profit for the three months is 40% of revenue as compared to 38% of revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Our Optics segment gross margins increased to 37% of revenues in the quarter ended June 30, 2018 as compared to 34% of revenues for the same period in 2017.

For the year-to-date, overall gross profit was 11.7% or 39% of sales compared to $10.7 million or 38% of sales for the nine months ended June 30, 2017. Gross profit for the Optics segment increased approximately $0.9 million to $6 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2018 compared to gross profit for the same period in fiscal 2017.

Gross profit improvement is a direct result of the committed focus on detailed product line profitability and improved operational efficiencies. In effect paying attention to small operational details.

Gary Bishop and his teams, as well as Jim [Indiscernible] have been engaging this effort for several years and it is reflected in this very positive result. We have invested in both personnel and systems to assist in this effort, which occasionally results in price increases or a discontinuance of certain products that could not be profitability [Indiscernible].

Well, you might say what's the big deal with a 3% margin improvement? My response. The 3% improvement on $40 million of revenue translates to $1.2 million in free cash flow we can use to further invest in growth. Exactly what we are doing with our infra-red initiative.

This is already -- there is already a substantial IR market which will grow over the next several years and we are invested in both the hardware and people to penetrate the market.

With respect to our research company, RMD, we anticipate a number of products coming to market for RMD over the next few years. While we do not anticipate any one of these being a blockbuster, the cumulative effect should be noticeably positive for RMD's commercial revenues in the coming two to three years. This is exciting for us as it is a confirmation that our content research business can supply product development opportunities for our operating divisions as well as for RMD.

RMD's products are generally components of radiation, detection devices, hence are subject to our large OEM customers winning competitive bids for large government or industry appropriations. That said, we believe these products are well-positioned to be highly competitive in this process.

A few comments on team. Per our recent announcements on July 20, 2018, Xcede received a notice of termination from Cook Biotech Inc. or CBI, its collaboration partner for Xcede's hemostatic patch.

CBI has asserted its termination rights under the services agreement dated November 16, 2016 and the development agreement dated January 6, 2016, between Xcede and CBI, clamming that the results of our recent animal study showed that it is not commercially reasonable in CBI's assessment to continue to the next development phase of the patch.

Upon the valid termination, CBI has no obligation to conduct further development activities with respect of the patch including any further interim funding under the loan agreement dated November 16, 2016 between CBI and Xcede.

In addition, CBI has asserted that the study results triggered an immediate payment of $500,000 promissory note owed by Xcede to CBI under the loan agreement, which otherwise has a stated maturity of December 31, 2025.

Xcede promissory note is collateralized by security interest which Xcede has in -- which CBI has in all of Xcede's intellectual property. While Xcede vigorously contests this assertion, at this time, it is unclear how this matter will be resolved between Xcede and CBI.

Xcede has halted clinical trial preparations at this time and has curtailed its operations to a minimal level, while the Board of Directors of Xcede evaluates alternatives including the viability of modifying the patch to address the shortcoming cited by CBI and/or the possible sale or license in CBI IP assets subject to amending the security interest described above. There can be no assurances with respect to any such alternatives.

Dynasil is the sole holder of Xcede's share as the preferred stock, which ranks senior to other class of outstanding Xcede equity, but junior to all Xcede indebtedness.

Dynasil also owned shares of Xcede Series A report stock and common stock. On an as converted, basis Dynasil indirectly owns about 63% of the shares outstanding. Dynasil has no contractual obligation with respect to Xcede's indebtedness. The Xcede promissory note is a contractual obligation solely on Xcede and is secured by exchange unintellectual property.

I will address the Xcede situation further during the question-and-answer session rather than in these prepared remarks. We are all disappointed in the very rapid turnaround unfortunate of the patch, however, Xcede, which represented a wonderful potential reward for the company is not our core business.

We have followed and continued to execute a strategy in growing our commercial businesses and realizing commercial opportunities within our significant Research portfolio. This strategy is bearing fruit and I anticipate we'll continue to do so over the coming years.

Our operating teams are laser-focused on revenue generation, product line profitability, quality products delivered on interim, improved operating margins, and focusing on exploitable market opportunities involved forward line operations.

Now, let me turn the call over to Rob Bowdring, our CFO.

Thank you, Peter. Good afternoon all. As Peter touched on most of the key items for the quarter, I will summarize a few additional points. As Peter noted, Dynasil's revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was $10.5 million compared to revenue of $8.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2017, a 19% increase. The Optic segment increased by $1.3 million or 27% for the three months ended June 30th, 2018 compared with last year's third quarter.

All of our Optics division improved over last year, practically on New Jersey based Fused Silica team as they responded to increased demand from customers in the semiconductor micro-lithology bucket, and our ][Indiscernible] team and the U.K. who saw a resurgence in orders from one of our key customers.

As Peter outlined, the Contract Research segment's revenue increased by $400,000 or 10% for the quarter as compared to the same three months of 2017, as a result of an increase in click orders from another key commercial customer.

Overall, gross profit for the three months ended June 30th, increased $800,000 to $4.2 million or 40% of revenue compared to $3.4 million or 38% of revenue for last year's third quarter. This was driven by an increase in the Optic segment's gross profit to 37% or $2.3 million, up from 1.7% or 34% of revenue in 2017's third quarter. And this is reflective of the steps taken to improve gross margins that Peter discussed earlier.

All of the above resulted in a very substantial turnaround in income from operations, which for the quarter ended on June 30th, was $600,000 compared to a loss from operations of $300,000 for the same period in 2017, a $900,000 improvement in this key metric.

Now, a word about taxes. During the last quarter that just ended June 2018, the company completed its state PATH 2015 Research and Engineering Tax Credit analysis, which identified $800,000 of additional tax credits, largely against future state tax expenses.

Due to the company's state filing status requiring Dynasil to continue to consolidate the Xcede losses for state tax purposes, this credit had a full tax valuation reserve applied to weight and accordingly, it is not reflected in the statement of operations for the quarter.

The total 2015 PATH R&E Tax Credits identified by the company are approximately $2.1 million, of which the federal component of $1.3 million is reflected in the statement of operations for the nine months ended June 30th, 2018. The $800,000 of additional state PATH R&E Tax Credits is available as an offset to future state tax expense and cash payments.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was approximately $400,000 or $0.02 per share and $900,000 or approximately $0.05 per share for the quarter and for the nine months ended to-date, respectively.

Year-to-date results are reflective of both an $800,000 expense for the impact of the 2017 Federal Tax Act and a $1.3 million Research-related tax credit discussed earlier. I would be happy to discuss these in more detail during the question-and-answer session if asked.

With that, Peter and I will be happy to take your questions. Operator?

Can I jump in for a sec? The last couple of quarters, we haven't had a significant number of questions. In fact, the last quarter, we didn't have any at all. So, I was going to try something slightly different this time, which is ask myself a few questions and answer them, and then we could move into questions from the other people on the call.

So, I'm going to try that out and I'm not going to do it sort of independent, the questions that I would like to ask, but I did get a list of questions from one of our investors who wanted me to respond to these in writing and I -- rather than that, I figured I thought sort of proceed to ask myself a few of these things and then we can move into the other questions.

So, the very first question that this fellow wanted me to address had to do with the Xcede human clinical trials and why there were pushed out for six months? This was prior to our recent announcement on Xcede. But it does tell you to some of the activities that have happened here recently. So, what I'd like to do is give everyone a chronology of what happened with respect to Xcede and how recently these developments really are.

So back in February, towards the end of February, during the third week in February, we were conducting in the Netherlands a training session for Netherlands doctors about one week prior to the beginning of the clinical trials using the patch at the time.

So, basically, we were fully ready to begin the clinical trials but shortly after the training session. And what happened was the doctors; they are having different procedure for conducting sessions and the application of huge steps to the surgical area deliver.

They tend to put a great deal of sailing on the loose site and the effect of sailing on the patch is that it causes the patch to swell and to curl. And that is not the same procedure that's used in the United States for these kinds of operations.

As that developed during the course of this training session, the doctors there essentially said, this is not a product that we're comfortable using and closing the patient went in to the surgery. And the pictures were pretty dramatic, not something that we've seen in the past.

And so we had to, very late in the game, make some decisions on whether we were going to try to reconfigure the patch as best we could. So, everyone left that. That's quite a team of people over there both large-size and from the CBI side. We came back and had a meeting in April and decided that we were going to try to reconfigure the patches along the exact same material that was in it so that we wouldn't have to refile for the clinical trial and the decision made to essentially polarize the SIS material and incorporate that into a patch surely which would then drive an patch.

So, a completely different configuration of the patch than what had been attempted previously. That was done; there were some initial trial that was attempted with that reconfigured patch. It seemed promising during the initial trial.

And then on July 2nd, prior to another potential training session in Netherlands on July 9th, a follow-up animal study was conducted and there was a very similar circumstance to the experience that resulted in the Netherlands and at that point in time, we felt that it was not appropriate to continue to go forward and we canceled the training session on July 9th.

CBI, at that point, went back to circle the wagons and decided they want to do, we Xcede had a Board meeting on July 10t and decided to begin to curtail operations at that point and on July 20th, we received the CBI termination letter and notified the public via an 8-K on July 26th.

So, -- and we also sent out a letter to our -- Xcede investors about the same time that we sent out the 8-K. That is the sequence in the chronology of events that have taken place very recently with respect to the patch.

And Linda Zuckerman and I had a meeting on Friday, the 17th at CBI in Indiana to review the status and see if there's some way we can either get this thing restarted or come to some conclusions on how we're going to go forward. That is the exact status on the patch and I'm happy to take any other questions with respect to that.

Another question that was asked or had to do with RMD, RMD's markets and RMD's advanced simulation technologies. And what these kinds of technologies are being targeted for in the commercial marketplace? And so I can spend just a minute reviewing some of RMD's current products as some of the new technologies that are being worked on and then some future technologies that are currently in the pipeline and development.

As of right now, RMD has five commercial products that they essentially offer. One is CLYC, which those of you who have been following us are aware is a dual-mode simulation detector that's used in radiation detection. Strontium iodide, another similar product. We have a product called high-res detector, which is use for large scale portalized detection at border crossing points and other areas.

And then we have various versions of cesium iodide detectors that are made at RMD along with smaller things such as SSTMs [ph] and very specialized products that RMD makes, specifically for the research marketplace.

RMD also has two licensing deals, one for cesium bromide and the other of what's called CLLB, and cesium bromide is licensed to Helma [ph] and CLLB is licensed to Saint-Gobain [ph]. So, those are products that RMD made a specific decision that they were not going to launch and so ended up licensing.

There's a number of interesting future technologies that are beginning to come to fruition. One is another CLLBC detector that we're quite excited about. It has similar properties to CLYC.

Second is an actual instrument that is large -- well, larger than a pager-size detector and very powerful in its operation called [Indiscernible], it's an instrument that RMD would actually manufacture and sell if we make a decision to actually go into the instrument business as opposed to component business. But that particular instrument is ready to go and we are exploring the marketplace for the product today.

Future technologies that we are working on are ceramic detectors, high resolution cesium iodide detectors, plastics simulators that improve metal loading, organic and inorganic composites, [Indiscernible] related simulators, and similar kinds of variety of different simulators that contain different kinds of materials, all of which go into variety of different products, but largely, they're used in either radiation detection, imaging products such as baggage scanning products, and medical imaging products, which are currently looking for some low cost solutions to some of the current materials that are used there and those kinds of things.

So, with respect to RMD and some of the types of products they are currently working on and in future products that will be coming out over the course of the next two to five years. That's a very brief summary of the number of things that RMD is involved with.

At any one point in time, RMD has many as 40 projects that they are working on that range from a whole host of various and interesting things. One of which was another yet question that came up at that had to do with UV-emitting nanoparticles which was something that we discussed at our Annual Meeting and we have some interesting pictures of what this particular project is like. These nanoparticles are being used to target what are called hypoxic tumors. Quite an interesting technology and falls kind of directly into the wheelhouse of RMD.

That project completed at the end of June. The results were received. It was a project that we worked done in conjunction with Naas General Hospital. All of the results are quite positive. They are being compiled now and we anticipate that we will go back into the National Institutes of Health in January once the results of that project has been compiled and potentially ask for a follow-up project money from NIH to continue the development of that project.

It is a very long-term cancer-related project. It's intended to kill cancer, so is there -- what are called these hypoxic tumors, very large and deep tumors and if this technology works, it could be quite interesting and revolutionary.

And another question which this fellow asked had to do with Dynasil, other commercialization opportunities that are on horizon, I reviewed some of those here. Two of the other things that we are working on are our trust into the infrared business, that is going well. We had -- rather subjective delay actually in the delivery of one of our cutting chambers that's important for this business, call it DLC dynamite carbon cutting chamber. It was delayed by five months, but it's now in-house, it is in operation and final qualifications for that were released last week, I believe.

So, we're a little bit behind on that. It was due to no fault to ours. There is a -- there was significant demand across the economy these days for things like pumps and that sort of things and so the pumps necessary for this particular piece of hardware were significantly delayed and backordered and it just took a while to get them in and get the machine up and running. So, we are very excited about the IR business.

The other business that we are looking at very closely is the optical assembly business where we are in the process of completing a clean space Optometrics for purposes of going into that business and we believe we can get some decent revenue out of that.

So, that's the end of the questions that I was asked to address by one of you. And so now why don't we turn it over to some of our participants.

Good afternoon Peter. I just wanted to clarify if -- will you just do nothing with Xcede, then there will be no longer any losses going through the income statement for Dynasil for that and that will definitely be a help to Dynasil?

Peter Sulick

That's correct, Joe.

Unidentified Analyst

Good. I just wanted to make sure everyone was clear on that fact. And thanks for your idea of answering some of your own questions. I think it really helped everybody out. Thank you.

Peter Sulick

You're welcome.

Yes. I was just wondering if there's going to be some legal expenses related to Xcede, does Xcede pay that or well does Dynasil pick-up the attorney fees for that?

Robert Bowdring

That's a good question. So, we've maintained a certain level of cash still in Xcede. And we believe that level of cash is able to cover future expenses that Xcede may incur on the legal side.

And it's entirely possible that some of those might carryover, in which case, we're going to have to chat about whether Dynasil picks them up or not or what we decide to do with Xcede. Dynasil has no obligation to pick up those kinds of expenses at the moment.

It would just be whether we have some sort of ethical requirement to do it given that we're basically incubating this product and then push it out to Xcede. So, even if those were -- we were to consider do that, would not be a material number.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Peter Sulick

No, I guess my idea to ask myself questions worked. Maybe we'll try that again. I just -- I want to let you all know that we will be entering into -- we are in the final quarter of our fiscal year. Our next results and next discussion on results will take place sometime December, I believe, so we'll have a bit of dark period here as we wrap-up the fiscal year. I want to thank you all for participating in our third quarter fiscal year analyst call. Good night.

