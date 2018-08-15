CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (CDTI) CEO Matthew Beale on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTI) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Kirsten Chapman - LHA Investor Relations

Matthew Beale - President, CEO & Director

Tracy Kern - CFO & Corporate Secretary

Matthew Beale

Thank you, Kirsten. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for our second quarter results conference call. The first half of 2018 marked several important milestones for CDTi, including a partnership with the University of Houston for a Department of Energy-funded program to develop advanced CNG catalysts; the selection of our Spinel technology by a leading global OEM for inclusion in next-generation catalysts; and significant progress also in advancing local distribution and manufacturing partnerships in China and India that we expect to become operational before the end of 2018.

Subsequent to the close of the second quarter, we raised approximately $2.2 million through a rights offering, providing important capital resources needed to secure additional commercial and technical milestones. In terms of financial results, our second quarter earnings continue to demonstrate the improved margin profile of our focused business model. Our management of operating expenses is also evidenced by our Q2 results as we make every effort to reduce the company's breakeven threshold in anticipation of commercial traction on our advanced materials and technology business. Tracy will provide a detailed review of our financials in a moment. With the completion of CDTi's strategic realignment, we are uniquely positioned as a provider of enabling technology to the automotive and other catalyst markets. We have developed 3 primary paths to market for our advanced materials technology that I would summarize as follows: vehicle-specific applications; fundamental automotive catalyst design applications; and non-automotive applications.

Vehicle-specific applications involve commercial efforts with automotive catalyst manufacturers to deliver cost-effective emission solutions to their OEM customers. Our initiatives in this market segment have largely been focused on domestic catalyst manufacturers in China and India. These markets have well-developed automotive ecosystems with highly capable local players competing with global catalyst manufacturers. Our ability to deliver technology that enhances their competitiveness with global players has created an important pipeline of commercial opportunities in these markets.

With the formalization of our partnerships in China and India during the balance of 2018, we expect that revenue visibility for vehicle applications initiatives will grow significantly. The second path to market, fundamental automotive catalyst design applications, includes our collaboration with global OEMs and institutional partners to deliver superior performance across individual vehicle platforms. As such, these initiatives have broad commercial potential as they're applicable to millions of vehicles rather than tens or hundreds or thousands of vehicles as would be the case for vehicle-specific initiatives.

While the gestation period for the projects of this type is longer, the multiyear future revenue opportunity is significant. The selection of our technology by a leading global OEM for next-generation of catalysts is an extremely important milestone for CDTi. While the product -- the project in question offers us significant important source of procuring revenue, the technology validation, more than anything, that it implies provides invaluable momentum for a commercial technical discussion with other global OEMs.

Similarly, our DOE-funded project with the University of Houston's developed advanced CNG catalyst provides additional validation both for our technology and the commercial potential of our materials business. Lastly, we have identified important applications for our technology outside of the traditional automotive market. Those applications include fuel cells and advanced batteries, where our function materials can deliver cost and efficiency benefits. Partnership discussions in this area continue, and we expect to formalize arrangements before the end of 2018.

Overall, we have established a solid technical and commercial foundation for the growth of our advanced materials business and anticipate making additional progress during the remaining months of 2018.

Tracy Kern

Thank you, Matthew. Our exit of the coated catalyst business qualifies as discontinued operations and, therefore, has been presented as such for all reporting periods. My discussion today focuses on the continuing operations' financial results. For the second quarter, as compared to the same period in 2017, total revenue was $2.4 million compared to $3.6 million. Emissions control systems revenue was $1.9 million compared to $3 million. Technology and advanced materials revenue was $0.5 million compared to $0.6 million. Gross margin was 32% compared to 36%.

Total operating expenses in the first quarter of 2018 were $1.9 million compared to $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2017 as we continue aligning our cost to our materials and technology business. Income tax expense was $0.7 million compared to $0.2 million. The second quarter included $0.6 million of noncash income tax expense due to our closure of our Canadian legal entity. Net loss from continuing operations was $1.5 million or $0.09 per share compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $1 million or $0.05 per share in the first quarter of 2017.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to 2017, total revenue for the first six months of 2018 was $4.6 million compared to $7.4 million for the same prior year period. Gross margin was 39% compared to 24%.

Total operating expense for the first six months of 2018 were $4.1 million compared to $5.9 million for the same period in the prior year. Net loss from continuing operations for the first six months of 2018 was $2.3 million or $0.15 per share compared to net loss from continuing operations of $5 million or $0.32 per share in the same prior year period.

Cash at June 30, 2018, was $1.8 million compared to $2.8 million at December 31, 2017. On July 25, 2018, CDTi received net proceeds of $2.2 million from the company's rights offering.

In terms of guidance, the company currently expects 2018 revenue, including discontinued operations, of approximately $12 million. With the implementation of local partnerships in China and India, the company believes that growing pipeline of customers will begin to generate material revenue beginning in 2018 and accelerating into 2019.

In addition to materials applications generating revenue in 2018, the company expects it will have established at least one partnership for deployment of its Spinel technology in fuel cell and advanced battery applications during the year.

Matthew Beale

Thank you, Tracy. During the balance of 2018, we expect to achieve commercial and technical milestones in our advanced materials business that will provide additional visibility into future growth and profitability. Recent technology validation, in particular, provides important momentum as we pursue commercial and partnership projects. We look forward to keeping you updated with progress.

