Fusion Connect, Inc. (FSNN) CEO Matt Rosen on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Brian Coyne

Thank you very much and good afternoon. Welcome to Fusion Second Quarter 2018 financial results conference call. With me today are Matt Rosen, Fusion's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Kevin Dotts, our Chief Financial Officer, and Keith Soldan, our Vice President of Corporate Finance. Our format today will include prepared remarks followed by Q&A.

The earnings press release and the non -GAAP to GAAP reconciliation for the company of this call are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.fusionconnect.com. A replay of this call will be posted on our website for a limited time.

I like to remind all participants that during this any forward looking statement made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future performance; our actual results could differ materially as a result a variety of factors. Additional information concerning those risk factors is available in our most recent report on Form 10- K and 10 -Q which you can find in the SEC's website and in the Investor Relations section of Fusions' website.

And with that let me turn the call over to Matt.

Matt Rosen

Thanks Brian, and good afternoon, everyone. Before I begin as we announce in our earnings release now that we've closed the Birch and MegaPath acquisitions and the integration the finance organization is well underway, Kevin has decided to leave the company on August 24th to pursue an opportunity outside the industry. We're all thankful for Kevin's contributions and we wish him every success in the future. I'm very pleased to announce the Keith Soldan, who's currently our Vice President -Corporate Finance will become our acting CFO and Chief Accounting Officer upon Kevin's departure.

Keith has nearly 20 years of experience in financial leadership roles with public and private technology companies having previously been VP of Finance and Accounting at Birch; VP of Finance and Corporate Controller at Internap and VP and Divisional CFO at EarthLink. Keith played a key role in our recent acquisitions in our debt financing, as well as the integration of the finance organization. I and the rest of the board have been very impressed with his work, and I'm confident that his contributions in his new role at Fusion will have even more of a positive impact.

On today's call, I'll start by reviewing the financial highlights from the quarter. I'll then discuss some of the progress we're making towards five strategic goals before turning the call over to Kevin and then we'll open it up to your questions. Over the near term, the company's laser focused on five goals that we believe are important to achieving our objectives and position the company to continue executing on its strategy and maximizes value. Completing the integration of Birch and MegaPath, realizing our acquisition related cost synergies, improving the customer experience and reducing churn; leveraging our own IP to accelerate product and solution innovation, and finally returning the companies to growth.

We believe the meaningful progress we've made on all these fronts will enable us to deliver on our financial targets and maximize our free cash flow. Turning to the results. Fusion reported solid financial performance in the second quarter demonstrating that the company is executing exceptionally well on its business plan. Our revenue during the second quarter was nearly a $121 million compared to a $102.9 million in the prior quarter and $116.7 million in the year ago period. You'll recall that we closed the Birch acquisition on May 4th and the MegaPath acquisition on June 15.

Therefore, our second quarter results reflect a full quarters contribution from Birch which was deemed the accounting acquire for consolidation purposes plus nearly two months of results from Fusion and approximately two weeks of results from MegaPath. Gross margin was 45.2% compared to 46.4 % in Q1, 2018 and 46% in Q2, 2017. Our fixed cost Network expense in Q2 with higher percentage of our cost of revenue compared to prior quarters largely due to spin-off of the consumer business. We're currently in the process of right sizing our network and so our expenses will step down in future periods.

In addition, as we highlighted last quarter, we are reducing our expenses in the wake of our acquisitions by eliminating redundancy in networking facilities, and by taking advantage of our scale to realize better pricing from vendors. We're also focusing on our strategy selling higher margin services some of which can reach 80% gross margins or higher. Our adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $26.6 million for a margin of 22% of revenue. This is just three percentage points below our run rate target of 25% exiting June 2019. Our unlevered free cash flow which we define as adjusted EBITDA less CapEx was $18.6 million in the second quarter for a 15.4% margin. Fusion's other performance metrics likewise reflected solid improvement in the second quarter.

ARPU was $309 in Q2, up from $203 in a year ago period driven primarily by the impact of the acquisitions. On a pro forma basis as if the acquisitions had closed on January 1st, ARPU was up in Q2 from $301 in the first quarter of 2018. As you may recall Fusion and MegaPath ARPU were historically much higher, both of them above $700 prior to the acquisition. And we were implementing strategies to increase our blended ARPU. Specifically, we are extending Fusion solution selling approach of providing multiple products to customers, empowering the entire organization to move up market through a cross-selling and upselling into the customer base as Fusion has been doing for years.

Additionally, churn has declined by approximately 30% year-over-year to the mid 1% level on a consolidated basis in Q2 of 2018, compared to more than 2% for Birch in mid 2017. This was not just due to the acquisitions but also to significant improvements we have made in customer care and satisfaction across the Birch customer base to reduce churn.

Now to our first key objective. The integration of Birch and MegaPath is proceeding ahead of schedule as we have already seen significant milestones. For example, in customer care and service delivery, we've established all service and technical support functions by call types enabling us to improve how we manage customer communication to improve satisfaction and reduce churn. Related to that we've also defined and implemented a common set of key performance metrics or KPIs, and customer satisfaction surveys to accurately assess our customers experience and enable us to measure improvements over time.

Finally, we've implemented further automation measurements within the service delivery organization improving our efficiency and reducing OpEx. We've also made substantial progress toward integrating and optimizing our sales, marketing and product teams, and toward integrating our product portfolio to facilitate in quoting and provisioning into our operational support and billing systems. Additionally, we've begun training our sales and support team across the organization on our single source cloud solutions, and have updated sales tools, training and marketing collateral for our salespeople and channel partners to reflect these integrated offerings under the Fusion brand.

From the network side, we've interconnected the legacy networks of three companies which allow us to sell on net services on our combined access network footprint. Data center consolidation is on target as is the consolidation and optimization of our IP transit and backhaul networks. Likewise, we've combined our international voice traffic through Fusion's least-cost routing platform which reduces our termination expenses. We've also completed major integration and cost-saving efforts in our HR, administration and finance organizations, which has taken place through work force rationalization along with the elimination of duplicative systems, and the adoption of single platforms.

These include the completion of a new lease for our Atlanta office and the signing of leases for Toronto and Northern Virginia this week, representing three of our largest population centers as part of our broader plans to consolidate our real estate footprint, optimize costs and provide flexibility for future expansion. Another example is the company-wide adoption of workday, which we now use to manage all payrolls, expense reporting, commissions and other functions across the business that had previously been handled by multiple systems. We've also adopted a new employee training and recognition platform across the company to emphasize Fusion's culture of leadership through creativity and innovation.

In summary, we continue to aggressively execute on our integration strategy and to manage and monitor our progress on a daily basis. Our second key initiative is to achieve the cost synergies we identified as part of the acquisitions. And again, I'm very pleased to say that we are running ahead of plan. Exiting the second quarter, we had realized approximately $14 million in annualized run rate synergies, and we accomplished that in less than sixty days since closing our initial transaction with Birch. This represents 40% of our objective to realize approximately $35 million in total synergies within 12 months of the close of the acquisitions. We also continue to identify further cost-saving opportunities that were not part of our original estimate.

And as a result, we are confident that we are on track to surpass our $35 million synergy target within 12 months, and we also expect to realize even more savings beyond that time frame that we had previously estimated. Our third objective is to improve the customer experience and reduce churn in our business. Many of the items in our integration and synergy plans are also very positively impacting our efficiency and yielding significant benefits to our churn rate. For example, we've implemented a number of enhancements in customer care which have led to more than a 60% reduction in overall call wait times for the combined company compared to this time last year.

Likewise, our first call resolution rate across our cloud and connectivity services now stands at the highest level in the company's history having increased 13% in just the last six months. And as I mentioned earlier, by implementing standard KPIs, we are now tracking and evaluating customer experience through the lifecycle which allows us to make needed improvements and measure our success over time. Many of these enhancements come through automation and technology, enabling us to provide information to customers quickly and accurately, managing our order provisioning and reduce response times.

As we execute these and other strategies, we expect to see our financial metrics track higher. Our fourth objective is to leverage our intellectual property, and to drive innovation building upon our proprietary technology across our entire cloud platform. We have a lot to talk about on this subject but haven't done so enough. Since we mainly focused on describing Fusion's differentiated further market strategies. In fact, we have significant competitive advantages with our own software and applications as well. And we'll be making it a bigger effort to highlight these advantages to ensure that we're not just a technology leader in the industry, but also a thought leader.

To begin with, we deliver our services from our own secure, high-performance cloud infrastructure that we've built to match our core competencies around performance and reliability. And so we do not need to rely on the large public cloud vendors. Our award-winning proprietary UCaaS platform called Fusion 360 is optimized for mobility and collaboration through our mobile connect platform, which enables users to replicate their office environment anywhere in the world with an internet connection. It also integrates with many third-party CRM messaging collaboration and other business productivity software platforms widely used by our customers. Our Contact 360 Cloud Contact Center solution has also been recognized by the industry for innovation and quality and has been deployed to a significant number of Fortune 1000 customers.

Contact 360 integrates next-generation enterprise great contact center features and functionality with our own unified communications and collaboration platform, and lies over our own network. So that everything is managed and delivered by Fusion. Additionally, it's become critical for companies to measure and monitor collaboration and mobility across their workforce. For Fusion products like SD WAN, we support our customers with data and analytics that enable them to understand how their workforce is using our services in order to be more productive and efficient.

We're also leveraging our intellectual property and software that we obtain in the IQ Max acquisition earlier this year to reinvent how our customers interact with Fusion services through a single device agnostic app. IQ Max is mobile centric secure messaging platform meets the rigorous demands of enterprises, demanding high levels of security, compliance and interoperability, improving workforce coordination and collaboration. Integrated with our cloud services platform IQ Max's data integration engine will accelerate Fusion's emergence in the large and rapidly growing communication services of platform market.

We believe these and other innovations around our technology platform that capitalize on the software and IP that we own and control will allow Fusion to maintain and expand our industry leadership. Our fifth objective is to position a company for growth. There are two key drivers behind revenue growth. Accelerated our bookings and reducing our churn, which we've already done and will remain a top priority. As we previously indicated, our initial focus has been to stabilize the Birch business and we've made great progress in this regard. During Q2, we saw our consolidated sales bookings level above $2 million of MRR and based on our progress in Q3, we anticipate the bookings will be stronger in the second half of this year compared to the first half.

Additionally, the rate of decline of the Birch revenue base over the last four quarters has diminished significantly. In the second quarter, the sequential revenue decline of Birch was about $1.3 million, which was more than 40% less than its sequential decline in the first quarter and down over 80% from the sequential decline in the fourth quarter of 2017. So trend wise we are seeing solid improvements as we've committed to stabilize the business and look for a return to growth before year-end. More recently we've broadened our efforts to capture market share through our enhanced ability to win larger customers, and sell multiple products to them. The initiatives we've taken to support our growth include the appointment of Dan Foster to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer to lead Fusion sales, marketing and product organizations.

He joined us mid-June through the acquisition of MegaPath, where he served as President and Chief Operating Officer and was responsible for day-to-day management of the company. Dan has brought the Fusion a strong track record of developing and implementing successful go to market strategies in the technology industry, leading sales organizations at scale and expanding market reach and opportunities and we are excited about the contributions he is already making to Fusion's success. Under Dan's leadership, we're enhancing our team of sales professionals, expanding our distribution channel and extending Fusion's advanced product portfolio and solution selling approach across the entire sales organization.

Just in the last few weeks, we've hired a new channel sales head and have begun to expand our sales coverage in Canada which we think is a great opportunity for us. Our improving sales momentum includes securing a number of large new accounts, as well as add-on with existing customers. For example, Fusion recently won a $5.4 million five-year contract with a leading distributor in the automotive industry. We're delivering multiple cloud services including network, cloud access and voice services as a fully integrated solution to more than 70 of the customers locations around the country.

The customer selected Fusion to ensure a seamless customer experience across all these services accessible through one online portal, and delivered by one integrated sales, implementation and support team. This win was sold through our direct sales channel, and reflects our long-standing focus on the enterprise customer opportunity. Another large win was a $1.2 million three-year contract with a large leading retailer of luxury apparel. Fusion is providing this customer suite of cloud connectivity and data services to roughly 35 of these locations today, and we're on track to reach over a 100 locations within the next several weeks.

Beyond these first 100 locations, we continue to receive new orders for additional sites from the customer. We won this contract thanks in large part to our scale and our ability to implement our solution across the large geographic footprint, and it illustrates the advantage of Fusion has in the offering of full range of cloud services around the country. Additionally, we have a number of other large customer wins and up sells that we plan to announce in the near term.

In closing, this remains a very exciting time for Fusion. I'm especially pleased with our team's performance as we amplify our presence in and accelerate our penetration of the North American services market. While we continue to make significant progress toward our integration and synergy objectives.

I'll now turn the call over to Kevin to discuss our financial results in more detail. Kevin?

Kevin Dotts

Thanks Matt and good afternoon everyone. First of all, I want to thank Matt and the team for the opportunity to assist in [Technical Difficulty] Fusion, Birch and MegaPath together, create one of the leading cloud services providers in North America and I expect that this is just a beginning for Fusion. I'd also like to remind listeners once again that our results for the quarter are based on the respective closing dates of the acquisitions. With pre-merger Fusion's contribution is beginning on May 4th, 2018 and MegaPath's contribution beginning on June 15th, 2018. Comparable prior periods are based on purchase, historical financials.

Additionally, all companies in consolidated Fusion adopted the new ASC606 revenue recognition standard as required for all public registrants. Fusion's revenue for the second quarter was $120.8 million compared to $116.7 million in the second quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to $17.7 million of revenue from Fusion and $1.6 million of revenue from MegaPath, partially offset by the churn impact. During Q2, Fusion's ARPU was $309 while churn was in the mid one 1% range. More than 90% of total revenue in the second quarter was contracted monthly recurring revenue or MRR.

Gross margin during the second quarter was 45.2% compared to 46% in the second quarter of 2017. As Matt mentioned, the decrease is primarily due to the fixed cost network becoming a higher percentage of our cost of revenue which we expect to decline in future periods as we reduce our overall network expense and realized cost synergies.

Fusion's selling, general and administrative expense on a GAAP basis was $43 million, or 35.6% of total revenue compared to $29 million or 24.9% in the year ago period. Approximately $9.8 million of the increase was attributable to transaction and restructuring costs associated with the acquisitions. Excluding this our non-GAAP SG&A in Q2 of 201 was $33.2 million or 27.5% of revenue. Again, we expect SG&A to decline as we realize cost synergies over the next several quarters.

Within SG&A, our sales and marketing expense for the quarter was $17.2 million, or 14% of revenue. As we've indicated, our strategy is to spend less than 15% of our revenue on sales and marketing in order to target modest organic growth. Net interest expense during the second quarter was $17.6 million, reflecting the closing of our new credit facilities on May 4th, and we had an income tax benefit during Q2 of $3.9 million, given our significant net operating loss balance. We do not anticipate becoming a material cash taxpayer for at least the next 12 quarters.

Net loss attributable to Fusion common stockholders in Q2 of 2018 was $34.5 million or $0.59 per share on a basic end diluted, weighted average share count of $58.2 million during the quarter. This compares to net loss in the year ago period of $4.7 million or $0.19 per share. For modeling purposes, our share count at the end of Q2 of 2018 was approximately $78.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 was $26.6 million, or 22% of revenue compared to $28.1 million in Q2 of 2017. Fusion's unlevered free cash flow defined as adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures was $18.6 million in Q2 of 2018 or 15.4% of revenue, modestly up versus Q2 of 2017.

Capital expenditures totaled $8 million in the second quarter or 6.6% of revenue. We expect to maintain our CapEx led operating model targeting CapEx below 10% of total revenue, positioning Fusion to generate significant recurring free cash. It's also important to remember that the majority of our CapEx is variable and success based in nature.

Finally, cash and equivalents at June 30, 2018 were $13.5 million compared to $5.8 million at December 31st, 2017. Due to the timing of scheduled amortization payments, there was no pay down on our debt during the second quarter. Going forward, Fusion expects its scheduled principal amortization payments to be approximately $6.9 million per quarter. We continue to expect an annualized revenue run rate of at least $575 million over the next 12 months and adjusted EBITDA margin of 25% exiting the second quarter of 2019 with potential for upside to the margin.

Our medium-term objective which we will aim to achieve roughly over the next four years remains at $750 million in annual revenues with $185 million in adjusted EBITDA.

And with that we are ready for your questions.

George Sutton

George Sutton

Thank you, hello, guys. So I wondered if you could walk through the 40% you've already achieved relative to the synergies you would expect. And then the 60% remain just can you give us a broad sense of where you have made the moves already and where they remain?

Matt Rosen

So I'll kind of start off there you have the audio but I would tell you that generally and Kevin you can continue, but generally the immediate synergies are staffing related. And so maybe Kevin if you want to just go through the percentages in the buckets. I think that would be helpful.

Kevin Dotts

Sure. So what I would say George is we are probably looking at headcount and our SG&A cost in general are probably about of that number. I would say probably about 90% of that with some modest effect in the cost of revenue, which basically as you can imagine with the network and all that kind of coming together will occur over the next several quarters. So we're probably exiting with a $1.25 million here incremental in June or a $1.7 million quarter to date. And so you take that $1.25 million and multiply that out by the 12-month sets of $14 million.

Matt Rosen

And so what you'll find George is it typically with acquisitions you'll see there the staffing and some of the SG&A, the fastest things to eliminate and then you'll have the data center consolidation, the facility consolidation and some of the network efficiencies taking longer only due to the migrations or the shutdowns that are necessary in order to achieve them. So that's the majority of what you see being left to execute on.

George Sutton

Thank you for that. So as we reach out to our channel contacts the feedback on the combination has been very good. I'm wondering if you could detail how channel partners are working with the combined company versus the prior Fusion. What are you seeing there?

Matt Rosen

I would say it's --in terms of the working relationship its good if not better. We try to keep consistency across the channel in terms of our working relationship with them. I think the good thing is that the majority of the larger channel partners that growth or chat as well as MegaPath was existing Fusion relationships, and so there wasn't much of a disruption or a transition that was required. I think the one change that we are seeing just from a productivity standpoint is that we are getting access to much larger accounts that previously we weren't really seeing. And I would say that that's probably the most notable change is that we're getting access to much larger deals just due to the scale that we have.

But as we've always talked about from the beginning of the combination, one of the elements of logic of putting these three companies together is that if you take Fusion strategy which was seen as a very, very unique strategy with unique products and services go to market execution and support strategy and you combine that with scale, it allows you to access the much larger account base. And that's what we're seeing which is exactly what we thought we would.

George Sutton

Got you. And then lastly if I could. I apologize for the noise in the background. I know you're very excited about the Dan Foster. Can you just talk about some of what he's bringing? Some just give us a sense of how the go-to-market strategy might get influenced with him coming on board?

Matt Rosen

So actually Dan is here with us now if you wanted to say a couple words, Dan. And I've known Dan for about 3.5 years so Dan is someone that I know well, and I have seen him perform and I'm personally very excited to have him on board. And he is hit the ground running is an understatement and so maybe Dan you want to say a couple words would be great.

Dan Foster

Yes, sure. Thanks.

Scott Gruber

I was more comfortable talking nicest behind his back but that's fine.

Matt Rosen

On a public call it gets harder.

Dan Foster

Yes. Well, first off, I want to reflect on your first question which is the channel represents the massive opportunity for the combined entity. And I appointed Michael Fair already, brought him in as the Channel Chief. We're consolidating a lot of channel and we're actually hearing a lot of positive results out of the top master agents out in the business. That being said, we're also using that as a platform to expand the distribution. An example that will be moves we're making in Canada to consolidate and take almost a leading position in the channel up in Canada because it is a fairly immature play up there.

Secondly, it's really bolstering the Fusion brand with some of the assets with MegaPath and with Birch enabling both our online sales teams, as well as our direct sales team to leverage cross selling of products. And I'm going to get into cross selling is probably one of the most exciting opportunities we have. In fact, I was just out at a customer today and they didn't realize all the net new products that we bring to there, and I think you'll see that in particular with the Birch asset and the Birch customers having typically bought more legacy services but very good customers are now very excited about the SD WAN capability and the UCaaS platform that we're bringing to bear.

So it's really the Matt earlier pointed to leveraging the innovation and the product capabilities into unique distribution channel builds that we've got coupled with just tight sales management, the performance management based approach that we bring to bear across a couple different businesses that we've done with recently. So bring them in 2018 back end as well so we're doing a lot of sales incentive to get some of the top players in the industry to sign up as well.

Josh Nicols

Josh Nicols

Yes. Thanks for taking my question. And really great to see the improvements this early on in churn for the Birch base. I was going to ask, we already at the mid 1% level. Is there a significant room you think for that to go down much more or do you think is the return to growth before you're in going to be a little bit more driven by a ramp in sales and new MRR bookings?

Matt Rosen

I think that the majority will be due to the new MRR bookings. I still think there's a little bit more room, but I think we've taken as you just referenced, Josh, there's been a huge , huge improvement in churn in a very, very short period of time. I think it's going to start leveling out. I think it will decline over time even further than where it is, but the majority of our core return to growth I think is going to come from adding bookings as well as making sure that we install on a timely basis.

Josh Nicols

Again 40% of the acquisition integration synergies already realized on that cash cost basis how much should we factor in for the remaining 60% of the companies working on over the next three or so quarters?

Matt Rosen

So again I think that we've always --we've always budgeted over 12 months. So I think that ratably over that period of time is probably the right thing to do. So anyway 12 months from a fourth I would just take the remaining part and push it ratably over the rest of the period.

Josh Nicols

Yes, fair enough but and then cash costs related to the realization of some of those and how those might be spread out over the next like three to four quarters, since it's a 12-month period.

Matt Rosen

Again I would take the cash cost and I'd spread that over that period as well. I think your model of cash cost I think are in line with what we would expect to see. And so I would just again I'd spread that along with the achievement of the synergies.

Josh Nicols

Great and then last question for me. Pretty healthy gross margins here out of the gate. As you start to get some synergies realized from things like the back office and network that are more in the back half of the integration process. What type of room for improvement is there on that front?

Matt Rosen

Actually over time and we've always talked about what we expect to realize within the first12 months. I think over time there could be some fairly significant additions to what we've already budgeted for. But again I think those are a bit longer terms. So if you're talking about 24-36 months out, we'd actually --there is some meaningful room for additional cost improvements. So I want to shy away from number because it's --it's still early on in terms of our assessment of what the actual numbers could be. But our early assessments are showing that it could be some fairly significant numbers.

Barry Sine

Barry Sine

Hi, good evening, gentlemen. And congratulations Matt. I think this is your busiest quarter you guys have ever had as a public company with all these acquisitions.

Matt Rosen

So far Barry it's still early days so far.

Barry Sine

Is that guidance on more acquisitions? First, your first goal that you mentioned which is obviously the most important is integration. And I want to zero in on two areas that are seemed to be the most important in terms of integrations. The first one is billing systems, getting everybody on the same billing system because if you have a flaw there and bills don't go out cash flow suffers. Where are we on that? And then the other is salesforce integration. You talked about being in the early stages of training the combined salesforce. What is the size of the salesforce? Have you made all of the assignments in terms of territory? And when do you expect to have a completely trained integrated salesforce?

Matt Rosen

So I'll talk about the billing system and then I can either talk about sales and then Dan if you want to -- happy to turn it over to you. In terms of the billing, obviously, this is both billing and OSS are probably among the most important elements to any integration, and thereby ends up taking the longest --the longest time in order to do it the right way. I think the good thing is that our team --our executive team and actually our management has done billing migrations a lot. And so we are very experienced to making sure that we do these things in a very organized, efficient manner.

We have already talked about the fact that we will be using the MegaPath platform in order to administer billing and OSS. We have done a tremendous amount of leg work in terms of preparing for that. And really it comes down to starting to prepare obviously the data to migrate and then slowly migrating different billing systems into the overall platform. So I would say that it's underway. It will be probably towards the end of the integration process before that's all completed. Because again it's usually the long call because you want to make sure and do it correctly.

So we've selected the system and by the way not unlike with Birch we did an enormous amount of pre-planning. And that's why if you hear all of the accomplishments that we've made in a very short period of time. That is not by accident. That was due to an inordinate amount of planning by a lot of smart, very experienced people. And that same planning has gone into the billing system. And so as we start to have material milestones there will certainly update you, but we are on top of it. We want to do it correctly and as expeditiously as we can.

In terms of the salesforce, we've got a bit over 80 core bearing professionals as of now. And Dan if you want to talk about the training and where you are or I can certainly --

Dan Foster

Yes, sure. So as matt indicated 82 core bearing headcount today moving, expect to move that up over the next two quarters as we start to emphasize funding growth. Importantly, we're taking an approach that is very similar so Fusion and MegaPath being very similar product sets. There's not a lot of integration there. So when you look at why Fusion which is what you have to go out with a direct and an indirect sales team. It's very consistent messaging and then the flipside of that is within the Birch community, and in a lot of the longevity of significant distribution partners, there's a lot of upside to bring that same product set into the distribution partners.

Similarly as I indicated earlier, Barry the up sell of existing product into net new customers is one thing, but really the existing customer base having tens of thousands of customers that we can sell into, will be a critical part of that strategy. And we're enabling that over the course of the next several months. So I really expect in the Q4 time frame early Q4 to have a fully integrated messaging campaign. I'm really gunning for the end of Q3, but in all reality as we push that out into our distribution channels, they will be into the fourth quarter.

Barry Sine

Okay. And that's very positive, very helpful. Next question; just some numbers questions. Usually you give a backlog and you give the number of customers in the base. Do you have either of those numbers maybe even just rough numbers on customer count?

Matt Rosen

The answer is yes. Just give us one moment. So in terms of customers it's about almost 160,000 so 159,000 so right around 160. And the backlog as I know the backlog as of today but we do backlog as of the second -- end of second quarter. Do you have that? Backlog, at the end of the second quarter. We'll get you the number Barry.

Barry Sine

One more question while you're looking for that -- are you there?

Matt Rosen

Yes, sure.

Barry Sine

Okay. One more question while you're looking for that. And I had given Brian's heads up I was going to ask about this GAAP does not really do you justice the way you're reporting these numbers because it doesn't look at the full company for the full quarter. Can you have a sense of what that pro-forma is? There's a paragraph in the release and I think that whether you talk about 17.7 Fusion that's from the date after the Fusion or after that merger and then 1.6 after okay. Do you have a sense what the combined company looks like on a run rate basis going into the next quarter?

Matt Rosen

So the answer is yes we do. And what we've decided to do Barry as part of these earnings is that we want people to focus on the actual numbers that we are reporting versus what the pro forma is because before the acquisitions got completed there were a lot of pro forma numbers floating around. And our goal here was just to create a lot of clarity around what the actual numbers are. And so as we look to push in to the second --to the second quarter of having owned these businesses which is the third quarter, it'll be our first fully reported quarter. And we'll be able to share everything in lieu of that we're happy to get on the phone with you and give you some guidance there in terms of what the pro forma would look like.

But in terms of our public disclosures we are really focused on what we're actually reporting and actually producing as a business.

Barry Sine

Okay, that's very-- those are -- yes

Kevin Dotts

Hey, Barry, yes, this is Kevin. The install backlog is $1.7 million at the end of Q2 which is up from $1.5 million in Q1.

All right. Ladies and gentlemen, that does include our question -answer- session. I'd like to turn the floor back to management for any additional or closing remarks.

Matt Rosen

Thanks operator. And thanks again to everyone who joined us on today's call. We're looking forward to continuing to update you on the progress that we're making on a real-time basis. So again thanks everyone for the time today. It's an exciting period for Fusion and look forward to sharing the progress we make as we move forward. Enjoy the day.

