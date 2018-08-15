Helios And Matheson Remains A Strong Sell After Q2 Results

After the bell on Tuesday, MoviePass owner Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) released a 10-Q filing which detailed Q2 2018 results. As most have assumed with the money losing, cash incineration business, the quarter was extremely ugly and has put the company in serious trouble. Today, I'll examine the results and detail where things go from here.

First, revenues for the period were more than $74.1 million, strong sequential improvement from the $49.4 million seen during Q1 2018. Unfortunately, the cost of these revenues skyrocketed even more, since the company is paying above cost for movie tickets. The company's gross loss increased sequentially from $86.5 million to $104.6 million!

Now that's just before operating expenses, which didn't rise as much but were still up sequentially. That means that the operating loss increased from $107.7 million to $126.6 million. Other income items weren't as much of a help as they were in Q1, primarily as interest expenses soared. That meant that the net loss went from $26 million to $83.7 million. Since some of this is due to non-controlling interests, Helios and Matheson's share went from a positive $5.2 million to a negative $63.3 million.

When your losses are this high, it is going to be hard to generate cash. This company is burning it at an alarming rate, which is why the service shut down at one point a little while back. Based on the cash flow statement, the company used $150 million in cash for operations during Q2 2018. As a result, we've seen a lot of transactions that have impacted the share count:

Reverse split after which 1.7 million shares were to be outstanding.

End of July data which showed 6.7 million outstanding.

10-Q filing which shows 637 million shares outstanding as of August 14th.

Unless the filing includes a typo with that share count, investors have been diluted a few hundred times over in just a couple of weeks, which is why this stock continues to head towards zero basically every day. Just to remain listed on the NASDAQ, we are likely to see another reverse split soon. While that will send the share price back up to $10 or $20 like the last one did, investors most likely will send it just as quickly back down.

We are also seeing a major slowdown in subscriber growth. From just 1 million subs in December 2017 to 3 million at the end of Q2, the 10-Q filing details approximately 3.2 million subs as of August 10th. The company has made a lot of changes to its business, primarily limiting the number of movies a subscriber can see per month, in an effort to reduce losses and cash burn. However, these moves only happened after a month of Q3 was already in the books, so another big loss and cash burn are likely during this quarter.

In the end, investors should just keep selling this stock until dramatic changes are made in the business model. It's just not sustainable to run a business where the cost of revenues far outpaces the revenues you bring in, even before counting operating expenses, interest, and other items. With another quarter of massive losses and cash burn in the books, Helios and Matheson is now substantially diluting investors by the month. Another reverse split is coming, and shareholders will see their investment plummet further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.