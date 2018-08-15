Vanguard Utilities ETF: A Nice Alternative For Bonds

We expect no spike in interest rates which is very important for an interest-rate-sensitive sector like utilities.

Interest rate sensitivity

Utilities are together with real estate the most negatively impacted by rising interest rates. When rates climb, utilities face more competition from bonds and other income vehicles. They are often called bond-proxies: secure dividend-paying stocks with defensive, low volatility, quality characteristics.

Exhibit 1: Interest rate sensitivity

Utilities’ days as bond substitutes looked numbered as interest rates climbed from ultra-low levels. Their dividend yields seemed sure to be eclipsed by higher bond yields. Then something happened: Bond yields failed to climb much. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury briefly breached 3% in May but then eased off again.

We expect long-term interest rates to slowly march higher in the coming ten years. But shorter term we wouldn’t be surprised if long rates decline due to disappointing economic growth figures and easing inflation numbers.

Defensive play

The market usually casts utilities in different roles, depending on the economic environment. Utilities tend to vacillate between being either an attractive alternative to bonds, as was the case for much of the past decade, or “the quintessential defensive equity play, given their regulated profit structure and monopoly positions in most markets,” says Scott Opsal, director of research at the Leuthold Group. They became defensive holdings during the Great Recession, and lost less than the overall market in that period. Utilities typically fare better in down periods and trail the market during upswings. This is reflected in the low beta for utilities.

Exhibit 2: Sector-beta

Stephen Byrd, an equity analyst at Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), says that for years, utilities have done quite well on a risk-adjusted basis. They’re pretty reliable growers and the risk of an earnings miss is quite low. He believes utilities generally can grow their earnings at a 4% to 6% annual clip and “sometimes quite a bit higher.” Throw in a nice dividend yield, and a high single-digit total return is within reach.

US utilities continue to be viewed by Moody’s as critical infrastructure assets, which means they have a roughly 3x lower probability of default than their non-financial corporate peers. From a liquidity perspective, Moody's incorporates a view that US regulated electric and gas utilities will maintain unfettered access to the capital markets. In addition, Moody's continues to view regulated utilities as a defensive investment alternative in the event of a widespread, short-duration financial market shock. These factors provide the sector with a strong, investment grade credit profile.

Morningstar’s Ownership Zone clearly labels the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) as being large-cap value.

Exhibit 3: Style analysis

Our (negative) view on small caps you can read here. And the least we can say: in value we trust.

Utility of the Future

In 2016, MIT released a study called “Utility of the Future: An MIT Energy Initiative Response to an Industry in Transition.” It describes how charging infrastructure for electric vehicles is an obvious play for utilities; the 582,000 public charging outlets installed worldwide as of the end of last year are a fraction of what will be needed to support a fast-growing EV fleet. That infrastructure needs capital, experience, real estate, and policy and regulatory finesse. Utilities have all of these things.

Exhibit 4: Electric vehicles-growth

Oil majors, which have sold fossil fuels to cars for a century, are now moving into an electricity sector that’s preparing for exponential growth. The problem is that utilities, the primary power suppliers for a century, have the same idea. The logic for oil companies is clear. Gasoline and diesel sales have been a backbone of their business since the internal combustion engine went commercial at the turn of the last century. Vehicle charging points are a way to bring drivers to oil companies’ fuel stations, keep the cash registers ringing and also bring in revenue from the sale of coffee and snacks.

However, Pod Point’s Fairbairn estimates only 3 percent of car charging will occur while drivers are in transit, with the overwhelming majority plugging them in overnight at home or wherever they leave their vehicles sitting idle. This directly plays into the hands of existing utilities. For power companies, EV charging is less of a hedge against losing customers and more of an opportunity to capitalize on what will likely be a big surge in electricity demand. Big Oil and utilities could co-exist with fuel retailers dominating on-the-road charging and utilities taking on homes and offices.

Trade war safe haven

Utilities would also be a relatively safe haven if a trade war heats up. According to Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), stocks that stand to outperform peers are likely those of companies with mostly U.S. exposure and so-called bond proxies. Utilities - classic defensive plays with domestic-only markets - immediately spring to mind. “Cyclical stocks with a high percentage of foreign sales tend to be most threatened by the potential for increased trade tensions,” Credit Suisse’s equity chief Jonathan Golub wrote in a note earlier this year. “Another potentially lucrative approach to trading trade tensions: focus on interest rate impacts. More specifically, an increase in tensions would lead to a rise in recessionary concerns and a decline in yields, leading to a rotation toward bond proxies.” Sectors with the lowest overseas sales include telecommunications, utilities and real estate.

Valuation

A sector with higher

growth rates,

payout-ratios,

return on equity and

profit margins

deserves, in our view, a higher valuation.

All this information can be used to determine a fair value and a corresponding upside potential for each sector.

And the sector with the second highest upside potential is… Utilities.

In exhibit 5 we show you each sector’s upside potential (according to our calculations) together with a comparison of each sector’s forward P/E ratio versus its 20-year average.

Exhibit 5: Sector valuation

Momentum

On the graph of the Vanguard Utilities ETF we can see that the momentum is turning positive (golden cross!).

Exhibit 6: Price chart Vanguard Utilities ETF

Conclusion

Utility stocks offer nice dividend yields of about 3.3%, well above the S&P 500’s average of 1.9%. At the same time they are a safe haven in case of a trade war. Utilities are value-plays and the time for value has come. On top of that momentum is turning positive. And finally we expect no spike in interest rates, which is very important for an interest rate sensitive sector like utilities. Buy the Vanguard Utilities ETF.

