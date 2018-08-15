Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INNV) CEO Bassam Damaj on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:INNV) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2018 4:15 PM ET

Executives

Bassam Damaj - President and CEO

Randy Berholtz - EVP, Corporate Development and General Counsel

Ryan Selhorn - VP and CFO

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Innovus Second Quarter 2018 earnings conference call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Dr. Bassam Damaj, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Randy Berholtz

Good afternoon and thank you everyone for joining us today. My name is Randy Berholtz and I am assisting with its Investor Relations call.

With me today from Innovus are one, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Bassam Damaj; myself Randy Berholtz as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and General Counsel; and thirdly, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Ryan Selhorn.

During today's call, management will provide a brief overview of the company's progress in the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 as well as provide a corporate update and brief roadmap for the remainder of 2018. Management will also provide an overview of the financial statements and discuss the products pipeline. We'll then open the line up for questions.

I'd like to remind everyone that certain information discussed on today's conference call is covered under the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. During today's conference call, management will be making certain forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of the company, including statements relating to the expectations around the timing for the commercial launch of products, the timing of outcomes of clinical trial results and the regulatory approval process of Innovus Pharma product candidates, business developments, plans and objectives such as out-licensing and acquiring products and product candidates, product launches, the amount and source of future revenues, expected use of cash reserves and the development of the company's products pipeline.

Such statements are predictions based upon current expectations and actual results could differ materially. Please refer to the company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Innovus Pharmaceuticals' Form S-1 and annual and quarterly reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q for additional discussions regarding these and other risks that may affect the company's business. These documents can also be found on the company's website at InnovusPharma.com.

Innovus Pharma's financial results, press release for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 was released earlier today and can be accessed on the company's website. The Form 10-Q for the first quarter 2018 was filed by the company with the SEC today.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Dr. Bassam Damaj. Dr. Damaj?

Bassam Damaj

Thank you, Randy and good afternoon everyone. Another amazing and exciting quarter for Innovus as we are starting to realize serious revenue growth putting us on a yearly guidance of $23 million in revenue and accelerating our path to profitability. And I have to start that I feel very sorry for the people who are very against the company, trying to short the stock at this quarter as this quarter shows that I am not messing around and I would continue to fight for the company and grow it to reach profitability.

We will continue to grow and be stronger as we start to realize the scale of efficiencies of our platform where we are growing revenues, decreasing our G&A as a percentage of sales without increasing our net loss but being still able to increase revenues by over 60% for the quarter. This is an amazing achievement and keeps us on the path to profitability. We've added multiple sales channels to our Beyond Human sales and marketing platform, we've expanded into Canada and we are negotiating to expand our platform to the United Kingdom and potentially Spain where we have several products already approved in Europe. We are also adding more products in the United States and awaiting approval for our five products in Canada to keep our portfolio growing and feed our sales and overall growth.

With this short introduction, I will turn the call over to Ryan, our Chief Financial Officer to discuss our financial results, followed by a detail discussion on our corporate and business performance. Ryan?

Ryan Selhorn

Thank you, Bassam, we are very excited to report another record quarter with revenues reaching 7.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, 62% increase over the previous quarter’s net revenue. This puts our total revenue for the first half of 2018 at 11.9 million which is more than 3 million greater than our total net revenue we obtained for all of 2017 and puts us on a current pace to increase our net revenues by more than 250% from the prior year.

While we have increased our marketing, we were able to lower our G&A as a percentage of sales and started to see the net revenue results of the investment in this platform. We managed to keep our net loss at the same level and look forward to decreasing that loss owing to a greater increase in our product auto-ships which typically hit approximately three months after product mailing. We credit this significant growth to the expansion of our beyond human sales and marketing platform which focuses on education, consumption, replenishment, and customer loyalty with a wide range of high-quality products to drive repeat purchases especially those introduced within the past nine months namely Apeaz, DiabaSens, UriVarx, and Vesele.

During the quarter, we expanded our Beyond Human sales marketing platform with our direct mail marketing which consists of [indiscernible] which are ten or fifteen page for brochures, postcards, care sheet, and fulfillment inserts. Along with our traditional print advertisements in newspaper and magazine, this marketing strategy which has allowed us to reach over 230 million potential customers has proven to allow us to grow revenue rapidly and our core products named above are ideal for this type of marketing due to their strong margins, product effectiveness, and target market population.

We currently have the following channels in our Beyond Human sales and marketing platform and revenue segment. Newspapers, this represents about 67% of our net revenues and we currently have the following products in the channel, UriVarx, Vesele, ProstaGorx, DiabaSens, Sensum Plus and Apeaz. We expect to launch additional products in this channel including GlucoGorx, Musclin, [indiscernible] in Q3 and Q4 of this year. Brochures, this represents approximately 9% of our net revenue and we currently have the following products in the U.S. in direct mailings, DiabaSens and we are working to launch UriVarx, Vesele, Sensum and ProstaGorx in this channel in the third and fourth quarters.

Care sheets, this represents 10% of our net revenues, we currently have the following products in this channel, Vesele, DiabaSens, Sensum Plus, UriVarx and ProstaGorx. We just started our care sheet program in Canada and based on the great response we are seeing in the newspapers, we expect this channel to add significant revenue and margins to our growth. Retention postcards, this is a new program that we just started, it currently represents approximately 0.4% of our net revenues, we currently have three products in the channel UriVarx, Apeaz, and Xyralid. We are working to expand this channel to include all of our products.

Fulfilment pieces, another new program for us in which we include marketing materials with shipments to educate and incentive our customers to purchase other Innovus Pharma products. It represent 0.2% of our net revenues for the second quarter. We began marketing this with DiabaSens, FlutiCare, Apeaz and Xyralid, and expect to expand to our other products including GlucoGorx, Vesele, UriVarx and Musclin. In all products catalog, we expect to start mailing our catalog in the third quarter of this year and it will contain all of our products.

And finally, magazines, this represents approximately 4.3% of our net revenues, we currently have the following products in this channel, Vesele, Apeaz, UriVarx, and DiabaSens. Next, I'd like to discuss our growing monthly subscription program. Our sales and marketing platform encourages customers to purchase multiple units in an initial order and during the three month period, our customers average approximately three units per order. Additionally, approximately 55% of our new customers agreed to join our monthly subscription at the time of order. The subscriptions begin after the completion of the initial order with each of our units lasting on average about one month.

For example, for an initial order of three units, the subscription will begin 90 days from order day. While we experienced a 25% increase in monthly subscription from March 2018 to June 2018 to $260,000 monthly, we anticipate ex-financial growth into the third and fourth quarter as our new customers from the second quarter begin their subscription.

Moving to our e-commerce channel, we also continue to experience an increase in our e-commerce sales which represented approximately $640,000 in the three months ended June 30, 2018. And in June, our annualized run rate was approximately $3 million. We expect to continue to see increases in our e-commerce business due to the increased brand awareness from our various marketing materials, our rapidly growing customer base, and our strategy to identify product best suited for online sales. Additionally, for the second half of the year, we will be working on improving our customer retention especially for those customers acquired through our direct mail and print platform who did not elect to enroll in our subscription model.

We believe that using advanced technology in a systematic approach to our online marketing we should be able to improve our cross sell capabilities to all of our expanding customer base. Expanding on our Beyond Human sales and marketing platform to Canada and beyond. We are optimistic that our expansion into the Canadian market representing approximately 14% of net revenue for the second quarter with initial indications of being a more profitable geography under the direct mail and prints marketing strategy will continue to grow in future periods. As announced last week, we have five product approved in Canada including ProstaGorx, Vesele, Apeaz, Xyralid, and AllerVarx and we are selling directly in that country and are awaiting the approval of three additional products including Xyralid Suppositories for hemorrhoidal swelling, Beyond Human Testosterone to promote and maintain testosterone levels in men, and RecalMax for cognitive health and mental sharpness that we will also sell directly for a total of eight products there.

These are in addition to our four other products Zestra, Zestra Glide, EjectDelay sold under the name, and UriVarx that have been launched in Canada through our third-party distributors for a future total number of Innovus Pharma products being sold in Canada at 12. Our strategy is to continue expanding both are marketing and product platform in Canada as well as working to identify other areas of the world such as Europe including the United Kingdom and Spain which are just as receptive to the direct mail and print marketing as well as online sales with our OTC health improvement, pain management, and sexual wellbeing product offerings. Bassam will expand on this strategy later on this call.

During the second quarter, we reported service revenue related to providing sales, marketing, customer service, and fulfilment services under our Beyond Human sales and marketing platform for Acerus Pharma, one of our distribution partners in Canada. We have recognized that the expertise that we have gained from our investment in the sales and marketing platform can be valuable to other organizations and are evaluating how to leverage such knowledge to at least offset some of our overall cost structure and provide us more buying power with marketing.

Additionally, we recognize cooperated marketing revenues for the first time this quarter which relates to other company inducing parts of our Beyond Human sales and marketing platform to sell their products. We believe this side of the business will continue to grow and become a significant revenue source for the company as we have more companies using our platform. Four of our core products including DiabaSens, Apeaz, UriVarx, and Vesele represented over 85% of our net product revenue during the second quarter of 2018. We now have seven core products or anchor brand, UriVarx, Vesele, Apeaz, Sensum Plus, ProstaGorx, FlutiCare and DiabaSens.

We expect that these products as well as our pipeline products to be launched in the third and fourth quarter will drive continued revenue growth to attain our 23 million expected net revenue for the year. In regard to two units sold, as we disclosed in our 10-Q, we’ve seen significant increases with UriVarx increasing 153% by 12,000 units from 7,800 units in the three months ended June 30, 2017 to the three months to 19,874 units in the three month ended June 30, 2018.

We've also introduced as I discussed DiabaSens, Apeaz, and ArthriVarx which were new in 2018 and did not have sales in the second quarter of 2017. DiabaSens sold 19,767 units, Apeaz at 13,804 units, ArthriVarx at 6,414 units, and FlutiCare at 6,406 units. Additionally, Vesele, we've seen an increase of about 2.3% or 230 units, up to 10,133 units for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This puts our year to date numbers for UriVarx at 54,354, 371% increase over the prior year, DiabaSens at 24,415 units, Apeaz at 21,093 units, Vesele at 16,052 units, FlutiCare at 8,535 units, and Sensum at 8,519 units.

Our gross margins remained consistent at 81% compared to the previous quarter and a slight increase from the 80% reported in the prior year second quarter. This was our first full quarter that we have fulfilled all non-Amazon sales from our new warehouse and fulfilment centers. We are enthusiastic about the efficiencies we have gained in building out the fulfilment center especially while experiencing such significant growth in the number of shipments.

The next phase of our strategy in maintaining the gross profit is to continue to implement technologies to improve supply chain management as well as identifying lower cost manufacturing of our products. The latter of which we are already starting to see some success and hope to see benefit as our inventory turns over in the coming quarters. Our general and administrative expenses decreased as a percentage of sales by 32% to 26% compared to 58% in the same quarter in 2017 and decreased 11% compared to 37% in the prior quarter. Of the 1.9 million in general and administrative expenses, approximately 260,000 represented noncash expenses including stock-based compensation, depreciation, and amortization.

We continue to exert efforts to control our operating costs and expect that our general and administrative expenses will continue to decrease as a percentage of sales. After working with the company for over the past four months, I'm confident that we can implement technology, automation, and profit to help keep the G&A headcount to a minimum such that the percentage of sales the expense - as a percentage of sales the expense remains consistent or decline as the company continues to experience revenue growth.

Sales and marketing expenses remain consistent as a percentage of sales at 76% compared with the same period in the prior year. During the second quarter, we continued to invest in marketing to identify new customers and increase our subscription enrolment. This investment includes the creative and copy of marketing materials for the previously mentioned direct mail including [indiscernible] tear sheets, postcards and inserts as well as advertisements for newspapers and magazines. As we identify advertisement factors that are successful which includes the explanation of product benefits, offer incentives, and overall customer reaction, we expect to be able to improve upon the efficiency of our marketing expenses and reduce our overall customer acquisition cost.

As you would expect, when new products are added to our portfolio or new marketing strategies are implemented such as the direct mail as with the case in the second quarter, we must perform a variety of test runs to determine the most profitable advertisements which require an upfront investment. Once established, the distribution is expanded and ads are continuously monitored on a daily basis with minor tweaks made in subsequent campaigns. Over time, with each type of marketing piece for each product, we expect to see improvements in the percentage of cost to revenue from a new customer to decline.

To provide perspective on our product marketing, we currently issue print ads for the DiabaSens, Vesele, UriVarx, Apeaz, ProstaGorx, and RecalMax with new products [indiscernible] a cream to help with leg cramping and muscle growth from our carvacrol license from the University of Iowa. GlucoGorx, a blood glucose management and Neurite Rx, a new and proprietary oral product to increase and support nerve sensation planned in late third quarter of this year. Our direct mail [indiscernible] have been created for DiabaSens, Vesele, UriVarx, Apeaz, and ProstaGorx with [indiscernible] to be sent in either the third or fourth quarter.

We're also in the final stages of a catalogue for mailing which would encompass all of our products and all indications from our marketing expert resources indicate that it should perform extremely well. Tear sheets have been mailed for DiabaSens, Apeaz, UriVarx, Vesele and ProstaGorx with future plans to add Sensum Plus, RecalMax, [indiscernible].

Finally, post cards which are primarily sent to our existing and growing customer base have been mailed for UriVarx and Apeaz with DiabaSens expected in the third quarter. The reason why I'm detailing our efforts is for the market if you know that most of our income is coming from a few channels and that we have not reached our potential for our products through all of our channels. The more we launch our products under the rest of the channels, the more growth we achieve and the higher return on our investment without the need of the high initial cost of acquiring customers.

We're very proud of what we have been able to accomplish over the past few months and are excited about the product additions that we'll be adding to the marketing platform over the coming months. We also expect to start seeing cost efficiencies as we acquire more new customers which allow us to promote multiple products throughout the year. Additionally, our sales and marketing investment during the second quarter has helped us identify geographical markets such as Canada as previously mentioned which provide better returns on investment than other regions and therefore, allow us to strategically allocate spend according.

Loss from the operations for the second quarter of 2018 was 1.5 million and 2.8 million for the first half of 2018 which as stated previously includes 260,000 and 500,000 respectively of non-cash stock-based compensation and amortization. As previously noted, the loss from the operation is a direct result in the investment in the sales and marketing expenses during the period as we introduce direct mail marketing for our core products. I believe it is important to note here that the loss did not increase even with the 65% increase in revenue showing the benefit of the scale of efficiencies from this platform which we believe will be able to continue to handle larger volumes without much increase in expenses.

We feel it is critical to highlight certain key aspects in our plan towards profitability to provide clarity of our overall current strategy. We will continue to invest in marketing efforts to grow subscription revenue, identify additional critical markets, and enhance our brand and product awareness. We will continue to enhance the subscription enrolment with creative incentives and identify methods to extend the customer life with goals to accumulate subscription revenue to cover G&A expenses by the first half of 2019. We will improve repeat purchasing for non-subscription customers to increase customer lifetime value as well as cross-sell products to existing customers.

We will also explore other regions such as Europe, especially the U.K. and Spain with indications of success similar to the Canadian market. This will help spread the marketing cost as we will be able to use similar materials across larger prospect lists. And we’ll continue to introduce new products and maintain consistently strong product pipeline. We've experienced how quickly DiabaSens and Apeaz have become top selling products in such a short period of time and are using that know-how to develop additional products which we can be confident will be successful.

We will identify different products for e-commerce only marketing. Due to lower cost compared with direct mail and print, we feel this will help complement our product revenue stream and enhance our product awareness as well as allow cross-sell opportunities. And finally, we will enhance our retail and international distributor channels to evaluate to the appropriate fit. We feel an opportunity with a large retail chain or two would significantly improve our product awareness with customers and we're seeking such opportunity through either their online distribution channels or through the retailers directly.

This quarter, we have proven that we can drive significant revenue growth with our Beyond Human and marketing platform and are now focused on turning such growth into profits and then ultimately into a self-sustaining business from a cash flow perspective.

With that, I will turn the call back to Bassam.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you, Ryan for this detailed overview of the second quarter, the description of our core products and channels and the details on our plans for profitability from a financial perspective for moving forward. So, I would like to focus on six major strategic themes that we have for the rest of 2018 and in more detail, I'm going to focus on increasing our net product revenue through additional channel development and increased product commercialization, continued expansion of our FlutiCare franchise and new OTC drug products, the modern replication of our platform in additional markets, our net income and profitability and expanding our presence in select retail chains, and then our six months strategic plan.

Moving forward to the first point, which is increasing net revenue through channel expansion and product commercialization. And I think this was important for Ryan to go through the different channels in our now platform, so the shareholder would understand that most of our revenues come from specific channels right now and not from all our channels. So, we have focused our last quarter on growing our Beyond Human sales and marketing platform channels, we've added multiple channels to that, we've increased the geography of expanded to Canada, we've increased the number of product that we can put through that platform.

And to do so, we utilized our in-house proprietary analytics to identify those specific newspapers, magazine, and other print and direct mailing channels to target customers for the largest MERs for distribution and mailing. In addition, we have been adding products such as Apeaz and DiabaSens that we have developed internally when we see a market need and increased cost of consumer demand. In the third and fourth quarter of 2018, we will continue to add more products to the channels and to tailor all the ads to those publication and channels that have the biggest impact on the profitability of the company.

I think it is important to take a good message from Ryan's discussion is that we've invested in the platform, we've proven the platform, now we are increasing the efficiency of the platform to go to towards profitability. And I think this is very important to understand where we are, where we coming from. I admit we had the same loss as last quarter but look where our revenues came in. For the same amount of investments we have done, we were able to increase revenues by close to 65%. And I think this really proves how strong and efficient this platform is.

Going to the second point, the continuous development of our FlutiCare franchise and other OTC products. As you all recall, we started off our company over four years ago as when we started to acquire products where we brought in Zestra and Zestra Glide, [indiscernible]. We continue to acquire additional potential blockbusters through FlutiCare through the acquisition Novalere because we believe that the manufacturing agreement it had with the major pharmaceutical company would provide us with the quickest way to get to the market.

Nevertheless, last after waiting for the FDA’s approval of the NDA which took - taken a very long time, we entered into a supply agreement with West-Ward Pharma, supply [indiscernible] in the US. And we do understand the frustration which is both from the management and the shareholder side with the floor FDA review process of the first ANDA but we could actually now happy to inform you that we were informed by our partner that they expect ANDA approval before the end of this year, so we are actually a little bit relieved with that as they will provide the company with the needed second source of the product supply would enable us to have a better chance and marketing and selling the product overseas. It will allow us to lower our supply price in the US and lower our yearly minimum, easing the pressure on our cash flow.

As you know we have over 32 products in the US, we have to keep a large amount of inventory in-house, we tend to keep about six months-worth inventory to be able to continuously fulfill the orders and that as you know takes toll on our cash flow. So, we’ve received many e-mails and calls regarding FlutiCare and as we mentioned on another call, we were dismayed to learn that many doctors, insurance companies are still prescribing and reimbursing for the prescription side of the product. So, sales of the product has not reached the twelve-month level that we had originally expected back in late 2016 or early 2017.

Nevertheless, and I think this is where it's important that we have made a decision to invest tremendously in the sampling to the physicians. We have to let the patients try the product and this actually took us several months to do, but that has generated a very positive response from both the users, the patients, and the physicians. And now we see that the sales of FlutiCare have started to pick up. So, since you know we finished our sampling to the physicians, we have seen - we have sold over 8,535 units of FlutiCare. So, the sales are continuously increasing. We sold about over 2,200 in the first quarter. We actually increased the sales to 6400 units in the second quarter and we are still seeing continuous growth in the units that we shipped of FlutiCare. We still believe that FlutiCare will be a core product for our company moving forward and the demand for the product is growing in several of our shared channels now.

It is important to note that the majority of the 8500 units that we ship were mainly from one single phase channels. And we currently have a total of six sales channels for FlutiCare. We have Amazon, we have the wholesalers and distributors, independent pharmacies. We have now relationship with direct online retailers, direct to consumers through a limited ad. We actually sell on our call centers and for our fulfilment pieces. And I think we will, as we increase the channel through which we sell FlutiCare, we will continue to see an increase in the units shipped for the product in the US.

So I'm very optimistic and I'm happy that actually we are seeing significant progress in FlutiCare and I look forward actually to continuing our increase in sales for the product. Now as we have seen, the impact of FlutiCare on Innovus in terms of its credibility, in terms of its market value, we believe that expanding our drug portfolio to additional exclusive over the counter FDA approved drug, it’s essential for us and to our portfolio. And for that, we are working towards adding Sildenafil for erectile dysfunction to our pipeline. We are actually -- the company is in need to license and acquire exclusive OTC rights, especially in this category for the sexual dysfunction where we are strong. We have multiple products, we can actually rely on Vesele and our marketing, on our customers, on our -- the brand awareness Vesele to push such products.

Having a potential OTC version of the PDE5 inhibitor will go very well with our Vesele franchise, especially that we have -- we already have strong preclinical studies on the combination of the product. So we continuously evaluate products in this category and I'm happy to report that we are currently negotiating a license with a third-party for an exclusive right for the OTC ANDA rights for Sildenafil, which is sold in the US for erectile dysfunction in anticipation of a potential FDA switch from RX to OTC. And we look forward to completing this transaction by the end of 2018 and be ahead of our competitors in this area.

Going to the third point, which is replicating the beyond human model that we have in additional markets. As Ryan has said, we have been very pleased with the marketing and sales of our products in Canada. I mean, while Canada traditionally accounts for only 10% of sales of some product than the US, that country now accounts for over 40% of our net sales and we expect the revenue from Canada to continue to grow to be much more significant and again, we have found that it is more profitable for us to sell directly into that market, using our print, direct mailing and Amazon stores than it is maybe for us to use a third party partner or distributors there and we look forward to growing the number of products we have from 5 to 8 to 12 in the next six months as we introduce there. In addition, we are looking to expand on the channels of our beyond human sales and marketing platform to include sales sheets, to include catalog and to include postcards and so forth.

In addition, we are looking now to replicate our US and Canadian Amazon stores and beyond any human sales and marketing platform into Europe and specifically into the United Kingdom and to Spain. As we mentioned earlier, the United Kingdom and Spain tend to have very similar marketing in the print and direct mailing to the United States. So we believe with our call center and with -- already we have several products approved in Europe, we would be able to start actually our direct sales and marketing into those countries.

In addition, and as we mentioned in earlier press release, we have been approved to sell on Amazon and the five main European countries, which constitute the largest five main markets in Europe. Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the UK. So, we hope actually to be able to announce more good news on when those will start in the near future.

Going to the fourth point, which is our net income and profitability. So I am extremely proud to have increased our net revenues from the last quarter with over 65% without increasing our net loss and still decreasing our G&A as a percentage of sales by 11%. I mean, this is a great achievement, when we are able to just increase the sales where we have. I mean, we did, for the six months, $11.9 million of revenue, which is more than what we did for the whole 2017 in terms of revenues and we still kept the losses at the same rate. We believe that our net loss will start to decrease in the coming quarter as a result of our product subscription kicking in as well as the efficiencies that we should see from our profitability plan that Ryan outlined about.

Number five, expanding our presence into select retail chains. Now, I am pleased to announce that we currently have several products in multiple retail chains. As we announced before, we have Zestra, UriVarx, ProstaGorx, Apeaz, Zestra Glide in multiple chains in the United States -- retail chains in United States and Canada, giving us more credibility and exposure to our products. Now, we continue to work on select additional retail chains and again I will be actually answering all your questions and you will see in more detail why we tend to stay in select stores and not mass stores as we used to be in the past.

So what is our six months monthly strategic plan? So I think it is important from our end that for the coming six months, our plan is really more than double our net revenue by the end of 2018 and exit cash flow positive across the board. We are actually focusing our efforts into now turning the growth into profit. This is really our main goal for the coming six months. We have increased our current 2018 annual guidance to $23 million in net revenue. In addition, we will work to making the company much more profitable as previously discussed. We also plan to add an additional 3 to 5 products this year through organic growth with the potential to add additional product through licensing, distribution, acquisition.

In addition, our goal is to increase the amount of work that we can handle internally such as increase fulfillment center, call center, internal sales team, among other activities, which will continue to reduce our burn significantly and help our profitability plan that we put in place.

In closing, I think it is important for our shareholders to realize that the Innovus that we have today is a completely different company. It is a company that has matured into a strong and consistent revenue generator in multiple countries. Our growth is impressive and a lot of companies in our space, not just on the bulletin board, but also on higher exchanges like NASDAQ. And our growth will continue as we have multiple sales channels in our platform and that the significant growth we observed for the first half of this year from few products and some of our sales channels only will continue.

As we launch the rest of our products in all our channels, our sales will continue to explode to much higher levels, while our G&A percentage and loss continue to decrease and be in a healthy and profitable situation. We are extremely pleased with the maturity of the sales and products we have experienced in the first half of this year. We think we have a great momentum, particularly with our product launches and we think this positions us well for the long term growth. And I look very much forward to updating you in the near future on our continued growth we are experiencing and our continued path to profitability and to additional good news.

With this, I believe we have answered a lot of your questions that have been provided by a number of our shareholders and I will be answering, I have a whole list of your questions that I will be actually going through at the end of the call, but now, I will open the floor for the questions from our analysts. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Oh, good. Okay. [Technical Difficulty]

Bassam Damaj

We’re having trouble hearing you, Beth. Hello.

Operator

The next question comes from Ajay Tandon of SeeThruEquity.

Bassam Damaj

Hello. Hello. Please unmute your phone in order to ask questions. Operator, I think, we’re having issues with the Q&A session from the analysts. We will proceed to the questions we have received and if we’re able to bring them on later on, we will.

So we've received a number of questions from our shareholders. We will go through them, as we go along. So our first question comes from Julian Seed, our shareholder. First, I’d like to welcome Julian for the call, as he is on the call. Julian is very meticulous with instructions and we will always welcome his question. His first question is the projected 3 million Amazon sales for 2018, net of discounts, returns and Amazon fees and what’s included and what’s not included.

So the answer is, yes, we only report net revenues, we don't report gross revenues only we do as per GAAP. So yes, revenues are for net of everything. And also, just wants to know what is the return rate on our Amazon fees. So, Amazon, we have a very low return rate. Our return rate currently stands at $2.16 to date, including both stores Canada and US and this is due to the high quality and efficacy of our products. Our stores actually have very impressive reviews and all of our products are SVA now, since they’re fulfilled by Amazon and it is public knowledge that the Amazon charges about 25% fees in the US and in Canada. We are working through the fees in Europe, but we don't have a feasibility yet, as it differs from one country to another. So hopefully in the future, once we are operational there, we will be able to give more answers.

How are Amazon fees recognized on the income statement? This is -- we really don't give up this much detail there. But as Ryan wants to give an answer to that, please go ahead.

Ryan Selhorn

Yeah. So currently, they’re located in our G&A numbers, so that’s where you will find them on the net standpoint.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you, Ryan. Third question. Well, all five European Amazon stores launched in Q3, so we’re working with Amazon central towards launching the stores before the end of the year, but this depends a lot on the logistics and Amazon requirements for fulfillment and their distribution centers. We will update the market as we are closer to the launch date.

The fourth question that he have and we’ve got this from I think five shareholders. Our shareholders seem to be diligent on our listings on Amazon. The question is why was FlutiCare unavailable in Amazon for a couple of weeks recently? So basically, what we have done with Amazon in order to eliminate a lot of the negative unverified reviews, which are mainly from people who have not bought the product or our competitors and to reduce the shipping logistics with Amazon orders, as they have grown to a substantial amount, we have decided to cancel all of our FBM listings. And FBM stands for fulfilled by the merchant, which is Innovus in this case and switched them to FBA or fulfilled by Amazon. So we did this for both our stores in the US and Canada and the one -- this was done, two listings were country affected, FlutiCare in the US and UriVarx in Canada, but both listings were recovered with all the reviews and writing and sales. So this is why those products were briefly unavailable on Amazon.

Another questions from Jim H. When will you up list to NASDAQ. So as I always say, we would like to up list to NASDAQ, but when the share price appreciates enough. We do not want to do a lot of split. I don't believe in that. We believe and hope that with the consumer growth that we have and observing and our path to profitability, we would be in a better position to make a decision once we achieve that.

We have another question from another shareholder. We understand that CVS is a lot of retail chain, but we have no clue who is showcased and what is special about it in your press release. I think this is an important question and I think it’s important for us to clarify the US market versus the Canadian market. The US market is a much bigger market. To give you an example, CVS has over 5000 stores in the US whereas the largest drug chain retail in Canada is the Shoppers Drug Mart. It has only 1300 stores in Canada. So when we have a deal with a retail chain like Showcase that has 110 stores, this is actually a very sizable chain in Canada and most importantly Showcase specializes in hot products and Apeaz is in a very high demand in Canada. As you may recall from our press release when we announced the deal. We have shipped to Canada since we launched Apeaz in mid-April over 11000 units. So this is really a high selling product for us in Canada as compared to the US.

So we received actually questions from best banker, who is Anish at Zacks Research. So maybe we will go through her question and be able to answer them. So the first question from Beth is what is the expected R&D expense for the third quarter and for the remainder of the year. Ryan?

Ryan Selhorn

Yeah. So as we mentioned, while we expect to add about four to six products in 2019, we don't anticipate significant increases in R&D expenses, because of the fact that we outsourced the majority of our R&D and don't invest in a lab per se. We have the benefit of being able to scale up and down our expenses and so we should be able to keep those to a minimal level into the future.

Bassam Damaj

Second question, is the targeted marketing as a percentage of revenues that we can expect.

Ryan Selhorn

So as you'll see from our Form 10-Q that we just filed, our advertising expenses represented about 62% of our net revenues for the second quarter. As we discussed, we expect the subscriptions to increase over the quarters, which don't require any additional marketing. And over time, we're modeling a percentage decline to closer to the 50% range, but there are a lot of factors that go into this percentage, including the timing of new products and new geographies, which could cause us to decide to increase our spend in a given period, because this will help drive new customer growth in a shorter period of time. So you will see slight fluctuations, but we are monitoring on pretty much a daily basis.

Bassam Damaj

Third question is, can you talk about the percentage of returns and customer complaints regarding subscriptions? Can you talk about your fans increased subscriptions?

Ryan Selhorn

Sure. The returns that we're seeing are about 10% on average from a direct platform. And these are actually lower than the industry standard for these categories in the direct to consumer. We have implemented customer incentive programs to attempt to reduce the return rate. And regarding the subscriptions, we allow customers to cancel at any time. Therefore, there's no restrictions on them. So we don't expect complaints regarding the program. We believe that the subscriptions will naturally increase with the continued spend on advertising and marketing as is mentioned earlier. And as I mentioned earlier, about 55% of our customers are joining our subscription or membership. So we do expect those to increase over time.

Bassam Damaj

The question is, can you talk about the distinction between your established brands and core brand. I'm happy to take this one. So basically what we define as our core brands are brands that we actually invest heavily in sales and marketing and those are the top going brands that represent the majority of our income. Those are UriVarx, Apeaz, Diabasense, ProstaGorx, Sensum Plus and Vesele. What we call established brands, those are products that the brand is established, we cannot spend much marketing on them, but they are consistently generating significant revenues for the company. So those include [indiscernible].

The other question is, can you talk about your four types of marketing campaigns for the beyond the human segment platform? I think, Ryan went through big details on the marketing different channels, including the print advertising and newspapers, magazines, direct mail channels and postcards and fulfilment thesis. Those are in addition to our internal e-commerce sites as well externally e-commerce sites such as Amazon, Wal-Mart, eBay and so forth.

So the question comes in from that, what are your return policies for international orders? We don't accept active return policy orders. We don't accept returns from the US. So no returns from outside the US. We actually consider Canada the same as US in our international order, so we don't discriminate in terms of warranty we get for Canada and US.

Will you be parsing sales into US versus outside of US for aggregate sales. Is there a significant difference in US gross margins and outside the US gross margins at those first and through distributors? Ryan?

Ryan Selhorn

Sure. We will be managing the business a number of different ways and by evaluating both the US and outside of US sales as well as also by the various channels and by the numerous products that we have. So, a lot of different ways to carve up the data. I believe that each product has to be evaluated by the right marketing campaign in the right geography to be the most successful and this is the key to success in our type of direct to consumer marketing. There isn't significant difference in the US gross margin and the outside of US gross margin currently. As we tend to charge shipping fees for the outside US sales, which helps to offset any increase in our cost of postage. We do have to see an improvement in the customer acquisition cost outside of the US, specifically in Canada as we've been discussing thus far. And so we expect that the net profit of the outside of the US may be stronger than within the US at the moment.

Bassam Damaj

Next question is that, how much improvement in gross margins expected once you reduce reliance on retail channels. Ryan?

Ryan Selhorn

So I don't think you're going to see much a significant change there as the majority of our revenue is from the direct to consumer channels and our online platform. So don't expect a drastic change there.

Bassam Damaj

The target for non-cash compensation levels over the next three to four years as a percent of sales or in total dollars.

Ryan Selhorn

We haven’t mapped out our non-cash compensation out as far as three to four years at this moment. But as I mentioned, after being here for four months, I do think we can keep our management headcount down and I think that should translate into a level of non-cash compensation structure. Certainly when our stock rises as is expected with our continued growth, the non-cash compensation dollars themselves will increase. We don't expect the growth to supersede our revenue growth by any stretch.

Bassam Damaj

Next question any sense of persistence on monthly subscriptions, i.e., how long are customers renewing their authorship orders, happy to take this one Beth. So currently, we're seeing that customers appear to stay on subscription on average about three months after their initial order and that depends on the product. So this is a metric that we pay very special attention to, to further understand the customer behavior and identity areas where we can improve and increase the length of time they stay with us on this program. So in order to do that, because as you know, the auto shift, actually, there is no marketing cost for that. It's really very profitable for us. So we want the customer to stay as long as possible on our product. So we started implementing several new measures to increase the length of the monthly subscription and our first trial was really with Vesele, the product Vesele, which is actually -- the mechanism of action of Vesele is to increase nitric oxide production through Arginine and Citrulline in the blood, which will again help with the sexual health. So we've introduced the nitric oxide strips, that are the Saliva 1. So we give up actually a one month supply of strips that the user would just put it in their mouth and be able to see the levels of nitric oxide and they can make see exactly how Vesele is working. And again, I mean, we have seen that the -- we started this program recently and we have seen an immediate increase on the MERs actually of the initial orders and now we're monitoring the subscription to see if they stay longer or not with these type of incentives that we do.

The next question can you provide call center metrics incoming calls, what percent orders are converted to orders, upselling, et cetera. Ryan?

Ryan Selhorn

It’s a very astute question and it can vary quite a bit by product and by marketing type. On average, we're seeing that in newspapers we're experiencing about a 0.03% call rate from our circulation, which is about 20 million to 30 million readers rather. And from there, we tend to convert about 43% to 46% to sales and our average order values range from $150 to well over $200 depending on product. So we're seeing significant return there. For the direct mail, we're seeing about a 0.9% response rate with our average orders, averaging over $100. We will continue to gather data on this, which is essential to managing the business and we're excited about the initial results of our first full quarter in the direct mail marketing and we'll go from there.

Bassam Damaj

Thanks. So we have a set of questions from Jay Albany from SeeThruEquity. Jay’s first question. Are there any areas of the company's products that you are now especially stronger than you expected? So we are very strong in the newspapers in Canada for example, where we are seeing MERs of 2.5 to 3 return for every dollar we spend, we’re also experiencing strong growth in the direct mail as we have seen with Diabasense, which from the first experience you’ve had direct mail actually, we were close to 10% of revenues from this product. So now we're preparing to launch multiple products in this channel. Our e-commerce and specifically Amazon has proven to be a very strong income segment for the company and due to the strength of our store in the US and Canada, have been invited, now as you know, to join Amazon vendor center for FlutiCare and expand to the five main markets in the US. So we are actually seeing a lot of strength in that area.

The next question is what are your goals or any other info on our retail -- on distribution of your product. Well, I mean, here, it is -- this is important question, because we tend to take a selective approach to airing our product in the retail stores to be able to control the map pricing and keep our high margins and we get a lot of questions from our shareholders, why don't you put FlutiCare in the store, why don’t you put this product in the stores. It’s good to see FlutiCare on the shelf. It is important to understand you can put a product on the shelf, but if it doesn't sell, the retailer will charge you for it and remove it from the store. So I think the way we believe in things and again from our experience is that we don't add a product to the retail distribution until the brand is established.

This is a very important condition for us. A good example is how when we purchased Zestra, they started by putting Zestra in the retail stores and then they tried to push on the marketing side to push the sales from the stores. And then if things didn't work the way they did, they spent a tremendous amount of capital in the media and they did not get the expected return. The pricing deteriorated and the control was lost. We tend to do things differently. And again, a good example that I want to share with you is our product, which we pushed for two years, year-and-a-half into the IVS clinic, to the physicians directly, so they know the product, the patients use it and then they can recommend it.

And it wasn't until now that actually we are now in our press release did with CVS. UriVarx and ProstaGorx are two other examples that we have been using in the newspapers and magazines extensively in the US for our sales and now that we feel the brand is known, we are pushing to retail distribution. FlutiCare is not an exception. FlutiCare is a brand that has to be established. We are establishing the brand. There are multiple generics outside for FlutiCare.

And I think it is important to know that if you look at the filings from GSK and other companies that are public, their sales are going down for their product, our sales are growing. Why? Because you're putting a product on the shelf and you’re standing there competing with 10 other products, so the customer goes there and sees the cheapest, I’ll take it and I’m done. So again, and I think this is important for us, we need to establish the brand.

And if you look actually, people who have tools for Amazon, they will be easy going in there and verify that actually FlutiCare is a major competitor of Flonase on Amazon now and for Costco’s Kirkland brand and this is really why because people have used our product, we’ve pushed it to physicians, we’ve pushed it to patients, we’ve pushed it to sampling. Amazon vendor central and now people use the product they like. The more they use it, the more they like it and we have a lot of our shareholders who have bought the product and they sent that email, how happy they are with the product and how different they feel when they use the product.

The next question is how many retail stores exists Ryan?

Well, this is a question that’s a little bit difficult to answer precisely, because we – although we sell direct to certain chains, a lot of the big chains now, they tend to buy from wholesalers like Mckesson and Cardinal. So it's difficult for us to know the exact number, but we believe the product is in several thousand stores, both in the US and Canada.

Next question, is there an update on the billing information for FlutiCare from the last call. So we don't have a concrete information as what is the percentage of insurance that’s not reimbursed in the product. But we are seeing a very good uptick of the product ourselves, which tends us to believe that, people are -- they like in the product and now they're moving more towards OTCs. So [indiscernible]

Next question, can you provide more information on the pilot program that you announced at CVS and the potential for a larger deal with them. So we expect to know the results in the coming 8 to 12 weeks. Based on the results, the sales results, we have to have a better vision into the national distribution. Just to know, CVS does have a restriction on us discussing details of the product. So we really cannot go into those details as they were very adamant not to discuss the details on our call actually even. But definitely, you can go to the product websites themselves and you can find more information on where, which stores have the product and so forth.

So those were the questions from Jay. We have two more questions. Roger M. Okay. This is a nice question. Why does the CEO keep getting equity compensation and the share price of the company has not recovered to 2017 level? So, we acknowledge that the share price has not recovered to 2017 levels and we are working diligently to grow the company and make sure the market is aware of our progress and appreciate the value of the company. I think we're going the right way. The price is recovering well. We're increasing in value of the price, but I think it's important to understand that as a CEO, I haven't been awarded any new equity since 2016. So I don't know where you’re getting your information, but as you know, a CEO, when he gets equity from a company, his form 4 has to be filed with the SEC. So I welcome you to go and search the SEC website and you can see that the last Form 4 I received equity is in 2016. So I have not been taken any new compensation.

I think this is the last question we have. And with this, I would like to thank you all for your questions and I would like to ask you to keep sending your questions, so we can answer them diligently and detailed on our calls and I look forward to updating you on our continuous progress and our continuous growth and I look forward to our next quarter call.

With that, I would like to thank you for your time. Have a great day. Thank you very much. Operator?

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Ryan Selhorn for any closing remarks.

Ryan Selhorn

I think we are all set. Thank you very much.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.