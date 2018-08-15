Midwest Energy Emissions' (MEEC) CEO Richard MacPherson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB:MEEC) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Richard MacPherson – President and CEO

Rich Gross – Chief Financial Officer

Richard MacPherson

Thank you, operator, and thank you everyone for joining us today. The second quarter of 2018 was highlighted by the signing of an exclusive European license arrangement with Cabot Corporation, a multinational company in the coal industry with an established footprint and immense sales network. This contact is significant, as it not only shows the strength and value of our processes, but allows us to quickly and efficiently expand our international footprint into the massive European market.

Adding to our international expansion efforts, we also received an order from our previously announced Canadian customer in the second quarter to install our technology on one of their boilers in Alberta, Canada. We have an opportunity to expand on this contract and service three additional orders going forward.

Given our robust IP portfolio, world-class partners with multi-national reach in both Europe and Asia, and several regulatory tailwinds at our back, I am confident that we remain on track for significant growth into the future. Now, before going any further, I’d like to give a brief overview of our Company for those of you who maybe new to our story.

Midwest Energy captures mercury emissions from coal fired plants across North America and now with our licensing partner with Cabot Corporation Europe as well. We help capture mercury emissions using our patented SEA technology, which is short for Sorbent Enhancement Additive technology. This SEA technology enables plants to achieve and maintain compliance with mercury emissions regulations effectively and at a low cost.

The SEA technology consists of a piece of low cost, proprietary equipment, we install for each boiler as well as an ongoing supply for our special blend of SEA and sorbent materials. Another important component in addition to our SEA technology is the consulting services we provide by leveraging our team of tenured, highly-trained mercury control experts. Having a technical team in place in conjunction with the only true technology-driven solution in the mercury controlled market gives us a significant competitive edge in the field.

We also have a very key relationship with the EERC, the Energy Environment Research Center and all of our technology is protected by very robust patent portfolio, which covers Canada, U.S., and most of Europe and Asia. Our technologies come from one of the oldest research facilities for coal in the country, the EERC and we have over 20 years and well excess of $65 million invested in the development of the technology. Several of the core individuals, such as John Pavlish in particular, who are responsible for the development are now working full time for the company, John as our CTO.

We as a company have invested and continue to invest significant revenues and intellectual property as is what we believe to be the bedrock in the biggest future value of the Company. In fact, we’ve invested over $7 million of our resource in the IP to-date, when combining royalty, license fees, purchase and patents and legal fees paid. These resources were in part to actually acquiring all of the patents and the pending patents and we did that last year to final payment of $2.5 million and $925,000 shares of stock.

But also to ensure that they were extremely tight embedded, we continue to invest in the patent portfolio. We can now confidently state that we own the best available mercury control technology in space. From an emissions point of view as you know, we specialized in helping any Electric Generating Units accomplished their goals and maintenance compliance at peak performance that have a challenge to get into MATS compliance or any of their experience in extra cost of difficulties or derailing the boiler output to staying compliance.

There are still a number of Electric Generating Units throughout the U.S. that we believe would significantly benefit from our technology-driven approach to mercury capture. That said, we’ve experience slowdown of sales, primarily due to pricing pressures in the marketplace. We also have one of our major clients in the U.S. shutter several of their units in late last year, early this year. However, we’re working with them currently to introduce our technologies to their newly acquired fleet throughout the balance of 2018. So in the field, in this one testing and demonstrating at one of the major plans.

Outside of the U.S., we’ve been also extremely focused on geographic expansion both in North America and Europe, but clearly we’ve been focused on this for some time now and are beginning to actually enter these target geographies such as Europe. As a result of the Minamata convention and we expect Europe to become a significant opportunity by 2021 with technical compliance with these standard staring this year.

Europe’s coal market is substantial, includes approximately 1,300 to 1,400 coal fired EGUs. As I noted in my opening remarks, we will be addressing European market through a license agreement with Cabot Corporation, which we announced in April. This capital licensing model we’ve established leverages proven two part, mercury capture technologies, as well as our proprietary scrubber, additive technologies both of which are expected to provide meaningful additions to the extends of Cabot Corporation product line.

Our partner’s global reach and immense sales network, this agreement presents a massive opportunity for our technology to see rapidly adoptable global technologies, we’re already conducted for the initial plant visit and are engaged in the demonstration process at a number of different sites throughout Europe.

We’re excited to partner with such corporate leader as Cabot and offer our technology solutions to reduce the cost and increase profits for EGUs. This agreement is now going symbolic and reaffirming the strength of our technology, whether it is expected to be materially positive tailwind to our business from a financial perspective with revenues starting in 2019 and ramping up over the long-term.

In addition to this, we’re in different stages of negotiation for similar agreements, the several other key global markets such as Asia and elsewhere. We look forward to providing further updates on these initiatives as appropriate.

As part of our efforts to broaden our reach internationally, we’ve been presenting at international market conferences such as the MEC 13 Workshop in Krakow, Poland in May, which was a gathering of international emission control experts specializing in the reduction of mercury. John Pavlish, our Senior VP and Chief Technical Officer, a widely recognized mercury capture expert was a featured speaker at the event and presented the application of ME2C’s proprietary mercury capture technology, especially with the low-rank coals, Europe’s primary coal source. In addition, he jointly introduced the recently announced ME2C-Cabot licensing arrangement in the EU with Jamie Fessenden, Cabot Corporation’s Commercial Director. And we will be joint promoting presenting as well in a conference upcoming this fall.

As we’ve previously announced, we also have several boilers under contract in Canada having secured the first customer in 2017 which was our first expansion outside of the U.S. We continue to develop that relationship and are pleased to announce that in April, we secured another order from the same Canadian customer to install our technologies at another plant of there is Alberta, Canada.

Installation operations have remain in progress and if successful, they provide us with additional three EGUs at this new location. We’ve worked with this Canadian customer since 2011 across multiple projects in both the United States and Canada. So, it’s clear they’re pleased with the work that we’ve been doing for them. So, clearly, we’ve been very active in the first part of 2018 thus far with significant progress in the international side of things both in Europe and Canada as well as significant value creation in our IP portfolio.

I like to turn it over to our CFO, Rich to run over the numbers. Rich?

Rich Gross

Thanks, Rick. As previously discussed, we generate our revenue from three primary sources. First, demonstration in consulting, then equipment sales and third ongoing products and supply sales, which are typically recurring in nature and recognize as we provide supply of our materials to the customer site.

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2018 was $2.5 million compared to $7.9 million in the same year ago quarter. Cost and expenses were $3.6 million and $7.3 million during the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 respectively. This decrease is primary associated with the decrease in revenue in the current quarter. Operating loss in the second quarter of 2018 was $1.1 million compared to operating income of $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2018 was negative $0.9 million compared to $1.2 million positive in the same year ago quarter.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2018 was $1.7 million or $0.02 per diluted share compared to net income of $16,000 in the second quarter of 2017. On June 30, 2018 we had cash and cash equivalents of $0.5 million compared to $0.6 million on March 31, 2018 and $2.4 million in December 2018 – 2017 I apologize. We are mindful of our cash position and confident we have enough resources to support our planned operations moving forward.

And with that I’ll turn the call back over to Richard. Rick?

Richard MacPherson

Yes. Thank you, Rich and I’ll conclude folks with sharing with you where we are currently positioned in market and our work to penetrate the international market such as Europe and Canada we’re paving the way for a significant opportunity as we move forward on our growth plans.

But now, we’ve got a major intentional player by our side with Cabot, with global reach and immense sales network to accelerate this penetration throughout European. Last most importantly, we’ve got a very robust and airtight IP package that will allow us to pursue these opportunities amongst others as we move forward to addressing the many challenges inherent with mercury pollution on a global basis. So folks, thanks again for joining us today and we look forward to continuing to update our progress in particular in the upcoming month. Thanks once again.

