Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) CEO Bill Hunter on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Bill Hunter - Chief Executive Officer

Justin Renz - Chief Financial Office

David Dean - Chief Business Development Officer

Analysts

Dewey Steadman - Canaccord

Swayampakula Ramakanth - H.C. Wainwright

David Martin - Bloom Burton

PJ Solit - Potomac Capital Management

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Correvio's Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded.

On the call are Dr. Bill Hunter, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Justin Renz, Chief Financial Office; and Mr. David Dean, Chief Business Development Officer.

There will be a question-and-answer session to follow. I would now like to turn the call over Mr. Justin Renz, Chief Financial Officer of Correvio. Please go ahead sir.

Justin Renz

Thank you, Jessica. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our second quarter 2018 earnings call.

On our call today Bill provide an overview of important recent developments and then I will discuss highlights from our second quarter 2018 financial results. Bill will then provide some summary remarks. We will then open the call up to your questions for which David will also be available.

Earlier this afternoon, we issued a press release detailing Correvio's results for the second quarter of 2018. The release is available on our Web site at www.correvio.com.

Before we begin our formal comments, I'll remind you that various statements contained during this conference call relate to future results, events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include among others those described in Cardiome's 2017 annual information form and in Correvio's recent filings with the SEC and Canadian Securities regulation.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Bill Hunter.

Bill Hunter

Thanks Justin and thank you everyone for joining us on today's call.

Well, I like to start by saying I don't know if there has ever been any more impactful quarter than Q2 2018 in our company's long history.

Now, turning first to Slide 3, I would like to bring your attention to what I think are the four most highly significant developments that occurred during the second quarter. Perhaps most noteworthy we now have written communication in hand from the FDA that permits us to resubmit the Brinavess NDA and the agency will assist us in this effort by attending a pre-NDA meeting with the company in Q4.

We closed on an important strategic transaction, the sale of our Canadian commercial business and product portfolio to Cipher Pharmaceuticals which when fully completed will bring in a total of CAD$25.5 million into Correvio in non-dilutive capital.

Third, we continued 2018 strong performance in our proprietary hospital products business with 64% year-over-year growth achieved by our direct sales team in Europe.

Lastly, the next product that will come out of our European product pipeline Trevyent was part of the proposed acquisition of SteadyMed by United Therapeutics in a transaction that is expected to close later in this quarter.

And I guess, it goes without saying we are even Cardiome any more at the end of the quarter, we are now Correvio, so we have changed our name and Ticker Symbol just add to all things that occurred in Q2.

And lastly, before moving on to talk in more depth about the recent U.S. Brinavess development, I would like to mention that today; we will use the brand name Brinavess and the chemical name vernakalant somewhat interchangeably. Should vernakalant be approved for sale in the United States in the future, it could potentially be under a different brand name than Brinavess.

So now, moving on Slide 4, in June we received written correspondence from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding a potential regulatory path forward for Brinavess in the United States. As you know Brinavess or vernakalant is an intervenous anti- arrhythmic indicated for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation in patients without significant heart failure.

In its communication, the FDA informed Correvio that it would be permissible to resubmit the Brinavess new drug application and agree that a pre-NDA meeting to discuss the submission could also be scheduled. We are currently preparing for this pre-NDA meeting which we expect will take place during the fourth quarter of this year. After receiving the minutes from that meeting we look forward to provide market with a further update. We expect to have those meetings in hand before the end of the fourth quarter as well. If all goes well, it’s a pre-NDA meeting, we could be in a position to resubmit the Brinavess NDA during the second quarter of 2019 and with an expected six month regulatory review period, it is possible that these -- that there could be an FDA approval decision on Brinavess occurring during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Of note, another item that the agency brought to our attention in the recent communication with Correvio "consider collecting data from electronic health records or administrative claims from the health systems in countries where vernakalant is marketed as a source of additional data that could be informative to the FDA's evaluation of the NDA resubmission." It is expected that we will learn more about the FDA's request during the pre-NDA meeting.

In spite of our application, we are now in a position to share over eight years of real-world experience from approximately 40,000 patients treated in 42 countries where Brinavess has received marketing authorization. In addition, enrollment was recently completed in the post-marketing surveillance study SPECTRUM, a 2000 patient prospective safety study conducted in the European Union.

Top-line data from SPECTRUM will be made publicly during the third quarter of this year and a full data package will be made available to the FDA prior to the pre-NDA meeting. We are certainly excited about the potential of Brinavess in the U.S. market for a number of somewhat obvious reasons.

Atrial fibrillation is one of those common heart conditions in man and its incidence increases progressively with age making an important and rapidly growing market opportunity. In terms of numbers of patients in 2014, last year for which we have somewhat accurate data, there were approximately 4 million AF episodes reported in the United States. We estimate that roughly half of them or approximately 2 million episodes incurred in patients that could be candidates for a drug with vernakalant's profile. There is a significant population of patients with early presentation of paroxysmal AF or a fast effective pharmaceutical cardio version could be beneficial. While only 20% of U.S. patients are currently do receive pharmacological cardio version, we believe this is primarily because existing drug therapies are not considered to be an attractive treatment alternative to most practicing physicians.

On Slide 5, we outlined just a few of the key factors that we believe only Brinavess attracted to the U.S. marketplace. First, recent data suggest that rapidly treating atrial fibrillation including converting the patient back to normal sinus rhythm if possible is an important step towards reducing the incidence in embolic stroke in AF patients. As a reminder, in Phase 3 trials Brinavess was able to successfully convert AF patients back to normal sinus rhythm in an average of 11 minutes.

We believe vernakalant is also very well positioned from a U.S. pharmacoeconomic perspective. Many AF payer reinvestment plans are based upon a so called 30-day episode of care period. In this environment Brinavess could provide significant economic benefits to the provider.

For example, the cost associated with so much straightforward DC cardio version, the most common treatment currently used to treat AF patients and convert them back into normal sinus rhythm.

In addition to the emergency physician up to two other doctors can be routinely involved in delivering patient care an anesthesiologist and a cardiologist as well there can be two additional procedures, patient sedation and the electrocardio version procedure itself. Brinavess administration is via simple IV infusion making it both fast and decreasing the potential need for additional consultants and additional procedures.

Our real-world experience in Europe and elsewhere suggest that Brinavess is often capable of converting a patient back to normal sinus rhythm in the emergency room setting where they can often be discharged directly home. Using Brinavess in this matter as the potential to avoid costly hospital admissions increasing efficiencies and decreasing costs within the adopting hospital.

Before moving on to our other product portfolio of products, I would just like to say that we are highly encouraged by the recent interactions with the FDA regarding a path forward for vernakalant in the U.S. and we do look forward to keeping all of you updated on our progress.

Now, I would like to turn to our European acute care hospital business. As most of you are aware, our most advanced European product pipeline, our product in our European pipeline I should say is Trevyent, which is reformulation and novel delivery of the drug treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary artery hypertension.

Earlier this year, United Therapeutics, the innovator company that developed treprostinil brand named Remodulin announced their intension to acquire our Trevyent licensor SteadyMed Pharmaceuticals in a transaction valued at up to $216 million in cash. In late July, SteadyMed shareholders approved the proposed transaction and the acquisition appears to be on track to close during the third quarter of 2018.

Up on completion of the acquisition, SteadyMed is expected to be absorbed by and become a subsidiary of United Therapeutics. Our license agreement with SteadyMed will travel to United Therapeutics as part of the acquisition and Correvio will continue to be responsible for pursuing approval and commercialization of Trevyent in the EU and in the Middle East where we hold the license rights.

While we have no direct communications with United Therapeutics, it is interesting to note that historically United Therapeutics is used to distribute them all for commercialization of Remodulin throughout Europe. This would suggest that our license and supply agreement with SteadyMed is not a significant departure from United Therapeutics current EU distribution strategy.

We believe this acquisition is highly positive for both SteadyMed and Correvio because it significantly strengthens the product resources available and it increases the probability that the full potential of Trevyent will be maximized both in the U.S. and the rest of the world. As the inventor of Remodulin, United Therapeutics is a proven leader in pulmonary artery hypertension and Trevyent is recognized by many as a potentially valuable next generation Remodulin product.

In our license territories Trevyent as the opportunity to be an excellent follow-on product in an already strong well-established European market.

With respect to the path forward for Trevyent developmentally, SteadyMed has provided guidance to expect submission of a U.S. NDA during the fourth quarter of this year assuming that timeline does not change Correvio would expect to submit a marketing and authorization package in the European Union during the first half of 2019.

Turning now to Slide 7, for a quick overview of the European anti-infective business. We recently added Wales and Luxembourg to the growing list of countries where Xydalba is marketed by our direct sales force. We submit an MAA in Switzerland during the current quarter and we plan to launch in Belgium and the Netherlands during the fourth quarter.

Our partner [indiscernible] has communicated their intention to file an MAA in Israel, which will also be during the fourth quarter of 2018.

And finally, a quick look at our newest portfolio asset Zevtera/Mabelio. We recently launched this broad spectrum surplus foreign antibiotic by our direct sales force in Spain and expect to begin recognizing sales there during the third quarter of 2018.

I'll now turn the call over to Justin to review the financial.

Justin Renz

Thank you, Bill.

Building further on what Bill was just discussing on Slide 9. Please see some details around the positive trends we are continuing to see the anti-infective franchise. On the left, you'll see that Xydalba's three month rolling sales and units have been steadily increasing for several months a trend that continued during the second quarter. June was our best month yet and we are off to a very good start in the third quarter.

On the right, you'll see a similar pattern for Zevtera's three-month growing sales and units where we've also observed an overall positive trend. Since we've taken over Zevtera sales, which occurred in January of 2018, Zevtera's monthly sales have continually exceeded expectations. I'm happy to say that the five highest revenue months for Zevtera have happened on our watch in the past six months. And like Xydalba, June was our best Zevtera month and we're off to a really good start for Q3 as well.

Overall, we're pleased with our sales performance in the first half of 2018. And we hope to see these trends continue throughout the remainder of the year.

Moving to Slide 10, we have some additional detail around how our general revenue mix continues to evolve. On the left, we've provided some detail around our direct sales efforts versus distributor sales over the last few years with direct sales pulling ahead of distributor sales for the first time during the first half 2018. We believe this is the result of several factors including continued investment in our direct commercial sales force.

On the right, we're presenting some additional detail regarding the split between Aggrastat sales and the combination of all of our other products. As you can see, the contribution of revenues from our promoted products Brinavess, Esmocard, Xydalba and Zevtera have been steadily increasing as a percentage of our overall revenues and now sit at 34% up 3% from 31% at the end of Q1 of this year. This chart shows how the sales mix is progressively shifting towards our proprietary growth products, where we actively promote on a daily basis to our direct in-house sales force. This is important because these are patent protected drugs and we expected their growth will continue for the years to come. We think this is a powerful differentiator between us and many of our competitors will serve our shareholders very well in the future.

Moving to Slide 11, we'll have an overview now of our second quarter 2018 financial results. Amounts unless specified otherwise are expressed in U.S. dollars in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles used in the United States of America.

Revenue for the second quarter was $6.2 million and the associated cost of goods sold for the same period was $2 million. Gross margin for the second quarter were 68.2%, year-to-date, our sales are up 16% year-over-year, and notably, our direct sales were up 64% year-over-year. As we look ahead to the remainder of 2018, we believe we are well positioned to execute on our stated goal of growing revenues by 20% to 25% over 2017.

We expect that our total 2018 revenue will come in between $20 million and $30 million depending on foreign exchange rates and the timing of several large distributor orders.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the second quarter was $12.6 million compared to $9.6 million for the same period last year. This increase in SG&A expense was primarily due to two things. First, the expansion of our direct sales force in Europe related to launch of these antibiotics products which we just spoke about. And second, the business development and transaction costs we incurred in connection with the Cipher transaction.

Our all in cost related to the Cipher transaction was approximately $1.8 million as this was a very complex deal where we had multiple legal and accounting advisers across multiple jurisdictions as this deal impacted Canada, the U.S. and Europe.

We are pleased to say that from an accounting perspective we recorded approximately $18.5 million U.S. gain on the sale of our Canadian operations.

Interest expense for the second quarter was $1.7 million compared to $1.2 million in the same period last year. This increase was due to increased interest being accrued on a higher long term debt principal balance quarter-over-quarter. As we drew $10 million in May of 2017, an additional $10 million in August of 2017, we had approximately $41.6 million of long-term debt principal as of June 30, 2018.

As a result of the aforementioned $18.5 million gain we recognized in the Cipher transaction, the second quarter of 2018, we recorded net income of $5.4 million or $0.16 per share compared to a net loss of $8.5 million or $0.26 per share for the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2018, we had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of approximately $21.9 million U.S. dollars. As of August 13, 2018, there were approximately 34.9 million in common shares issued in outstanding and approximately 3.7 million in common shares issueble upon the exercise of outstanding stock options.

During the second quarter, we secured a new ATM facility through B. Riley FBR for the sale of up to $13 million in Correvio common stock. To-date we have not issued any shares under the ATM.

Our cash used in operations decreased to $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to a use of cash of $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2017, a very good progress never mind in our operations.

With that, I'll now turn the call back over to Bill.

Bill Hunter

Thanks Justin.

I'm turning now to Slide 12. I'd like to touch on all the progress we've made thus far and how these accomplishments fit into our overall planning strategy.

In 2017, we generated $24 million in revenue. The important value driving corporate events that year were the launch of Xydalba and the acquisition of Zevtera/Mabelio from Basilea. These are the two key products that are now currently driving the meaningful revenue growth that we're seeing this year in the EU hospital business. As Justin mentioned earlier, our goal for 2018 is to achieve overall revenue growth of 20% to 25% and we are projecting total revenues to be somewhere in the range of $28 million to $30 million.

The sale of the Canadian business to Cipher will reduce our 2018 revenue forecast by approximately $1 million and fluctuating exchange rates between the euro and the U.S. dollar accounting for some variability as well. Despite this 2018 thus far is coming in as expected.

The recently completed Cipher transaction served a key purpose within our overall strategy. Not only did it reduce our cash burn, but it also provided important non-dilutive funding that will help bridge the gap between now and 2020, when we expect to potentially reach profitability [indigenous] [ph] sales growth.

Looking ahead this year, one of our objectives remains our intention to add a new product portfolio, add a new product to our portfolio preferably one that can be launched in 2019. We also plan to remain on track with our key regulatory filings for both Brinavess in the U.S. and Trevyent in Europe in the first half of 2019 with the goal of launching both of these products in 2020.

So in closing, in Slide 13 for your reference, I'd like to take a snapshot of all our upcoming product milestones in 2019 and beyond. From this list, I'd like to highlight just a couple of the following; the Brinavess we plan to announce top-line data from our 2000 patient SPECTRUM study in September and conducted pre-NDA meeting with the FDA in the fourth quarter of this year. The full dataset from SPECTRUM will be published later in the year or potentially early 2019. The timing of that is really depending upon the scientific journal that the study has published.

With respect to Trevyent, we look forward to the closing of the SteadyMed acquisition by United Therapeutics in the third quarter of this year followed by submission of the Trevyent NDA in the fourth quarter of 2018. This would then put us in position to file the Trevyent MAA in Europe during the first half of 2019.

For Xydalba, we recently submitted an MAA in Switzerland in the third quarter, this will be followed by product launches in Belgium and the Netherlands in the fourth quarter of 2018. And finally, we look forward to the commencement of revenue generated by Zevtera sales in Spain in the fourth quarter of 2018. By all indications Spain looks like it should be a very appealing market for Zevtera.

For 2020 and beyond, we are planning for the potential transformational launches of Brinavess in the U.S. as well as Trevyent in Europe. As you can see, Correvio is looking forward to a highly event driven 2018, 2019 and 2020 and we are very excited about delivering on numerous milestones for the benefit of all our stakeholders.

Now in conclusion, I just like to reiterate the key developments from an eventful second quarter that have allowed us to take significant strides forward as a company.

With a new path forward for Brinavess in the U.S. the proceeds from the sale of our Canadian business portfolio to Cipher, the strong growth of our direct hospital products business in Europe and the upcoming developments surrounding Trevyent, we believe we are well positioned for success this year and beyond.

And lastly, I'd just like to take a moment to express how committed we are to advancing our dialogue with the FDA regarding the Brinavess NDA. Working closely with the agency to complete -- the plan pre-NDA meeting and getting the NDA submitted as rapidly as possible thereafter. We believe there's a significant opportunity ahead for both Brinavess and Correvio and we are incredibly focused on executing on all of our corporate objectives to build upon the significant momentum we have created thus far in 2019.

So with that, I will open it up for questions for Correvio for the first time. So, operator please go through the list of questions if we could.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Dewey Steadman of Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Dewey Steadman

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question. How should we think about distributor purchases through the second half of the year? I know that can be lumpy as we get to the end and beginning of the year. So sort of your thoughts on how that may shake out as we approach the second half of the year.

Justin Renz

Sure. Thanks Dewey. This is Justin. We expect to see growth in both aspects of our business direct and distributors in the second half of this year. Our revenue to-date is approximately $12.7 million. And we're encouraged by orders that we expect to receive both in the third quarter and the fourth quarter this year from our distributors. Our direct sales growth still continues in that nice trajectory. And so I think it's fair to assume direct sales growth rate year-over-year comparable to what we've seen in the first half of this year.

Dewey Steadman

Great. And then on Zevtera and Xydalba, I know Bill had just mentioned that Spanish launch that he's pretty excited about. For Zevtera, can you just give your thoughts on the uptake so far a little bit more color on that?

And then, talk about the geography's worth working [indiscernible] and then with the formularies in the existing markets are we approaching the formulary season again, do we see additional formulary through the end of the year?

Bill Hunter

Sure. There's a bit of a geographic distribution antibiotic use, southern Europe uses antibiotics a bit more frequently than Northern Europe. So Xydalba, for example, we are primarily in Northern Europe although we're pleased with how that's going.

Zevtera has really exceeded expectations everywhere so far even in the absence of Spain, which is historically a big antibiotic market. So with respect to that, I think as Justin mentioned, the drugs done better every month than we anticipated so adding another major country we think is pretty important on that.

With respect to formulary that continues to move forward. In most countries, it's pretty close to plan and really I would say the limitation now if you will or the gating aspect of sales is not so much formulation as it is driving usage. So we continue to expand the hospitals out there, but really it's about going deeper in the hospitals that were already in.

Dewey Steadman

Thanks. My last question just on Brinavess from U.S., how should we approach the commercialization of that product and any potential activities on that front? Thanks.

Bill Hunter

Thanks Dewey. It's too early to say. I think the reality is that every country -- every company I should say has to prepare as if they will launch a product because there's certainly no certainty around business development and no certainty around potential partnerships or that type of thing. Would we be open to a partnership on Brinavess, I think the answer is absolutely yes. However, if we were to commercialize it ourselves as I think you've heard me say before, I think we're in a little bit better position than maybe other companies might be.

If you were a one product company in the United States and you're approaching a product launch, you could be in for anywhere from $50 million to $70 million in terms of cost because you've got to worry about things like manufacturing and supply chain and pharmacovigilance and metaphors and in addition to all the commercial costs and all the launch costs.

One of the quirks of our situation is that we already sell the drug in 40 something countries. So I don't want to minimize that a U.S. launch is not a complicated thing and I'm not saying that. But from the one perspective launching in the U.S. is just country number 43. So all of the things about packaging supply distribution, pharmacovigilance, marketing materials all that stuff is already done. And so a launch for us in the U.S. would really involve primarily just hiring and training a sales force which is more like a $5 million or $6 million effort because the $50 million or $60 million it takes to do all the behind the scenes work's already been spent by our company. So yes, certainly, if we were to take it on and to sell it ourselves, I think we'd be in a good position to be able to do that fairly seamlessly.

Dewey Steadman

Great. Thanks a lot guys.

Bill Hunter

Thanks Dewey.

Operator

Your next question comes from Swayampakula Ramakanth with H.C. Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Thank you. Just staying on the topic of Brinavess, this morning it was press release regarding Brinavess in China. Any commentary on that from you?

Bill Hunter

The honest answer is we're still trying to figure out what it means ourselves in terms of timelines. I guess the simplest explanation is that by getting expedited review -- the review times under that tend to be less than two months. So that's certainly beneficial. What we are still trying to come to grasp with is what would be involved in filing the NDA, what data would be acceptable or not to the Chinese authorities and how long it would take us to prepare the NDA. But once that happened then we'd be in a position to get expedited review which is a significant savings of time.

So as soon as we know more, we'll let you know but this was an important first step in that process.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Thank you. Then just looking at the revenues from this quarter and comparing it against the last quarter. So I'm just trying to understand, was there anything any anomaly in this quarter just because of your competitor at best flattish, when we hear that the antibiotic business is running well. So what is it that kind of making you doing -- to do better than what you've done. I'm just trying to understand is there any nuances that I didn't catch.

Justin Renz

Thanks for the question RK. This is Justin. So in the second quarter of 2017, we launched Aggrastat in South Africa with our partner Aspen. So there was a large initial pre-stocking order in Q2 of 2017. And so that was a pure distributor order anomaly that caused a lot a large difference. Otherwise, our growth year-over-year was quite extensive and so that's why I wanted to make sure that we all understood that our distributor orders are won't be high and we expect our third and fourth quarter to have distributor orders that are stronger that perhaps you might have seen in the second quarter of this year.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Okay. Thanks for that. And then one other question is within the SG&A, we see higher -- an increase this quarter compared to last. Again, is that because you are trying to increase your direct sales force and I'm thinking about direct sales force and given that they make up nearly 58% right now of your total sales. Is there a certain optimal number that you're trying to get to in terms of direct versus distributorship?

Justin Renz

I'm going to tackle the first part of your question first which is, we had non-recurring cost related to the Cipher transaction that greatly impacted our first half of the year as SG&A. So $1.8 million of our costs are non-recurring. A good guidance for our general run rate is that $38 million to $41 million range for the full year for selling general administration. With the fluctuation of course varying because of our Euro, U.K. and Swiss franc exposure we do operations besides Canada the United States in those key jurisdictions where we employ many people.

Our current staff is in around the neighborhood of 135 plus or minus how you want to keep score some of our consultants. We are pretty close to optimal employment. Our target is 140 for the year, so there shouldn't be too much in terms of the ebbs and flows in our compensation costs for the remainder of the year compared to the second quarter of this year. In fact, I would imagine our third quarter costs vis-à-vis the second quarter all else being equal an absence of any strategic transaction would be less than Q2.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Okay. Thank you.

Bill Hunter

We are pretty happy with it right now. We're not really actively trying to grow it. Yes, the only way that -- not the only way. I think if we brought in another product you might see a few folks around the edges but not a significant build.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

So the last question for me is like, if you're trying to bring another molecule -- another drug into your portfolio, considering Brinavess and Trevyent coming onboard and at the same time your antibiotic business doing well within the commercial portfolio at present. What kind of therapeutic category would you -- would you look for or do you think you will utilize your sales force in an optimal fashion?

David Dean

RK, its David. So, it when it comes to which molecule is our next licenses, I think you're going to see that we're going -- it will be an opportunistic transaction when it happens, if it happens to be a pain drug, it will be because there was an opportunity there that was attractive for us to move. Obviously, we have really nice momentum in the infectious disease portfolio, so that is probably are our preference right now because we could exploit -- our momentum more so, but we are looking at drugs inside of infectious disease and we'll find those deals where when we reach terms that we're happy with.

Bill Hunter

An antibiotic would be ideal because we don't have to do almost anything to put another antibiotic.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Okay. Thank you. Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from David Martin with Bloom Burton. Please go ahead.

David Martin

Thanks for taking my question. The first one, on Slide 12, you show Aggrastat, you are expected to be flat on a year. It seems like it's lower than our expectations in the first half. And you mentioned the lumpiness in the second half expected to be stronger? It's the first half for Aggrastat flat with the first half of last year or is it down and you have to mix them up in the second half of the year.

Justin Renz

Thank you, David. This is Justin speaking. Aggrastat was a little bit less in the first half of 2018 compared to 2017. So yes, we expect to make that up in the second half of the year. And yes the source of increasing year-over-year will be from distributor orders.

David Martin

And why this did distributors buy more in the second half of the year or they buying in advances of a price increase on January 1, is that generally what drives that trend?

Justin Renz

No. It's not usually a price sensitive decision. It's usually based on what we need in stock and timing of stock expiration or potential growth that they perceived to have in their local geography.

Bill Hunter

And some of the smaller distributors are annually. So it's not uncommon for them to order.

David Martin

Okay. There was a comment that Southern Europe uses more antibiotics than Northern Europe. And I think we had been looking at England -- the U.K. has been a very strong market for Xydalba mainly because of limitations on hospital beds and the desire to get patients out quickly. Did this -- is this kind of balanced by the fact that -- they don't -- they use less antibiotic in the North and where you see the opportunity in the Southern European countries where they use antibiotics more once the hospital bed situation like there more like Germany or more like the U.K.

Bill Hunter

You've got a bunch of moving pieces in that question. So if you look at Xydalba, for example, it's used in the treatment of MRSA and MRSA has a real geographic distribution to it. And it's really quite uncommon in Northern Europe and really quite common in Southern Europe. And so Angelini, I suspect is selling their product in Southern Europe really based on kind of the medical need if you will whereas we sell in the north not so much on the MRSA characteristics of the drug, but hospital bed and ease of use and patient selection more than on the bug.

With respect to Zevtera, there's -- you're talking about pneumonia here which doesn't have the same geographic propensity that MRSA does but still tends to be treated more commonly or aggressively in Southern Europe. So Italy, for example, is our best use Zevtera/Mabelio market, it's Mabelio in Italy. It is by far and away our best market.

And so Spain having very, very similar characteristics to Italy is one that we're quite excited about going into and one where the drug has really not historically been exploited. And I don't think for example that the U.K. is going to be a very good market for Zevtera/Mabelio. We're doing okay because it's a good drug and people are using and are happy with it. But it has a very different value proposition because it's not about driving people out of hospital, it's just about whether or not you want to use a cephalosporin for pneumonia an different countries have different views on that.

David Martin

Okay. Thank you.

Bill Hunter

No problem. I mean it speaks a little bit to the portfolio aspect of it. I mean as David said in business development, if I had my choice, I'd really prefer to have another antibiotic because you do see fairly significant regional differences in the use of any of your drugs any infectives in Europe. And so the more you have -- the more that those lumps tend to even out. And we're seeing that with our two antibiotics where combined they're doing exactly what we want them to do, but I wouldn't want to be depending on sales in any one country to be sitting on this phone right now trying to forecast the year. I would hope that with three or four of them that would be even better.

Operator

Your next question comes from that PJ Solit of Potomac Capital Management. Please go ahead.

PJ Solit

Hi, good afternoon.

Bill Hunter

Hi, PJ.

PJ Solit

So, my question was partially addressed regarding China. It sounds like it's too early to talk about timing, but what about the size of the addressable market there for Brinavess. Obviously with the population [dwarfs] [ph] areas of geography, but pricing I assume is much lower. But what do you think the -- the actual addressable market is there?

Justin Renz

I don't have any hard data that I can fall back on. So I can't really give you numbers that I can stand behind that are referenced. The only thing I can say is, is that there is a clear correlation between age and atrial fibrillation in North America. You are talking about 5% of the population over 70 and reaching maybe as high as 10 as you get beyond that.

And so if you just look at the patient or the number of people and the number of people in that age bracket in China it's an extraordinarily high number. Now, I wouldn't just slop that down and say that's the market because I think the treatment of atrial fibrillation how aggressively it's done varies dramatically across China. I think urban centers it probably is closer to Western medicine in more rural places. Atrial fibs probably treated a lot like it was 20 years ago with kind of management as opposed to aggressive therapy.

So I think it's safe to say, it's at least the second biggest market in the world. I don't think we know what the pricing would be or the uptake would be, but I think we are all pretty happy about the announcement this morning.

Bill Hunter

In our announcement this morning, PJ, we did put in some statistics, obviously, it's a little bit dated and we've been trying very hard to find additional information to share with investors about the opportunity in China. You'll note in our press release that data we did have is several years old, which is not necessarily ideal, but it's the best we have but we are very encouraged by the opportunity in China. We think as David mentioned, it's a very big market and we look forward to pursuing this as best we can because we think there truly is an opportunity for Brinavess to be entering a treatment paradigm there.

PJ Solit

And anyway [slushed] [ph], it's going to be pretty meaningful. And actually regarding timing obviously, it's too early but versus alternative pathways to getting this approval today. What is -- versus what you might have been looking at that and did that save you, year, two years, is this that kind of timeline?

Justin Renz

We don't know yet. So I mean what we can say is that expedited review takes -- review time over a year or more and takes it down to 2 months so that's good. And what we still are waiting to find out is whether or not we will be able to use non-Chinese data in our submission that we don't know yet. If that were to happen that would be great because then we would have the data necessary to submit now.

We did do an Asia Pacific study with Merck. We do have patients from that study that might meet the criteria that the SFDA was looking for. But we don't know the answer to that question yet. So if that were to happen and we were able to submit with the data we already have and we had expedited review this could be really fast if we are one of the two, it would still be better regardless -- we're in better shape than we were this morning. But we have one more question to answer before we find out if this is -- could take a long time off.

If we had to do our own Phase 3 study and then use that data, we'd still have expedited review. We'd still save time, but it would still be a ways away before we'd be doing our submission.

David Dean

And PJ, it's David. It goes without saying that the cFDA made their word of fast-track based upon a need as we said in the press release. So they have taken a look at the atrial fibrillation market in China and determined that there is a distinct need for pharmacologic agent to enter that market, a new pharmacologic.

PJ Solit

That's great. Congratulations.

Bill Hunter

Yes. No. Both of them surprised.

PJ Solit

All right. Thanks.

Bill Hunter

Thanks PJ.

Operator

Your next question comes from David Martin with Bloom Burton. Please go ahead.

David Martin

Hi, just a follow-up housekeeping question. The SG&A was about $2 million higher than we expected this quarter and I think you said, I think Justin said there was $1.8 million expense associated with the Cipher transaction. So should we expect SG&A to drop back to the $10 million range after this quarter?

Justin Renz

Yes.

David Martin

Okay, great.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time. Please proceed.

Bill Hunter

Great. Thank you, everybody for being on the call. As I said I think this was probably the most eventful quarter that I can remember in -- certainly in my association with the company over the last -- I don't know close to 10 years including being on the Board. Brinavess piece is obviously very important. But I think what we're seeing is that a lot of the efforts over the last few years are all starting to coalesce and create a much more stable and sustainable business. The way I look at Correvio right now is that, we have a nice solid commercial business. It's growing nicely. It's far from perfect, it's far from finished, but we're starting to see the metrics that we want to see. It is very difficult running a business that's 100% depending on distribution done by third parties. And we are slowly transitioning to a company that is controlling more and more of its own destiny.

Similarly it's also important to be a company that is involved in proprietary products with patent life in a long runway. And that shift is also reflected towards more sustainable proprietary business strategy.

And then, on top of a business that is growing well and starting to mature and behave the way we hoped it would behave. We're putting potentially two transformational assets on top of that. Remodulin sales in Europe are fairly significant, their triple digit millions. I'm not going to go out on a limb and make any predictions for Trevyent, but certainly it looks like as good a next generation product as there is out there.

And certainly, we'll be able to take a run at a significant part of what is already a very significant and established market given the fact that our U.S. or European sales force is doing well and the commercial business is doing well. Growing business in Europe of 21% is not a particularly easy thing to do. So putting another product in their hands that that could be transformational is pretty exciting.

And then, obviously, the Brinavess opportunity in the U.S. is quite something, so you have a business that's already doing well and starting to mature and grow on its own. And then on top of that you're dropping to potentially big products that could really change the slope of the growth curve significantly. And those are not far away events. Those are events where most of the regulatory aspects of that are going to play out over the next 12 months and commercial launches potentially as early as 2020.

So a lots happening. I don't think we're satisfied with where we are. I think you'll see us look for other products I think the commercial infrastructure we've built I can easily handle a few more so we will continue to work on those. And obviously, the Cipher transaction, bought us a lot of time to execute on this as well. So just for the benefit of my employees a call out to all the folks in accounting and legal and finance at Correvio that did an unbelievable job to pull together a very complicated transaction. And we certainly wish the folks a safer all the best of luck with those products in Canada and we think they're going to be big sellers for them as they are for us.

So with that we are around the whole time the three of us and we look forward to calls from anyone who has follow up. So thank you very much. We'll be talking to you in what should be a very eventful third quarter.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for participating and I ask that you please disconnect your lines.