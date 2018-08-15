LendingClub: Focus On Originations Growth

Instead, look to LendingClub's revenue acceleration and originations growth, which looked much better in Q2 relative to Q1.

With losses at this company already steep, however, the ~$50 million adjustment isn't a top issue to focus on.

Over the past several quarters, online P2P lending marketplace LendingClub (LC) has vacillated wildly between gains and losses after reporting quarterly earnings. Most of the time, the stock movement is an overreaction - last time, LendingClub shares rocketed up 20% due to an EPS beat and a smaller loss than expected, despite misses to top-line expectations.

This quarter, the story was the reverse. The company handily beat analysts' top-line expectations and showed a solid return to mid-20s growth in originations. Recall that because LendingClub derives the majority of its revenues from both origination fees and loan servicing fees, originations growth is one of the key drivers of its business. But this quarter, the company also took down its FY18 profit guidance due to an $18 million "legacy issue" and a $36 million goodwill impairment. The resulting new guidance range of -$124 to -$109 million, significantly below a prior guidance range of -$70 to -$55 million, caused shares to lose recent support above $4:

LendingClub has had a troubled year, having never quite fully recovered from the exit of Renaud Laplanche and the fears of institutional investors pulling back their investments into LendingClub notes. Shares are down nearly 10% year-to-date, in spite of what I view to be material improvements to the company's pace of originations.

For a company like LendingClub, which is still in growth mode and is revamping its business model, while still retaining sufficient balance sheet liquidity to fund losses for an ample amount of time, I'm much more focused on the top line than on the bottom line. My focus is particularly on originations, as it's the long-term lifeblood and source of the company's profit stream. Last quarter, LendingClub's originations growth slowed down dramatically relative to prior quarters, giving me pause. However, this quarter, originations rebounded.

The cause of LendingClub's profit adjustment is largely non-operational. Here's some more context on the company's write-down from CEO Scott Sanborn's prepared remarks on the earnings call:

As we focus on driving more membership value, we’ll continue to evaluate and make strategic decisions about our existing portfolio. For example, one small part of our business that we have not spent time talking to you about is our patient finance and education unit, which we acquired in 2014. Today, we announced that, as part of our annual review, we took a non-cash goodwill impairment for this business. This is a great asset, but it does not benefit from our investments and the direct-to-consumer model, and we acquired it at a time when both valuations and growth expectations were different. As a result, we are evaluating multiple strategies for the business and for B2B2C as a channel"

The associated goodwill writedown, in my opinion, has no bearing on LendingClub's longer-term business health. As long as originations and funding supply from institutional investors keep a healthy pace, LendingClub's underlying operating profits will improve. Furthermore, LendingClub is trading at quite an attractive valuation for a company in recovery mode. With its current market cap at $1.67 billion and with $434 million of cash on its balance sheet, LendingClub has an enterprise value of $1.24 billion. This represents a 1.79x EV/FY18 revenue multiple, based on the company's updated revenue guidance of $680-705 million for the year - substantially below any peer technology company that is still growing its top line at a double-digit rate.

While LendingClub certainly bears a considerable degree of risk - especially as it begins to load more of its Notes onto its own balance sheet - the fact that it's trading at a fraction of its peak valuation is enticing.

Originations pick up the pace

The chart below, taken from LendingClub's Q2 earnings deck, shows the trend in the company's originations:

Figure 1. LendingClub originations trends Source: LendingClub investor relations

Total originations grew 31% y/y to $2.812 billion, up from $2.15 billion in 2Q17. Note that this is a far cry from the disappointing 18% y/y originations growth that LendingClub endured in Q1, which slid five points sequentially from 23% y/y growth in 4Q17. Perhaps what really happened is that some volume of originations got pushed out from Q1 to Q2, but in any case, we can see now that LendingClub is back on track to hit originations growth in the mid-20%s this year. Scott Sanborn, LendingClub's CEO, also noted that this was a record quarter for both originations and originations growth.

This is especially important as the company's FY18 revenue guidance range is targeting growth of 18-23% y/y. As long as LendingClub's originations growth can keep up with its revenue targets, it should be able to hit the latter with ease. Originations are the source of revenues - LendingClub's business model takes a percentage of originations as an upfront fee, and it also derives recurring "service fees" over time for outstanding Notes.

One other important aspect to highlight is LendingClub's financing mix. It's clear that LendingClub has started to use its own balance sheet to fund originations, with LendingClub footing 18% of the originations mix this quarter (the highest ever mix). However, institutional investors are also starting to come back, supplying $465 million this quarter and up nearly 2x over the year-ago period. And even though banks, the largest funding source, fell as a proportion of total originations due to the increase of LendingClub's own principal contributions, bank funding also grew 18% y/y to $1.12 billion.

Q2 download

The strength in originations, naturally, translated to strong quarterly results. Here's a look at the company's second-quarter post:

Figure 2. LendingClub Q2 results Source: LendingClub 10-Q

Total revenues grew 27% y/y to $177.0 million, a record quarter for revenue as well as for originations. Wall Street had only expected $166.8 million in revenues, or +20% y/y. Revenue growth also accelerated five points relative to 22% y/y growth in Q1.

Alongside strong revenues, LendingClub also achieved a record quarter for contribution margin - which it defines as net revenues, less expenses for sales and marketing as well as originations. Here's a look at the company's contribution margin trends:

Figure 3. LendingClub contribution margin improvements Source: LendingClub investor relations

Expenses as a percentage of originations fell, leading to a 100bps increase in contribution margin to $85.4 million (48.3%). LendingClub's CFO notes that the company has been able to capitalize on increased marketing efficiency to improve operational leverage:

The consistency and marketing efficiency over the last several quarters has been driven by the effective calibration of our marketing channel mix as well a strong performance in our partner channel."

In spite of a more disciplined approach to marketing, the company also notes that its applications for new loans jumped 49% y/y, helping to boost the company's originations growth. The company also re-iterated its commitment to achieve cost-down efforts in both the engineering and loan servicing departments, with tailwinds to EBITDA to kick in this year.

As a result of these cost efficiencies, LendingClub enjoyed a massive boost in adjusted EBITDA:

Figure 4. LendingClub adjusted EBITDA trends Source: LendingClub investor relations

Adjusted EBITDA grew more than 5x to $25.7 million, representing a 14.5% EBITDA margin and an over-11 point improvement relative to just 3.2% margin in 2Q17.

Key takeaways

In my view, LendingClub's second-quarter results were a success, not a disappointment. We've seen that the company's acceleration in originations growth and continued efficiency increases on the cost structure have led to a massive boost in adjusted EBITDA.

Investors shouldn't be too worried about a one-time goodwill/legacy impairment charge that takes ~$50 million off this year's net income. The business impact is minimal and has no bearing on LendingClub's long-term potential as the largest P2P lending marketplace. After this quarter's misguided selloff, I'm keen on this stock again.

