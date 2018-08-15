Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (GCGMF) CEO Rod Baker on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (OTCPK:GCGMF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Terrance Doyle - COO

Rod Baker - President and CEO

Analysts

Steven Chung - Scotiabank

David McFadgen - Cormark Securities

Derek Dley - Canaccord

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

David Windish - Newtyn Management

Terrance Doyle

Thank you, Leonie, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Great Canadian Gaming Corporation's conference call to review the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Joining me on the call this afternoon is Rod Baker, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. I would like to remind listeners that the latter portion of this call is reserved for analysts and investors. Any media-related inquiries can be directed towards Chuck Keeling, Vice President of Stakeholder Relations & Responsible Gaming. He can be reached at 604-247-4197.

Before we begin, I must caution all listeners that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's expectations regarding the Company. These statements, which will be identified by words such as anticipate, believe, expect, or similar expressions are based on information currently available to the Company. Investors should not place undue reliance upon these statements, which involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These statements are made as of the date of this call, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Unless otherwise indicated, all financial information in the call is presented in Canadian dollars and is in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, except for adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-IFRS term, defined in the Company's MD&A.

Unless otherwise indicated, all financial information in the call is presented in Canadian dollars and is in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, except for adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-IFRS term, defined in the Company's MD&A.

I will now pass the call over to Rod to review Great Canadian's financial results for the quarter. He will then provide commentary on the Company's overall operation and strategic outlook. Rod?

Rod Baker

Thank you, Terrance. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today.

The second quarter of 2018 was another remarkable quarter for Great Canadian. The Ontario Gaming West GTA Limited partnership in which the Company holds a 55% interest, successfully acquired the West GTA Gaming Bundle on May 1, 2018. Immediately after the acquisition, we repositioned the former OLG Slots at Mohawk Racetrack, OLG Slots Flamboro Downs, OLG Slots Grand River Raceway, and OLG Casino Brantford to the Company's Elements Casino brand. Also in the second quarter, we executed new 20-year Operational Services Agreements or OSAs with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation, which replaced the existing casino operating services agreements for all B.C. properties. Our Ontario development plans also made great progress during the quarter. I will discuss these exciting events and further detail later in the call.

Our second quarter's performance reflected the GTA Gaming Bundle’s first full quarter of operations and the first two months of operations for the West GTA Gaming Bundle under Great Canadian’s management. Revenues increased by 90% to $305.3 million when compared to the $161 million of revenue in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 98% to $124.6 million when compared to $62.8 million in the same period in 2017.

Net earnings increased by 134% to $64 million when compared to the $27.4 million in the second quarter of 2017. Shareholders net earnings increased by 57% to $42 million when compared to $26.7 million in the second quarter of 2017.

As a result of the GTA and the West GTA Gaming Bundle acquisitions in 2018, revenues in Ontario increased by 432% to $184.6 million when compared to $34.7 million in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA in Ontario increased by 435% to $81.3 million when compared to $15.2 million in the second quarter of 2017.

We have embarked on ambitious development plans for the GTA and the West GTA Gaming Bundles are expected to drive further growth in the months and years ahead. The significant investments being made in these bundles will establish these properties as premier, entertainment destinations that will deliver a host of new amenities for our guests to enjoy.

In the GTA Gaming Bundle, One Toronto Gaming or OTG, a partnership previously referred to as Ontario Gaming GTA Limited Partnership received approval from the city of Toronto in April 2018, to allow expanded gaming at Casino Woodbine, a key milestone toward transformation into an international casino resort destination that will see the initial development phase complete in 2021.

In the interim, Casino Woodbine plans to introduce 50 table games and over 500 slot machines, including electronic table games, in the third quarter of 2018. This will be the first time live dealer table games are available within the Greater Toronto Area. We anticipate a further addition of 50 table games and over 300 slot machines in the fourth quarter of 2018, bringing the facility total to a total of 4,000 slot machines and 100 table games by the end of the year.

Our expansion plans also include the development of a second world-class casino resort destination in the Durham region in eastern GTA, which is targeted to be opened by the end of 2019.

Finally, construction of a casino expansion at Great Blue Heron has already commenced and is scheduled to complete by the end of 2018, marking the initial phase of the property’s redevelopment into a premier casino resort, complete with the hotel and live entertainment venue by the end of 2019.

Our plan will transform our facilities into premium, tourist destinations for local and the national guests that will create new jobs and economic growth in the Greater Toronto Area as well as significant incremental revenue for our crown partner.

We are equally optimistic about the opportunities in the West GTA Gaming Bundle. We have significant phased transformations planned at the facilities in the West GTA Gaming Bundle that will bring on new amenities and expanded gaming options including introduction of live dealer table games to the three slot facilities and enhanced food and beverage offerings.

Plans for Elements Casino Mohawk and Elements Flamboro also include the addition of an integrated hotel and other new and exciting complementary amenities including live entertainment venues that will transform these facilities into premier casino resorts. We look forward to seeing the completion of these transformations that will create outstanding guest experiences at our facilities.

In the East Gaming Bundle, the development of Shorelines Casino Peterborough is in its final stage and is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2018. The launch of the full service casino will mark the culmination of the Company's significant investment into the bundle since its acquisition in January 2016, which is expected to deliver significant free cash flow, post completion.

As a brief recap. Our East Gaming Bundle investment plan consisted of a successful acquisition of the gaming assets from OLG, delivery of two Greenfield builds in Belleville and Peterborough, and completion of several upgrades at Thousand Islands, all funded from the initial capital equity contribution of $29 million, a $60 million nonrecourse credit facility, and reinvested cash flows from the business. We believe that superior results achieved in East Gaming Bundle demonstrate the strength of the Company's disciplined investment approach that it has taken for each of its Ontario gaming bundle opportunities. The return on our investment in the East Gaming Bundle is expected to exceed our original forecast.

In B.C. revenues declined by $5.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 when compared to the same period in 2017, primarily as a result of the labor disruption at Hard Rock Casino Vancouver, which took effect on May 11th and saw the property offer reduced amenities during that period. Gaming revenues at Hard Rock declined by $4.2 million for the three months period ended June 30, 2018 when compared to the same period in the prior year.

Subsequent to the quarter-end, unionized team members voted in favor of ratifying a new collective agreement, and Hard Rock resumed full operations at the end of July. Despite the decreases in the revenues at Hard Rock, all of our B.C. properties have seen an increase in slot coin-in quarter-over-quarter, resulting in higher slot wins.

Table hold across all of our B.C. properties continues to be relatively consistent for the three and six months periods ended June 30, 2018 when compared to the same periods in the prior year with the exception of River Rock, which has been negatively impacted by the new source of funds procedures introduced by BCLC in January 2018.

On June 3, 2018, Great Canadian signed new operating agreements with these BCLC which replaced all existing COSAs at our B.C. properties. The new OSAs extend the Company's rights to operate all of its B.C. properties for up to a minimum 20-year term and provide key changes, such as increased commission structures for select table games, poker and bingo and our 5% facility investment commission which replaced the former 3% facility development commission and the 2% accelerated facility development commission.

In addition, under the new OSAs, B.C. will no longer collect the marketing agency fees and table game supply fees. These new terms, inclusive of annual business plans, will create strategic opportunities for greater alignment between BCLC and the company that will help with the long-term success of the Company's B.C. properties. We now have the long-term security required to invest capital into our B.C. properties to pursue additional revenue opportunities. This includes the former View Royal Casino, now rebranded as Elements Casino Victoria, which hosted a grand opening celebration on May 5, 2018. The Elements Casino Victoria, doubles the physical size of the former View Royal Casino and features expanded gaming capacity and significantly improved non-gaming amenities.

We also welcome the release of Dr. Peter German's independent review of B.C.'s anti-money laundering or AML system on June 27, 2018, which examines B.C.’s gaming industry and provider recommendations to enhance the current AML system in B.C. We engaged openly with Dr. German during his review. And the Company continues to work collaboratively with regulators and crown corporations in all jurisdictions we do business in as part of our initiative to keep funds from illegal sources out of the gaming industry. This is an integral part of Great Canadian's commitment to ensuring our operations in all jurisdictions continue to adhere to all regulatory requirements and maintain the highest standards of integrity for our industry.

Great Canadian continues to maintain its strong financial position, at June 30, 2018 with the cash balance of $495.9 million and available capacity of $346.8 million on undrawn senior secured revolving credit facility, providing us with significant financial flexibility. In particular, the comprehensive development plans for our Ontario gaming properties will be supported by their respective partnership's non-recourse credit facilities, reinvested cash flow from operations and partner contributions required.

As at June 30, 2018 there is available capacity of $903.3 million on OTG's revolving and capital expenditure credit facilities and a $151 million on the revolving credit facility of the West GTA partnership. Under the terms of the respective Ontario partnership's credit agreement, the cash generated from the businesses will primarily be used to fund capital investment, up to the completion of the initial development plans.

The results of our second quarter of 2018 are a significant achievement for the Company. Our expanded presence in Ontario and the long-term expansion in B.C. secure the Company's position as the preeminent gaming operator in Canada and puts us amongst the top gaming operators in North America. We are now a much stronger and more diversified company. We are in the early stages of developing our recently acquired Ontario gaming bundles, which we expect will deliver significant growth in the coming months and years. As we work on these development plans for our Ontario marketplace, we continue to examine opportunities to reinvest in our B.C., Atlantic and United States properties to ensure they continue creating excellent experiences for our guests. We will continue to share updates of our development plans as they progress.

Terrance, we can now invite questions. Thank you.

Terrance Doyle

Thank you, Rob. Before we begin today's question-and-answer session. I would like to remind everyone that questions will be reserved for investors and analysts.

Leonie, we can now go to the Q&A. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question is from George Doumet from Scotiabank. George, please go ahead.

Steven Chung

Hi. This is Steven Chung calling in for George. So, understand the development plans for the bundle is very significant in size. But, can you comment on how the returns on investment look like, say for the GTA versus the WGTA, or maybe from a risk reward standpoint when taking in account threshold levels, how they are set up?

Rod Baker

So, that’s extremely broad question. And I don’t know if you’re talking about a snapshot or over certain number of years. But, I think I’m going to have difficulty giving you specificity. What I would tell you and what I’ve said for a number of years as we were engaged in the RFP and bidding process when we were asked about what we thought were acceptable returns, we said that all of the bundles were unique in nature and were looked at in terms of execution risk and opportunity and upside and that we looked at all of them differently from a risk reward and from a game plan perspective. So, I think it's very difficult to synthesize it down for you now in terms of the differences between the bundles. But, I would leave you with the comment that if you haven’t heard me used the word excited, because you haven’t listen to last few quarters, we’re pretty darn excited at the three bundles that we were successful a bidder on. And we just did a short recap on the most early one after our first two and half years of journey. It’s worked out exceedingly well, and we’re very pleased with it. And obviously we have a little more tenure of a number of months on in the GTA and only two months in the West GTA. But, in the very early days, those are going very well. And I would encourage people to dive into some of the milestones that we've achieved in these early moments. I think they are very significantly and set us up for a significant potential success going forward. We talked about the approvals in the city of Toronto for expanded gaming at Woodbine. That's really important. We’ve also talked about approvals at the east end of the GTA with our fantastic facility that we plan on building there, and the approval process that we’ve successfully navigated through.

So, it's early days and we’re very excited about all three of them. But, in terms of the differences that you think you want from us, I think it’s going to be very difficult to encapsulate that on the call today.

Steven Chung

Okay. I understand. While we’re talking about the development plans, in the MD&A outlined for Woodbine in 2021 and Durham their own than in 2019. I’m just wondering if you expect to reach to maximum allowable slots or table count under those timelines.

Rod Baker

Yes. So, our plan -- those timelines refer to our initial development plan. Our thinking is that maximum numbers that have been presented in the RFP documents, I think it’s been published, are what we are expecting to achieve as at that 2019 and 2021 dates for the two sites respectively.

Steven Chung

Just one last one for me, if I may, if I can just sneak one in. For digging a bit deeper on the Ontario segment, without getting into too many specific on the numbers, can you give us a sense of how much the WGTA contributed in terms of EBITDA?

Rod Baker

So, we’re not going to relook at Ontario as a region, and that’s our disclosure going forward. I think, when you have a little more time, if you go back and reverse engineer our base business that was there last year and you take -- and do some GTA extrapolation work, I think you could see that we’re pleased -- it's only two months, so it’s very early in a very short timeframe, but we’re pleased to report that the West GTA also was the financial contributor to our Ontario region results in this quarter through two months of ownership and operations.

Steven Chung

So, we can assume that the existing properties that were in Ontario before the GTA were relatively flat in order for us to do that kind of work?

Rod Baker

I think you can make different assumptions. When you look at math -- or the way I would look at our math, even if you assumed it was up a certain percentage, the East Gaming Bundle is a phenomenal set of three assets. But the size relative to the GTA and West GTA, there is almost dwarfing of sort. So, whether you use a flat or up a little, or maybe even down a little, I think you’d find it’s a rounding error, and it’s not going to impact your overall conclusions that you make when you do your work.

Thank you. Your next question is from David McFadgen from Cormark Securities. David, please go ahead.

David McFadgen

I have a number of questions. So, Rod, can you confirm that revenue threshold for the GTA increases beyond the current level right now?

Rod Baker

So, I don’t think it’s any surprising. We’ve talked about thresholds for many, many quarters, and we talked extensively through the East Gaming Bundle lifecycle. These markets are very, very underserviced. I think you could see that by the win permission per machine per day at a lot of these sites, and obviously having no gaming tables. Not dissimilar to what we said about the East Gaming Bundle, we absolutely increased the thresholds when we introduced the new Greenfield site at Belleville into the bundle, and we’ve committed to do the same here. And there should be no surprise that that's actually what we’re doing. We’ve communicated that consistently and we expect it to happen here. And we expect the government to generate incremental revenues going forward. And we expect to also get our share to pay our costs and hopefully earn a decent and appropriate return on our capital and our management time. This is a win-win with a bigger pie that’s being created for all stakeholders.

David McFadgen

So, I think the GTA you expect to at least the initial phase to be completed at the end of 2021 or early ‘22, is that correct?

Rod Baker

That’s correct.

David McFadgen

So, can you tell us, on a percentage basis, how much the GTA revenue threshold you would expect to increase once you’ve completed phase 1?

Rod Baker

No, I don’t think I’m going to get into that at this point in time. I mean, if you look at our Ontario -- and I think we are trying to have some transparency. Our Ontario business is now $2 billion gross gaming revenue business already, and we haven’t started any of our expansion. And I think 2019, 2021 are incredibly important milestones where we are going to have very, very productive, significant full amenities resort destination assets, which is very, very exciting. We are also equally excited about the interim journey, and some of the disclosures that we have made on our recent initiatives within Casino Woodbine for the second half of the year are very exciting and our path to these facilities opening up and continue to grow the size of the market here in Ontario. So, I would -- I think it’s good to focus on those and down the road. I also think there's a number of years in between where we have a very thoughtful plan to continue to grow this business for, as I said, our benefit and for OLG’s benefit as well.

David McFadgen

So, as you increase the number of gaming devices, gaming positions, let's say in the GTA every year, is it reasonable to expect that the revenues are also going to increase as these new devices are added to the facility?

Rod Baker

So, as was the case in the east bundle, if you look at when things came on, it was reasonable to assume that there were increases in thresholds over time. But, then you have to allow for slippage and things like that, and you also have to allow for special thresholds on an annual basis, and some events you deem to occur within a year. So, it really depends on when you think things are going to fall in terms of new gaming capacity or facilities coming on line, and how much cushion has been built in or not to determine whether thresholds have gone up and by how much in any particular fiscal period.

David McFadgen

Are you currently billing the GTA partnership a management fee right now? It doesn’t seem like, but I was just wondering if you are?

Rod Baker

Yes, we are. But when you say doesn’t seem like it, you have to remember that these are businesses that we control, and therefore they disappear on consolidation and they show up as EBITDA. If they were not consolidated and we had a different accounting arrangement, then, they might be identified individually. But, they actually go away on a consolidated accounting basis, but it’s value that Great Canadian proper gets to keep.

David McFadgen

And that’s the same with the West GTA, right, I mean you are billing a management fee?

Rod Baker

Correct.

David McFadgen

And was there growth at the Ontario East EBITDA?

Rod Baker

So, the Ontario East EBITDA business was okay. But, there was not I’d say material growth that you should factor into any of your numbers. And as I said, it's a great set of three assets and obviously we are very excited Peterborough coming on. And just to remind you, it’s coming on as a full-service to new casino with live table games. The current facility does not have live table games. So, we are encouraged that the new facility will resonate very well in Peterborough and the surrounding community, and we expect to see some growth next year.

David McFadgen

Okay. So you've indicated that you plan to spend 360 million on the initial phase of the West GTA that's on top of the initial purchase price. Correct?

Rod Baker

That' inclusive of the purchase price.

David McFadgen

And when would all that be spent by I guess by mid-2019, end of 2019, something like that?

Rod Baker

So I don’t think we're going to put a data this is one of these opportunities where there’s transformation over time, we’re in their diligently now. As we've talked about with threshold and other opportunities, the sooner you can create more amenities, more gaming product, especially when you have under service markets that materially helps the ROI. So we expect to -- and are right now phasing significant transformations of all of these properties. So the money will be invested literally starting before yesterday we've already been -- we are well on our way and it will be over what I would call a regular stream over, yes, the next few years.

David McFadgen

So just a couple of question on the B.C. I saw the table drop was down, I guess most of that is attributable to River Rock, is that correct?

Rod Baker

So, no, that's not correct. You have to remember that Hard Rock with the labor disruption had virtually no tables business since May 11th, so that would have been a significant component of the decrease as well.

David McFadgen

And I saw that you disclosed the EBITDA for Hard Rock and some other metrics for Hard Rock. I was just wondering why you wouldn’t also give us that detail for River Rock. Is there any reason why?

Rod Baker

So the reason why we gave it was because it was an exceptional period with the labor disruption.

David McFadgen

Okay.

Rod Baker

And we thought it was very fair -- I mean it’s not -- it wasn’t operating on a regular traditional basis like the rest of our businesses. And therefore, we felt it was appropriate to provide that information to you so that you didn’t have to guess that the impact of the labor disruption.

David McFadgen

And just lastly, the company still doesn’t have a CFO, is that correct?

Rod Baker

So the company has a full team including several vice presidents in the finance area. And I think there is fairly strong leadership with the person that you are talking to on the phone here in addition to my regular day job. But no we don't technically have somebody with the CFO title right now.

David McFadgen

And area you planning on joining someone or no?

Rod Baker

Yes, that is certainly part of the plan, yes.

Thank you. Your next question is from Derek Dley from Canaccord. Derek, please go ahead.

Derek Dley

Just as it relates to -- well to the GBH and on to Woodbine in particular, you called out whether it is having an unfavorable impact in April which is something we've been hearing from a number of our retailer and hospitality restaurants, companies under coverage. Can you quantify the impact that it had during the month and did you get any of that back in May or was it really just a weather impact that came once it was gone?

Rod Baker

So, look, we don't believe in ever using weather as an excuse, particularly if it’s in the season because you should expect, whether it would happen in season. It was mentioned because for those of you that are local to Toronto, the April ice storm had a very significant impact on all of our operations in Southern Ontario here and we have as you see from metrics now some very big businesses that do a lot of revenues every single day. And so, when we look at our math and we look to what happened, so it wasn’t a bad April kind of thing, it was frankly a number of days that business was down very, very, very materially and that did have an impact on our business. But we don't -- however, we don’t explain, it’s just -- it was just a factual thing and it wasn’t April showers, it was a very bad ice storm instead of April showers bringing mayflowers. So it was -- and it was material so to mention it, like it was not hundreds of thousands, it was actually more than that, it had an extra digit attached to it in terms of our consolidated EBITDA impact. But the way I look at it, despite that, you see the numbers that we’ve put up, I think we’ve put up pretty strong numbers that we’re at least pleased with at this point in time.

Sorry, the last point is, in our business when that kind of behavior happens, it’s extremely rare that everybody shows up like the next day and decides to do what they would've done on those earlier days and that it gets made up. That’s really not a phenomenon that we've seen in any of our businesses certainly in the last decade that I have been here.

It’s gone, and if you could be smarter and better just spreading your business with other initiatives to do that much better just broadly, that’s fine but it’s not like it's there and it comes in force with thereafter and it refills the hole, but it’s going to.

Derek Dley

Okay. I get that. And I noticed in the MD&A you get the amount of race days, live race days, you’ve added Georgian, Flamboro. Would it be fair to assume the race days at Woodbine were down year-over-year, can you give us any metrics on that?

Rod Baker

I don’t actually have that at hand now, so I can’t give you any. I know it’s publicly available so I think you can get it. I would -- but if I had to guess, I would say that their race days are not down there. There is one thoroughbred’s track and it’s a premier thoroughbred’s track in the country and I think there's a real sport mechanism to continue with consistency there. So I feel surprised that they were actually down but I don't have that specific knowledge available right now for you.

Derek Dley

Just looking at the seasonality within the Ontario Bundle, I mean we can go back and look at some of the season now that you had in these gaming bundles, though it’s difficult to tease out because we had number of projects ongoing over the course of the last couple of years. Is there any major seasonality within the gaming bundle given that you have these really large and strong racetrack operations?

Rod Baker

So I think at this stage of the game, I wouldn't worry too much about seasonality. I think it's fairly modest and it would be -- I think it’s a head stick to model if you look at sequencing over time of increasing gaming capacity and amenity at are sites, I think it'll get washed and lost in that kind of a growth trajectory or path, so I would not encourage you but you should obviously do what you think is appropriate to factor in material seasonality in Ontario businesses.

Derek Dley

As it relates -- just following up on some of the previous questions with the revenue threshold increasing. Does the set payment that you receive, which I believe is 72 million, does that increase alongside of the revenue threshold?

Rod Baker

No, those -- that’s fixed, as is the PC, the permitted capital expenditure those are fixed amounts.

Derek Dley

And then just switching over to B.C., at River Rock you did comment that drop at River Rock was down. Can you give us the magnitude or any idea of the scope of the drop?

Rod Baker

So I think you saw the difference quarter-over-quarter and I mentioned that, that came out of both Hard Rock and River Rock and I did mention that the Hard Rock business was virtually nil from May 11th. So I think you can probably make an assessment that both of those were materially impacting that diminution in hold in B.C.

Derek Dley

During drop, hold was actually up I believe, right?

Rod Baker

No, the hold wasn’t up, the hold was down.

Derek Dley

The hold percentage I am talking sorry.

Rod Baker

Oh! Percentage, sorry. I am just talking about dollars. I am talking about revenues, dollars in our genes.

Derek Dley

Was there any reason why the hold percentage was up, it looked like it was up 2% or so?

Rod Baker

It’s just the law of volatility, there’s no reason.

Derek Dley

Just two more from me. In terms of -- you obviously are competing casino in downtown Vancouver, opening with park, have you seen any impact into the last couple of quarters, you said no, is that honeymoon period over now in your view or has there been any material impact in traffic from park?

Rod Baker

Sorry, I think there wasn’t a honeymoon period from our perspective because we didn't see an impact. So I don't understand your question.

Derek Dley

No that’s exactly I was just wondering if you did see an impact or if you’re having and you’ve been saying no, I was wondering if anything has changed but sounds like ...

Rod Baker

No, no.

Derek Dley

And the last one, just -- you commented that the East Gaming Bundle return on investment has exceeded your forecast. Can you provide us with what that -- with what your forecast was for that ROI?

Rod Baker

No, and we’ve never provided our ROI forecast and it’s going to sound almost arrogant, but most, if not all of our capital programs and our investments have worked out materially better because we’re pretty darn conservative and we also make sure we do our work in advance and then we spend a great deal of time on the execution and knock on wood. I mean, obviously stuff always comes your way and things happen that you’ve deal with but I think when you approach things like those three fundamental orientations, that’s how you end up being successful through any kind of initiative or program.

So we went into it. Obviously, especially the first bundle, this was a very, very unknown -- an unknown opportunity. And so we’ve done a lot of work, we’ve done the work on the ground in terms of the region, and revenues that were there, the guests and we’ve built it all up and what we're going to build and how we’re going to get it done and we had a plan and we executed that plan, and it worked very well and I think it worked better than what we counted on, but that’s kind of our MO. We feel if we don't actually end up doing better than we planned on that we’re almost disappointed. I know it sounds little perverse but that’s the way we go about our business.

So we looked at it and obviously that one had more unknowns and as we came to run that and operate it and learn the environment we had more understanding and more comfort and more competency in terms of how to operate the business and look at things and cost structure and stuff like that because there was a lot of opaqueness on the pre-bidding of that. So there was learnings.

And so we bid based on not as much knowledge as we would have liked and hoped because it was new a initiative and a new region for us. And it worked out better than we expected. So we are pleased with that.

Your next question is from Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital Markets. Sabahat please go ahead.

Sabahat Khan

Just on the GTA Bundle and the progress that you have made there to-date. Can you maybe talk about -- not just the redevelopment but any kind of day-to-day changes you are making in operations, whether as to efficiencies, marketing, things like that, some of the changes that you have made in the initial few months

Rod Baker

Sure, of course, we came in re-branding as sort of big picture. But in terms of marketing -- and we talked about this earlier, we had very limited opportunities in the earliest days to make physical changes to the properties so we were fairly limited, and we were also fairly limited in terms of the facility being at capacity.

That being said, I think our team has done an excellent job creating many experiences and marketing initiatives through the use of merchandise and special events to create some extra excitement, some new excitement, some new programming, marketing plan that have resonated quite well with our new inherited guests and frankly some new people. So visitation is up and revenues are up.

Now we got to realize that we've been extremely capacity constrained and we have very, very limited F&B offering at this stage. We have 90 seats in our buffet/restaurant and we have a 22 seat neutral bar, that’s 110 seats for a 3,000 slot machine operation that host thousands and thousands and thousands of people every day. So I think you have to appreciate that we've been fairly hand tight but in the soft side what we have been able to do, and it’s based on these programs that have resonated well. I think it resonated too well some of the times and it was challenging because very long lineups and waits and stuff like that, so we had to throttle it back a little because you don't want to deliver too much of a frustrating experience as well. So we tried to balance it right. But some of that stuff has resonated pretty well and I think it provides some extra encouragement to us to understand just how deep and under penetrated and underserved market is. So we are on the crust.

We did mention Q3, Q4 some significant increases to capacity [Barry] said it about that. And I would encourage all of you once we are open up on Level II and then later in the year on Level III to come by and see Casino Woodbine. The first floor is amazing but what we're doing in the second and third levels I think is going to be very exciting for our patrons. So that’s where we've been over the -- since January 23rd. the next six months are going to be very, very interesting as well.

Sabahat Khan

And then just on the plans to add another -- additional capacity over the next two quarters. Was that all -- was the plan or did you maybe decide later? Because I thought the initially the commentary was that you might add all of the additional capacity within Q3, just trying to get an idea what kind of caused this split between Q3 and Q4 for the additional slots and tables?

Rod Baker

So I mean even as that the stuff is phased within Q3 and Q4, so why we split here because there's a September 30th date, stuff falls and -- it's a continuum of a program, so I wish we were good enough to a year in advance, say, everything was going to open on September 17th, that's just not the world that we live in, particularly as we've have to go through significant approval processes with many, many stakeholders when you do that, not just from a traditional building perspective but also from a approve -- regulatory approval and municipality approval and those types of things. So we are very encouraged and we are very pleased at the timing and the sequencing of our program to-date and certainly what we expect to happen over the next two quarters.

Sabahat Khan

And then on the Casino Ajax development, it looks like a relatively large complex there. How are you thinking about what kind of -- would the opening of that casino to be dependent on the completion of that entire complex or would you be able to kick-off if the casino construction is completed by the end of '19, would be able to open that up. How does the casino fit into that larger Durham Live development?

Rod Baker

So I think it's a very good question, I'm glad that you've bifurcated the two. So I think we are a very significant -- and it maybe in some respect even an anchor lead tenant and what I think is going to a really amazing long-term entertainment destination venue with multifaceted opportunities for customers and guests from all over the place to enjoy many different amenities that have nothing to do with our casino property. But I'm sure there will be some symbiotic relationships that will be created and derived from it.

So we at our plan and we’re full steam ahead. And I know that the developers of the Durham Live site are equally excited and moving forward building their business and it'll come on, but it's really up to them to figure out what comes on and when, and what we're doing will have no impact by their timing or what their amenities will be over some number of years. So, yes, 2019 that's our plan and that's what we have to do and that's all that matters to get up and running from our perspective in terms of Durham Live.

Sabahat Khan

And then just on the West GTA development plans. I guess would you be at some point having a number of redevelopment and expansion projects underway, like how are you thinking about the cadence of bringing on new redevelopment projects, are you okay with having three, four, five, facilities undergoing redevelopment at once, just want to get that thought process?

Rod Baker

We're doing it right now, as we speak people are doing something much more productive than me, they are out there working and making it happen. Yes, absolutely. This is a -- we've got the resources in place and the planning has been done and we’re in a execution mode to absolutely have three, four, five, our redevelopment plans are going on simultaneously.

Sabahat Khan

And then just one on the threshold, just on the process there. Like I guess as it goes up over time, is that a payment that has to go out to the province just to confirm or is that something that you don't pass it, you don’t get anything or is that a payment that essentially has to be made to the government in some extent?

Rod Baker

So first of all the government pays us it's like -- it's very technical, but the revenues are all the government’s revenues and then we actually get a payment back and it's formulaic in nature. So that's number one.

I would -- look I think I answered this question a few calls ago. People need to understand that the threshold commitment level is and will be materially lower than the gross gaming revenues under virtually any possible scenario. So the question that you are asking right now is highly, highly, highly improbable, highly improbable. And I think I was specific about that a few quarters ago when the same question was asked. So the concept of having to pay if the revenues aren’t there is really not I think a relevant concept.

Sabahat Khan

And then one last one from me. On the last I think call it was mentioned that with your cash balance and balance sheet capacity, there is the opportunity to look at other growth opportunities, is that still something you are considering or are you just focused on the bundles for now?

Rod Baker

So look I mean we’re always focused on opportunities. I think cash is one thing, I think management time is also another thing. Those are two very valuable and important assets and we need to make sure that we deploy them in an appropriate way and in a way that we are going to continue to execute well and not overspend ourselves. As you know, and as I just mentioned, we have many, many things underway right now. It's a pretty full plate.

That being said I would never want to leave with you impression that if there was a tremendous opportunity that arose, I absolutely do believe we have the bandwidth to go and certainly the balance sheet with $0.5 billion of cash sitting there now to pursue other opportunities. But -- so I don’t want to mislead you either way, it's not like we’re going to go out and do 14 new deals tomorrow but if something came up that really made sense for us and was a tremendous opportunity for our company and shareholders, we would work very hard to figure out a way to figure it out and do a very good job with it like we’re trying to do with everything else we have underway.

Thank you. Your next question is from David Windish from Newtyn Management. David, please go ahead.

David Windish

In the filings you highlighted what sounded like some significant initial development activities in each of the four West GTA properties, each of which that will be completed by mid-2019. Can you talk about the number of slots and tables you are planning to add at these facilities between now and mid 2019 based on these initial development plans?

Rod Baker

So I think at the stage of the game, it’s a little bit early to give you specificity. I think you know the outside ranges by what's available in totality, and we’re time-in optimist people. So when we talk about spaces, it is very important for us to in a thoughtful way grow gaming capacity in this constricted underserved market as soon as we can in a thoughtful way. And I would tell you we've already added more gaming capacity to through the site and we’re working diligently to continue. So it’s going to be a phased approach through 2019. I don't have right now and I probably wouldn't tell you in any event, because it’s still too fluid to tell you how many devices and at what point in time through today through mid-2019. But I can tell you that our team is working very creatively to improve these properties and to increase gaming capacity, so that if a material increases so it makes a difference to the business through that timeframe.

David Windish

And the $360 million of initial development phase spending, is that -- should we think of that spending that’s kind of taking you through this initial development program into mid-2019 or does that also include other activities beyond those initial plans?

Rod Baker

So I think you should think of that through ‘19 and more. It also -- I gave specific reference to some extra special development transformational opportunities at Elements Mohawk and at Elements Flamboro and those are going to take longer. So that number is the totality of all the transformations, any sequential changes over time as well as those chunkier more significant two opportunities and those are going to occur a little bit further down the road than mid 2019.

Derek Dley

Maybe more generally, can you talk about your view regarding the amount of gaming capacity that these four West GTA properties can absorb relative to the allowed maximums from the RFPQ?

Rod Baker

So look it’s -- I mean we’re very new to these markets. We’ve done a ton of work. We’ve been in there for a few months. We’re very encouraged. We think there is a very significant incremental opportunities within the sites and it is -- we’re seeing some early day successes on these marketing programs that I referred to from the GTA as well. I think it’s -- I think we’re good but I don’t know if we’re so good to say we feel strongly that we’re going to be very seriously capacity constrained as a cap limited and any of these sites are not. I think it is still too early to be that definitive on a public conference call with all of you at this stage of the game. But no question that the gaming capacities that have been allocated through the RFP program and that have been through our operating agreements here, we’re going to put them to good use.

