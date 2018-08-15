Barfresh Food Group's (BRFH) CEO Riccardo Delle Coste on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Riccardo Delle Coste – Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Joseph Tesoriero – Chief Financial Officer

Joe Cugine – President

Analysts

Anthony Vendetti – Maxim Group

Marc Nuccitelli – Dillon Hill Capital

Eliot Penn – Ibex Investors

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thank you and good afternoon everyone and thanks for joining us. On our call today, we will review our second quarter 2018 accomplishments, discuss some of our recent wins, review our growing sales channels and provide some additional insight into our expanding sales pipeline.

Our second quarter was a record for the company with net sales of $1.1 million, our gross margins improved to 52.2%, we reduced our personal related cost by 23%, while reducing our overall general and administrative expenses by 7% during the quarter. Our work to date has positioned us for a material ramping sales during the second half of 2018 as our business rapidly expands.

We clearly see the momentum building in our business actually our third quarter to date sales have set another record for the company by already eclipsing our Q2 sales of $1.1 million just less than half way through the third quarter and we see this momentum continuing. Higher revenue, reduced fixed overhead and our strong margins are beginning to reduce our operating losses and bringing us closer to another very important inflection point for the company, which is achieving profitability. These are very exciting times at Barfresh and we look forward to a strong back half of 2018 and carrying this momentum even further into 2019.

In addition to the ongoing test at national QSRs the company has now made significant initial progress into two very attractive channels over the law six to 12 months that are individually as big if not bigger than the national account, we’re so close to. We’ve recently issued press releases in both the school and military channel and our customers in these channels have already started to meaningfully contribute to our top line and we haven’t even scratched the surface yet on the size of the opportunity that each represent.

The education and military channels represents solid multi-year contract based business with predictable styles per location in higher margin product. The education channel represents an accelerating source of growth for us that we’ve been diligently working to capitalize on ahead of the 2018, 2019 school year. Currently, Barfresh products are being sold under contract in over 200 school locations across multiple states, doubled our penetration in the first quarter of 2018.

We continue to receive very positive responses from school administrators and we believe our unique product offerings, specialized programs, national distribution footprint and strategic partnerships ensure we are well positioned for rapid expansion. As mentioned, we are only just scratching the surface right now as the addressable market is 98,000 schools in the United States. A great example of how our offering is being received and performing in the market with our recent experience with Pasco County School District in greater Tampa, Florida. Our first pilot testing customer valves for the past year.

Earlier this month Pasco extended their agreement to a term of five years and added 17 new locations for total of 47 serving locations within their district as well as increasing the number of Barfresh product offerings to the students to include our 100% fruit product in addition to our dairy offerings. This is an exemplary case of the responses and progress we are having in this channel. Increasing the number of locations, increasing the number of products we are selling and increasing the number of contract year. Our initial success can be attributed to a great tasting better for you product coupled with our simplified product preparation, which satisfies the needs of students and administrators alike.

Similarly the military channel is a very large opportunity that also features long-term contracts. We expect this channel to become another primary driver of our growth. In March, Barfresh was approved to sell its product into all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces by the Defense Logistics Agency or DLA. This was a huge milestone for our team as it allows us direct access to each military installation as an approved vendor.

Over just the past five months, we have entered into contracts to sell products in 45 military installations and we are in discussions right now to add minimal bases in the future both locally and overseas. Both the education and military channels are very attractive for Barfresh in terms of high sales value per location and multiple location management and decision making. With the approval process with each channel now essentially complete the sales process is shorter and less complex than a typical national account allowing us to build momentum for new locations on a frequent basis.

As we gain scale in each channel, we are building a multi-year contracted customer base that facilitate further growth in the channel and provide the stability of predictable revenue streams. While the full impact of this revenue stream is not yet visible in the financials with contracted base creates a more stable platform as we look forward to the coming school year in the case of schools and to the coming quarters in the case of military.

While progress has been immediate and tangible in the military and education channels we haven’t seen a lot of contribution just yet from the national account rollout to 1000 food service locations that we announced earlier this year, as it has been a lot slower than we had initially expected.

This account is a major milestone for Barfresh, we believe the medium to long-term opportunity will result in meaningful revenues from these account and we expect to see an improvement from this account in the third and fourth quarters of this year. In addition we continue to make progress with our national accounts and expect to achieve the second milestone of entering into an agreement with and national QSR account for the sale of our products into approximately 2,500 additional locations in the balance of 2018.

With that, let me turn the call over to our CFO, Joe Tesoriero, to walk through some of the financials for the second quarter of 2018 and then our President, Joe Cugine will share some additional insights into our channels and opportunities. Joe?

Joseph Tesoriero

Thank you, Riccardo. Today, I’ll discuss our second quarter and year to date financial results and provide an update on some key operational aspects of our business. Net revenue was $1.1 million for the second quarter an increase of 75% as compared to $629,000 for the comparable prior period. The improvement was driven by increased traction in our two newest sales channels education and the military. Both our single serve and bulk products are distributed through all 72 of Sysco’s U.S. mainland distribution centers and then several Sysco OPCOs in Canada, as well as through new distributors beyond the Sysco distribution network.

Our gross profit margin for the second quarter was 52.2%, compared to 51.2% margin in the year-ago period. Higher sales volumes have enabled us to begin leveraging our established infrastructure and realized savings in raw materials. We expect that our gross margins will be similar to the current quarter for the remainder of 2018.

During the second quarter, we realized a net reduction of $174,000 in our general and administrate expenses, an improvement of 7%, driven primarily by our 23% reduction in personnel costs, which include payroll, stock compensation and travel, which reflects the beneficial P&L impact of our previous actions in the fourth quarters of 2016 and 2017 to realign our sales force.

Additionally, after the close of this second quarter, we continue to work to rightsize our mix of in-house and brokerage sales support. Due to higher sales, strong gross margins, reduction in G&A expense and general leverage in our business, we reduced our operating loss by 16%, or $345,000.

We ended the second quarter with $1.4 million of inventory, which essentially matches our inventory level at the beginning of the year and as down modestly on a sequential basis from the $1.6 million of inventory in the first quarter of 2018. This significant investment in working capital was primarily driven by our strategic initiative to prepare for the First National Account Rollout of 1,000 locations.

Higher levels of inventory have been a driver of relatively higher spending for shipping and storage of product. We have established forward warehousing partners in order to improve service to our customers. We anticipate that shipping and storage expense as a percentage of sales will reduce as our business continues to grow and we are able to take advantage of economies of scale.

We ended the quarter with $854,000 in cash and shortly after the close of the second quarter, we realized an additional cash inflow of $550,000 related to a cash warrant exercise. Also as I mentioned, we have a significant investment of working capital much of which we expect to monetize to during the third quarter.

CapEx during the quarter was relatively high at $506,000, most of which was invested in our National Account customer equipment, which will generate revenue during the coming quarters. In addition, the private placement of convertible notes that we initiated during February of this year provides us with the second tranche of funding upon achieving a second milestone, which is defined as entering into a material agreement with a National Account for the sale of our product into 2,500 new locations. We expect to meet this second milestone during the second half of 2018 and obtain the associated funding in the amount of approximately $1.7 million.

Now with that, let me turn the call over to President, Joe Cugine. Joe?

Joe Cugine

Thank you, Joe. Riccardo opened the call today by highlighting recent customer wins and how these wins have us position for strong increases in revenue during the back half of 2018 and beyond. We entered Q2 focused on customers and channels that drive the best market share and growth opportunity. Our focus includes, national and regional chains, education, military and large venues in both recreation and amusement.

We are proud to have successfully launched a National customer across 1,000 foodservice locations in the U.S. with both our dairy and non-dairy smoothie options being added to the menu. While, as Riccardo mentioned, execution on this customer has proven to be more complicated than anticipated that should only affect the timing and not the size of this account. We’re working closely with their senior management on improving execution and sharing best practices across the country. This customer is one of the largest customers to date and although we haven’t seen the significant contribution to revenues that we expected, we do anticipate to see meaningful improvement from this account during the third and fourth quarter.

Our strategy of focusing on both national and regional chain as evolved and still have the opportunities in that pipeline. We continue working with several of the largest QSRs to develop custom SKUs, expand market test, and ultimately, take these opportunities to a national rollout.

In addition, on our last call, we announced that we had recently started selling our single serve product into over 10% of one of the largest casual dining chains in the U.S. With the goal of expanding this penetration. Since last quarter, we increased the number of locations at this chain that are selling our single serve from 10% to 20%, we are encouraged by our early success with this chain and our goal is to continue expansion, while driving towards a national launch.

Turning to our Bulk Easy Pour platform. We are pleased with our growth in this area, which has allowed us to offer solutions to meet our customer needs. We have had many bulk customers this summer, including Niagara Parks in Ontario, Canada. We are pouring in multiple locations in Niagara Parks, which is one of Canada’s largest visit national venues with over 12 million annual visitors. Results to date are exceeding expectations.

And the education channel, we also discussed on our last call a platform of products we developed for K-12 schools throughout North America. And we have built a foundation for success with an outstanding casing product that also meets the nutritional guidelines of a K-12 programs. We now have over 200 schools contracted to serve our products by Q3 of this year.

We recently participated in the School Nutrition Association national show and the feedback has been tremendous. We continue to see a very high level of interest in our product and expect to add many more school contracts during the coming weeks. Many of these schools offer two meals a day and Barfresh is now on the school cafeteria menus and available throughout the day for any hour card purchases during breaks. One such example is Pasco County, which Riccardo mention during his opening remarks.

I’d like to reinforce that we were able to expand from 30 to 47 schools in Pasco after one year of operation. And our contract term was extended to five years a shallot endorsement of our product and our service level. Our pipeline has many more such opportunities that we expect to turn into contracted locations in the fall term. We are starting to be recognized as a major player in the education channel, due to having a high quality and affordable product providing bulk equipment solutions and having our product displays for the second year at the annual K-12 nutrition show. While we meeting hundreds of decision makers. And recently, expanded with key distributors across some of the largest state in the U.S.

Next, in addition to the opportunity within the education channel one of the most exciting recent developments from Barfresh is our success with the United States military. Following a year long approval process with the United States Defense Logistics Agency, our smoothie products are now approved for sale into all branches of the U.S. armed forces.

We have gone from six military locations, where the company Easy Pour Bulk smoothies are available to troops to over 45 military locations that are scheduled to Barfresh product by until the Bulk Easy Pour format offering is the perfect solution to feed large numbers of enlisted personnel in a short period of time from breakfast, lunch and dinner, seven days a week, 52 weeks a year. I stated previously, we've been pleased with this terrific national sales potential and firmly believe the opportunity for the military channel is as large as a national account, if not greater.

In summary, we've been building the foundation for a stable and consistent base of revenue. Our expansion across multiple diverse channels mitigate seasonality and in the first half 2018, we have begun to demonstrate how this strategy will come to life and begin driving revenues in a material way going forward.

And with that, I turn it back to Riccardo.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thanks, Joe. We are very excited about the progress thus far in 2018 and the opportunities ahead for the balance of the year. As we look to the back half of the year, we are expecting one of our strongest finishes with the company being in the strongest position that’s ever being today.

And I would like to recap with a few key takeaways. Our quarter-to-date sales are record high, less than halfway through the quarter and those sales don't yet include a meaningful contribution from our 1,000 foodservice locations national account just yet. They're expected in the coming quarters. We now have a solid diverse revenue platform with our education and military channel. This gives up high sales per location, long-term multi-year contracted business with high margin product and a significant boost in sales that accounts a seasonal for our base business.

We expect to announce another major national account with over 2,500 locations triggering milestone to and providing further funding for the company and a further significant increase in revenues. The company continues to increase sales, reduce and optimize it operating cost structure, increased and maintain strong margins, bringing up closer to profitability. Our business is the strongest it has ever been and we expect to announce additional significant wins throughout the balance of 2018.

We look forward to updating you as the new opportunities come online. Now with that, let me open up the calls for some questions. Operator?

Anthony Vendetti

Sure. Thank you. Good afternoon, guys. So I know you mentioned Riccardo on the call that the national account was at 1,000 locations is rolling out a little slower than you thought. But can you talk about, if you’re – actually in all 1000 locations at this time with something or it is just a slow rollout in terms of the actual locations you have a product in?

Riccardo Delle Coste

No. It’s a little bit of combination. We are rolled out. We've had some operational challenges around the country various issues between locations, some of which we're working with the senior management team to correct, some of them are distribution issues, these are foodservices locations. So it is a little bit different than – to a start national account for example. So well, the locations that have got it and tend to be doing well and there are others that we have some operational challenges that we're working through with the senior management team. So we expect those to be resolved, as it's going to take us little bit longer and we're going to – it is going to be a bit of a delay in saying the results. So that’s basically – so from the perspective of where we were at, it's really a delay in the result versus change in the size.

Joe Cugine

Anthony, this is Joe. Let me jump in a little bit. Everything Riccardo said is totally accurate. I would say that the customer feels terrific. They think it's going marvelous. They want to roll out us throughout more channels that were in one-channel today, there’s business in dining channel. We want to rolls out to other channels. All the vendors, the blenders have been the delivered. We've trained in people on there and they are establishing how to use the blenders. As Riccardo said, they’re running foodservices located and I have 10 or 12 locations that are running. They're going to current location with a current building. So some of it's been more complicated than how do you get them up and running they were the product and then haven't executed like we want. So it’s taking little bit longer. The group that is doing well, we'll follow the program, the guy that was sent out are doing fabulous. So our belief is will get everyone to that level and will see the results are even better than we thought, which was just a more time in we anticipated.

Anthony Vendetti

Yes. But it's not a capacity issue, right. You have a enough product to ship to them. It's more – it’s operational stuff, rolling out, getting them setup, logistics wise.

Riccardo Delle Coste

That’s at School level, correct.

Joe Cugine

Location level, it’s actually some location have us in three locations within a building and we’re in two and not the other one, where there and it's just not set up properly, the POP is not correct. So it's operationally more complex than national low level, some likes this puts in everywhere immediately. So no problems with the product supply none of that, that’s all been sorted out.

Anthony Vendetti

And then lastly on the potential for this particular national account is – when everything is up and running, you rolled out and everything's running smoothly in all these locations. Is this still – do you believe $4 million plus revenue opportunity?

Joe Cugine

I think it's far much more lot bigger than that if everything is up and running. Again, we're only getting – we only have 50% of one channel’s worth of customers. They have multiple other channels with equal amount of business. They want to started here first and piloted and then take it to the other channels, whether it’d be education or schools or hospital, healthcare. They've got sports entertainment. They've got plenty of other channels that we think we can go through. Right now, we’re very excited, but we need to get these first up and selling the way we want them to.

Anthony Vendetti

Okay. And then just in terms of the pipeline, there's a number of large accounts that are in the pipeline. As you’re having the conversations with them, is there anything that during this time period, when they've entered the pipeline, that they've had issues with concerns or decided to go in another direction or just not to pursue an agreement going forward? And if so why?

Riccardo Delle Coste

We have got a pretty robust pipeline. A lot of the delays from outside have been not because of the product, it’s being more because of change in management actually a big one, believe it or not, because of the length of time, that’s the process take. We've encountered that a number of times. However, given the strength of the category and the product, we have maintained our position in terms of the changes wanting to continue moving forward with the product. So look we entered into the convertible note deal on the basis of hitting milestones two for a reason, with that national account. So we still maintain a robust pipeline and we still fully expect the malformed to be achieved. And additional national accounts come forward and moving to roll out.

Anthony Vendetti

Okay. And then just on the two other opportunities. You talk about school, it's sounds like, it is a huge opportunity to scratch and service order in little over 200 and there's 98,000. What’s the – is your best case scenario, because it probably takes a while to get these schools up and running, unless it’s a multi-school, it’s going to take some time. But what's your best case scenario? What do you think the opportunity is within that – because not every one of those 98,000 schools is an opportunity, but out of the 98,000 schools what percentage of those do you think there are a real opportunity for Barfresh and if you had to look out three years from now, where do you think, you could be in terms of penetration?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Look. That's a great question. We've got some very large things in the pipeline. I mean we've had a pretty – I mean we’re in 200 schools that we run in last year. And I can tell you that by the time, it yields out it's likely that we'll be in a multiple of that. So we see the opportunity has being very large. Is it possible for us to be in several thousand like locations in a few years? Absolutely. We could actually be there a lot sooner than that. We're working with school districts and part of the big process that we haven't done before seeing some of – Pasco County example is very important, because as we go into a school district. The district might have 200 locations and we may start with five locations or eight locations to start with but that could yields time, that can go from eight to 100 or eight to 200 and when you've got that happening around the country at very significant numbers. In addition to that, we're already participating in a number of bids for school districts. As the year goes on and as we get into the back half of the year, this is when school starting, schools are just about to start, right. So a lot of the revenue jumps that we’re seen now and schools were not even fully rolled out yet. And we've already seeing these jumping revenues. So as we get to the back half of the year, we’re only see it growing significantly more.

Anthony Vendetti

Okay. Well, great. And then military, I know you proved in all channels but if you looked across the different channels, where do you see the greatest near term opportunity to generate significant sales.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes, look this is another great opportunity for us that we actually we're starting to monetize. So we started with six, we only got approved at the beginning of the year, officially, I think then we've gone from six installations to 45 and that’s 45 contracted that we – really the majority of those still haven't even being rolled out. So, in terms of the contribution level from those 45 bases, we really haven’t seen the bulk of those contribute just – yes, we are expecting those in the coming months. So again, they are the ones that are already contracted. We already know that there are going to be more that will be added to that number between now and the end of the year. So, as we look to understand the metrics for the education and the military channel, it’s significant, it’s a high dollar value like per location, militaries around the 50,000 mark and the schools around 10 to 15 mark per location, per year.

So when you add up all the schools and all the military bases that we already have. And the fact that we’ve got more that we already know are going to be added between now and the end of the year. it’s changing the base of our business. And it’s a high profit product and it’s a multi-contracting customer. So as we go into next year, you’ve got a brand-new base of business that we’ve never had before.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great guys. Thanks. I’ll hop back in the queue.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question. I just wanted to follow on to the question about the school possibility, get a little bit more detail in terms of – for example, as you just mentioned 10,000 to 15,000 per school on an annual bases, could you go in a little more detail on what you expect on – not just revenue, but also the margin opportunity and also how many schools you could conservatively expect to be in by the end of this year by the end of next year?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes, sure. It’s a little bit more detail on that. So, it’s probably important to note that when we sign up a school location, each school location has gone anywhere from a three to five-year contract term. So that three to five-year contract term also comes along with a minimum annual commitment in volume. So depending on the school in the district that’s anywhere from again 10,000 to 20,000 per school annually, but less than 10,000 to 15,000, right? So will every school do that? Probably not. They’ll be some that over index and they will be some that under index. But the right way of structuring the business is that each account is on a contracted term over that period of time. So, we’ve already announced that we are in over 200 locations, we’re going to provide – we’re going to provide an update shortly on that new number, I can tell you it’s greater.

And by the end of the year, it’s not unreasonable to see a multiple of that number by the end of the year going into next year. So again, we’re just starting the schoolyard; this is counts of seasonal business for us. So, we’re expecting some good sequential growth as we go – go into the back half of the year. It’s a very exciting channel for us and we’re starting to see that this quarter alone the fact that we’ve passed Q2 less than that first half of the Q3 without a material contribution from our First National account that’s a sign, it’s a very good sign.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thanks.

Marc Nuccitelli

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my question. Congratulations on the progress.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thanks, Marc, how are you doing?

Marc Nuccitelli

Good. I just – on the last thing you’ve just said, you said you’ve exceeded $1.1 million already for the third quarter just to be specific?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Correct.

Marc Nuccitelli

Okay. And the first, what is that six weeks or so you’re saying?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes, that’s public.

Marc Nuccitelli

And you think, you can continue that trend for the remainder of the third quarter?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Correct.

Marc Nuccitelli

Okay. With that kind of being redundant, I just want to get a little more granular on the military business. You’re up to 45, 46 locations, is that that’s 45 dining halls correct?

Riccardo Delle Coste

That’s correct. It’s probably worth mentioning majority of those dining halls haven’t been installed yet. So, we’ve got a rollout plan for those. And I think as we’ve communicated the majority of those are expected to be installed and pouring product by October. So, as we look again, from a revenue contribution, the bulk of those locations are expected to come over the coming months.

Marc Nuccitelli

Okay. So and that’s 45 dining halls over how many military bases?

Riccardo Delle Coste

It’s about 36, they’re about military bases. So we’ve obviously got a lot of runway in front of us, with being having some great feedback and great response on the product. And again, it’s probably worth mentioning that each one of these machines that we place with their product, it’s a significant contribution that we expect from each one of those bases, anywhere from 50,000 to 80,000 per machine, so when you start to adopting that per installation.

Marc Nuccitelli

Per installation per annum, right, okay.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Per annum, correct. And this is all you around. So what’s important here is, we’re not relying on – this is not a customer outlet, where the customers going up to purchase the product, it’s included as part of the meal plan for the troops. So it’s – it’s a popular product, and it’s being doing very well in the locations that it’s in.

Marc Nuccitelli

So, it’s hitting your expectations that would give you this 50,000 to 80,000 type of annual run rate?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes. The 50,000 is kind of the broad stroke number, correct.

Marc Nuccitelli

Okay. So, out of the 45 dining hall locations, how much have actually contributed revenue thus far, even I know you said a lot are still in progress of being installed, so how much of – how much revenue have you gotten out of those locations?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Probably 11.

Marc Nuccitelli

11 of the 46, 45.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes. And even so, even out of the 11, the last three or four those we’re going to only just start it very recent, but in the last less than 30 days.

Marc Nuccitelli

Okay. So, out of all these large announcements, whether it’s the – the 200 schools, the 45 military to the 1000, 1500 National Accounts, I mean the reality is a lot of this revenue is in still in the early stages.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Absolutely, yes. Very much so. I mean, whether it’s the military old schools, and we’re only talking about dine facilities right now within the military, right? There’s other locations outside of the actual dining hall that will be – that we see also becoming available to us. So, both locally and overseas, I mean we’ve already – we already put it out there that we’ve already had international requests from international locations for the product as well that we are working with the military on. So, there is an enormous runway for us, both in the dining facilities and outside of the dining facilities as well.

Marc Nuccitelli

Okay. So how many military dining hall installations do you expect to have by the end of December?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Look, that’s a great question. Yes. Somewhere between 75 or 100 wouldn’t be – would be a great achievement for us.

Marc Nuccitelli

So, when you look into the fourth quarter, based on your kind of – on your comments about the third quarter, you could have a $2 million or $3 million a quarter in the third quarter, are you prepared kind of looking at what’s on the table not to give a range of revenue guidance for the fourth quarter?

Riccardo Delle Coste

We’re not giving that just yet. But it doesn’t take much now to look at how the business is set up. We’ve announced 200 schools that we never had before going to the back half of the when they’re just starting. That number is going to be lodged and we probably going to give an update on that shortly. So we know that we’re going to go into the back half of the year with over 200 schools that we never had before. We’re going to have 45 military bases that we never had before. We’re also going to have the National Account that we didn’t have the last year. So as we look to the back half of the year and given the trajectory and the sales that we’ve had quarter-to-date with this new customer base, we still – as though we’re going to have a very strong finish for the year.

Marc Nuccitelli

And you expect the big milestone announcement also to be activated by the fourth quarter?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Correct. That’s correct. And look, I wouldn’t be surprised – if I wouldn’t be surprised if it happens sooner.

Marc Nuccitelli

Okay. And you feel like your cash position is okay within the front of that potential large ramp?

Riccardo Delle Coste

For now, that’s correct. Yes. Because what’s also happening is – our margins going up, right? We’ve reduced our operating cost structure. We’ve got a significant amount of inventory on hand, right, so about $1.4 million, $1.5 million in inventory on hand, that’s about $3 million in revenues, that’s already paid for. So yes, so we’re sitting – right now we’re sitting pretty happily.

Marc Nuccitelli

So and assuming that you convert another $1 million, $1.5 million in the back half of the third quarter, that’s going to come directly out of inventory and convert to cash?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Sorry, say that again?

Marc Nuccitelli

Assuming you sell another – let’s say, $1 million to $1.5 million of back half of the third quarter, that’s going to come directly out of your inventory and so that inventory convert directly to cash.

Joe Cugine

Hi, Marc, it’s Joe. But we’ll be replacing that naturally, because we need to keep the forward-looking follow as well. So, inventory has not been I used to working capital, I was pretty stable quarter-to-quarter so far this year. We built up inventory for the 1,000 account food service account that we’ve spoken about. So, we’re good there and we’ll need to keep building, but as Riccardo said, we’ve used a significant amount of cash to build that inventory.

Marc Nuccitelli

All right.

Joe Cugine

So that obviously, we need to replenish that as we look to the fourth quarter sales.

Marc Nuccitelli

right. So assuming you can continue the same trajectories. This is as an assumption, I’m asking for a projection. You can hit $2.5 million for the third quarter and roughly, 50%-ish margins you should be on a P&L basis close to breakeven, but you should actually build cash if I – if you converting some of that inventory correct?

Joe Cugine

In the fourth quarter…

Marc Nuccitelli

On the third quarter, on the third quarter.

Joe Cugine

No. I don’t think, I don’t think that will be the case, but there are a lot of other variables as well. But I think working capital should be fairly neutral to use depending upon a lot of things that are going to be happening. So, the account – the milestone to account that Riccardo mentioned gets happening sooner rather than later, we’ll have to build for that account. So, it’s really – it’s hard to say, it’s hard to answer your question definitively.

Marc Nuccitelli

Okay, okay. but you feel comfortable if you’re looking at these scenarios, moving into the back half of the year.

Joe Cugine

Yes. I mean we’re very optimistic the balance sheet is in good position we’re looking for the funding of the milestone two activity to occur. We haven’t talked about much, but we did get funding after the quarter close that helps as well. So, we’re in strong position.

Marc Nuccitelli

Okay. I guess just my last question – we really haven’t talked about their involvement or how is that relationship going, are they helping you with some of these delivery issues or are they helping you internationally where do they stand at this point?

Riccardo Delle Coste

look, we don’t really have any delivery issues, they’ve been good, they’ve been good source of – a good resource for us and have been a great partner obviously, contributor. So, on the balance, it’s been good, so yes.

Marc Nuccitelli

Okay, okay, guys. Thanks. Keep up the good work.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thanks, Marc.

Eliot Penn

Hey guys, and congrats on a great quarter. it was nice to see not one, but now two quarters, really nice process all of your milestones, so congrats on that. I was hoping to heard the commentary at the beginning of a call and throughout the call about expecting a dramatic ramp in the second quarter, and you made a mention of a betterment continuing to 2019 and maybe, I can get to just clarify some of the comments you we gave in response to the prior questions, in particular, what are the key assumptions that we’re making as you think about the guidance we’ve given for a strong back half of the year and beyond, is there any contribution there from same-store sales to be dependent upon when your national account we don’t have now, how much are we expecting from the 1,000 and 2,500, location customers that are in the works, what do you expect them to take education channel. if you can help us and just clarify what assumptions that you’re making in terms of getting to the strong second half of 2019, I’d appreciate that.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes, sure. Hi, Eliot. So, look, I think it’s a combination of everything right. So, we really haven’t factored in the national account at 200 locations into the back half, just yet, it’s really – that is a significant swing card for us, because that’s more than 2,500 locations. We’ve had 2,500 as a benchmark, but as I can tell you, it’s significantly more that we’re expecting. but when you look at the balance of the business that we’ve got, it’s going to be significantly higher than 200 schools that we’re going to finish the year with, it’s going to be higher than 45 military bases, it’s going to be the 1,000 national accounts in the food service locations, plus it’s going to be these other regional, national accounts and other regional and specialty accounts whether it’s amusement plateau based business.

So, the business base that we have is growing. And a lot of it’s becoming contracted business. So, it’s going to be repeat – ongoing repeat customers that we’re going to be able to continue growing on. So, that’s really the basis of what we’re looking at and then when you layer in the next national account, it’s going to – the next national account is going to be very different from our first one, because it’s in the QSR space. So what that means for us is it’s a much different application to our product in our national market, it is a more controlled operational effort, it’s significantly different execution and that also results in significantly different style of results. So, as we look to the back half of the year and especially into 2019, we’re going to have an incredibly solid base of existing business as well as another major national account at least one, so that’s how we’re looking at it.

Eliot Penn

And can I ask you just to expand the national accounts progress. We’re talking about this in time, and I’ll bet that there are a lot of things that are happening behind the scenes that are not yet reported in the financials. So what are the things that you’re seeing or working on or doing that give you confidence that there’s actually been progress made any anecdotes that you can share would be helpful and we welcome as well.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes, how long do we have for the core? The list goes on, but at the end of the day, we have made – we’ve done a significant amount of work with multiple national accounts and all indications are pointing towards the rollout of which we’ve been kind of talking to – whether it’s consumer-type panel whether it’s purposed groups, whether it’s plan ordered and look some of these we’ve already been through and as I mentioned before, we’ve had a few full stock with some of them. but I think that given the renewed progress that we’ve had and a significant amount of work and rework that we’ve done, and the amount of contact that we have with the customers, we feel extremely optimistic about achieving the milestone two, which is why we included it as part of our milestone, and we have not been optimistic in achieving that, we would have included as part of our milestone.

Eliot Penn

Got it. And then within the – under the topic of national accounts, are you able to comment just generally on where – what kind of accounts are in testing, where they are – you mentioned that one large QSR, 20% locations, but we’re also we have not just consumer – not just factory audits and two spans, but we’re also – we actually in stores and kind of test passion?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes. Look, we’re in a range of just different – wearing casual – some casual dining chains, wearing some – a number of QSR chains. that’s pretty much detail I can give you without being too description given them away. So, wearing multiple categories within the space. So yes.

Eliot Penn

And is there a sense of – all those test locations are robust entire chain like how many locations we’re talking about collectively, we’re already in that...

Riccardo Delle Coste

I mean it’d be tens of thousands…

Eliot Penn

Okay. It’s pretty exciting content. Really helpful, thank you for the commentary and good luck and I hope them to continue.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thanks, Eliot.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Great. Thanks, everyone for joining, and we look forward to sharing some exciting results in the back half of 2018. Thank you.

