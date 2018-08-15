Buying Opportunity In Alibaba Stock

The company is growing at full speed, and the future looks clearly promising.

Due to trade war fears, Alibaba stock is down by 18% from its highs of the year.

Chinese stocks have been under heavy selling pressure lately, mostly because of investor concerns about the trade war with the U.S. and its possible impact on China’s economy and currency value. In this context, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock is down by nearly 18% from its highs of the last year.

On the other hand, Alibaba is producing outstanding financial performance, its long-term growth prospects look really promising, and valuation levels are fairly attractive for such a strong business. For investors who can tolerate the short-term uncertainty in Alibaba stock, the recent adjustment in the stock price looks like a buying opportunity.

Alibaba Is Firing On All Cylinders

Looking at the company’s financial performance for the quarter ended in March of 2018, it’s hard to see why the stock is down lately. Total revenue during the period amounted to $9.87 billion, increasing by 61% year over year. The company ended the quarter with 552 million users on its China retail marketplaces, an increase of 37 million new users from December 31, 2017. Revenue in the cloud computing business jumped by 103% year over year.

Source: Alibaba

It's not easy to find companies of that size growing at such an impressive speed, since growth tends to naturally slow down as a business gains size over time. However, Alibaba is not only doing great, growth in local currency is even accelerating in comparison to previous quarters.

Importantly, Alibaba is producing vigorous growth rates from its different growth engines, and broad-based growth is a major positive in terms of evaluating the company’s ability to sustain performance going forward.

Source: Alibaba

Alibaba is aggressively investing in multiple growth initiatives across different areas, and this is having a negative impact on profit margins at the company level. On the other hand, profitability at the core business level is huge and expanding.

Source: Alibaba

The Long-Term Picture

From a long-term perspective, Alibaba is benefiting from powerful tailwinds, as the company operates in industries offering abundant room for expansion. The rise of the middle class in China and other emerging markets should drive growing demand for online commerce, digital payments, and online entertainment in the years and even decades ahead.

Internet penetration in China is still quite small at only 55%. However, the country is so big that there are three times more smartphone users and eleven times more mobile payments users in China than in the U.S. In a nutshell, Alibaba has an enormous addressable market, and the company’s addressable market should expand substantially in the years ahead due to growing internet penetration and increasing demand for all kinds of online services.

Source: Abacus News China Internet Report

The competitive landscape is quite dynamic, but Alibaba benefits from solid competitive strengths due to factors such as scale, brand recognition, and access to financial resources.

Besides, the network effect plays a key role in businesses such as online commerce and digital payments. Users want to go to the platforms where they can find more and better opportunities, so buyers and sellers attract each other to a leading platform such as Alibaba.

In businesses like online commerce and digital payments, the size of the platform increases the value of the service, which creates a self-sustaining virtuous cycle of growth and increasing competitive strength for a market leader such as Alibaba. The company has plenty of opportunities for growth, and it also has the competitive strengths to capitalize on such opportunities over the coming years.

Attractive Valuation

Wall Street analysts are on average expecting Alibaba to make $5.93 in earnings per share during the current year - meaning fiscal year 2019 for the company - and $7.84 per share during fiscal year 2020. Under those assumptions, the stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 29 and 22 times earnings, respectively.

Looking at valuation metrics such price-to-sales, price-to-free cash flow, and operating price-to-earnings ratio, Alibaba stock looks quite conveniently priced by historical standards.

BABA PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The valuation levels are clearly attractive for a market leader firing on all cylinders and offering plenty of room for sustained revenue growth and expanding profitability in the years ahead.

Investing Implications

Technically speaking, Alibaba stock has a key support area around $165-166 per share. Such area has worked as support for more than a year, since August of 2017. With the stock approaching those levels once again, the timing looks right for investors looking to build a position in Alibaba.

Considering all the risks, Alibaba operates in a very dynamic industry, and the company is facing rising competitive pressure from players such as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS), and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD). It is also expanding across different markets and industries, and it's hard to tell what kind of performance the company can generate in those new ventures.

Investing in China also carries some particular risks. The economic cycle in China is remarkably volatile and unpredictable, and the political and regulatory environment is always a major source of potential uncertainty for investors.

Those risks being acknowledged, the overall risk and potential reward equation in Alibaba stock looks quite attractive for growth-oriented investors who can tolerate the short-term volatility in search for superior upside potential in the long term.

Capitalize on the power of data and technology to take the guesswork out of your investment decisions. Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, TCEHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.