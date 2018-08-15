Veritone: Lifeline Is Running Thin

Free cash flow burn in the first half of FY18 clocked in at -$24.2 million, indicating that Veritone has about a year and a half at its current burn rate before it needs to inject more capital.

The company will need more cash to sustain losses. As of the end of Q2, it has just $78.2 million of cash remaining.

Slowly but surely, investors are beginning to lose their patience with Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI), the self-proclaimed AI startup that in actuality provides a platform linking to other companies' AI engines. For the past several quarters, and most recently in Q2, Veritone's progress in developing its AI arm has fallen short of analyst expectations. Meanwhile, the ad-tech business that originally supported Veritone with a small, but steady, stream of revenues has begun to crank down.

In the wake of prevalent IPO busts like Tintri, investors have become far more watchful of these companies with blue-sky promises but harrowing bottom lines. Veritone is likely years away from reaching full maturity in its AI product; despite measly advances every quarter on customer counts on revenues, the company is sooner to run out of cash than to fully deploy its aiWARE platform. In fact, were it not for its legacy ad-tech arm that provides the bulk of Veritone's revenues, one could almost consider it barely more than a pre-revenue company like any small-cap biotech startup - it brings in less than $1 million in quarterly AI revenues at its current run rate (most of which isn't considered recurring; MRR is only $132k), less than a quarter of its total revenues.

Veritone was a successful experiment in investor marketing. In its heyday, investors bought into the idea of a nascent AI platform that could stitch together the capabilities of powerful AI engines like IBM Watson (NYSE:IBM) and Google Deep Mind (NASDAQ:GOOG), but clearly, the technology is not exciting enough to support meaningful growth.

It's investors who are paying the price, as Veritone continues to panhandle the market for additional funds to finance its losses as it continues to struggle through a slow growth phase. Last month, the company completed a secondary offering at $18 per share, selling just under 2 million shares and raising $32.9 million in net proceeds (which buys it just under one year of liquidity at its current cash burn rate). Barely two months later, shares of Veritone have sunk nearly 35% from that offering price, also deepening the company's year-to-date performance losses to nearly -50%:

In my view, Veritone's pain isn't likely to subside. The company continually fails to prove that it can match expectations on ramp timeline for its AI product, and as its ad-tech business stops giving Veritone life support, its cash burn metrics will worsen. It will soon have to raise additional capital to support its operations, deepening the hole it's digging for itself. And ever since Veritone closed its secondary offering, it has gone on a buying spree, announcing the purchase of two companies, Wazee Digital and Performance Bridge Media, in August for an undisclosed amount. I'd much rather see the cash invested into organic growth and AI platform development than M&A that has undetermined benefits.

The bottom line on Veritone: Resist the temptation to catch this falling knife, no matter how catchy its "AI" and "machine learning" buzzwords might sound. This is a small-cap company with precious little intellectual property and growth potential, whose ~$225 million in market cap is likely to vanish within the space of one or two years. There are far better SaaS businesses that are implementing less flashy and less ambitious, yet functional, AI technologies into their products. For example, Box (NYSE:BOX) applies machine learning technologies to its file sharing and storage product to automatically tag and search certain text, audio, or video elements within files. Invest in companies like these that have proven, revenue-generating products and a strong track record for execution - not Veritone, which has little credit to its name.

Q2 download

Let's dive into the company's Q2 earnings results, which are reproduced below from its latest earnings release:

Total revenues were essentially flat, with 2% y/y growth to $4.17 million. This missed analyst expectations of $5.43 million (+33% y/y) by a wide mile. Note also that this is a huge deceleration from last quarter, where revenues grew 41% y/y.

The major culprit is that the media agency business - basically Veritone's ad-tech revenues - has begun to slow down. We can see the company's revenue breakdown in the supporting table below:

Media Agency revenues declined -12% y/y to $3.3 million - though Veritone is a self-styled AI company, its media business has actually supported the majority of its revenues since the beginning. To some extent, we care less about the decline in this business - investors aren't in Veritone for ad tech, a business that's replicated by dozens of other companies in the market. But the fact that it is billing less spend per active client (down to $425k per client, whereas last year it shot up above $600k) is a huge red flag that cuts off the company's primary source of cash flow.

You'll note that despite the 140% y/y increase in AI revenues, Veritone's new flagship business actually declined sequentially, from $1.27 million in revenues in Q1 to just $860,000 in the current quarter. Management blamed the -32% sequential decline on a large project in the legal vertical in Q1 - but if large projects aren't providing recurring revenues, why should we give Veritone the benefit of the doubt that it can become a true subscription-based SaaS AI play? MRR is up to $132k in the quarter, barely up 20% from $110k in Q1, but the implied ~$1.6 million in annual revenues isn't nearly enough to sustain this company's losses.

Liquidity assessment paints a bleak picture

At this point, we should shift into a more critical look into Veritone's balance sheet - how much more of a lifeline does this company have left? As of the end of Q2, the company had $52.7 million of cash and $25.5 million of short-term securities on its balance sheet, or about $78.2 million of liquidity free and clear of debt. This already gives effect to the $32.9 million in net proceeds from the secondary offering that it closed in late June.

Pitted against this cash balance is a huge free cash flow burn rate. In the first half of FY18, Veritone consumed $21.3 million of cash in operations, plus an additional $2.9 million for capex. This implies free cash flow of $24.2 million in the first half of this year, which annualizes to FCF of just under -$50 million.

This doesn't take into account the fact that Veritone committed to buying two companies in August. Even excluding this use of cash, it has barely 1.5 years of liquidity remaining at its current burn rate. That's also assuming the current burn rate holds - in actuality, cash burn has been accelerating. Veritone's free cash flow in the first half of 2018 is 47% higher than in 1H17. Note, also, that the diminishing Media Agency business will act as an additional headwind to free cash flows.

Key takeaways

Despite the company's insistence that it continues to make progress toward becoming one unified AI platform, Veritone's fundamentals slip further and further into decline each quarter. After just closing a $33 million fundraising round, it won't be much longer until the company has to tap the capital markets again to finance its losses - each time at a lower and lower price, and diluting existing investors even further.

There's little hope for success here, so continue to avoid this name.

