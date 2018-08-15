SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (SORL) on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2018 8:00 PM ET

Thank you for joining us today and welcome to SORL Auto Parts 2018 second quarter conference call. Joining us today are Ms. Jin Rui Yu, SORL's Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Min Kan Lin, Accounting Manager; and Ms. Phyllis Huang, Investor Relations.

The 2018 second quarter results discussed today are unaudited and all numbers are presented in U.S. dollars under U.S. GAAP. Ms. Jin Rui Yu, SORL's Chief Operating Officer, will give an overview of the operations for the 2018 second quarter, and I'll return to give the financial results. Thereafter, there will be a question-and-answer session conducted.

Thank you, Kevin. Thank you everyone for joining us today for the second quarter of 2018. China's GDP grew 6.7%, slightly below the 6.8% of the first quarter of 2018. China's factory output growth in June weakened to two-year low and trade war with the United States has created uncertainty about the later future growth. However, we are pleased to announce that we achieved a new record high sale supported in any second quarter in our history.

Net sales increased by 40.1% year-over-year to $128.5 million from $91.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. Each sales segments, OEM aftermarket and international achieved double-digit sales growth and our gross profit rose by 39.5% in the second quarter of 2018. Our sales through the OEM market increased by 35%, commercial vehicle braking systems grew by 23.9% [ph] by outperforming the $0.106 increase in cars and the bus vehicle sales excluding electrical vehicles in the second quarter of 2018. According to the DAPS [ph] reports by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, CAAM, OEM truck market sales excluding electrical vehicles in the second quarter of 2018 lost by $0.121 with a 16.3% increase in the sales of important heavy-duty truck segment.

The OEM bus market sales have declined by 3.1%, economic growth and the stringent enforcement of the truck anti-overloading helped create higher demand for OEM heavy-duty trucks fueling the 2018 second quarter. The larger number of vehicles sought over the past few years are now coming off their OEM warranties and are joining our faster growing aftermarket sales. Aftermarket sales closed 17.5% contributing 33.3% of the total net sales in the second quarter of 2018 compared with 27.4% in the same quarter in 2017 which anticipates that the Chinese aftermarket growth will continue as we expand our network throughout China.

Our international sales rose 13.9% on year-over-year in the second quarter of 2018 as our overseas customer base continue to increase as our advanced braking systems - braking products generated great acceptance. We continue to improve our production technical [ph] to more efficiently manufacture our expanding number of advanced braking products. Our investment in research and development has resulted in 11 [ph] braking products and in-house market share. In addition to improving our traditional products, we are introducing new higher margin electronically controlled products as well as products for new vehicles. In the second quarter of 2018, we more than doubled our investment in IV to ensure we are well positioned for the future.

Thank you, Ms. Yu. Now, I will briefly review the second quarter results for 2018. For the second quarter of 2018, net sales increased by 40.1% to $128.5 million from $91.7 million for the second quarter of 2017. Revenues from the company's domestic OEM customers increased by 35% to $62.6 million from $46.4 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Commercial vehicle production and sales increased in the second quarter of 2018 and SORL continues to increase to solidify [ph] market position. Sales from China's domestic aftermarket increased 70.5% to $42.8 million in the second quarter of 2018 from $25.1 million in the same quarter of 2017. Higher aftermarket product sales are generated due to the growing number of OEM warranties that expired from prior new vehicle sales in China. Also the Government's increased support from public transportation to the greater urbanization expanded SORL's bus aftermarket sales.

Revenues from international markets increased 13.9% to $23.1 million from $22 million in the second quarter of 2017, primarily due to our larger customer base. The gross profit for the second quarter of 2018 increased 39.5% to $34.4 million from $24.7 million for the second quarter of 2017. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2018 was 26.8% compared with the gross margin of 26.9% in the same quarter in 2017. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to increased sales promotion during the second quarter of 2018.

Operating expenses increased 66.8% to $27 million from $16.2 million in the second quarter of 2017. Operating expenses rose due to higher research and development and increased selling and distribution expenses and higher general and administrative expenses related to higher sales in the second quarter of 2018. As a percentage of revenue, operating expenses were 21% in the second quarter of 2018 compared with 17.6% in the second quarter of 2017. Selling and distribution expenses were $14 million or 10.9% of quarterly revenues compared with $9 million or 9.8% in the same quarter of 2017. The increase in expenses was mainly due to higher packaging and repair expenses and increased warranty fees.

General and administrative, G&A expenses in the second quarter of 2018 were $7.7 million or 6% of revenue compared with $4.7 million or 5.1% in the second quarter of 2017. Research and development expenses were $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared with $2.5 million in the same quarter of 2017. As a percentage of revenue, R&D was 4.1% in the second quarter of 2018 compared with 2.7% of revenue in the same quarter last year. The R&D program mainly focus on the development of new higher margin electronically controlled products. Products with new energy vehicles and upgraded legacy brake products to enhance the company's market leadership.

Income from operations increased 11.9% to $9.8 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared with $8.8 million in the same quarter of 2017. Interest income was $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared with $0.01 million in the same quarter in 2017. Financial expenses were $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared with $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2017. The increase was due to a rise in interest rate in the higher amount of average loans outstanding. Explaining these differences were $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared with a negative $0.4 million in the same quarter of 2017.

Income from income taxes was $8.7 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $7.9 million for the second quarter of 2017. The pretax income margin was 6.8% in the second quarter of 2018 compared with 9.6% in the second quarter of 2017. Contribution from income taxes was $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared with $1.3 million in the second quarter of last year. Net income attributable to stockholders for the second quarter of 2018 increased to $6.7 million or $0.35 per basic and diluted share, compared with $5.9 million or $0.31 per basic and diluted share in the second quarter a year ago.

Now I'll go over the first six months 2018 financial performance highlights. Net sales for the first six months of 2018 increased 41.9% to $236.2 million from $166.5 million for the first six months of 2017. Net sales from the company's China OEM market increased 34.4% to $114.4 million from $85.2 million in the same period in 2017. Revenues from China's domestic aftermarket increased 71.1% to $80.9 million from $47.1 million in the first six months of 2017. Revenues from international markets increased 19.5% to $40.9 million from $34.2 million in the first six months of 2017.

Gross profit for the first six months of 2018 increased 41.4% to $64.6 million from $45.7 million in the same period last year. Gross margin for the six months period ended June 30, 2018 was 27.4% compared to 27.5% for the first six months of 2017. Operating income for the first six months of 2018 increased 29.4% to $23.8 million from $18.4 million in the same period in 2017. Operating margin was 10.1% versus 11.1% in the first six months of 2017. Net income attributable to stockholders for the first six months of 2018 was $15 million or $0.78 per basic and diluted share compared with $12.8 million or $0.67 per basic and diluted share in the same period in 2017.

Now I will highlight a balance sheet and financial items. As of June 30, 2018 the company had cash and cash equivalents of $24.5 million, up from $22.7 million at March 31, 2018 and up $4.2 million at December 31, 2017. Cash and cash equivalents plus restricted cash was $76.4 million on June 30, 2018, up from $69.3 million at March 31, 2018 and up from $4.6 million at December 31, 2017. Inventories increased $136.9 million at June 30, 2018 from $114.3 million at December 31, 2017. Bank accepted notes from customers increased to $129.7 million on June 30, 2018 from $116 million, and accounts receivable were $183 million compared with $134.4 million on December 31, 2017. Short-term bank loans declined to $162.2 million from $239.6 million at March 31, 2018 and was $125.4 million at December 31, 2017. Total equity was $214 million at June 30, 2018. On June 30, 2018 working capital was $87.4 million.

The business outlook for the fiscal year 2018 as we reiterate the expectation for annual net sales to be approximately $450 million, net income to be approximately $28 million. These targets are based on the company's current views on the operating and market conditions which are subject to change.

Matthew Larson

I'm not in front of a screen so I'm just going from memory when I looked at queue earlier and your earnings announcement, but I did listen and your cash balance grew quite a bit and your bank loans have come down. Is that related to the loan you had expending to a related party as of the latter part of last year that's been paid down?

Kevin Theiss

[Foreign Language]

So to answer your question, it's a combination of improvement of business as well as reduction on the related party balance from the previous quarter. Our first half year and also, in particular, the second quarter our payments had grew quite a lot and during that time also we had collected some of the outstanding receivables and so that helped improve the cash and as also - as long as [indiscernible] that sort of be a bank loans, and also we paid taxes - also we paid some of the related party balances.

Matthew Larson

And how - what percentage that related party balance remains?

Kevin Theiss

[Foreign Language]

So as of now as of the end of June 30, this end of second quarter, that balance with the related party is now down to $32 million and to give you a little bit from a few other numbers so you can see the progression of that change. It was in our first quarter, March 31, the balance due to related party was $138 million. Then it came down to $100 million by a month and half ago or two months ago. Then, now - as of May 15, it was down to $100 million. Then June 30, it's $32 million. So it went from March 31 to $138 million, to May 15 to $100 million, to June 30 to $32 million. So we've got a progression on the related party balances.

Matthew Larson

I think that's wonderful that you've been able to come through with what you projected I think couple of conference calls ago, but that's a major reduction and that's good to see. My next question just would be - you gave us guidance of $28 million on the bottom line and $450 million topline, I know it's just a projection but is there a shot that we could see better numbers than that? Do you have an upside surprise between now and the end of the year?

Kevin Theiss

[Foreign Language]

So the short answer is, at this moment we maintain our guidance, reason being the feedback from OEM customers are generally the second half of the year is going to be weaker, that's the sentiment in general. However, we also will see some other chatters in the market such as the - there are quite a number of national suite standards, emission standards for vehicles and just selling us a little bit background we are now at this moment of time in China, the new truck sales are quite to be national flat. So there a number of old emission standards that the engines on our vehicles are on the row right now. So the former - the previous estimate was those number of cars and trucks of licensed commercial vehicle is about 1 million units. But the latest stats doubling by now is about 2.5 million units. And so the chatter is that to retire these national three standard commercial vehicles.

So if that comes in, it's going to be huge lift, and because China is moving towards National 6, we think it's 2020 National 6. So even moving National 3 and to National 5, these large number of vehicles on the road, we're talking about 2.5 million units, commercial vehicle on the road, it's going to give us quite a big stiffness [ph]. So that's the positive side of it but at this point it still chatters a little more - we'll have to wait and see and so probably by the time we'll look for the third quarter or end of third quarter we'll have better visibility of how much upside we'll have for the rest of the year.

Matthew Larson

You've been picking up market share, showing wonderful growth, you've got a great company going. And again, great quarter and thanks for the information. I look forward to hearing from you guys in the future.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Peter Sirus [ph], a private investor.

Unidentified Analyst

The first question I have is, I was surprised by the strength in the car market because actually heavy-duty trucks have actually and buses actually done better than cars recently, so what is the - what's the count for the surprising growth in the car market?

Kevin Theiss

You mean the truck market, right?

Unidentified Analyst

No, I was talking about the automobile - the car market, unless I missed…

Kevin Theiss

[Foreign Language]

It's a combination of two factors, one is after kind of clux years math-breaking growth in China, the Chinese auto industry, there are just so many vehicles on the road and so - just every year the tightment [ph] cycle for the older vehicles continues to strengthen the amount of new vehicle sales. On the second factor, if you want to roll initiatives, I can send these compliment with more and more international project expanding throughout the globe, more and more Chinese trucks are going with the truck projects, construction projects at global; so that helps us with the sales of the automobile market.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you expect the continued strength in the car - in the auto market?

Kevin Theiss

[Foreign Language]

The general perspective, still there are sites that grows.

[Foreign Language]

Yes, outcome in near - at least the near-term would be upside. And just to give you some number, as a reference; the total capacity available for production of heavy duty vehicle - trucks, is 1.5 million units. Even after a strong year the market expect a bit of adjustment in 2018. 2017 was a robust year of 1.1 million units, so even with good adjustment in 2018 was still - lot of people still predict 1 million sales for the heavy-duty. And that being said is we're only using two-third of - 75% of capacity. So we're still to see more to growth in terms of heavy-duty truck space. But in general, we'll see the growth is not - it may not be as large as in the past, and our focus is how to grow our product mix to gain more market share. So that with that we can add a few more percentage growth on top of the market growth, that's simply shooting [ph] at faster growth.

Unidentified Analyst

So that leads to my next two questions. First, I see there is a huge jump in R&D expenditures which is - can you tell us what's the kind of projects that you're working on and how they are going to contribute to future sales?

Kevin Theiss

[Foreign Language]

So, the commercial vehicles sector we see quite a bit of trend - stress [ph] formation in terms of product demand. And once the growth of more and more EV, electric vehicle, on the road - we are actively developing new product to meet that demand. So more and more we'll see the trends moving towards more electric-controlled systems, and that being said we demand product on the EPB product, EPS products and DCAS [ph] products. And also for the air compressor, now we're also moving to electric power compressor; in the past it was - because of the system it wasn't electrified, and so you need lubricant oil. So now with the electric air compressor we're moving to [indiscernible]. And so these are - require more and more engineers to help us and to develop those products and to meet the market demand.

The second area we're seeing the passenger vehicles, and that's also having more growth into the EV area. And so we are researching and developing new products to see if there are some growth opportunity for us in the passenger vehicle sector. So all these require more talent and more engineers, and that's why we are beefing up our R&D program and are recruiting more engineers. And that's why we're - you are seeing higher expenditure on the R&D expenses.

Unidentified Analyst

My fourth question, last, I promise, is - I see that selling and distribution and G&A went up faster than sales; do you expect that trend to continue or will that moderate?

Kevin Theiss

[Foreign Language]

Yes, the short answer is it will moderate going forward because right now we're on expansion mode. We talked about this in the last conference call, we're putting a lot of effort and capital in resources behind our expansion plan for the aftermarket space. As a result, two quarters later you saw - you can see our growth in the aftermarket in China has been robust. So we are aware of the higher cost and the faster growth of the expenses, especially in selling expenses category. But going forward, in that area we'll moderate as sales start to stabilize. So we shouldn't have any problem there.

