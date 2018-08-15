A Well Covered 7.1% Yield From A Deeply Hated Growth Stock

AMID is trading at only 3.8X DCF and this is far cheaper than midstream peers.

Few market sectors are as despised as the midstream sector. The ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (MLPQ) bottomed at $25.63 on 3/27/2018. Despite the historic bull market, this was a 2 year drop of about 50%. Midstream has suffered despite soaring U.S. oil and natural gas production which should favor pipelines and other infrastructure required to process and transport it. The sharp reduction in corporate tax rates raised questions about the MLP model. Lower valuations created a vicious cycle. Less access to capital from selling stock forced many midstream issues to cut dividends and led to even lower valuations. It seemed strange to me that these companies should have less access to capital even as increasing oil and gas production created so many much needed and high return capital projects for them to invest in.

I was fortunate to add MLPQ as a top pick for my Panick High Yield Report members on 3/28/2018 (the very day after it bottomed). The still hated midstream sector has had a nice recovery lately. MLPQ has rebounded to $38.50. Unfortunately, one of my other midstream picks has not fared so well. American Midstream Partners L.P. (AMID) slashed it's dividend by 75% on 7/27/2018 and the stock was hammered by investors. I don't think there is currently a more despised midstream stock than AMID. Despite this major setback, I remain optimistic about the future of AMID and am writing this article to defend the prospects for what many consider to be an indefensible stock. This article presents seven arguments for why AMID is now a fantastic bargain.

1. AMID is a growth stock.

The AMID Q2 2018 earnings report showed very high growth in all of their operating segments except for Terminalling Services (most of which was sold subsequent to the end of Q2). One of the quarterly highlights was:

"Continued increase in producer drilling activity throughout the gathering and processing segment contributed to a 9% increase in throughput volumes over the first quarter of 2018."

Please note that this is 9% sequential growth as compared to Q1 2018. That is 36% (even without compounding) on an annual basis. It's very rare to find such a high rate of annual growth outside of very highly priced technology stocks. This was only one of many indications of rapid growth at AMID. The Q2 report also notes the rapid growth in the Natural Gas Transportation Services Segment:

"Throughput volumes grew 51% compared to the same period in 2017, supported by the acquisition of Trans-Union and continued strong industrial demand within the rapidly growing Southeast markets."

Rapid growth was also evident in the Liquid Pipelines and Services segment as noted in the Q2 earnings report:

"Segment gross margin was $7.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of 14% as compared to the same period in 2017. Quarterly cash distributions from unconsolidated affiliates were $2.2 million, a 32% increase compared to the same period in 2017."

2. AMID is trading at only 3.6X DCF

At a current price of $5.80, AMID currently has a market capitalization of $305 million. Distributable Cash Flow was $21 million for Q2 2018. While I expect DCF to grow substantially going forward, I will do the calculation assuming that it stays the same. DCF would therefore be $84 million on an annualized basis and AMID is trading at just 3.6X DCF.

How does this compare to midstream peers? Using the same methodology, Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) reported Q2 2018 DCF of $1.1 billion and has a market capitalization of $39.6 billion to trade at 9X DCF. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) reported Q2 2018 DCF of $1.43 billion and has a market capitalization of $64.2 billion to trade at 11.0X DCF. Williams Partners L.P. (WPZ) reported Q2 2018 DCF of $705 million and has a market capitalization of $28.3 billion to trade at 10.0X DCF

3. 6.8% yield is well covered and 2019 dividend increases are possible

At a current price of $5.80, AMID still has a respectable 7.1% dividend yield. The dividend is now extremely well covered. Q2 DCF was 3.8X the dividend payout level. When will AMID be able to start raising the dividend again? The answer to that question is provided in the 7/27/2018 press release where the dividend cut was announced. To borrow on more competitive terms, AMID needs to reduce debt / EBIDTA to 4X. This is their objective and dividend increases are unlikely until this objective is met. Based on expected asset sales coupled and organic growth this is expected to happen in less than a year:

"Completion of the asset sale program is expected to provide the Partnership with a more flexible capital structure and enable the Partnership to target a long-term leverage ratio near 4-times by mid-2019. These improved financial metrics should provide the Partnership an improved credit rating, which would further reduce borrowing costs."

4. General Partner interests are aligned with shareholder interests

Arclight Capital Partners LLC is the General Partners for AMID. The 10K annual report (see page #117) shows that Arclight owned 26.5% of AMID's common units as of 3/26/2018. Insiders including Arclight, Directors and Managers as a group own over 30% of the common units. This significant level of stock ownership ensures that management interests are well aligned with shareholder interests.

The strong support from Arclight was apparent as they covered the temporary distribution reduction from AMID's share of the Delta House Gulf of Mexico offshare platform. Delta House had lower cash flow in the first half of 2018 due to deepwater pipeline maintenance, but is now fully operational. To cover this shortfall, AMID received an $8.3 million contribution from Arclight in Q2 2018 and a $9.4 million contribution in Q1 2018.

5. AMID is far better off without SXE.

On the Q2 earnings conference call AMID management publicly expressed their disappointment that Southcross Energy Partners (SXE) had terminated the planned merger. AMID shareholders should be rejoicing. The $17 million termination fee is a small price to pay to be rid of the SXE albatross. SXE had an awful Q2 earnings report and is on the verge of bankruptcy as a stand alone company. SXE had Q2 adjusted EBIDTA of $14.9 million with $530 million in debt. Therefore, debt is now running at about 8.9X EBIDTA and SXE shareholders are at the mercy of their lenders.

AMID can generate far higher returns through internal growth than they can by acquiring SXE. Why buy SXE for well over 9X EBIDTA (including equity as well as debt assumed ) when internal growth projects are expected to cost only about 5X EBIDTA? As noted in AMID's 7/27/2019 press release:

"The identified projects will focus on the continued development of infrastructure along the Gulf Coast , which would further the Partnership's ability to participate in the growing export market offshore and to Mexico . The aggregate of non-acquisition related growth opportunities ranges from $200 to $300 million through 2020 at a blended multiple near 5-times expected EBITDA."

6. Asset sales are reducing leverage and proceeding well

AMID successfully completed the sale of it's Marine Product Terminals on 8/1/2018. This reduced debt by $210 million and lowered balance sheet leverage. AMID reported a consolidated total leverage ratio of 5.4X as of 6/30/2018. However, the pro forma leverage ratio was only 4.8X taking the subsequent Marine Product Terminal sale into account.

An additional sale of refined product terminals was terminated due to regulatory delays. However, management seems very confident that an asset sale can be completed on favorable terms. As noted in the Q2 conference call:

"The refined products terminals have always been highly sought after and it was no shortage of interest in the original process. And we are encouraged by the interest as we begin re-marketing these assets."

7. AMID can generate the highest returns by retaining cash

As calculated in item #2, AMID is trading at only 3.6X DCF. AMID has tremendous internal growth as noted in item #1. AMID can invest in growth projects at an expected cost of about 5X EBIDTA as noted in item #5. As a growth stock AMID can generate far higher internal returns by reinvesting cash than most investors can realize by reinvesting AMID dividends themselves.

What are the major risks?

See pages 26 - 54 of the 10K annual report for an extensive discussion of risk factors. Here is a brief summary of the major risk factors as I see them. AMID is smaller and less diversified than many of it's larger midstream peers. Arclight is a supportive and well capitalized general partner, but they have made some mistakes. There is no guarantee that they won't make more mistakes. AMID is benefiting from a favorable commodity price and regulatory environment that is driving rapid growth. It is possible that oil prices will fall. The U.S. regulatory environment for oil and gas production and transportation could become less favorable over time.

Conclusions

AMID is transforming itself from an income play to an income / growth play. AMID is now a GARP (growth at a reasonable price) stock. The 3.6X DCF multiple is ridiculously low as compared to midstream peers. What valuation is reasonable for AMID? Let's supposed that DCF grows by a total of about 25% per share over the next 2 years. Based on recent growth (see item #1), this is a very modest target. AMID is unlikely to obtain the same 9X - 11X DCF ratio as larger and more trusted peers such as KMI, EPD and WPZ. A 6X - 8X DCF multiple seems more reasonable. Plugging in these assumptions yields a 2 year price target for AMID in the $11.50 - $15.50 price range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLPQ, AMID.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.