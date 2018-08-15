Energy Transfer Partners: Q2 Earnings Show North American Energy Growth

On Wednesday, August 8, 2018, pipeline giant Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. These results were admittedly mixed as the company beat the expectations of analysts on top-line revenues but significantly missed in terms of profitability. The market did seem to react well to the news as it sent the partnership units up in after-hours trading. The joy of these earnings results will likely be short-lived however as Energy Transfer Partners is in the process of merging with Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) in a supposed move to simplify the corporate structure.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Energy Transfer Partners' second quarter 2018 earnings results:

Energy Transfer Partners brought in total revenues of $9.410 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 43.1% increase over the $6.576 billion that the company brought in during the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $943 million in the quarter. This compares favorably to the $736 million that the company reported in the second quarter of 2017.

In August, Energy Transfer Partners and Energy Transfer Equity entered into a merger transaction in which the former entity is merged into the latter. This transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.

The company reported a total distributable cash flow of $1.487 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 52.0% increase over the $978 million that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

Energy Transfer Partners reported a net income of $602 million in the second quarter. This compares quite favorably to the $296 million that the partnership reported in the prior year quarter.

As I mentioned in the introduction, the company's revenues during the quarter greatly surpassed the expectations of analysts. It was also a fairly significant increase over last year's levels. The most significant reason for this is a surge in transported volumes, which is something that many North American midstream companies have been reporting as higher oil prices have been causing upstream companies to ramp up their drilling activities. As pipeline companies are partly compensated based on the amount of resources that they transport, a higher level of transported commodities will naturally result in more revenues. In addition to this, Energy Transfer Partners states in its results that volumes were up due to more favorable pricing, but that could mean that the pricing either went up or down. Generally though, pipeline tariffs have been increasing lately so ETP likely means that the pricing environment has been favorable to it. Finally, as ETP acquired the remaining outstanding units of Regency Intrastate Gas LP in April 2018, it began to include the revenues generated by this pipeline system into its own. This naturally boosted the partnership's revenue year-over-year.

As I discussed in a few recent articles, most notably this one, drilling activity has been increasing in the prolific Permian Basin, which has naturally increased production. This resulted in a boost of transported natural gas flowing through ETP's system. The partnership noted that transported volumes increased by 1,748 BBtu/day as a result of the partial start-up of the Rover pipeline and a few other projects. The Panhandle and Trunkline pipelines transported an addition 654 BBtu/day and 425 BBtu/day year-over-year. The Tiger pipeline saw an increase of 350 BBtu/day due to increasing production in the Haynesville Shale and the Transwestern pipeline saw its throughput increase by 200 BBtu/day.

The partnership's natural gas pipelines were not the only ones that saw their volumes increase year-over-year. The company's Bakken Pipeline (the Dakota Access pipeline and the Energy Transfer Crude Oil Pipeline), which entered service in June 2017, has greatly eased the transportation problems that were plaguing the Bakken region over much of the past decade. As might be expected, the oil companies operating in the region have flooded to utilize the pipeline, which has resulted in ETP seeing its crude oil volumes surge. The company also saw rising volumes of transported crude coming out of the Permian but the primary source of extra crude volume year-over-year was the Bakken.

Without a doubt, the biggest story to be found here is the merger of Energy Transfer Partners and Energy Transfer Equity, which was announced on August 1. Under the proposed merger agreement, Energy Transfer Partners will be acquired by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Transfer Equity and the unitholders of ETP will receive 1.28 units of ETE for every unit of ETP owned. While the company stated that one of the reasons for the merger is to simplify the structure of the two partnerships, I suspect that a more important reason is access to capital. As a combined entity, Energy Transfer will have a much larger asset base than either entity has on its own. This should allow it to raise more capital from the markets than it can today and more easily finance a few of the major projects that it is currently developing.

The primary reason that investors purchase shares of pipeline companies is to receive income in the form of distributions from the pipeline company. As such, one of the more important metrics for an MLP is distributable cash flow and more importantly distributable cash flow per unit. This is theoretically the amount of money that the partnership can pay out to its unitholders. As mentioned in the highlights, ETP had a distributable cash flow of $1.487 billion in the second quarter of 2018, a significant increase over the $978 million that the company had in the prior year quarter. The company had 1.165 billion weighted average diluted units outstanding, which gives the partnership a distributable cash flow of $1.28 per unit. This compares to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter. The increase in per-unit distributable cash flow in spite of the large increase in partnership units year-over-year (a necessity in order to finance infrastructure projects) is quite nice to see as this results in growing income to the partnership's unitholders. Indeed, it is the case that ETP paid out a higher distribution in the quarter than it did in the prior year quarter, although the fact that the partnership is still paying out lower distributions than it did in 2016 is rather annoying.

In conclusion, Energy Transfer Partners benefited from some of the same trends that other master limited partnerships have been benefiting from over the past year. As oil prices have been increasing, production in some of North America's richest resource basins has been surging, which has resulted in higher volumes for the nation's pipeline companies. This has grown ETP's revenues and cash flows. The company is also merging with sister partnership Energy Transfer Equity in a move to strengthen the balance sheets of both companies. Things are looking good for the company.

