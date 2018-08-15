Buying Salesforce.com, A Portfolio Of Growth Products

To mitigate the risk of buying at a peak, I will dollar cost average my way into this stock over the next few months.

I have resisted salesforce.com (CRM) for as long as I could, and always because of valuation concerns. When shares traded at 82x forward earnings, in November 2017, I called the stock "hard to swallow". At 68x earnings, in March of this year, CRM seemed "pricey, but [the financial results] looked good". Today, shares trade at 54x next year's non-GAAP earnings consensus, and I am finally ready to take a deep breath and buy my first few shares of the San Francisco company's equity.

To be clear, this is not a move intended to ride momentum or to time an entry ahead of the next leg up in share price appreciation. Instead, I will buy CRM, the priciest stock of my portfolio in P/E terms, and intend to hold it for a multi-year period because I now start to better appreciate what the company has to offer: (1) a portfolio of several high growth businesses built upon (2) a subscription-based, SaaS model expected to generate recurring revenues that I believe will provide stability to financial results and to the stock in the foreseeable future.

See graph below for a visual of the company's six high-growth businesses.

The first bullet above reminds me a bit of the Facebook (FB) story. Analyzed as a one-platform business only, the company was likely to have reached growth stagnation a while ago, when "Facebook proper" reached scale and saw its appeal lose steam in the social media space to newcomers like Twitter (TWTR) and Snapchat (SNAP) -- starting in 2015, and particularly with the younger audience. That was about the time that Instagram picked up the slack and began to drive most of Facebook's usage growth, with WhatsApp likely being the next candidate to play a similar role.

In the case of salesforce.com, the company's dominance in the sales cloud space (which I estimate at over 40% market share today) suggests that growth opportunities on that end of the business (+16% YOY last quarter vs. total company's +27%) might be limited to the low-to-mid teens going forward. To the rescue come the service, marketing and commerce cloud businesses, each controlling no more than 20% of a sizable total addressable market, with plenty of runway ahead and cross-sell opportunities to offer. Add to the mix salesforce.com's large cash reserves representing 36% of book equity (see below) that could fuel inorganic growth (refer to the recent MuleSoft acquisition), and I start to believe that management's $21 billion revenue target by 2022 (mid point of the guidance range), for a projected 17% top-line CAGR between 2018 and then, is starting to look a bit too conservative.

The SaaS, subscription-based model is what, in my view, has the potential to (1) make revenues not only grow, but "stick" and (2) help push margins up without many ups and downs as the company continues to gain scale. Below are my revenue and GAAP op profit projections through 2022. If I am right about top-line CAGR of 20% between 2018 and 2022 and op margin expansion of about two to three percentage points per year, I estimate that a fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS of $4.50 for a much more reasonable forward P/E of 32x is not out of question.

That said, I understand that I am exposing myself to the risk of buying CRM at a peak, precisely after shares have raced 40% YTD and more than doubled over the past three years. For this reason, my entry into the stock will be phased (i.e. dollar cost averaged) over a multi-month period, even though I don't find it highly likely that shares will correct substantially in the foreseeable future -- absent unfavorable macro factors that might impact the stock market as a whole.

