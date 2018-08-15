Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs

Introduction

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

In spite of CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approach them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as the one below.

The Benchmark

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

The main index for high-yield closed-end funds is the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG). The benchmark fell by $0.06 on a weekly basis. Even though we saw a test it was not able to break the resistance level around $86.20.

After the sharp decline at the beginning of the year, the main index is trading in a clearly outlined trading range. The situation in the sector remains stable and it seems like only a significant fundamental change in the market environment can change this fact.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

In my summary, I am going to briefly cover several advantages of high-yield bonds and respectively closed-end funds, which invest in this asset class. As the high-yield sector generally has a low correlation to other sectors of the fixed income market, along with less sensitivity to interest rate risk, an allocation to high-yield bonds may provide portfolio diversification benefits. In addition, high-yield bond investments have historically offered similar returns to equity markets, but with lower volatility.

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds, and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions.

On a weekly basis, we notice a decrease of 0.06 bps and the current levels remain one of the lowest for the past decade.

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between these two sectors. It is only 0.26 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) announced its monthly dividend for August 2018 of $0.1482 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, I plotted potential "Buy" candidates based on their Z-score. The purpose of this indicator is to show us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. This week, the average Z-score for the sector is -0.65 point. The statistical parameter has increased by 0.12 point compared to the last week when the average was -0.77 point.

Compared to the peer group, the above closed-end fund seems undervalued. They provide us with a good statistical edge and attractive discount.

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Despite the recent positive performance of the sector, the market conditions have not changed much and our seeking of potential "Short" candidate remains a challenge. From the above observation, we have only High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) with the desired statistical outcome. Nevertheless, the fund is still traded at a discount and we prefer to review potential "Sell" candidates which are traded at a premium.

Source: CEFConnect.com, High Income Securities Fund

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The next criteria, which I consider as important, is the spread between the net asset value and the price. Currently, most of the funds are trading at a discount. The period reveals interesting opportunities for additions to our portfolios. As we notice, the above sample provides us with undervalued funds where the discount is more than 10%. The Z-score also determines them as potential "Buy" candidates.

The average discount/premium for the sector is -8.86% and on a weekly basis notice a change of almost 0.20%.

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Definitely, lack of candidates which can be reviewed as potential "Short" trades based on their premiums. We have only one outlier which has reasonable spread between its net asset value and price. Even with these characteristics, I would not consider Babson Capital Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) as a suitable candidate for my portfolio because this closed-end fund does not meet my liquidity requirements.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

In the table above, you can see the funds from the sector sorted by their highest return on net asset value for the past five years. Currently, the average return for the past five years is 6.13% for the sector. Usually, I try to combine the return with the discount and the Z-score in order find a fundamental and statistical reason to review the candidate.

Only a months ago, most of the participants from this observation were armed with the needed statistical parameters to review them as "Buy" candidates. Unfortunately, now it is a challenge to choose some of them.

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Probably it is not a surprise that most of the funds with the lowest return are traded at a discount. Even among these CEFs, you can find interesting candidates.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) is sitting in the first position of the ranking, but it is important to notice that this is a non-leveraged fund with a relatively high daily volume of 334,000 shares.

7. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average yield on price for the sector is 7.90% and the average yield on net asset value is 7.21%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect.com

8. Lowest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

9. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and four which use a leverage below 10%. The average leverage for this sector is 24.70%

Source: CEFConnect.com

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

As usual, I am looking for closed-end funds that have all the characteristics to be of interest to us. Based on the current market environment, it is easier to find eventual "Buys" rather than reasonable "Shorts."

The potential "Long" candidate which I am going to review today is Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEMKT:NHS). If you go up and check the fund with the lowest Z-score in the sector you will inevitably notice that Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund is taking the second position. Furthermore, it has one of the biggest discounts in the sector.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Source: CEFdata.com, Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Source: CEFConnect.com

The fund has an average daily volume of 57,000 shares per day, so you do not need to worry about its liquidity. The portfolio information is showing us that the quality meets the requirements that most of us want to see. I am happy to see that only 0.51% are "Not Rated". The main distribution is between "B" and "BB" ratings. The assets from issuers located in the United States are 79.90%, and the "Healthcare" sector has the biggest weight.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

As a main reason for the situation of the fund, I see the recent dividend cut. Currently, we do have a yield on the price of 7.26% and a yield on the net asset value of 6.14%. I also find as a positive sign the coverage ratio of 115%.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Below is the comparison with the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and how do their prices and net asset values change over the past year.

Source: Ycharts, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are traded at Discounts and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. If we see a break of the support or the resistance of the current trading range, we expect significant changes in the funds' statistical characteristics.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, NHS can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

