UPS: It's Still A Buy

UPS is a company I've been recommending on Seeking Alpha since my initial article in April of last year. I've recommended UPS repeatedly as a great choice for income investors because of its long commitment to dividend increases and, most importantly, its exposure to the growth of e-commerce. I last recommended UPS back on June 11th, and the company has since released its second-quarter 2018 results. This article takes a look at UPS' second quarter results, paying special attention to the company's ongoing three-year "transformation" plan; a plan that revolves around speed and flexibility in an increasingly digital paradigm surrounding commerce. This article also takes an ongoing look at UPS' valuation, and what income investors can expect regarding the dividend going forward.

Delivering solid results

UPS delivered results well in line with what management signaled. Overall revenue increased 9.6% with growth in both the domestic and international segments. The domestic segment, which accounts for almost two-thirds of revenue, saw revenue increase 6.3% overall and 3.6% per piece. This increase per piece was fueled by higher base rates and higher fuel surcharges.

The International segment continues to grow, thanks in large part to a growing economic footprint and increasing export demand. International revenue increased another 14% and daily export shipments grew 9.5%. Operating profit in this segment rose 15%. Supply chain and freight revenue increased another 16%.

Earnings per share increased 8.2% on a diluted basis, and 23% on an 'adjusted, diluted' basis. The latter metric is the more relevant one.

Listening to last quarter's conference call, analysts voiced worry about trade tariffs and how they might effect international shipment volumes for UPS. CEO Jim Abney said that there has not been any material impact as of yet, and that, regardless of what happened, UPS would be able to flexibly adapt for its customers.

Ongoing transformation

UPS is putting forward an outsized amount of capital. Capital expenditure is set to exceed $6 billion this year. That money is going to new, highly-automated facilities, investments in information technology and new vehicles and aircraft. UPS made significant progress this quarter, completing a new sorting facility in Atlanta that can process over 100,000 packages per hour. This facility is, by management's own terms, "highly automated." UPS also finished two other automated facilities in London and Paris in the second quarter.

These investments are being made as a way to handle increased package volume (thanks to continued growth in e-commerce) and also to hold marginal costs down through an ambitious automation plan. UPS's three-year plan is going on as scheduled, and I expect these gleaming new facilities to add substantially to the top and bottom lines. Expect more good news in coming quarters.

Although I don't put all that much trust into forecasts greater than 12-18 months out, analyst consensus is for earnings to rise by high single digits in 2019 and 2020. I believe those expectations are a bit too conservative. I expect domestic volumes to continue to rise by mid single-digits, and for rates to continue slowly but steadily rising. At the same time, I expect UPS to be able to hold costs in check thanks to automation and investments in its route-planning systems. These things should translate to double-digit EPS growth in subsequent years, especially with the possibility of continued share buybacks, of which there has already been $1.4 billion worth year to date.

Valuation and dividend

Despite all this, UPS still trades below its ten-year average valuation. According to data from FAST Graphs, shares of UPS have averaged 19.4 times trailing earnings for the last ten years. Right now UPS trades at 17.4 times trailing earnings; a discount of 10%. UPS anywhere below its ten-year average valuation is a solid buy.

Shares of UPS are quite a bit higher than they were in late June and early July, but the fundamentals are as such where you don't really need to wait for a pullback on this one. You can currently get a 3.05% dividend here, which is more than enough.

Late last year UPS raised its dividend 8.4%, exceeding EPS growth by 3 percentage points in 2017. Over the last ten years, and perhaps even longer, UPS has kept its dividend at around 50%-60% of earnings per share. Right now the dividend is at 55% of trailing EPS. Therefore, I expect earnings per share to track normalized EPS in order to stay within this range. In other words, toward the end of the year, investors should expect dividend growth of somewhere around 8%.

Conclusion

With UPS you'll get a blue-chip company that is a meaningful benefactor of the growth of e-commerce and a long-time dividend grower. That's exactly the combination that long-term income-minded investors should be looking for. So long as UPS is valued reasonably, I will continue to recommend it.

