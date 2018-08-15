More Dow Gains Ahead For Caterpillar, DowDuPont, Goldman, Chevron, And Boeing Per Broker August 1-Year Estimates

Analyst 1-year targets determined that 10 highest-yield Dow stocks could produce 13.24% less gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from $5k in all 10. High-priced "big" stocks led the Dow again.

The top Dow dog by yield was Verizon. The top-yield 10, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Cisco, Pfizer, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Chevron, Exxon, IBM Corp., and Verizon, averaged 3.57% yield.

30 Dow stocks represent nine of eleven sectors. Dow tracks utilities as a separate index and omits real estate. Broker target-estimated net gains ranged 13-24%, topped by Caterpillar as of 8/13/18.

"The Dow [adds a stock] if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth, and is of interest to a large number of investors. Sector representation is also a consideration".

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 13% To 24% Net Gains For 10 Dow Dogs To August 2019

Three of 10 top dividend-yielding Dow dogs were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year, based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above.) So, this yield-based forecast for Dow dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 30% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the 10 highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate 1-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the data points for 2018-19. Note: 1-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to August 2019 were:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was projected to net $240.11 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% more than the market as a whole.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) was projected to net $216.22 based on a median target estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was projected to net $202.78 based on target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, plus annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% more than the market as a whole.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was projected to net $186.96 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) netted $178.84 based on a target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% more than the market as a whole.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was projected to net $168.85 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from forty-two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility equal to the market as a whole.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) was projected to net $164.65 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from thirty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM) was projected to net $159.17 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% under the market as a whole.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) was projected to net $143.56 based on dividends plus a median target price form twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was projected to net $130.17 based on a target price estimate from thirty-one analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 17.9% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 Dow stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 12% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs". More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

August Dow 30 Index By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) 10 Top Dow Dividend Stocks By Yield Range 2.76% To 4.52% Per YCharts And Range 2.81% To 4.63% Per IndexArb

Top 10 Dow dogs as of 8/13/18 by IndexArb and YCharts represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. Both put the top 10 in the same order, though IndexArb cast higher future dividend payouts for the 10. Top-yielding stock Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) [1] was the lone communication services sector representative in the top 10. Second place was occupied by technology in the form of IBM Corp. [2].

Third and fourth places were taken by, energy firms Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) [3] and Chevron [4], respectively.

Fifth and sixth places went to consumer defensive representatives Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) [5] and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) [6], respectively.

Seventh place was occupied by the first of three healthcare representatives in the top 10, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) [7]. The other two healthcare firms placed ninth and tenth, Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) [9] and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) [10], respectively.

Eighth place went to another technology representative, Cisco Systems [8], to complete the YCharts and IndexArb August top 10 list of Dow dogs by yield.

Dow Dog Dividend Vs. Price Results

The graphs below show the relative strengths of the top 10 Dow dogs by yield as of market close 8/13/2018. The two sets of charts show the variation of dividends calculated by YCharts estimates and those from the arbitrage firm IndexArb.

The top 10 Dow dogs show an overbought condition in which the aggregate single share price of the 10 exceeds projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those 10. A dividend dogcatcher priority is to source stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. On the Dow 30 Index, none any longer meet that goal.

Actionable Conclusion (21): Dow Dogs Stay Overbought

The aggregate single share price for the top 10 Dow dogs was 69% per both YCharts and IndexArb, while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the 10 was 31% by those two estimates.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or oversold condition) means no matter which chart you read, these are low-risk and low-opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top 10 average price per dollar of annual dividend for August 13, 2018, was $27.72 per YCharts or $27.08 in the IndexArb reckoning.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Dow Has 13.04% To 23.46% Top 10 Upsides To August 2019; (32) No Downsides Were Marked

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 13.24% Disadvantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Dow Index Stocks To August 2019

10 top Dow dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 Dow dogs selected 8/13/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven sectors in both YCharts and IndexArb reckonings of the index.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top 10 Highest-Yield Dow Dogs (33) To Deliver 9.28% Vs. (34) 10.68% Net Gains by All 10 Come August 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Dow Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 13.24% less than from $5,000 invested in all 10. The eighth-lowest priced Dow top yield dog, Chevron, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 18.7%.

The five lowest-priced Dow top yield dogs for August 13 were Pfizer, Cisco Systems, Coca-Cola, Verizon Communications, and Merck & Co., with prices ranging from $40.81 to $66.72.

Five higher-priced Dow dogs for August 13 were Exxon Mobil, Procter & Gamble, Chevron, Johnson & Johnson, and International Business Machines, whose prices ranged from $78.56 to $142.71.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20-80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0-20% accurate on the degree of change.

