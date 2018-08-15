How Stemline's Latest Catalyst Shifts The Investment Thesis

Investors should look to balance the risk of running out of funds with the promise of their deep pipeline.

The first area of interest is an unmet need, but it is also a rather rare tumor space.

2018 has been no stranger to exciting developments in biotech, what with the first approvals for RNAi technology, emerging gene therapies, and treatment options for rare forms of cancer.

In particular, for me, it's been a banner year for several companies going it on their own in the development of key cancer drugs. Stakeholders of Progenics (PGNX) and Agios (AGIO), in particular, have seen some nice returns. Today, I want to focus on Stemline Therapeutics (STML), updating on some dusty thoughts of mine from 2016.

Notably, STML recently announced that the FDA accepted their New Drug Application for SL-401 for the treatment of blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN), which is a rare subset of acute myeloid leukemia. So now that the good news appears imminent, is it too late to invest?

Let's take a look.

Overview of the STML pipeline

STML is developing three main products for use in cancer therapy: SL-401, SL-701, and SL-801. Obviously, their names obscure what they actually do. Now, SL-701 and SL-801 are well worth your time and consideration, but for the sake of concision, I'm going to forego discussing these developmental agents in detail so we can focus on STML's main claim to fame.

SL-401 is a fusion of a naturally produced cytokine called interleukin-3, tied to a truncated diphtheria toxin payload. This molecule is designed to bind to the interleukin-3 receptor, which can be found in abundance on certain cancer cells, and deliver the deadly toxin, leading to potent cell killing.

From "Results of Pivotal Phase 2 Trial of SL-401 in Patients with Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm (BPDCN)" presented at the 2018 EHA Meeting.

SL-401 is being explored in a range of hematologic malignancies derived from myeloid cells. This includes a pair of phase 1/2 trials in acute myeloid leukemia (relapsed/refractory and in minimal residual disease-positive remission), high-risk myeloproliferative neoplasms, and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

However, because these programs are pretty early in development, prospective shareholders are most likely going to be focused on the findings from BPDCN, for which the FDA should issue an approval decision February 21, 2019, barring any potential delays.

So what is this approval decision going to be based on? We can look to the company's presentation at EHA 2018 for the latest data. First, it is worth noting that BPDCN is a form of cancer with no approved therapies, with poor prognosis (survival time for patients is expected to be between 8 and 14 months). Some patients can undergo a stem cell transplantation, but this is not an option for many, due to inherent technical challenges and the danger of this treatment approach.

In STML's phase 2 study, patients tended to be older (median age 70 years), treated mostly in the first-line setting (which makes sense, given the lack of treatment options).

SL-401 was generally well tolerated, with only one treatment-related death (i.e., a grade 5 event) due to "capillary leak syndrome."

From "Results of Pivotal Phase 2 Trial of SL-401 in Patients with Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm (BPDCN)" presented at the 2018 EHA Meeting.

As you can also see here, grade 4 thrombocytopenia (low platelet numbers) was also a relatively common high-grade adverse event, which would require patient monitoring and possible treatment with a platelet-stimulating agent.

The efficacy was strong enough to assuage concerns relating to toxicity, however. Across the entire patient population, 83% saw some kind of clinical response, and 62% went into complete remission. Median overall survival had not been reached after a follow-up period of 13.8 months, easily placing these outcomes on the very upper range of survival for BPDCN, with a substantial number of the patients experiencing prolonged survival exceeding 20 months.

Overall, these findings are highly encouraging for a serious unmet need, and the Breakthrough Therapy and Priority Review designations are unsurprising, as a result.

Market outlook for SL-401

It is difficult to get a read on the market size for BPDCN, given its rarity in the population. However, an analysis of the SEER and NCDB registries presented at ASH 2016 demonstrated and age-adjusted incidence of 0.45 cases per 1,000,000 people in the United States, making it quite rare as far as cancers go.

For reference, if you read my PGNX article, I went into a rare tumor type called pheochromocytoma, which has an incidence of upwards of 8 cases per 1,000,000 people each year. As a result, STML's potential market is quite small, as it stands. A simplistic analysis pins the total number of new cases of BPDCN at around perhaps 147 new cases each year.

It is safe to assume that SL-401 will carry a premium market price, I imagine on par with something like a nivolumab or pembrolizumab, which lands around $100,000 per patient per year. If we simplify that and presume that patients would receive one year's worth of therapy, then the upper ceiling for the market size of SL-401 is $14.7 million per year.

Of course, penetration into the market may well be rapid, but it won't be perfect. Even blockbuster drugs like trastuzumab take time to roll out into the greater patient pool, so we should consider that $14.7 million per year an upper limit, and not what STML will be able to expect in the very short term.

We also need to get a handle on how much it will cost STML to make and sell the drug. Given that the cost of goods sold for antibody-drug conjugates like Seattle Genetics' (SGEN) brentuximab vedotin comes to around 10% of their sales figures for the drug, this may be a reasonable place to start. If SL-401 is able to attain $14.7 million in sales with a similar cost of goods sold, then they stand to gain $13.2 million in additional annual revenue.

Based on this additional revenue, this approval could mean as much as a $264 million gain in the market cap. Compared with today's valuation at around $450 million, this looks like a bum deal.

However, it's important to remember the other irons STML has in the fire. One approval helps to validate their platform, which could help achieve visibility for SL-401, improving the rates of clinical trial accrual, and potentially helping to get this agent into other indications more quickly.

Therefore, I don't view this approval, assuming it goes through, as the binary catalyst that skyrockets STML, but more as a favorable foundation on which to build a new sales generator in the future.

Financial outlook

If we take a look at STML's most recent quarterly filing, we see that it maintains $98.3 million in current assets, mainly comprised of short-term investments ($79.2 million) and cash ($16.9 million). This faces the quarterly loss of $18.9 million, meaning the company, left to its own devices, has around 5 quarters of funding left for its operations.

We can also note that this net quarterly loss was increased substantially from last year's 2nd quarter, due to expenditures relating to commercialization of SL-401, so it's unclear whether these will be an ongoing, repeating part of the burn rate. If not, then the funding on hand is enough to run the company for around 6 more quarters.

Concluding thoughts

Is a biologic in a rare disease enough on its own to catapult STML? Clearly not, as even 100% penetration at the price point I cited wouldn't cover the quarterly cash burn rate by a wide margin.

However, we shouldn't be too short-sighted. STML will be pursuing various strategies to help expand the reach of SL-401 as quickly as possible. This includes an awareness campaign for BPDCN to help identify the patients most likely to benefit as quickly as possible. In addition, rapid pursuit of European approval could expand the patient population considerably.

Moreover, STML has guided that they are moving into registrational studies for other hematologic diseases, like chronic myelomonocytic leukemia and myelofibrosis. These, too, are serious unmet needs, and STML may be well positioned to take them on and gain rapid approvals. Moreover, STML is tapping into some interesting other avenues with their XPO1 inhibitor SL-801 and their off-the-shelf immunotherapy SL-701.

Based on these developments, STML is well positioned scientifically, and the strength of their pipeline helps to justify their current market cap, even though they likely do not have enough cash to fund the company until approval in other indications. This means that there's a good chance for dilution to come for those who decide to jump in today.

But remember that STML also has the option of licensing SL-401, for which they may be able to command a large upfront payment and milestones. Or they could even be the target of a buyout, since approval of the drug in BPDCN is, in my mind, a foregone conclusion at this point.

So, overall, and as always, caveat emptor. However, there is an interesting future for STML with this news, and I think you should definitely consider a deeper dive. If things go well, I think the upside is a potential double in total valuation over the next few years, with potential for bigger returns if they score a large partnership or a buyout.

Of course, the downside is that there remains a chance that the approval does not go through, as well as the fact that dilution may be needed before they can reach a financial equilibrium. In this case, they could easily drift downward in market cap by several hundreds of millions of dollars as the reality sets in, so this is something that must be considered as you move forward.

