Astea International, Inc. (ATEA) CEO Zack Bergreen on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zack Bergreen - Chairman & CEO

Fredric Rick Etskovitz - CFO

Analysts

Sam Rebotsky - SER Asset Management

Zack Bergreen

Thank you, Ma'am. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to discuss our second quarter 2018 results. Following my overview, I will turn the call over to Rick Etskovitz, our Chief Financial Officer, who will cover the detail of our financial results. We'll then open the call for Q&A.

We have many exciting updates to share with you today including our positive financial results and what they foretell about our long-term success. The release of our major platform, Alliance Enterprise, our new corporate website launch and new investor relationship activities and more. If you remember from our last call, we talked about our long-term strategy which includes three major goals; our transformation to a sales and marketing driven culture, our increased focus on SaaS and cloud deployments, and the major and new software release of technology platform, Alliance Enterprise, that will further substantiate a fierce position as the market leader in the field service management and mobility solution.

We believe that if we execute well upon these objectives, the financial results will follow. And keeping with this, I'm proud to report that all our financial metrics are trending upward. First, remember that our sales process tends to be cyclical and first half of the year tend to be a little slower than second half. So that's important to measure the first half of 2018 at the same period last year.

Total revenue for the first half of 2018 was 11% higher than the total revenue during the same period last year. This increase in revenue is even more positive because it is a healthier mix of revenue and more heavily weighted towards SaaS revenue which supports our goal of increasing cloud deployments, in fact, hosting revenue increased 33% compared to the same period last year. Rick will share more details about our improved financial performance but let me reiterate that we are performing significantly better in the first half of 2018 than we did last year, both in terms of revenue growth and improved profitability.

Secondly, we are excited about announcing our last month released the beta version of our Alliance Enterprise platform. Next month we'll be releasing the full commercial grade version to the market. This version is the most transformable in the company's history and has all the new functionality but also a brand new user interface that this design to enrich the user expense and enhance productivity while at the same time providing a fresh and modern look. Many of our clients have already previewed this new version and have requested upgrades. The measure seen in this new release are directly aligned with today's market demand including customer self-service and customer centric experiences, increased connectivity with smart devices, knowledge management, increased reliance on contingent workforce, and proactive and predictive support.

You will see and hear plenty of marketing buzz in the coming weeks on the Alliance Enterprise launch between our new website the editorial press coverage and a featured sponsorship at our four major field service conferences starting later this month. Our marketing team will be working hard to get the word out, so stay tuned.

Continuing on our marketing front, next week we'll be formally launching a new corporate website which will serve as the Launchpad for our overall brand evolution. Our new website will feature educational videos, interactive ROI calculators, and engaging resources section featuring brand of new blog. The new modern overall responsive website will be optimized to -- for search engine designed for usability and ease of navigation and will highlight our differentiators through the market.

Lastly, we want to cover some of our new investor relationship activities we're commencing this fall. We will use way up [ph] and have full years that are stock price is highly undervalued. We believe now that it's time to become more involved in investment community both right at the crucial equivalent of a new turning point. We are starting to see results of a conversation that conversion to hosting business, we're seeing the benefit in terms of growing predictable revenue and we are delivering results more in line with our expectations. And just like our marketing team is working hard on getting the word out to the field service market, we are all excited about the changes we are making, so much we spread the news to the investor's community. To that end, this fall we'll be getting involved in investor conferences and planning to engage investor relation firm to help improve communication to the investor community.

Before I turn the call over to Rick, I would like to reiterate some more important points. First, we continue to maintain a very long and healthy backlog of professional services work that will carry us into 2019. Second, we are continuing to invest in key personnel by adding new marketing and sales resources at key locations across the globe. And lastly, we are now seeing the value of newly formed relationship which allows us to outsource non-critical functions to some more cost effective partners, improving our overall profitability.

With that, I will turn the call over to Rick to cover our financial overview. I will make some additional closing comments after Rick has finished his comments. Go ahead, Rick.

Fredric Rick Etskovitz

Thank you, Zack. For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, Astea reported revenues of $6.6 million compared to revenues of $6 million for the same period in 2017. Net income to shareholders for the quarter was $179,000 or $0.05 per share compared to a net loss to shareholders of $0.4 million or $0.10 per share for the same period in 2017. For the six months ending June 30, 2018 total revenues were $13.3 million, exceeding revenues of $12 million for the same period in 2017 by 11%. Net income to shareholders is $60,000 or $0.02 per share for the first six months of 2018 compared to a loss of $1.2 million or $0.32 per share for the same period in 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to negative $0.7 million for the same period in 2017. As those of you who have been following Astea over the years know, we have reported on the growth of our hosting business over the past three years. We have done this because from a financial point of view, we like it's predictability, reliability, and recurring nature. And just focusing on our hosted recurring revenue, we have overlooked our largest source of predictable, reliable, and recurring revenue, annual maintenance from our on-premise perpetual license population.

The combined total of hosting and maintenance revenue was $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2018, and comprised 53% of our total Q2 2018 revenue, an increase of 12.4% over the same quarter last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, our total recurring revenue was $7 million, 52% of our total revenue compared to $6.4 million for the same period in 2017. This was a 9% increase over the same period last year. Hosting revenue increased 33% and maintenance revenue increased 3.3%. Maintenance revenues grow at a slower pace because of it's relative magnitude compared to hosting revenues, while we add new maintenance, we also focus heavily to migrate on-premise customers to SaaS. Most of our historical customer base owns on-premise perpetual licenses. Because of the size of our on-premise customer base relative to our SaaS customer base, we expect the rate of revenue growth from new hosted customers to outpace the growth in maintenance revenue.

As I stated last quarter, the company adopted the new revenue recognition standard called revenue from contracts with customers on January 1, 2018. We used the modified retrospective transition method to adjust our opening records to start 2018 as if the standard had already been in effect. This required an opening adjustment of $0.6 million, which became a deferred cost on the balance sheet with an offsetting adjustment to accumulated deficit. This represented all costs we had incurred and reported as expense in prior periods related to all hosting implementation projects that were not live as of December 31, 2017.

In the first six months of 2018, we deferred hosting implementation expenses, net of amortized costs of $0.6 million for work performed during the period. Once each customer goes live, we will amortize the related deferred costs over the greater of the remaining life of the hosting agreement with the customer or the average expected life of the customer. In our opinion, this new standard better matches our revenues with our expenses which is the basic concept of accounting.

While we continue to remain optimistic about our outlook for the rest of the year, I want to caution you that we've been incurring larger than planned professional fees related to the possible capital restructuring that the special committee to the Board of Directors announced last month. There are now sets of alternatives continues in the related actual expenses incurred to-date plus all potential additional costs were not planned as we started 2018. We will do our best to minimize cost and maximize shareholder value.

This concludes my remarks and I will turn the call back over to Zack.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you, Rick. I wanted to reiterate the point I made earlier about this being a turning point in our history. At the last call we talked at length about our journey of transformation and while we still have progress to make and our journey will continue, I want to positively reflect on just how transformable 2018 has been and will continue to be.

New version of the release of our Alliance Enterprise platform will truly set the bar high for field service industry and re-establish our position as the market leader. We took a modest and deepest serious alliance management platform and made it even better, more configuration capabilities, more streamlined workflow, more out of the box integration and even more ways of overall clients deliver value to their employees, partners and customers. We stay true to our mission by providing the innovation, agile technology and service acumen that world's best service driven companies rely on. All the positive changes we are making will ensure that the last half of the year will bring even more revenue growth, more market share, higher profitability, and more importantly, more value to our shareholders.

Thank you for taking the time to attend today's call, and I would now like to have the operator open the call for questions. Go ahead, please.

[Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Sam Rebotsky with SER Asset Management.

Sam Rebotsky

This is wonderful, this has been a long time coming and it sounds very exciting on what you -- the general, what you laid out the plans to go forward. Do we expect the sales and everything to improve -- do we have a more significant backlog at the present time? And how would you talk about your pipeline compared to previously?

Fredric Rick Etskovitz

Sam, in terms of our backlog -- our backlog really, when we talk about it refers to work that we haven't had, and that's primarily in the area of professional services. We do have a strong pipeline, the pipeline is strong in every region in which we operate, we monitor every opportunity that's in our pipeline as it progresses and based on our analysis and regular review of all the opportunities we feel good about the opportunities that are in the pipeline and that we expect to close throughout the rest of this year and internally 2019 as well.

Zack Bergreen

Sam, let me just word of slight caution. Just remember that many of our opportunities are SaaS based opportunities. And as such when we do close the contract with the customer, small or large, the immediate revenue impact, the reported will not be significant, they actually will accumulate overtime but they won the impact will be less impactful. So just let's keep that in the focus on a going forward basis.

Sam Rebotsky

And as I'm looking at the balance sheet, I just started looking at it about 4:30 [ph], I look at an improvement in the reduction in stockholders deficit of $750,000 and I look at the profit for the year-to-date and I'm trying to reconcile these numbers. Rick, could you sort of help me understand where the improvement, the reduction in the deficit in stockholders equity? And we showed a nickel profit for this quarter and we shall too sense for the first six months; how do we get to the $750,000 improvement in reduction and deficit?

Fredric Rick Etskovitz

I appreciate the question, and I had addressed it in the text of pre-said [ph] that I had started out with earlier. Basically, we ended the year 2017 as we reported. Then this new accounting standard went to effect on January 1, we made an entry and it's of course it was justified and all the rules laid out by the AICPA as how this is going to work but we made an adjustment January 1 to the tune of $600,000 which in effect put our books on the basis as if we were using the new accounting standard all along. There is a $630,000 reduction in our negative equity or basically we took $630,000 of cost and deferred them and put them on the balance sheet which reduced our accumulated debt for the opening balance. So that's a big bulk of the adjustment, the difference that you see from the end of the year 2017 to where we are today.

Sam Rebotsky

Now, when we -- I'm looking at the 8-K that was filed with the special committee. Who is on that special committee?

Fredric Rick Etskovitz

The special committee is made up of the independent directors of Astea which excludes Zack.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay. Do we have an advisor or a brokerage firm to sort of look at this or what are we doing?

Fredric Rick Etskovitz

They are working with outside professionals to do their analysis of the alternatives.

[Operator Instructions] And we will take our next question from Allan Goudsberg [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

One thing I wanted to mention, I've been seeing some increased activity as far as press releases -- when you're closing certain deals and I just wanted to compliment you on that because I've been waiting for you to be more active in that area. So I'm assuming that going forward you're going to be a little bit more aggressive as you have been this quarter. Zack, is that correct?

Zack Bergreen

I've told you in the past, one of the best things that we can do from a marketing perspective is publish press releases from new customers and we've always wanted to do that but we can't do that without the permission of our customer. And while we have tried as hard as we can in the past, we haven't been that successful to get them to agree. This particular quarter, we had two very good customers that did agree and we clearly understand the value of that, we intend to continue to do that going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

And when you released the new version of Alliance, I had thought it was going to be in August but you're now saying it's going to be in September, is that correct?

Zack Bergreen

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Where we might have a press release for the general public that -- as you have in the past, is that…

Zack Bergreen

Yes, we'll have a series of releases but certainly a press release will be forthcoming, specifically I believe the final release date is September 6, so thereabout.

Unidentified Analyst

Now, in the past -- and correct me if I'm wrong; when you had one of these releases it was -- you didn't have any comments from customers or more importantly, independent analysts who are in your field. Will that change in this next release because I think that would be very valuable?

Zack Bergreen

Well, keep in mind that the new release is just being made available to customers so we can't get any customers to say they are like using it because they've seen it but they haven't used it on collaboration [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

What about independent -- like Guardian Group, those types of people, they validate a lot of things for the investors when something like that is…

Zack Bergreen

We will have that in the next release, they will have these kind of comments, yes.

And we have a follow-up question from Sam Rebotsky.

Sam Rebotsky

Did you mention about hiring investor relations? And it sounds like it would be in September, are we interviewing firms? Are we going to make a decision? And what kind of plan do you -- are you going to do one on ones or are you going to make presentations, what is your expectation?

Zack Bergreen

So the answer is yes, we have interviewed a number of firms and we're going to make a final decision soon as to who will represent us, we have some very good candidates that we've spoken to. So we're going to work at the firms, we're going to get involved with the investment community, and we're also going to be involved in the presentations in various micro-cap conferences.

Sam Rebotsky

Now reference to the special committee, I think we had discussed a lot about the convertible, the preferred; and it's really very desirable, I just noticed that very recently I didn't look at the 8-K. And Zack, I think everybody will come up with something that's best for the shareholders, best for you -- so, and with a investor relations firm coming into the picture, it would be wonderful to see a much higher price valuation to Astea and you're entitled to that and long-term shareholders are entitled to that.

And hopefully, it's done sooner than later, and -- would there have to be shareholder vote on this or how does that work with this recommendation?

Zack Bergreen

Well, I'm not sure exactly where you're headed. At this point there is no recommendation, so it's upto the committee to look at all the alternatives out there and then make recommendations. And then depending upon what it is they conclude, if it's necessary to involve our shareholders, we absolutely will because ultimately the goal that we have here is maximize shareholder value for every buy that a shareholder receive [ph].

Sam Rebotsky

I think it's very positive and you have achieved a lot of turnaround finally. And let the market know about it, and how -- and Astea may need more equity etcetera, and to achieve -- even though you've been doing very well with it and what an appropriate valuation to help you get to where you should be. Alright, good luck Zack and Rick and everybody. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] And we'll go next to Gary Goats [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Couple of questions in a couple of areas. Rick, towards the end of your opening statement you alluded to potential costs associated with recapitalization; correct me if I got that right or wrong? And how do you spell this slot [ph]?

Fredric Rick Etskovitz

You're correct first of all. As Sam Rebotsky was referencing and I had said, the board has formed a special committee of independent directors to investigate possible ways to recapitalize the company and then ultimately benefit all the shareholders. So in order for them to be able to adequately valuate all the opportunities, they are working with outside professionals, attorneys, etcetera; so that they can look at all the alternatives and come up with the optimum solution as to how to best benefit everybody.

Unidentified Analyst

And there is some uncertainty with that obviously, on that area -- in that area, I came across and I can't recall the name of the stock but it was a small cap stock and the CRM business -- about half of the [indiscernible] failed and about 5x or 10x the market cap. So that's an indication as to how undervalued as this stock is, at least in my opinion. Moving onto another area, smartphone; could you talk about ALP [ph], your software interface with smartphones and what are you looking at to improve that -- and that smartphones have become like the new affordable computer?

Zack Bergreen

Certainly, mobile computing is now profoundly critical to any organization as more and more people spend time in front of the customers, with the customers, engaging customers and so on; and they spend very little time frankly in the office buy the desktop environment -- desktop computer. So with that we are developing, we have a very effective organization that is developing a series of products to empower our mobile workforce in many ways and we have a lot of creative ideas how to provide continuous stream of innovations for that mobile workforce. So we have already a series of products that are out in the market now, there are a new set of products that are in the work so to speak, and will be announced in future releases; but all that is in line with the technology trends and the hour commitment to continue to be a thought leader, innovators in the market.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm glad to hear that because from experience it looks like that's the new horizon the people have migrated from desktops to notebooks, and now a lot more is being on the smartphones. And I just wanted to congratulate you on everything you're doing and everyone at Astea, congratulations.

[Operator Instructions] It appears there are no further questions at this time. So, I'll turn the call back to the speakers.

Zack Bergreen

I want to thank everybody for joining us today, and I hope we meet all of you at our next conference that will likely to be in mid-November. Thank you again for joining us.

