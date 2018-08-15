Market Volatility Bulletin: Investors Catch Their Breath After Macro Woes Disrupt S&P Bid For New All-Time Highs

Those who are shorting vol at the short end of the VX term structure will likely need to see the M2 dip here in a meaningful way.

Market Intro

CNBC: Tuesday Close

Spot VIX got a thudding Tuesday as global risk assets rebounded after a pair of trying sessions on Friday and Monday. A large recovery in the Turkish lira likely played an important role in the diminished expectations for implied volatility.

The Turkish Lira firmed up by about 7.5% against the dollar, allowing the currency to recoup a decent chunk of the spectacular losses since August 9th. The current high levels of inflation within Turkey will make sustained gains in the currency harder to come by.

Developed international equity (EFA) may be coming off a period of extraordinarily low volatility. Note that the vol levels on EFA back in mid June were very comparable to what we were seeing in spot VIX last October through December. It interests me whether we are now observing the beginnings of a sustained increase in this collection of international stocks.

Thoughts on Volatility

In times where geopolitics creates understandable investor uncertainty, it is important to remember that US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) trade at a healthy premium to most foreign stocks (EFA, EEM, ACWX).

One could offer a variety of sensible explanations for this divergence, but it is worthwhile to acknowledge all the same. Long-run economic growth rates are likely to be higher in the emerging markets than in developed markets, and these are still trading at a meaningful discount to DM.

We’ll take a closer look at this in the Term Structure section, but the CBOE SKEW index trades at or near an all-time high. This means that puts are trading very rich in comparison to calls. I’d like to remind readers that this index put in some of its highest values at the time in the summer of 2014.

Many viewed this as a surefire prognosticator of imminent doom, especially as stocks were hitting new highs on low volume and low vol. While there was a three-week drawdown of about 10%, the damage was quite limited.

Spot VIX is in retreat for Tuesday’s session. I’d say a continued cool-down is the most likely outcome, but I think it will be difficult to get an immediate dive, as trader trigger fingers may be a bit more twitchy after the global response to Turkish travails.

Term Structure

Even with the spasms of the last three trading sessions, HV10 rests at a whopping 6.60! The VIX9D is beginning a descent after markets appear mollified. The term structure is taking a substantive dip at the front end of the curve, and as mentioned I think spot VIX will likely want to hang out fairly close to where it is now. I believe that this is part of the reason that VVIX has remained quite calm given the spot VIX spike.

Next Tuesday marks the last full day of trade for the August contract. The current roll yield is mild – near zero in fact. For those who are taking a position in the inverse-VIX (SVXY), roll yield is not currently providing much of anything.

I think what vol shorts need to be banking on, then, is a falling September contract. I’ll point out my own bias here that I think that for the time being spot VIX does not drop much more over the next couple trading sessions. From a probabilistic standpoint that would mean that most of the heavy lifting from being short vol would need to come from the M2.

Readers should have a look at that SKEW index. While I have stated on several occasions over the last year that I thought high skew may indeed by indicative of a large drawdown, I hasten to add on this occasion that I do not see it. We saw pretty decent support on multiple instances at 2820, and the market seems to have passed on the opportunity to break down, even at the 2800 level which mattered as recently as a couple weeks ago.

Conclusion

Atom&Humber recently commented that for all the bluster, the move in the S&P has been quite modest. Click here for a humorous view of how rapidly the headlines can change as investors whipsaw. It’s a major theme of these bulletins that news itself does not move markets, but rather investors’ collective interpretation that the news should matter. As such, headlines can dart around quite a bit. It is worthwhile to ask how much your position should change on what likely amounts to noise.

