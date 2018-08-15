New York Times: Digital Growth Turns Sour

More modern and often free online news sources like Quartz are becoming a threat to the New York Times.

Growth in digital initiatives and a shift away from print journalism is one of the main drivers of the New York Times' massive rise over the past year.

Investors who were gung-ho on the New York Times (NYT) aren't especially cheery anymore. After reporting Q2 earnings results, it became glaringly obvious that the Times' biggest growth driver - its digital business - isn't growing quite as quickly as investors would have hoped. The giant of American news media has enjoyed a thrilling rally over the past year, but most of that was based on incredibly lofty expectations for digital sales that the New York Times simply couldn't match.

Make no mistake - the New York Times is still a cornerstone asset of the media industry, and one that has made a respectable cross-section into the technology industry. If I were to bet on a handful of companies that can survive into the next several decades, the Times would be on that list. But as to whether the company can continue to grow, and whether the stock can sustain its above-market valuation, I'm a little more skeptical.

Shares of the New York Times have lost about 6% since reporting Q2 results, and since the last time I wrote on the company in early July, the stock has lost nearly 20%:

NYT data by YCharts

Still, I believe the New York Times has further to fall. As I previously noted, the company's ~2x forward revenue multiple doesn't make sense for a company with flat revenues, when a digital-only media comp, Quartz, was just sold for ~3x forward revenues. In addition, the 27x forward P/E multiple also looks rich, considering pro forma EPS growth this quarter was exactly flat. Why are we paying a premium for this company if it's not producing growth?

There will be a time at which the New York Times reaches a buy point, probably when it dips to the high teens and resets to a P/E ratio that is more in-line with the broader market. But until then, sit on the sidelines.

Digital compression, on both subscriptions and ads

The sour attitude around the New York Times after Q2 earnings was not because the company missed on results or guidance, but rather on the discovery that the digital business is not growing as quickly as in the past.

Last quarter, the Times notched digital news subscriptions of 2.33 million (+20.5% y/y), and total digital-only subscriptions of 2.78 million (+25.5% y/y). This quarter, however, news-only and total digital subscription counts decelerated to 18.3% y/y and 24.0% y/y, respectively, ending the quarter at 2.40 million and 2.89 million.

Figure 1. New York Times digital subscription count Source: New York Times investor relationsI had previously intimated that digital media startups like Quartz (which are being snapped up by buyers) are posing increasing competition to old-school journalism. Many of these sources are better designed for mobile reading and, better yet, many of them provide free content. It's difficult to convince millennial readers to part with $17 or $27 per month (depending on the package choice) for a subscription to the New York Times when many other sources provide news headlines for free, even if at a slightly lower quality.

Mark Thompson, the company's CEO, tried to explain away the slowdown in subscriber adds with the following commentary on the earnings call:

The net adds to the core product were lower than we've seen in recent quarters, but still much higher than we typically achieved in Q2 since the launch of the pay model. The second quarter generally sees lower audiences than other quarters, and therefore fewer net subscription adds. So this effect was less apparent in Q2 2017, a year ago, a quarter which fell within the initial Trump bump and which peaks the number of exceptional news events, including the firing of James Comey and the appointment of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller."

Still, the New York Times' slower, traditional publishing model and high newsroom costs may put it at a disadvantage in the end. Though the Times has done a good job covering for its print losses by growing its digital business, the growth that has saved it for the past several years may now be grinding slower as the market saturates.

Perhaps worse is the fact that the Times suffered a serious decline in digital ad revenues this quarter, down -7.5% to $51 million (43% of the total advertising revenue stream). Print ad revenues fared even worse, down -11.5% to $55.2 million. The company's press release attributes the decline in digital advertising to "a smaller audience as well as a decline in creative service revenues."

The company's outlook for digital is still upbeat, with management predicting a 10% y/y lift in digital advertising in Q3 and "high teens" growth in digital subscribers. Management is citing an election year as one of the main drivers for traffic growth in the back half of this year - but of course, the New York Times isn't alone in providing election coverage, with formidable competitors in the likes of Politico, HuffPost, and the Wall Street Journal. Unlike enterprise companies, consumer-facing outlets like the New York Times have significant challenges in trying to predict future demand, and should the Times fail to hit these expectations if election cycle demand is softer than expected, shares could be in for another drop.

Q2 recap

Let's take a look at the rest of the company's second-quarter results:

Figure 2. New York Times Q2 results Source: New York Times investor relations

Total revenues grew just 2% y/y to $414.6 million, with the subpar digital growth barely able to cover the declines in the traditional print business. On the print side, daily circulation fell -10.5% y/y versus the prior-year period, and Sunday circulation fell -7.7% y/y. Subscription revenues (primarily digital) continue to be the focal point of growth, with 4.2% y/y growth, while advertising revenue decline of -9.9% y/y to $119.2 million declined across both digital and print.

Still, the Times' results in the quarter are slightly better than Street consensus. Analysts had $411.8 million, or +1.2% y/y.

One interesting note is the fact that, in addition to lower digital audiences, another reason for the ad revenue decline is linked to the fact that the New York Times chose to spend less advertising dollars on Facebook (FB) due to "concern about the way Facebook intended to categorize our marketing messages," according to the Times' CEO. He also noted that he expects spend to ramp back up in Q3, so this might provide additional lift next quarter.

What is encouraging in the quarter is that the New York Times managed to rein in costs. Selling, general, and administrative costs dropped by -4.9% y/y to $203.4 million, due in part to a decrease in Facebook marketing as previously noted. A ramp in newsroom (production) costs, however, ate away at some of these gains. Still, GAAP operating profits rose 51% y/y to $40.0 million, representing a 9.6% operating margin and 310bps better than 6.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Pro forma EPS of $0.17 beat Wall Street consensus of $0.15 with 13% upside, but it's flat y/y. Given that EPS growth is minimal, it's difficult to argue that the New York Times merits a premium P/E ratio.

Figure 3. New York Times pro forma EPS adjustments Source: New York Times investor relations

Key takeaways

With the New York Times' digital growth engine showing signs of weakness, it will be difficult for the company to retain the massive gains the stock has made over the past year. While there is still tremendous value in the company as a top-tier media asset, there will be a better opportunity to buy the stock at a lower price. With few positive catalysts coming up on the calendar, the New York Times is likely to continue its downward slide and return to a more normal, market-average valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.