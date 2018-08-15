YY: 73% Of Value In Tangible Investments And Cash, Extremely Undervalued

Bull/bear debate should revolve around the viability of entertainment live streaming over the long-run, which may be negatively impacted by the popularity of short-form video platforms.

No matter how undervalued a stock becomes, investors should know that it can always go lower. However, when one is making an investment, short-term turbulence should not be one’s concern. Still, investors should also accept that things could turn sour “over the long-run” as well.

YY’s (YY) stock has fallen precipitously from its all-time high of $140 reached in January. With Q2 earnings out on Monday night, I think some investors’ worst fear has been confirmed. Second-quarter results were fine, but I could see how Q3 guidance spooked the market. Even though guidance implied a big step down of growth at core YY ex-Huya (HUYA), when we approach the company’s prospects holistically (valuation and industry dynamics), I believe that the market is unreasonably pricing in a total disaster.

Let’s see what’s going on.

Guidance Implies Slow Revenue Growth

The management expected revenue to land between 3.89 billion RMB and 4.02 billion RMB in the third quarter. That range implied a 26-30% year-over-year growth rate, a big step down from Q2’s 45%. What makes matters worse is that YY consolidates Huya, so if we strip out Huya’s Q3 revenue guidance of 1.19 billion RMB to 1.22 billion RMB, core YY’s revenue comes out to 2.7 billion RMB to 2.8 billion RMB. This implied guidance represents a year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%, a big decrease from Q2’s 27% (2.15 billion RMB to 2.73 billion RMB). When investors see such a decline in growth, the worst always comes to mind because social platforms could fade into irrelevance very quickly. This sentiment is clearly embedded in the stock’s current valuation.

Today’s Valuation

There are several pieces that make up YY’s value. There is Huya, of which YY owns ~50%; cash; Bigo, of which YY owns an equity stake; and core YY.

Huya and cash can be easily valued with public information. It is unclear how much of Bigo YY owns. The company did book a fair value gain of $182 million in Q2 after a $272 million round. We know that Bigo was valued at $400 million prior to the June round and YY also revealed that it has the option to purchase Bigo shares at fair market value until it obtains control of 50.1% of voting power. Unfortunately, none of this information allows us to pin a precise number as the fair value gain depends on YY’s previous ownership and the company’s new valuation, which has not been disclosed. However, I played around with the numbers and I believe that YY’s stake in Bigo is currently worth $450-$600 million.

Figures in $ millions

2017 Valuation $400 Estimate YY previous ownership 15% Series D investment $272 Estimated Post-money stake of YY's series D shares 14% Implied valuation after series D investment $1,886.00 Estimated Bigo 2018 Sales $600 Implied price/2018 sales 3.1x Implied Dilution of original stake 14% Implied book gain of original stake $182.10 YY new ownership 27.34% Value of YY's stake in Bigo $516

Source: author’s calculation

Bigo’s 2018 revenue is estimated based on management’s statement that revenue in H1 2018 exceeded the entirety of FY 2017, which was expected to be $300 million. Huya went public with a price to sales multiple of over 4x, given the similar growth rate of over 100%, I don’t think the implied valuation is out of line.

You can play around with the two main variables (size of previous stake in Bigo and post money valuation), and under realistic assumptions, you will find that the value of the Bigo stake will land somewhere between my range.

Now we know the approximate value of the Bigo stake, the exact value of Huya, and cash; all that is left is YY’s core business. However, before we arrive at a fair value for the core business, let’s see the implied valuation.

Figures in $ millions

YY market cap $4,810 Less: HUYA after 20% tax $1,995 Less: Cash $1,137 Less: BIGO after 20% tax $360 Core YY $1,318

Source: author’s calculation

Stripping out non-operating assets, core YY is being valued at $1.32 billion. In Q2, core YY generated 704 million RMB of profit. Suppose that RMB depreciates further to 7 RMB/USD, then the quarterly EBIT in dollars would still be $100 million, which annualizes to $400 million. Applying a 15% tax rate gives us estimated earnings of $340 million.

Based on market valuation, core YY is worth just 3.9x earnings despite the fact that Q3 revenue is expected to grow at ~10%. Clearly, investors believe that the worst is coming and that entertainment live streaming is going to be irrelevant in several years.

Live Streaming And YY’s Future

While anything could happen, I believe that entertainment live streaming is here to stay. I’m sure that we can debate this topic to the death just as how one could have debated whether people will actually spend time watching cat videos on YouTube back in the 2000s. Human nature is difficult to predict, however, my belief is that live streaming is a sustainable form of entertainment, not unlike movies and video games. Even in the U.S., where entertainment live streaming is still in its infancy, we are seeing green shoots of new ecosystems forming with Instagram and Facebook pushing for live content.

If streaming is so great, why is YY’s revenue growth slowing so drastically? The management stated that the World Cup is expected to negatively impact the third quarter as the games overlapped with peak streaming time (8 pm-12 am). If you buy this explanation, then the revenue slowdown is a temporary occurrence.

A more cynical view of YY’s slowing growth would be that it was caused by the rise of short-form video platforms. Such video platforms no doubt compete for screen time with YY. Consumers only have so much time, thus time spent on short-form videos means time lost on other media platforms.

While I don’t think short-form videos are a fad, I also don’t think that they will completely substitute live streaming. I believe that short-form videos are impersonal and fail to foster a deep connection between the audience and the content creator. However, as they continue to grow, consumers may allocate more time to short-form videos due to their novelty.

So where does this leave YY? With penetration of just 3%, clearly there is a lot of untapped potential.

Source: technode.com

Of course, live streaming may not appeal to everyone, so one could theorize that entertainment live streaming has completely saturated its potential market. It is impossible to verify this statement, as live streaming is a new form media and there is no comparable precedent. Could it be as ubiquitous as TV? Maybe, maybe not. That is always the risk with new media.

We could draw a parallel between the potential of entertainment live streaming and the rise of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), which saw its MAU growth flatten then decline. One could make the argument that Twitter has completely saturated its potential market. However, is that the result of the platform’s innate appeal or management’s strategy? Why isn’t everybody tweeting? Does everyone know about Twitter? The same logic could be applied to YY, as the ceiling for growth in the short term may vary depending on management’s strategy for growth. On the conference call, the management was very clear that user growth is a priority for them and they expect to increase marketing expense in Q3 and Q4 for traffic acquisition, so they are aware of investors’ concerns. However, management has always been focused on profitable growth, meaning that YY isn’t investing every penny into user acquisition. This means that while YY’s addressable market may be very large, the management is ok with the platform growing more organically. With short-video platforms such as Tik Tok competing for minutes and throwing tons of cash into user acquisition (I’ve also seen ads for Tik Tok on Seeking Alpha), YY’s revenue growth may continue to slow in the future.

Fair Value

So we know that YY’s organic growth may be under attack from short-form video platforms or it may be World Cup’s fault. But does that justify the absurdly low valuation? Even if we can’t settle on the potential success or demise of entertainment live streaming, we cannot ignore that cash and investments make up a whopping 73% of YY’s market cap. Even though I believe that YY’s demise is by no means a certainty, the stock is clearly pricing it as if the company only has a few good years left before profit completely evaporates.

I am of the belief that since the company is still producing cash today and its addressable market is large as evidenced by its low penetration rate, one could reasonably make the case for continued double-digit growth, or at worst, little to no growth. If YY’s core business does not grow at all, one should at least re-rate the earnings multiple to 10x to reflect a 10% earnings yield (though in today’s market many no growth stocks are trading at mid-teens (e.g. consumer staples)). Such a multiple would bring core YY’s market value to $3.4 billion, adding $3.5 billion in cash and investments yields a total value of $6.9 billion, or $106 per share, which implies an upside of 43%. Note that this is a pessimistic view of YY’s future as I believe that there is still a lot of potential for growth. If the company is able to maintain Q3’s expected growth rate of 10%, I believe core YY can be re-rated to 20x, which would yield a total value of $10.3 billion, implying a $158 share price and an upside of 114%.

Conclusion

If one believes that entertainment live streaming will die a quick death, then YY is clearly uninvestable. However, I believe that entertainment live streaming still has a long way to go. Without significant marketing spend, perhaps YY won’t experience rapid revenue growth; however, I believe that YY will be able to grow steadily over the long term. In the case that I’m wrong, YY’s shares should be protected by its investments in more “growthy” companies such as Huya and Bigo as well as cash, meaning that the downside is less than 30%. In the case that my rosy outlook is correct, I could see YY more than double from today’s $74 level. Those are good odds in my book.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YY, HUYA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.