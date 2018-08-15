Xinyuan Real Estate: A Broken Stock (Not Company)

Xinyuan's financial results have been negativity impacted by several headwinds but the real issue with the stock is related to management failing to provide a buyable narrative.

Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) is a little-known Chinese company that has faced several significant headwinds over the last year, which has had an impact on its stock price.

XIN data by YCharts

More recently, the company's financial results were negatively impacted by an accounting change (as described in more detail here) but I believe that the poor stock performance so far in 2018 is almost entirely related to management failing to provide a narrative to the financial community.

The Case Of A Broken Stock (Not Company)

In late 2017/early 2018, Xinyuan was viewed as a real estate company that had great operations in China but that also had promising business prospects outside of its home country. The company's recently completed U.S. project - The Oosten - was winning awards and investors were encouraged that Xinyuan purchased other properties outside of China.

Additionally, even while contending with restrictive real estate properties in China, Xinyuan was reporting strong operating results. For example, Xinyuan reported solid Q2 2017 results that were well-received by the market.

Now, it is a different story. Xinyuan's financial results have been negatively impacted by several outside factors (including the accounting change) and management has really struggled with providing a long-term story that the financial community can hang their hats on. To this point, institutions have been jumping ship and looking for greener pastures.

Source: Fidelity

The accounting change was definitely a drag to the company's most recent operating results but that alone is not enough to cause the sharp decline in the stock over the last few months. Plus, the fact that Xinyuan's other U.S. properties are getting lost in the shuffle is obviously not helping sentiment.

The focus today is almost entirely about Xinyuan's other businesses (i.e., blockchain, property management, etc.) and, while I agree that these operations have promising prospects, I believe that management needs to change the narrative.

What Should Management Do Now?

It's simple - tell their story. Xinyuan has great long-term business prospects and all management has to do is help investor understand why the company is worthy of investment dollars (overly simplified, I know). For example, the company recently redesigned its website to capture all of the good stuff that is going on with its business.

Source: www.xyre.com

Moreover, the company released an investor presentation in early 2018 that provides valuable information about Xinyuan and its operations.

Source: Investor Presentation, April 2018

Let me guess, most of you were not aware of the fact that Xinyuan had an updated website or that the company released this investor presentation.

In my mind, a change in sentiment is the most significant catalyst for this stock. And, while I do not want to downplay the potential impact of the other things (i.e., revenue growth, financial leverage, policy changes, etc.), I believe that management needs to evaluate how best to approach the investment community if they really want the stock to rise in value.

Risks

There are risks that come along with investing in a small-cap Chinese real estate company like Xinyuan, so it would be wise for investors to first familiarize yourself with the company (and its history) before deciding to purchase shares. To learn more about the company, a good starting point would be to review Xinyuan's website.

Another risk factor is its high debt balance, which has been substantially increased in the last few years. I consider debt as a necessary evil for real estate companies, including Xinyuan, but at some point this company will need to improve its balance sheet by getting a handle on its financial leverage. As such, an increasing debt balance is a risk but not [yet] a significant risk, in my opinion.

Bottom Line

At the end of the day, let's remember that you are dealing with a broken stock and not a broken company when it comes to Xinyuan. As I previously described, I believe that Xinyuan's financial results will eventually shake out once the accounting change works its way through the numbers. But, in my opinion, management should have already been out ahead of this.

I may make it sound like management changing their approach and being more-shareholder friendly when it comes to keeping the outside world up-to-date with operations/business is simple but it is really going to take time for the investor base to buy in. Therefore, investors should not run out and purchase XIN shares tomorrow, but I do believe this company has great business prospects.

Author's Note: Xinyuan is a long-term holding in my R.I.P. portfolio, and I do not plan to sell any shares in the near future. I plan to stay long the stock but I would love to hear your thoughts on Xinyuan at this point in time.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.