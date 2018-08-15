Alibaba On Sale

Investment Thesis

Alibaba (BABA) is an aggressive, asset-light, cash generating machine. Shockingly, in spite of firing on all cylinders, its share price has hardly budged in the past year. Alibaba is undeniably undervalued and investors should capitalize on this opportunity.

Competing While Backed By Solid Financials

The market can act slightly odd sometimes, but downright non-sensically at other times. I find it surprising that this innovative and entrepreneurial-spirited company has seen its share price practically trade sideways in the past year. Obviously, commentators can come up with a myriad of explanations for why it has done so, but the fact remains; Alibaba shares price is out of favor with the investment community.

Alibaba ended FY 2018 with a smashing quarter, full of vigor, with Q4 2018 revenue up 61% and non-GAAP diluted EPS up 41% to $0.91. Although Alibaba attempts to distinguish itself from Amazon (AMZN), highlighting how the two are not competitors, because Alibaba's business model is much less capital intensive, when it boils down to it, this is just technicalities as the two companies have tremendous overlap - and increasingly so. However, while Amazon's market cap leaves nil room for execution mishaps, Alibaba trades irrationally cheaper in comparison.

Furthermore, I contend that Alibaba is able to deliver strong growth, while at the same time, being backed by strong financials. Not including its investments in equity of approximately $20 billion, Alibaba's net cash and equivalents position finished Q4 at $17 billion. Further, in spite of generating just under $16 billion in free cash flow in fiscal 2018, Alibaba continues to press forward and diversify its sources of revenues.

Again, unlikely Amazon which is permanently 'investing for growth' with close to negligible free cash flow (after accounting for its finance and capital leases), with Alibaba, investors have diversified revenue growth and free cash flows.

Cloud Wars

The new battleground for most large tech companies is the cloud sector. Alibaba is no different. And while the tech companies, ranging from Alphabet (GOOGL) to IBM (IBM) to Amazon or even Microsoft report their cloud operations slightlydifferently, one fact remains, Alibaba generated just over 100% growth in FY 2018, while not playing the game of small numbers - as its revenue reached $2 billion for the year.

Furthermore, when we compare Alibaba's revenue generated from cloud operations with that of Alphabet's which informs investors it has an annualized run-rate of $5 billion, we can immediately ascertain that Abiliba is punching above its weight in this category.

Although Alibaba's cloud operations are an exciting growth opportunity, when it boils down to it, Alibaba's core operations remain e-commerce.

Core Commerce

Over time, Alibaba is successfully managing to diversify its revenue from the single source of commerce. For instance, in fiscal 2016, 91% of its revenue came from this source. Whereas it ended Q4 2018 with only 83% being derived from this source. Yet, Alibaba's commerce operations are in no way faltering and ended Q4 2018 with strong momentum and up 62% YoY to RMB51 billion with adjusted EBITA margin for core commerce of 43%.

Furthermore, Alibaba continues to passionately think of its customer. As Alibaba's executive vice chairman Tsai highlighted during the Q4 earnings call, Alibaba continues to press forward and look for ways to increase the expectations of quality and convenience from its customers. With Alibaba's focus on superior technology, it looks set to dominate the retail infrastructure of China.

As Alibaba looks to solidify its position, CEO Zhang described to investors during the call, how Alibaba continues to think of ways of not only growing its number of active shoppers on its platform from 550 million, but equally important how Alibaba positions itself to increase the stickiness of its platform.

Valuation

Why is revenue diversification important? Because investors crave steady, predictable and consistent revenue and are willing to overtime reward such a company with a punchy multiple.

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

Ironically, whilst each one of its peers listed in the table has its present cash flows trading at an extended multiple to their own 5-year average, Alibaba actually trades at a discount.

Takeaway

Alibaba continues to fire away. Yet the market remains apathetic, or even 'concerned' about Alibaba's prospects. Although its results are out next week, I believe that investors should use its current price weakness to their advantage. Whether Alibaba continues to deliver results which impress analysts or not, it should make no difference to long-term investors, looking to grow their capital.

