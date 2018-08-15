Single Family Rental REITs: Strong Quarter Amid Housing Shortage

Small-cap SFR REIT Front Yard Residential is making its presence known. Through the acquisition of the 3,200-home HavenBrook portfolio, the company became the fifth largest owner of single family rentals.

2Q18 earnings, however, were mixed. In line with apartment fundamentals, rent growth showed signs of reacceleration. Higher-than-expected expense growth, however, unsettled investors as “one-off” items are becoming far too common.

Structural impediments to new development continue to limit supply growth. Demand growth has been more robust than expected given the reacceleration in economic growth in recent quarters.

Housing inflation has outpaced the broader inflation rate for more than 80 consecutive months, and 225 of the past 250 months dating back to the mid 1990s.

The United States is not building enough new homes, and single family rental REITs are among the direct beneficiaries. Amid the lingering housing shortage, long-term SFR fundamentals remain highly favorable.

REIT Rankings: Single-Family Rentals

In our REIT Rankings series, we introduce and update readers on one of the fifteen real estate sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments for existing readers.

Single Family Rental Sector Overview

Single Family Rental REITs comprise 2% of the REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR). Within the Hoya Capital Single Family Rental Index, we track the four SFR REITs which account for roughly $20 billion in market value: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), Invitation Homes (INVH), and small-cap REITs Front Yard Residential (RESI) and Reven (RVEN). Not included in our index is Canadian firm Tricon Capital (OTC:TCNGF), which also owns a large portfolio of US SFRs within a diversified residential portfolio, including apartments and homebuilders.

Above we show the size, geographical focus, and quality focus of the four single-family rental REITs we track. These four SFR REITs own roughly 150k single-family homes and currently focus on markets that have experienced the strongest economic growth during this recovery. Many of these markets were hit particularly hard by the housing bubble, which allowed institutional investors to buy distressed properties in bulk. SFR REITs own a mix of affordable and middle-tier homes. Relative to apartment REITs, SFRs benefit from lower resident turnover rates but need to expend more per turn.

Density within markets is critical for SFR REITs. The industry has experienced a continuous wave of IPOs and consolidations over the past four years as these REITs recognized that, with the stabilized ownership model, market density was essential to achieving efficiencies in leasing, acquisition, and maintenance. We estimate that 500-1,000 units per market are needed to achieve minimum scale, but that 2,000 units or more are needed to reach a "critical mass" whereby the REIT can localize operations within that market and achieve cost efficiencies on-par with apartment REITs. INVH owns nearly 5,000 homes per market, while AMH owns 2,000 per market. The small-cap REITs and private portfolios have an uphill battle to achieve the necessary scale, as they have few local markets with at least 500 units.

Single-family rental REITs are one of the youngest REIT sectors, emerging in the wake of the housing crisis. As home prices plummeted, large private investors purchased distressed homes and non-performing loans by the thousands, often sight-unseen from other financial institutions and foreclosure auctions. Through spin-offs and IPOs, a handful of these portfolios were spun into REITs, beginning with AMH in 2013. Initially, the business model depended on the continual acquisition and sale of distressed housing assets, and REITs used foreclosures as a primary source of new home acquisition. The business model ultimately evolved into a stabilized ownership model more akin to typical apartment REITs. AMH is leading the next evolution in the business model: the in-house development of new "build-for-rent" homes.

A highly fragmented market, the average SFR owner manages just 1-2 properties. Relative to apartment markets, this fragmentation makes it more difficult to acquire a substantial number of units to achieve scale. That said, there are several dozen institutional-quality portfolios and, considering the importance of scale, we expect continued consolidation among these portfolios and could see one or more additional portfolios covert into publicly traded REITs over the next several years. Three of the five largest SFR portfolios are operated as publicly traded REITs. Notably, as we'll discuss below, Front Yard Residential closed on a purchase of one of the top-10 largest private SFR portfolios from HavenBrook earlier this month.

The Bull and Bear Thesis on SFR REITs

Powered by economic and demographic tailwinds, the single-family rental sector continues to mature into a mainstream REIT sector. The macro tailwinds of favorable demographics, low supply, and homeownership unaffordability continue to power SFR demand. We are right in the middle of the demographic boom that is most likely to prefer rental living.

The United States is not building enough new homes, and single family rental REITs are among the direct beneficiaries. Amid the lingering housing shortage, long-term SFR fundamentals remain highly favorable. Since 1995, shelter inflation has outpaced the broader rate of inflation by more than 1% per year, fueled by a persistent supply shortage in the US housing markets. Over the last three decades, structural impediments to supply growth, aggravated by the dramatic dislocations during the housing crisis, have dramatically slowed the rate of housing starts per capita. The implications of this housing shortage, we believe, will be a continued persistence of “real” housing cost inflation (rent growth) and a long runway for growth in residential housing construction.

Additionally, as we'll discuss below, there is reason to believe that the two large SFR REITs are uniquely positioned to benefit from the broader trend of institutionalization within the single family housing industry. Below we outline the primary reasons that investors are bullish on the SFR REIT sector.

However, critics continue to question the long-term viability of the REIT model for SFR ownership, particularly if home price appreciation continues to outpace rental revenues. This can create a problematic situation for SFR REITs: Future acquisitions become less accretive as REITs are forced to pay higher prices for the same cash flow. Meanwhile, property taxes and other expenses tend to increase with rising home values. It remains to be seen whether SFR REITs can continue to grow accretively given the potential persistent NAV discount and lack of distressed homes for purchase. In recent quarters, supposedly "one-off" surprises to expense growth and total maintenance cap-ex costs have appeared with greater frequency than many investors would like. Below we discuss the five reasons that investors are bearish on the SFR sector.

Recent Stock Performance

Since 2015, the SFR REIT sector has been among the top-performing real estate sectors, delivering an average annual total return of 15% compared to a 6% average return on the NAREIT Index. SFR REITs have slightly underperformed in 2018, however. The sector is lower by 2% on the year, the weakest performing residential REIT sub-sector. Meanwhile, the Hoya Capital Housing Index, which captures a diversified snapshot of the investible residential real estate market, is roughly flat on the year.

As we'll discuss below, the SFR sector dipped following mixed 2Q18 results that saw expense growth rise faster than expected. Front Yard Residential has been the standout in 2018, powered by the recent HavenBrook acquisition that was cheered by investors.

Recent Fundamental Performance

SFR fundamentals continue to be among the strongest in the REIT sector as rising home values, limited supply, and robust demand has produced rent and NOI growth near the top of the REIT sector. While SFR rent growth on the national level has moderated in synchrony with multifamily from the extreme levels seen in 2015, recent quarters have seen a solid reacceleration, particularly in the "growth markets" in which REITs are concentrated.

2Q18 earnings, however, were mixed. All three REITs beat quarterly estimates, but guidance was a bit weaker than expected. For the second quarter in a row, strong rental growth was offset by higher-than-expected expense growth, and full-year expense guidance was raised once again. Same-store revenues grew a strong 4.1% YoY (3.6% in 1Q) while blended rent growth reaccelerated back towards 5%, the highest rate since 2015.

Encouragingly, new leases are seeing 5.6% YoY growth, setting the stage for a reacceleration in same-store revenue and NOI growth into 2019. Occupancy ticked up 40 bps, on average, to a new record high. SFR rent growth is outpacing multifamily rent growth by the widest margin since the recession, a gap that should widen further in coming quarters given the far more favorable supply outlook in the single family markets.

Unsettling investors, the supposedly "one-off" drivers of expense growth seem to be a bit too frequent in recent quarters. Same-store expenses remain elevated at 4.3% for the quarter. INVH chalked up this round of expense growth to "two correctable issues related to repairs and maintenance expense" while AMH cited the change in accounting practices in which "a larger proportion of repairs and maintenance of turnover cost being expensed rather than capitalized." Last quarter, the companies cited lingering effects of Hurricane Harvey and a colder-than-expected winter for expense growth. While we are inclined to continue to give these REITs the benefit of the doubt, REIT investors are notoriously unforgiving regarding several consecutive negative guidance revisions. The focus for most investors remains on efficiency metrics, which have shown continued improvement in recent years as portfolio growth and consolidation has allowed these REITs to spread overhead costs over a larger sum of rental revenue. For that reason, the jump in same-store expenses and annual maintenance cost metrics over the last two quarters were particularly surprising. The most-watched metric, Same-Store Core NOI margins, ticked higher by ten basis points YoY to 63.9%, but the annual "cost to maintain" jumped to $2,652 which was up more than 11% from 2Q17.

Recent Developments And Emerging Themes

During earnings calls and the recent REITWeek conference, several key themes and recent developments are being discussed. We analyzed the earnings calls and REITWeek commentary from INVH and AMH and present the three highlights.

1) Overall Outlook Remains Very Positive

In general, the tone of earnings calls and REITWeek continues to be very positive, illustrated by the remarks of AMH CEO David Singelyn on this quarter's earnings call:

When we launched American Homes 4 Rent, we recognized the unique opportunity to accumulate a portfolio of single-family homes at attractive prices, take advantage of shifting household patterns that favor renting and bring professional management and institutional capital to the asset class The opportunity we identified five years ago is larger than any of us realized. But the opportunity in front of us remains exciting with only 1% to 2% of the single-family rental market institutionally owned with excellent sector fundamentals and committed team and a balance sheet positioned for growth.

The "institutionalization" of the single family housing markets is still in the very early innings. The recession dramatically changed the dynamics of the housing markets, facilitating the emergence of institutional-quality SFR portfolios. Given the lingering issues with homeownership unaffordability and the "rent-by-choice" attitude among households, investors are warming up to the notion that there may indeed be an economic rationale for institutional ownership of single family homes, which theoretically could manage these houses more efficiently and result in lowered aggregate housing costs.

The benefits of this efficiency, however, don't appear to kick-in until a portfolio reaches sufficient scale in particular markets. As discussed, a minimum of 500 homes per market is necessary to essentially "break even" from the additional overhead associated with a large portfolio, and the true efficiency begins at 2,000 units or more per market. As shown below, we believe that out of all of the institutional-quality portfolios, only AMH and INVH have achieved the scale necessary to justify the "buy-and-hold" institutional model associated with traditional REITs.

Without sufficient scale, smaller REITs like Front Yard and Reven are encumbered by substantial G&A and property management loads that essentially erase any economic benefit of the institutional ownership model. These metrics are undoubtedly far worse for even smaller private institutional portfolios. We think that this gives AMH and INVH a substantial competitive advantage that will lead to further asset accumulation as private portfolios have few options but to consolidate amongst each other or sell to one of the two large SFR REITs.

2) The Front Yard Is Getting Bigger

Last week, Front Yard Residential announced the closing of a 3,200 SFR portfolio from HavenBrook for $485 million in a move that expanded the home-count of the small-cap REIT by more than 25%. Investors cheered the move by the emerging small-cap REIT, sending the stock higher by nearly 20% after the announcement. Front Yard CEO Robin Lowe explained the rationale for the acquisition on this quarter's earnings call:

In searching for the right acquisition, we wanted to find a company that was focused on affordable housing, just as we are at Front Yard. With this purchase, Front Yard has added over 3,200 attractive properties to our portfolio, acquires a strong team, with a proven track record and puts property management on our own platform. These stabilized single-family rental homes are either in markets where we are already strong and we wanted to grow further like Georgia and Florida, or in markets that we wanted to get better scale.

As discussed above, the HavenBrook portfolio, which was majority-owned by PIMCO, was one of the top-ten largest private SFR portfolios in the US and increases RESI's portfolio count to more than 15,000. A seemingly perfect marriage between two portfolios with similar characteristics and geography, the HavenBrook portfolio is composed of a similar blend of affordable units.

Perhaps the most interesting detail of the acquisition was the financing package. As reported by Bloomberg, the purchase was facilitated by a $500 million loan from Freddie Mac through their new single family rental pilot program. While the terms were not fully disclosed, the financing package appears to be highly favorable given the pilot program's emphasis on financing affordable housing. Executive George Ellison noted on the earnings call that there are no additional restrictions or limitations associated with the package.

As part of the acquisition announcement, Front Yard also announced the internalization of property management through the purchase of an affiliated property management firm Altisource Portfolio Solutions. CEO Robin Lowe noted the importance of internalizing the property management on the firm's ability to scale. As discussed, we believe that scale is a critical competitive advantage for these larger portfolios.

But in the longer term, there are two aims to this internalization. One is to be more efficient and we definitely believe there are efficiencies here as we move forward. But two is to create an internal scalable platform, which gives us the platform to grow, well that’s sort of paying unit costs to an external vendor. So we get the benefits of all that scale as we continue to grow.

3) AMH Continues To Take Lead On Built-To-Rent

Home price appreciation has forced SFR REITs to get creative with external growth plans. AMH has pushed ahead with built-to-rent projects using internal development pipelines and partnerships with homebuilders. It sees 100 bps higher all-in yields from in-house development and 50 bps in incremental yield from built-for-rent purchases from homebuilders.

AMH plans to make these built-to-rent programs a larger percentage of their overall acquisition activity with $300 million in spending projected by 2019. The firm even went as far as to say that, if the program performs as well as expected that it could eventually negate the traditional external acquisition program. AMH updated investors on the economics of these initiates on this quarter's earnings call.

The yields for the delivered homes will vary depending on couple of items how good a deal we got on the land, but we are seeing probably 20% better yields and depending on the market that could be anywhere from 6.5% as high as 7% on those yields on the purchase from the developers, it’s closer to the yields that we get on our traditional purchases. The demand is really strong on both and I think it has something do with the newer homes and something to do with markets that we are building and acquiring them.

AMH's move into new development is certainly noteworthy and, if successful, could blur the lines between SFR REITs and homebuilders and keep the external growth channel open, even as home price appreciation and persistent NAV discounts limit the traditional acquisition opportunities.

Valuation Of Single-Family Rental REITs

Relative to other REIT sectors, single-family rental REITs appear moderately expensive based on Free Cash Flow (aka AFFO, FAD, CAD). As it has for most of the past several years, the sector continues to trade at a modest discount to NAV.

INVH continues to trade at a valuation premium to the sector, given its larger scale and focus on higher-quality homes. Even after the recent rally, Front Yard Residential continues to trade at a modest valuation discount to the sector. Given the limited disclosures and guidance of the small-cap REITs, valuations are difficult to estimate for Raven.

Sensitivity To Equities And Interest Rates

SFR REITs are not particularly sensitive to interest rates nor equity markets. These REITs can serve as an effective hedge within a real estate portfolio against rising interest rates, as potential homeowners may be encouraged to stay in the rental markets for longer if mortgage rates rise.

Within the sector, we note that the small-cap REITs are highly leveraged to a strong economy given their unfavorable leverage profile and continued need for capital.

Dividend Yield And Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, single-family rental REITs rank at the bottom of the REIT universe, paying an average yield of 1.6%. They pay out just 55% of their available cash flow, so these firms have greater potential for dividend growth and reinvestment than other sectors.

As these REITs mature, we expect their payout ratios to rise to levels in line with other REIT sectors.

Bottom Line: Strong Quarter, But Watch Expenses

The United States is not building enough new homes, and single family rental REITs are among the direct beneficiaries. Amid the lingering housing shortage, long-term SFR fundamentals remain highly favorable. Housing inflation has outpaced the broader inflation rate (and wage growth) for more than 80 consecutive months, and 225 of the past 250 months dating back to the mid-1990s.

Structural impediments to new development continue to limit supply growth. Demand growth has been more robust than expected given the reacceleration in economic growth in recent quarters. 2Q18 earnings, however, were mixed. In-line with apartment fundamentals, rent growth showed signs of reacceleration Higher-than-expected expense growth, however, unsettled investors as “one-off” items are becoming far too common.

Small-cap SFR REIT Front Yard Residential is making its presence known. Through the acquisition of the 3,200 HavenBrook portfolio, the company became the fifth largest owner of single family rentals. Technology and productivity are the wild cards that may determine the fate of the institutional SFR industry. Logistically, managing portfolios of thousands of SFR homes was impossible less than a decade ago. If SFR REITs can continue to harness and develop cost-saving technologies that streamline the acquisition, disposition, leasing, and maintenance processes and be leaders in this field, we expect the SFR business to not only be sustainable, but for the SFR REIT model to exhibit a competitive advantage over smaller private equity players in the space.

