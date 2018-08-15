Buy PBF For The Margin Expansion And Discounted Valuation

PBF Energy (PBF) is a large independent oil refiner. The company has seen its earnings grow significantly in recent years on the back of M&A, organic capex projects, and margin improvement projects. Despite this, PBF’s stock trades at just 8.3x forward EV / EBIT while carrying a 2.5% dividend yield. Investors interested in refining stocks should consider PBF as it will likely continue growing earnings at an above-industry rate and currently trades at a discounted valuation multiple.

PBF Energy Business Overview

PBF Energy is an oil refiner and supplier of petroleum products to customers across the US and Canada. PBF owns and operates 5 oil refineries as shown in the map below. The company also serves as the General Partner to the Master Limited Partnership (“MLP”) PBF Logistics (PBFX) which it owns 44% of the outstanding units as well as the Incentive Distribution Rights (“IDRs”). The company is organized into 2 reporting segments: refining which generates ~90% of the company’s earnings and logistics which generates the remaining ~10% of earnings.

Source: PBF 2017 10K.

Refining Segment

PBF owns 5 refineries located across the United States. The company was formed in 2008 and has acquired all of its assets over the past 10 years. PBF will continue to use M&A as a driver of growth in both the refining and logistics segment.

The refineries output a variety of products including gasoline, ULSD, heating oil, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt. The below table shows at a high level where each refinery is located and the respective throughput capacity.

Source: PBF 2017 10K.

PBF’s refining business stands out for a few reasons:

It is the fifth largest independent refiner in the US by Capacity (see below chart) PBF is diversified by region with refineries in the East Coast, Mid-Continent, Gulf Coast, and West Coast It is the second most complex refiner in the US with an average Nelson Complexity of 12.2

Starting with the first point: PBF if the fifth largest independent refiner in the US. This positions the company in a sweet spot of having enough scale to compete with the big boys such as Valero (VLO) and Phillips 66 (PSX) but being small enough to still have significant runway for growth. This puts shareholders in the best position to minimize the downside of investing in a sub-scale operator that will flounder in a downturn vs. capturing the upside from potential growth via M&A and organic capex outlays, the company is investing in both.

Source: PBF June 2018 Investor Presentation.

Second, PBF’s refinery footprint is diversified across several regions. This is important because not all refineries benefit from the same input costs. Different refineries have access to different sources of oil and feedstocks which are transported by different means. Furthermore, the dynamics of regional refining margins change over time. This year the refineries on the west coast may benefit from a larger refiner crack spread however a change in supply or demand could make gulf refiners more attractive next year. The geographic diversity helps spread around some of the inherent risks associated with commodity price exposure and natural disasters (hurricanes, earthquakes, forest fires, etc.).

Finally, PBF’s refinery capacity is one of the most complex on average in the industry (see below chart). The complexity refers to a refiner’s ability to process lower quality crude in an economic manner. Because of the high complexity score, PBF is able to process heavy crudes with a high concentration of sulfur. This enables PBF to acquire lower cost raw materials which improves its refining margins.

Source: JP Morgan research report.

Logistics Segment

The logistics segment consists of the PBFX (PBFX) MLP that is also publicly traded but consolidated in PBF’s financial statements because the company owns 44% of the outstanding units. PBF also owns 100% of the MLP’s Incentive Distribution Rights (“IDRs”).

PBFX owns and operates crude oil related terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other similar assets. PBFX receives, handles, stores, and transfers crude oil and natural gas related products from sources located across the US for the benefit of intermediaries. PBFX generates a substantial majority of its revenue from contracts with PBF Energy.

The PBFX MLP was IPOed in 2014. Despite creating a complex structure, the formation of the MLP has enabled PBF to create a cheaper equity currency due to higher trading multiples of MLPs while also capturing tax synergies from the pass-through nature of the MLP. PBF leverages PBFX by issuing equity to acquire additional logistics assets. These logistics assets not only grow distributable cash flows but also enhance the PBF parent in transporting and storing crude oil and refined products.

PBF also benefits from the ownership of the IDRs. IDRs provide an incentive for the general partner (“GP”) of an MLP to grow the distributable cash flow for the limited partners (“LPs”) of the MLP. Through the IDR agreement, the GP is entitled to receive a percentage of the MLP’s distributable cash flow. This agreement can be quite lucrative for the GP if the GP successfully achieves the goals set by the arrangement. The IDRs entitle PBF (the GP in this case) to receive a maximum of 50% of the cash PBFX distributes from operating surplus in excess of $0.345 per unit per quarter. This is in addition to receiving the distributions from the units owned by PBF (remember, PBF owns 44% of the units). The current distributable cash flow for PBFX (as of Q2 2018) is $0.4950 which entitles PBF to receive the maximum share of the distribution.

To get a sense for how valuable the IDRs can be over time, note the following case study on Kinder Morgan provided by Oppenheimer funds (source: When MLP Incentive Distribution Rights Fail)

"Kinder Morgan Energy Partners (NYSE: KMP), on an adjusted basis, distributed $0.63 per unit to its LPs in 1995 and $2.1 million to its GP through IDRs. In 2013, prior to the roll-up of KMP by its GP, Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI), KMP was paying $5.33 per unit to its LPs and $1.6 billion annually to KMI through IDRs. For little incremental investment, KMI experienced a 75,000% increase in IDR cash flow, which accounted for 52% of the total cash flow being distributed by KMP."

Opportunities For Margin Expansion

PBF has significant opportunity to expand its margins over the next few years and the company is actively engaging in projects to upgrade its facilities and reduce expenses inorder to execute on margin expansion.

For starters, PBF has the lowest margins in the industry. Some of this is structural. PBF has a large footprint with east coast refiners which have structurally lower margins due to higher crude oil transportation costs and greater refiner competition. Also, some of the peers have higher margin specialty chemicals businesses and/or operate other businesses such as retail distribution or marketing. Nonetheless, the comparison is stark for PBF.

PBF has several ongoing capital projects which it expects to lift operating margins in the coming years.

At Torrance – PBF is targeting cost reductions by improving throughput and optimizing distillate capabilities

At Chalmette – PBF is targeting $100 million in margin improvement projects through upgrading naptha assets and improving crude storage

Improving overall refinery utilization (PBF operates below the industry average utilization)

Improving distribution capabilities and efficiencies through PBFX logistics acquisitions and organic growth. PBF has announced a 4-year ~$100 million EBITDA organic project pipeline for PBFX

Overall increasing operating leverage by acquiring more assets and improving PBF’s economies of scale

Not actually a capital project, but margins will also benefit from greater contribution from higher-margin IDR payments from PBFX

Source: PBF June 2018 investor presentation.

Some of PBF’s margin improvement investments have already started paying off. PBF has reported that it was able to reduce its Torrence facility’s opex per barrel from $8.54 to $6.62 and was able to improve EBITDA at that facility to $224 million from $61 million during 2017 (Source: PBF June 2018 investor presentation). Furthermore, in the first 6 months of 2018, Adjusted EBITDA margin for the total company rose to 3.5% from 2.1% during the first 6 months of 2017 (source: PBF Q2 earnings press release).

Based on the current slate of ongoing improvement projects that have been announced and the company’s traction so far in executing, expect more margin improvement to come.

PBF Energy’s Valuation

PBF trades for 8.3x forward EV / EBIT. This represents a discount to industry peers at 9x. PBF also carries a nice 2.5% dividend yield which is expected to grow. PBF trades for a discounted multiple despite better earnings growth prospects resulting from its smaller size (more juice from M&A & organic capex) and margin improvement. In my opinion, PBF is a bargain on an absolute basis (9x EBIT is a good value in any industry) but is especially attractive on a relative basis vs. refining peers.

Key Investment Risks

Commodity price exposure: PBF profits from the spread between crude oil and refined products. That spread fluctuates based on commodity prices and other market forces. PBF could see its earnings decline if commodity prices move unfavorably.

PBF profits from the spread between crude oil and refined products. That spread fluctuates based on commodity prices and other market forces. PBF could see its earnings decline if commodity prices move unfavorably. A poor acquisition: PBF has historically been acquisitive and has stated its intention to make future acquisitions. If PBF significantly overpays for an asset and takes on significant financial leverage or equity dilution, the stock price could suffer as a result.

PBF has historically been acquisitive and has stated its intention to make future acquisitions. If PBF significantly overpays for an asset and takes on significant financial leverage or equity dilution, the stock price could suffer as a result. Regulatory and environmental issues: Refining is a highly regulated industry and changes in regulation could create significant headwinds for the company. Additionally, PBF could incur environmental liabilities which could result in the company paying a large fine.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PBF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.